NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) CEO Rick Clemmer Presents at Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Q - John Pitzer

But with that Rick, I always find it helpful – and first of all thanks for supporting the conference and coming this year. I always find it helpful to open up the fireside chats with more of an open-ended question for you to help kind of set the table for the room. Position NXP the core IP, the markets you exploit, the core strategy help the room understand what you think is the powerful investment thesis in your company?

Rick Clemmer

Sure. Sure. Thanks, John. So, the interesting thing is, we're the leader in automotive semiconductors as you know. We've been going through obviously a very tough period in automotive the last year. But really, one of the key things for us is, we have about 25% of our automotive business that is in developing business so faster growth. A big chunk of that is RADAR for Level 2 and 3 ADAS, where we have now become the leader in RADAR products associated with the complete solution. We've been the leader in micros all along.

Now, we're the leader in front-end as well, so that leadership position in ADAS RADAR with the programs that we've won for the next few years gives us really a high confidence of growth of that total segment growing at about 25% to 30% over the next few years. Another chunk of that is the digital dashboard or the cluster panels, where we actually see a transition going from the historic analog to digital cockpit. That will grow kind of mid to high teens so – over the next few years.

And then the last piece of that is the Battery Management Systems, where we've been very successful, since we announced our product, because it really has a different capability than the historic Battery Management solutions that were just high-performance analog. What we've done is brought a processor in conjunction with the high-performance analog so that you can measure and actually monitor your – and control your cell usage to extend the range associated with it. So in our automotive business, which is about half the company, a fourth of it's going to grow basically in that 25% to 30% range. But then we have the rest of it, the 75% that will grow slightly above the overall SAAR production, maybe a couple of points more like overall semiconductor automotive business.

The next area that's most significant from a growth opportunity for us is really focused on the industrial and IoT space. We're one of the leaders in micros, but that really isn't our focus on microcontrollers themselves, we are the leader in industrial apps processors. Our i.MX family has had really strong success. The competition we have – we have Qualcomm on the high end, but very limited to the high end. We have MediaTek that if it's a high-volume consumer application they'll send 30 or 40 engineers in and be successful. So we have to compete with them. But on the broad-based industrial apps processors we really don't have anybody we compete with. TI hasn't refreshed their MSP430 since five or six years. So we actually are kind of in a differentiated position.

And so we're leveraging that taking that leadership position in apps processors. And the team has then brought it down into what we call a crossover space. And crossover spaces take some of the functionality of apps processors by bringing down in a cost function with very focused functionality to be able to drive that capability. And that business is going to double – grow at about 100% annually over the next few years and we're kind of uniquely positioned there. So in the industrial and IoT space, where we're really focused is on the edge computing doing the preprocessing then with the Marvell transaction being able to bring in WiFi 6 to have connectivity in our security to be able to protect the data, so that it's not getting hacked providing that preprocessing to be able to make the cloud much more efficient in driving artificial intelligence, and then taking the results of this artificial intelligence through machine learning application, to be able to drive actuation.

So we're quite pleased with our position in the industrial and IoT business. And we think that space will grow 8% to 11% as we look forward based on the portfolio we have. And then kind of the rest of it, we have the mobile and that comps and infrastructure really gets all around 5G. And even on the apps processor side, it's going to be for new 5G handsets moving forward. So, basically, the rest of the business is more associated with 5G.

On the infrastructure of 5G, we've been very successful on the massive MIMO. It's been growing 20% year-over-year. We think we'll go through a pause for a couple of quarters, where it will be next spring before we see the reboot really a 5G demand on infrastructure. So with all of that, we still feel very confident in our 5% to 7% growth rate that we talked about at our Analyst Day a couple of years ago now even though it will be in different mixes than we laid out at that point in time.

John Pitzer

Rick, I've got a bunch of longer-term questions. I want to kind of get rid of the mundane near-term cycle question. You're a few weeks removed from your September quarter earnings. On that call you kind of gave a cautiously optimistic message right that the worst of the year over years are behind you. But you were very clear that the shape and sort of the strength of the recovery is still unclear. Few weeks removed has anything changed significantly relative to your view?

