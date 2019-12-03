Nornickel: Strategic Plan Calls For Dividend Cuts, Promises Ambitious Growth

In the medium term, income investors seem to be on a tough spot thanks to the conflicting argument between the bullish macro outlook and the anticipated dividend cut.

However, the basket of metals produced by Nornickel seems to have a bright medium and long term outlook.

Dividends are expected to be cut around 2022-2025 before they are raised substantially higher once production expansion kicks in.

Ore production on the Taimyr Peninsula will increase by >75% to 40-45 Mtpa by 2030, with nickel production up 15-30%, copper up 20-40%, and PGMs up 30-95%.

Nornickel announced its investment plan for the next 10 years during its 2019 Investor Day. The plan includes a total capital investment of US$30.8-33.7 billion, peaking between 2022 and 2025.

During the Annual Investor Day held on November 18, 2019, Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY)'s management provided the investment community with a macro outlook as to its basket of produced metals (Pd, Pt, Ni, Cu), a master strategic plan for 2020-2030, and the latest information on production and financial results.

Below, I intend to analyze the company's presentation, hoping to shed some light on Nornickel as an income investment play. This article is based on the previous articles of mine on the company, including this, this, this, and this.

Strategic plan: 2020-2030

Nornickel believes two secular trends are driving increasing demand for its basket of metals comprising nickel, cobalt, palladium, and platinum among others (Fig. 1). The first trend is automobile electrification, while the second trend is the rise of environmental concerns over and tougher regulations against car exhaust fumes.

Fig. 1. The estimated value of Nornickel's basket of metals in various types of light vehicles. PHEV, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles; BEV, battery electric vehicles; FCEV, fuel cell electric vehicles. The CAGR is for 2018-2025E, 4. Expected market share in 2025 based on production. Metal value is calculated at spot prices as of October 1, 2019. Source.

To meet the rising demand, the company forged a 10-year master strategic plan to pivot from steady-state operations to growth orientation (see here). The goal is to increase ore production on the Taimyr Peninsula by more than 75% to 40-45 Mtpa by 2030, so as to expand the production of

nickel by 15-30% to 250-280 Ktpa,

copper by 20-40% to 520-560 Ktpa, and

platinum group metals (aka, PGMs ) by 30-95% to 160-205 tons or 5.64-7.23 Moz per year (Table 1).

Table 1. A summary of growth projects on the Taimyr Peninsula, Russia, and their contribution to the strategic plan. Source: Laurentian Research compiled from company released information.

Mining operations. To support the above goal of metal production, the following mining projects are to be implemented:

The expansion of the Talnakh mine complex through the new development at the Skalistaya, Oktyabrsky, Komsomolsky, Taimyrsky, and Mayak mines, of which Skalistaya has received final investment decision (or FID), Oktyabrsky, Komsomolsky, and Taimyrsky have passed pre-feasibility study, and Mayak is under scoping study;

The Southern Cluster project, which has already received FID;

The phased Arctic Palladium joint venture, pending a final investment decision (Fig. 2; Fig. 3).

Fig. 2. A map showing locations of various plants, mines, and deposits in the Taimyr Peninsula region. The Talnakh cluster, left; the South Cluster and the Arctic Palladium JV between Nornickel and Russian Platinum, right. Source.

Fig. 3. Projected ore production profile from 2020 to 2030. The new development projects at the Talnakh mine complex include Oktyabrsky, Komsomolsky, Taimyrsky, and Mayak, modified from source.

Nornickel has more than enough mineral resource and reserves to support the afore-mentioned mining projects. As of end-2018, the company has 6.9 Mt Ni, 12.1 Mt Cu, and 117.7 Moz PGM proven and probable reserves.

Ore concentration. The Talnakh concentrator expansion aims to increase capacity by 8 Mtpa in the third-stage to 18 Mtpa. The project has received FID and is expected to be completed by 2024. The project for reconstruction and upgrade of the Norilsk concentrator has undergone a scoping study (Fig. 2).

Smelting and refining. The project of Nadezhda Smelter expansion (the third furnace) has undergone a PFS. So has the project of reconstruction and upgrade of the copper refinery at the Kola hub (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. A schematic chart showing fit-to-size expansion and upgrade of concentrating and refining plants, synchronized with mine development. Source.

