Himax Technologies: Show Me The Money

After the last quarterly earnings report, Himax still has much to prove.

When Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) reported another weak quarter, the company once again demonstrated that its business continued to deteriorate. The company reported a decline in every single key metric. Why is the stock holding above the $2.30 level? With tax-loss selling approaching, investors need to ask Himax to “show the money.” At best, revenue will stabilize in 2020, and at worst, and more likely, the business will continue to decline.

Weak Third Quarter

Source: Himax

Do-it-yourself value investors used to hold Himax stock that, along with trading the stock within its range, ended earlier this year. The company's fundamentals deteriorated at a quicker pace. That continued in the last quarter.

Himax reported third-quarter revenue falling 12.8%, gross margin down 3.9%, and losses widening from $0.9M last year to -$7.2 million in the third quarter. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue will be flat sequentially and gross margins up slightly. The latter figure depends on the final product mix. And just like in Q3, Q4 IFRS will be a loss. This time, it is in the range of 3.0 to 4.5 cents per diluted ADS.

Glory Years Over

Himax caught my attention after Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) invested in the company. It chose the company to supply the LCoS in Google Glass. But after the consumer edition failed, targeting only the industrial market was Google’s only way to salvage the project. Even if Glass reaches the market, unit volume sales are so small that it will not help Himax’s revenue. Himax also faced lower automotive and tablet IC sales. In automotive, the trade conflicts and worries of an economic slowdown hurt sales. But HIMX stockholders should not be quick to accept these excuses. NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) has a clear 5-year plan that will result in strong growth in the automotive market.

Investors should already have expected weak sales from the tablet segment: global demand for such devices continues to shrink. Phablet devices and smartphones with a bigger screen pushed tablets to obsolescence.

As a global leader in TFT-LCD display driver and timing control ICs, the shift to AMOLED is troubling. Accelerating AMOLED display adoption and rapid ASP erosion caused by increased competition threaten Himax’s TDDI business. Still, TDDI shipment doubled in Q3, as its fulfillment was capped by capacity constraints the year earlier.

Opportunity

Higher WLO and CMOS image sensor shipments offer Himax investors a glimmer of hope. Should this trend continue in the next few quarters, the revenue should offset the declines in its other businesses. Even ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS), a stock I called a ‘buy’ a few years ago, managed to top over $24. In October, ChipMOS reported revenue growing 8.5% sequentially. Similarly, hints of improving demand for CMOS image sensors may help prevent the stock from falling further. Still, when Himax granted 2.27 million units of stock options at an exercise price of $2.27, that may set a bottom for the stock in the near term.

Unfavorable Balance Sheet

Himax ended the quarter with $128 million in cash and cash equivalents and had a $90.6 million unsecured loan. It also ended Q3 (to September 30, 2019) with $167.6 million in inventory. If it fails to sell these goods, the company may have to book a write-down.

What opportunity of upside do investors have? Faced with excess supply for LCD display TVs, its large panel IC business may underperform. The outlook for smartphone TDDI is still weak, especially for Q4. But if Himax finds a way to benefit from a shift in the HD+ marketplace, its current pipeline may offset the more than 30% TDDI revenue decline in the fourth quarter. Himax said:

Since these missteps, we have worked hard to raise our visibility in the HD+ market and have already begun HD+ mass production with a top-tier end customer earlier this year. We have also expanded the HD+ coverage to further customers. Based on the current pipeline, our Q1 TDDI smartphone shipments will include a significant amount of both HD+ and full HD+ products. We anticipate a strong rebound for Q1 2020 and robust growth for the whole of 2020.

Its WLO revenue increase in the third quarter may continue as customer shipments improve. In its newly-developed 3D sensing business, increased ToF adoption may result in firm orders. Himax said on its conference call that TDDI solutions for tablet and automotive will have better shipment volumes, ASP, and margins. But it still sees the weak smartphone market resulting in a 25% sequential decline in sales.

Your Takeaway

Himax still needs to show investors the money. Until its WLO business rebounds and it signs multiple 3D sensing supply deals, investors should continue avoiding this stock.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Join DIY investing today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.