Rick Clemmer

No. I guess the one thing is we just had the China industrial production output yesterday, which was the highest level in three years. So that kind of confirms some of the upticks that we've seen in China, so we actually felt that that was a good indicator relative to what we've been seeing and associated with it.

In Europe, where we talked about it being down, maybe it's beginning to see a little bit of a new drip but it's not like it's really any confirmation associated with it. And frankly the U.S. has gotten weaker. The U.S. continues to be the weakest segment from an industrial production and we don't see that changing. It's actually gotten maybe slightly weaker while China has gotten a little bit better. So we're basically the same level we were at the time of the conference call, but with a little bit of a different mix.

John Pitzer

And you only guide one quarter out, but you did give some qualitative guidance on the March quarter that flat year-over-year would be viewed as a victory. Is that still…

Rick Clemmer

We're trying to correct some of friendly sell-siders that had very optimistic growth year-over-year in Q1. And since we're still down 3% or so in Q4, we think being flat year-over-year in Q1 would be a real success. So we were just trying to be sure that we guided the market, so they wouldn't be anticipating this strong double-digit -- or strong single-digit growth on a year-over-year basis in Q1.

John Pitzer

Makes complete sense. In your opening comments, you reiterated the idea that your CAGR from 2018 to 2021 is still in that 5% to 7% range.

Rick Clemmer

Absolutely.

John Pitzer

What I've always thought has been a big strength of the company is the portfolio of businesses you have and your ability to manage them to a desired outcome. The path sometimes changes, but the outcome is usually pretty consistent. It sounds like that's what's going on with the growth rate today. And I was wondering if you could just talk a little bit about how the path has changed and maybe the opportunity you're seeing in secure wallet in ultra-wideband and more importantly on the 5G RF Power amplifier side?

Rick Clemmer

Yeah. So as I talked about with the downturn in 2019, we won't see the same mix in automotive and industrial. If you look at it post-2019, we still feel very confident in the growth rates that we laid out associated with it. But when you include 2019, it'll challenge us on the automotive and industrial and IoT growth rate.

The good thing is in mobile, we have the continued acceleration of the mobile wallet combined with them beginning to ship ultra-wideband in the second half of next year into the mobile space. So that'll give us some tailwinds that will clearly be a significant contributor. And the comps and infrastructure gets down to really the success we've had with massive MIMO and being able to support what will be the 5G infrastructure.

It's initially being deployed for 4G for LTE but then with the software upgrade they can upgrade it to 5G. So we've seen a significant ramp up as I said earlier 20% growth year-over-year in our RF Power business based on the massive MIMO deployment. But again, I think we'll go through a little bit of a pause here for a couple of quarters and see a resurgence in the spring.

In addition to that, we look forward to actually developing a 5G CPE solution that we have a program with one of the carriers to be able to drive the last mile. And really the important thing for us is not really doing that last mile. It's really when you think about the industrial and IoT connectivity out four, five years from now. I mean, we think Wi-Fi 6 will be the volume production connectivity for the next few years but out in time eventually it's going to become 5G. So if we can develop that technology on the CPE for the last mile, we hope that we can ultimately drive that into industrial usage as well.

John Pitzer

And just need to put some number around it. On the RF amplifier side, correct me if I'm wrong, $2.5 billion market, 13% CAGR and the most important metric you look at is RMS?

Rick Clemmer

Yeah.

John Pitzer

And it sounds like your RMS in that business is extremely high. Am I getting those numbers correct?

Rick Clemmer

You've got the numbers correct. And our RMS is probably 1.4, 1.5…

Jeff Palmer

At least.

Rick Clemmer

…in that business.

John Pitzer

And then on the CPE repeater side, I know you talked about on the conference call deployment late 2020, 2021. And you talked about a 30% to 35% CAGR I believe. What's the size of that market in dollars over the next several years?