Between 2020 and 2025, Nornickel will also spend US$2 billion to upgrade energy infrastructure, including maintenance and upgrade of the thermal power plant, the hydropower plant, the power grid, the natural gas pipeline system.

Capital plan

CapEx profile. The above growth projects necessitate a total capital investment of US$30.8-33.7 billion, including sustaining capital but excluding the capital investment in the Arctic Palladium JV. Annual CapEx will supposedly peak between 2021 and 2025 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The CapEx profile of Nornickel by year, with the anticipated investment in the Arctic Palladium excluded. Source.

How will Nornickel fund such an ambitious capital plan? Let's look at its current liquidity and expected cash flow.

Liquidity position. As of June 30, 2019, Nornickel had US$8.66 billion of gross debt on the balance sheet. As of November 2019, its total liquidity came to US$6.5 billion, which is sufficient to cover debt maturities in the next three years (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The debt maturity profile (right), as compared with the current liquidity position of Nornickel, modified after source.

Nornickel has credit ratings at Baa2, BBB-, and BBB-, all with a stable outlook, from Moody's, S&P Global, and Fitch, respectively. Thanks to these ratings, the effective interest rate on its credit portfolio decreased from 5.1% to 4.7% from 2016 to 2018 and is expected to drop further to 4.3% in 2019. In spite of the rising LIBOR rate and expanding gross debt, the company anticipates cash finance costs to decrease by some US$184 million from 2017 to 2019 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Gross debt (upper), cash finance costs (middle), and the average cost of credit portfolio (lower) of Nornickel, modified after source.

Nornickel was able to keep the net debt to EBITDA ratio below 1.5X during most of the time except for 2017. As of 1H2019, the metric was at 0.7X.

As a darling in the bond markets, Nornickel is not expected to have any problem to issue bonds to fund its investment program. The critical question, however, is whether it can maintain its stellar credit ratings and enjoy low-cost financing, which brings us to its cash flow situation.

EBITDA and cash flow. Nornickel on average generated US$5.7 billion of EBITDA and US$2.9 billion of free cash flow annually from 2004 to date. In 1H2019, the company pulled in US$2,587 million of cash flow from operations by expending US$481 million of CapEx, generating US$3,719 million of EBITDA and US$2,106 million of free cash flow (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Cash flow from operations, CapEx, EBITDA, and free cash flow of Nornickel. Source: Laurentian Research based on data sourced from TIKR.com.

Even before strong nickel and palladium prices helped raise the EBITDA margin above 53%, the company was able to convert an industry-leading 47% of revenue into EBITDA on average (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. EBITDA and EBITDA margin of Nornickel. Source.

Dividends. Nornickel follows a peculiar dividend policy agreed upon by major shareholders (see my previous discussions here). Once the net debt/EBITDA ratio reaches the 1.8-2.2X window, dividend payment will decrease to deleverage (see here and here).

According to our model that incorporates production expansion (Fig. 2) and the resultant increase in EBITDA and free cash flow, on a ceteris paribus basis, the expected CapEx profile (Fig. 5) implies that dividends may have to be cut between 2022 and 2025, perhaps even to the US$1 billion approved floor level, to keep the net debt/EBITDA ratio under control and that the dividends will increase rapidly beginning 2026, when Nornickel slackens CapEx to less than US$2 billion per year and metal production will have risen substantially. Our conclusion confirms the company's forecast (see here).

Macro outlook: the primary risk

Nornickel has substantially derisked the subsurface geological uncertainties associated with the Talnakh cluster, the South Cluster, and the Arctic Palladium JV in the Taimyr Peninsula. I have confidence in the company's operational capability to execute the above investment plan. I accept the geopolitical risk and volatile Russian ruble as part of the inevitable peril that has to be taken to invest in the world's best mining assets. I even consider the animosity in the board room between major shareholders Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska works out so much better than the typically clubby, rubber-stamp board of directors in the West, as I discussed here.

However, the macro outlook of Nornickel's basket of metals, i.e., nickel, copper, palladium, and platinum, is still worth examining because it is one of the primary uncertainties associated with the company.