Rick Clemmer

It's really not the size of the market for us that's significant, it's really proving out the technology like I said. And again we're not going into the handset 5G market just to be clear. But for the last mile, we think with the -- we have a unique solution, where it's software programmable. So it gives them some flexibility with the standards change and being able to optimize the solution to be able to drive that CPE implementation. And -- but the real benefit for us again is confirming that technology for industrial connectivity four, five, six years from now.

John Pitzer

And then I want to go back, because I don't want you to be overly constrained by the 18% to 21% CAGR you threw out there. But I want to be certain that I understand what you're saying still holding to it, getting there a little bit differently because of the correction we're seeing this year, but if you look at your longer term expectations for industrial and auto this year, which are mostly down on an inventory correction. That hasn't really changed?

Rick Clemmer

Not changed at all. We still feel very confident with 8% to 11% for industrial and IoT and 7% to 10% for automotive.

John Pitzer

And then…

Rick Clemmer

And those are based on design wins we have locked in, in automotive. It's not like something we have to win for that growth period.

John Pitzer

And then talking a little bit about inventory, I wonder if you could just walk through the steps you've taken this correction to get your hands around inventory a little bit better than maybe you've done in the past. I mean, if I look at the data, your OEM business year-to-date I think is flattish year-over-year. And the distribution is down about 10%, which I think really highlights some of the inventory actions you've taken but maybe you can explain that in more detail.

Rick Clemmer

Yeah. I think that's worthwhile. I mean, if you look at the major OEMs it's flat. And so what we've seen is the mass market and distribution is actually what's driven the decline for us on the annual basis.

On distribution channels specifically, as you know we had a issue several years ago relative to a channel where we let it. We were shipping what our distributors wanted and reporting it into the quarter and we let it go above our 2.5 kind of median at that point in time for one quarter. And so we learned our lesson with that.

So we actively manage the inventory. So for example, we had orders from distributors where we could have chipped more in the most recent quarter and for the last few quarters, but what we do is constrain that to be sure that we maintain that 2.4 months of inventory.

Now what happened was we had a little bit of an uptick in sell-through at the end of last quarter, which actually drove the inventory down to like 2.3 but we'll bring it back up to 2.4, because that's kind of the level we've operated at for the last three years and where we'd like to be. But with that we've taken out a couple of hundred million dollars of distribution inventory over the last four, five quarters.

John Pitzer

And I want to spend a little bit of time on the auto business, as you pointed out in your opening comments, it's about half of the business. If you look at the performance of this year SAARs are going to be down about 6%. Your auto business is going to be worse than that, which I guess is expected in a year where you have an inventory correction.

But there has been a lingering concern out in the investment community that maybe you're not performing in line with your peers or with the industry in this business. And I have some sympathy for that argument, only in the sense that you are the largest supplier into the auto industry, which means by definition you're probably levered to things that don't have as much content growth as some of the newer things like keyless entry an example. But can you talk a little bit about your sort of expectation for this business over time and your ability to outgrow the market, especially as you start talking about Level 2 Level 3 what you're doing with RADAR and ADAS?

Rick Clemmer

Right. Well, I think it's really straight forward when you look at it. 75% of our business is kind of our core business. And with that we're -- our RMS in that business ranges from well actually in micros it's 1.1. It's not a true leadership position. But most of our leadership -- most of our positions are true leadership.

1.5 to -- we have some businesses, we're four or five times the number two competitor. So we have very strong position in those. We're not losing share on any of those. In fact, if you look at micros we've actually gained significant share over the last four years. At the time we bought Freescale, they were about half the size of Renesas.

Last year we slightly exceeded Renesas on auto micros. And with our S32 platform that we're currently taping out, rolling out now, which will begin to ship in the next couple of years, which is 16-nanometer film pad we think that will continue to drive increased growth. So that core business we really think is strong. We have those positions. I don't see any real weakness associated with it. The growth is going to come in the Level two and three ADAS with a RADAR implementation and digital cluster panels and the Battery Management solutions.

If that can grow in the 25% to 30% range, which we believe it can at fourth of the business that's 6% or 7% growth for the total just in itself. So I can't talk about -- if you look at it through first half of 2018 on a trailing 12 months basis, we are growing high single-digits.

Now this inventory correction where you actually get -- see a double effect. You see the decline in the business but then you also see a significant shrinking of the inventory has had an impact. And our auto business has been down high single-digit year-to-date. But we think in Q4 it'll only be down 3% over year.

John Pitzer

RADAR is ramping now. Can you help us better understand what inning of the ramp we're in? And I guess more importantly what do you bring to that market that's differentiated because you can talk to multiple players let's say that they're in the radar market. I think what you're doing around 77 megahertz is a little bit unique. But maybe you can explain that?

Rick Clemmer

Yes. So basically if you look at it, we've been the leader in auto micros for RADAR anyhow. So we were the leader in the processor side. But if you look at it historically on 24 gigahertz we had a competitor that was using SiGe technology. And we really didn't have a significant position in the 24. As we converted to 77 we actually have a leadership position initially on the SiGe, where we're -- there's really only three major companies that buy RADAR solutions and distribute those.

And so with one of the major Europeans we've had that and that's been a significant factor in our growth. What we're doing now is we're beginning to ship our 77 product on RFCMOS just this quarter to one of the largest U.S. companies to be able to do that. So that'll continue to drive our ramp. And we think we have the design wins in place to be able to support that 25% to 30% compounded annual growth going forward.

John Pitzer

And then how do we think about BMS and digital clusters kind of ramping? Because as you know auto is a great business because long design cycles good line of sight so how do we think about those ramps as RADAR ramps as well.

Rick Clemmer

So if you look at the digital cluster panels that will grow kind of mid- to high-teens over this period of time. It's really our i.MX products where you can run three different screens off the same processor with the safety standards on the ones that are required for the digital dashboard itself. So we feel good about that.

We have the line of sight with the design wins in place to confirm that growth for the next few years. The Battery Management solutions, it's really at the small level today but it's growing at 100% year-over-year. And so that'll be a contributing factor to be able to support that growth.

John Pitzer

And then another upgrade you talked about, I'm not sure there's kind of a crossover between mobile and auto is the ultra-wideband.

Rick Clemmer

Absolutely.

John Pitzer

How do we think about adoption rates there? And the magnitude of the adoption rate? Is this going to become as pervasive as NFC was in the secure wallet in the phone?

Rick Clemmer

We certainly believe that to be the case. So the early implementation is just on the automotive side to prevent the relay attacks where people were able to steal expensive vehicles by taking the reading off of the car from the outside of the house. And so, we've had the -- Jaguar and Land Rover then implemented the ultra-wideband in that already to be sure that they could prevent those relay attacks. What we'll see is -- the second half of next year, we'll see the first major OEM that's rolling out ultra-wideband to be used with a remote keyless as a door entry associated with it. We're looking BMW and --

Jeff Palmer

Volkswagen.

Rick Clemmer

-- Volkswagen have both announced UWB implementation, they've actually demoed vehicles associated with the technology.

John Pitzer

And how do we think about on the handset side of the market? When do we start to see handsets…

Rick Clemmer

The second half of next year, we'll see a major OEM that will be ramping that to be able to do it, they buy this product from us.

John Pitzer

Perfect. Switching gears to industrial, roughly 20% of the revenue. In one of your earlier answers, you referenced to Marvell. I was just wondering if you can give us kind of an update. And, I guess, importantly, how do you think about leveraging that asset?

Because I look at the analogy being sort of when Cypress bought the Broadcom WiFi asset and you went from a company that did most of their business with few customers, lots of units, to one that actually had a distribution channel and that business thrived under Cypress. Is there an analogy here for NXP?

Jeff Palmer

Well, since we have the largest distribution channel in the industry that's just a good case associated with it. So, I guess, first off, we announced that Taiwan has now cleared it. So we have all the government approvals associated with it. We had originally said we closed in first quarter. We think we'll close in a matter of days over the next couple of weeks.