Nickel. The base metal contributes 25% of the revenue for the company in 1H2019. The nickel market is close to being a balanced one in 2019-2020. The metal exchange stock of nickel has reached a seven-year low and nears 14 days of consumption, due to continued drawdown. Supply of nickel pig iron (aka, NPI) in Indonesia and class-1 nickel is forecast to recover in 2020, while demand is going to be driven by the so-far surprisingly resilient Chinese demand and budding EV batteries (Fig. 10). The year 2020 appears to be a watershed year for nickel, with the market most probably going into a structural deficit. Therefore, the long-term outlook for nickel is bullish.

In the near term, the nickel market is characterized by fluctuation around neutrality. The recent hike of nickel price is probably no more than an over-reaction to the Indonesian ban on NPI ore exports (Fig. 11). Automobile electrification is yet to make a meaningful impact on the nickel price although this is just the beginning of a secular trend (see here).

Fig. 10. The market outlook for nickel, copper, palladium, and platinum in relation to supply-demand fundamentals. Source.

Fig. 11. The historical prices of nickel, copper, palladium, and platinum, modified from sources here, here, here, and here.

Copper. The red metal contributes some 23% of Nornickel's revenue in 1H2019. The copper market is forecast to move closer to a balanced state in 2020, with marginal deficits narrowing, driven by below-average disruptions to copper supply and flattening Chinese imports. Like nickel, the exchange stock of copper has also dropped to multi-year lows, with only 7 days of consumption (Fig. 10).

Despite mining tycoon Robert Friedland touted the red metal last year by saying that people were going "to need a telescope to see copper prices in 2021" and recently suggested "Copper demand is going to be psychedelic", billing it as a "technology metal" for its heavy loadings in EVs, the supply-demand fundamentals appear to point to a period of volatility ahead of us. The decelerating economy of China - a consumer of nearly half of the world's copper - amidst a protracted economic war with the U.S., adds uncertainty to copper demand outlook down the road. On the other hand, new development projects and mine expansion are predicted to add an additional 4 Mtpa of copper production capacity by 2030, including the giant Kamoa-Kakula copper project, the Democratic Republic of Congo, of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) run by Friedland himself.

Palladium and platinum. Nornickel is the world's largest producer of palladium and an important producer of platinum, two precious metal used in catalytic converters of internal combustion engines (or ICEs) to reduce waste fume emission, the former for gasoline and the latter for diesel. Palladium accounts for 40% of the company's top line, while platinum 6%.

Tightening emission standards around the world are expected to continue to push consumption of palladium in excess of production up to 2025, despite the recent slowdown in car sales. The global palladium deficit was temporarily mitigated due to the release of work-in-progress inventories accumulated by South African manufacturers in the previous year. However, the deficit is forecast to increase (Fig. 10). Automobile catalysts account for over 80% of the consumption of palladium and will remain the key driver of demand growth for palladium in the next decade. Palladium seems to have established a sustainable premium to platinum due to its superior performance in gasoline vehicles to platinum. The substitution of diesel by gasoline ICEs continues to amplify the palladium's lead in the metal price.

The platinum surplus is expanding in 2019, also driven by the release of South Africa's work-in-progress inventories. However, strong investment demand from ETFs is predicted to absorb excess supply and result in an overall deficit toward the end of the year, after three years of surplus. Demand is expected to stabilize in 2019 and marginally improve in 2020 (see here).

Investor takeaways

Nornickel has the widest moat I have ever seen in the mining space thanks to its low-cost, long-life mines. The flip side is that the stock of such a high-quality company rarely trades at a very large discount. The market usually only gives investors an advantageous entry opportunity during a general market crash, such as the global financial crisis in 2008, or in an idiosyncratic crisis, such as in 2014-2016 when the West announced sanctions against Russia for its annexation of Crimea (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. Stock chart of Nornickel, dividend back adjusted, D, dividend payment, modified from source.

The company's investment plan for the next 10 years puts investors at a tough spot. On the one hand, the company plans to cut its rich dividends around 2023-2024, much to income investor's dismay. On the other hand, its basket of metals seems to be well-positioned to benefit from the secular trends of automobile electrification and tightening regulations against car exhaust fumes. Given such a dilemma, it may not be a bad idea to take some of the chips off the table and be prepared to reenter the stock when the company begins to raise dividends again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NILSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.