So we're encouraged about that, to be able to bring that complete solution to our customers. I think there's really two aspects associated with it. The distribution channel that we have of RTI, which doesn't do design wins in the channel as you know, as I'm sure Rich mentioned today.

So the bottom line is, we have the largest footprint of distribution partners with design wins. So the ability to bring that technology through the marketplace we think will be excellent with additional feet on the street. But when you really think about it, most of the decisions on a solution are based around the processor. And so, 60% of our apps processors and crossovers actually have a connectivity solution with it.

What we've been doing before is using somebody else's technology and using it for reference designs. So once we close the transaction, very quickly we'll convert that to Marvell technology, which we think will give us some real momentum to be able to help drive growth. And then having a complete solution for our customers, where we can drive the connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 that we talked about, the security, as well as the processing, which is really at the heart of most of the decision-making on the solution side.

John Pitzer

I hate to ask this question, because any answer is speculative, though I'm very certain your speculation is going to be more informed than mine. But the biggest known/unknown out there right now is China and U.S. relationships there. You've got an interesting perspective and I kind of would like to get sort of your near-term view of how that might be impacting your demand.

But I think longer term is the more interesting question, because regardless of what happens, I think, that this sort of issue only increases China's resolve to diversify away from the U.S. supply chain, which kind of puts you in an interesting position. Help us talk about the near-term impact? And more importantly, longer term, how you think about the potential for share gains in China?

Rick Clemmer

So we've already seen a significant momentum in China, where basically all of the Chinese companies are being told to buy Chinese to the extent they can. Most of the products that we sell, there's not a Chinese supplier that can supply those. But then they're being told to buy non-U.S. if you can't get a Chinese. And only as last resort should you do business with a U.S. supplier.

So in this case, it really is very beneficial for us being a Dutch company, having a lot of our core technology actually created in Europe gives us flexibility in continuing to be able to supply those customers in China. And we see some significant growth opportunities, where they're actually trying to design out some of the U.S. companies to be sure that they have a non-U.S. source providing key components.

John Pitzer

Are there any end markets or applications you're willing to discuss as to what you see are kind of the highest probability for share gains?

Rick Clemmer

Well, it's already happening in the base station market so -- base station and handset markets, so both of those combined. So, I think, that you see that, but I think it's going to be across the board. I mean, it's more of a cultural issue than a technical issue.

John Pitzer

While painful, the Qualcomm experience did give you guys something, a lot of cash.

Rick Clemmer

A couple of billion dollars.

John Pitzer

Which you rightfully used to buy back a lot of stock. As is typical on Wall Street, we always want to ask the question what are you going to do for us now. You recently upped the buyback. Can you just talk a little bit about kind of the cash deployment and how aggressive we should think about you executing on this next tranche of the buyback?

Rick Clemmer

Actually, yes, we talked about this yesterday and you said we announced $1 billion, it's actually $2 billion. So we announced -- basically we got authorization from our shareholders in last Shareholders Meeting in June, to be able to buy back 50% of the company and then to actually implement that, we have to get Board approval and we just got Board approval in the last Board meeting for a $2 billion implementation.

So if you look at the plans, it depends on your assumption about what our revenue will be and the profits and the cash we generate next year. That will put in a position where we'll be able to buy back $2 billion, which will be a significant share of the cash that we'll generate. We may potentially be able to buy back even more than that, if we're successful with our plan as we believe we can be.

John Pitzer

How do you think about use of cash? Because clearly, Marvell would argue, you're still looking for interesting acquisitions. You've been upping your R&D around organic growth. So give us probably your priorities on the use of cash?

Rick Clemmer

Sure. Well, you got to remember we -- when we announced the Qualcomm deal, we said it was so we could have leadership connectivity with our leadership processing and security. When it didn't happen and the deal broke, we said that one shortfall we had was connectivity.

So the Marvell transaction, we kind of headlined as being a requirement to have that connectivity capability. So I think we followed through. We paid an expensive price for that, since it was an auction. But at the same time, it was one of the last assets in the marketplace to be able to achieve that. So we're very pleased to be able to bring that connectivity.

So I would tell you that we have all the critical components to be able to drive the growth that we talked about. There are opportunities to drive incremental growth because of the processor being at the heart of it and the decision so a lot of analog attach around the processor.

But it's not like there's a lot of analog companies you could go buy right now. We probably couldn't buy TI or ADI at this point in time. So I think we've got really the core technology that we can manage through. And so our priority is returning cash to shareholders through that period of time, we'll return all of our cash that's not required. And we'll do some small tuck-in acquisitions to be able to facilitate technology.

John Pitzer

I'll preface this question by reminding you, I love the portfolio of business you have and how you manage them. But as you know there's sort of been a love-hate relationship with investors and your mobile exposure. How do you think about the mobile opportunity longer term?

Rick Clemmer

The interesting thing is and we've tried to put this in perspective for investors, we're really not focused on mobile for mobile's sake. What we're focused on today is the mobile wallet and being able to do that. And basically what we do is use the mobile handset as the delivery mechanism or the way that we can achieve that. And we'll do the same thing with ultra-wideband.

So we're not trying to be broad-based and do a lot of analog into the mobile handset, power management, getting to a number of different areas. We're really focused on those unique differentiated areas that we have in the mobile wallet and then transitioning into the ultra-wideband to be able to drive that. So even though, we call it mobile it's just a way for us to deliver it, deliver our ecosystem not really focused on mobile device.

John Pitzer

And how do you think about your RMS? And the parts of the mobile market you want to participate?

Rick Clemmer

So if you look at our RMS in NFC and secure element we got like 4 or 5 times RMS.

Jeff Palmer

It's actually higher than that.

Rick Clemmer

Actually higher than that. So we have basically most of the market associated with it. Ultra-wideband we would expect to have a similar position.

John Pitzer

So the competitive dynamics in ultra-wideband you don't see as being significantly different than NFC?

Rick Clemmer

We don't think it will be. We think that we have -- and it's really not because of just the RF capability associated with ultra-wideband, it's the connectivity the secure element. And so we're kind of uniquely positioned with our secure element and the software to be able to drive that connectivity to make a difference.

And then the knowledge that we have working with auto customers bringing the mobile in auto capability together is really one of the key success factors.

John Pitzer

Any questions in the audience? Rick can we spend a few minutes then on just kind of the operating leverage in the model. You had some gross margin targets for this year which the correction kind of caused you to fall a little bit short of which totally makes sense. But as we think about kind of the incremental revenue growth from here, how do we think about the gross margin and op margin that we should be modeling?

Rick Clemmer

Yes. What we've said is, is that $2.2 billion...

Jeff Palmer

$2.4 billion.

Rick Clemmer

$2.4 billion, sorry that we have clear line of sight to achieve the 55% gross margin. So we have to get our revenue back up to that $2.4 billion level to be able to achieve that 55%. But it's not like there's any major programs to execute. It's just to have a little bit of resurgence in revenue to be able to see a return in the marketplace.

The interesting thing is, even if you look at that where we fell a little short on our gross margin let's say, last quarter we ran over 30% operating income. So we're up over 100 basis points year-over-year with actually a significant decline in revenue. So I think we feel pretty good about our profit performance associated with it and we'll continue to generate a lot of cash.

John Pitzer

I'm curious on the R&D side, how do we think about that? Because with the opportunity set out there, I could make a really strong argument that perhaps spending more now to capture future opportunity is the right thing to do. How are you kind of managing R&D at the company?

Rick Clemmer

So we believe our shareholders want us to operate within the guidelines we've set, which is 14% to 16%. So one of the big things we do each year is, how we grow the R&D investments to be able to be within that 16% of what we anticipate, the planned revenue to be. We can always spend more money. So there's no doubt about that.

The interesting thing when you think about it is, most of the technology we're developing for automotive today will really be revenue seven or eight years from now. So it's not like, it's going to move the needle all that much depending on whether we're up or down slightly. And then when we see a resurgence of the revenue line, we'll see a growth of our R&D investment to be sure that we can continue to sustain that growth.

John Pitzer

