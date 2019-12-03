Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference December 3, 2019 1:05 PM ET

Gee Rittenhouse - SVP and GM

Sami Badri - Credit Suisse

Sami Badri

Okay, great. Thank you everyone for joining us. I'm Sami Badri with Credit Suisse. I cover the Communications Infrastructure and Communications Equipment sectors. Today we have Jean -- Gee Rittenhouse, SVP and GM of the Security Business Group at Cisco.

So I guess just to kick it off, Gee, as you think about Cisco's business and the various security businesses that you have acquired over time and where they all fit in the market. Where could you say Cisco is positioned today? Would you say the portfolio is completed, or do you say there is still a bit of a runway to go and maybe perhaps you could highlight some of the key main acquisitions you guys have made to make significant headway into the security sector or industry, I guess you could call it? That would be great, just to tee it off.

Gee Rittenhouse

Sure. Well, let me just take a step back to orient folks. Security is one of the three reported businesses out of Cisco. And it has under the last five-years undergone a massive transformation. Five-years ago, we were essentially a firewall business, strongly coupled into the networking business and you could think of it as just another network element. And that was roughly about a $1 billion business growing in the low single-digits, kind of motion.

The security industry as a whole, though really is a technology wave industry. When there's a new -- because we have attackers and adversaries that are always looking for exploitation, you see that as new exploits come up, whether it's endpoint and then you have antivirus or networks and you have firewalls or crypto mining or cloud or whatnot, you see these new entrants into the market.

And so you have to be ahead of these technology waves because our customers don't normally and trust their enterprise with a number of 5, 6, 7 security-type player. So what Cisco had to do is as the security industry starting to broaden away from just the firewall, our strategy was to follow that trend. But do it in a way that leverages Cisco's Natural strengths around its go-to-market, around its scale, around its ability to go into the enterprises mid-market etcetera.

So what we did was, first of all, we took the firewall and expanded it into a next-generation firewall with our acquisition of Sourcefire, which was in 2013. And we've been on that next-generation firewall journey for quite some time. The one thing that I would say there though is increasingly what we've seen is that the firewall by itself is an interesting market, but people want firewalls in different formats and function.

So we started to put a lot of that firewalling capability and next-gen firewalling built in to our Meraki platform built into our ISRs and whatnot. So our firewall business has expanded both in terms of function to next-gen firewall, but also in our go-to-market, our route to market as people are looking to build in their security into their kind of networking function. And that strategy has played out very well for us.

The second thing that we've done is expand into these new markets. One is Zero Trust. So just last year we acquired Duo, one of the leaders in the Zero Trust category. That's a very natural motion for us, because we think about Zero Trust very comprehensively around protecting the workplace, which is our NAC, our network access control business, which is ISE, our Identity Service Engine, that has been in the market for five years and continues to grow very, very well. We've also had Zero Trust around the application, the workload. This is with our Tetration product, that also has been growing very, very well. And then Duo filled it out with our protect the workforce.

And then lastly, we've been expanding into the cloud edge. And so we started with our Umbrella acquisition, which was about three years or four years ago now built off of that DNS security layer, now web proxy, our CASB, we move -- we continue to move more function -- form and function out into that cloud edge. And that platform now supports over a 100 million daily active users by 5% of the internet traffic prosecuted through that cloud edge.

So with the OpenDNS acquisition five-years ago, we built out our cloud edge. With Duo acquisition last year, we built out our Zero Trust. And then with Meraki and other acquisitions earlier with Sourcefire, we build out that the firewall business. I would say that going forward, our investments have been primarily in tying this portfolio together. Historically, we've done this on the backend. We tie all the products together, so that they share information.

We do that to have the highest efficacy in the industry and to kind of see an event once and block it everywhere. But that integration was lost to our customers, and quite frankly the marketplace because the front end of the portfolio still was very siloed in terms of portals around the firewall, portals around email, endpoint etcetera, etcetera. And so we've unified the front-end of the portfolio with our Cisco Threat Response platform and we'll continue to expand on the front-end to build the customer experience out so that we really have a unified platform. That platform by the way is the fastest-growing product in our history from launch. And so it's really resonating well with customers and we'll continue to double down in that area.

Sami Badri

And then you covered a variety of different end-markets within specifically security. If you would identify, maybe two that you think would be the strongest or have the best opportunities for Cisco today and some of the other one that maybe are going through different dynamics or transitions, how would you group those dynamics into two different buckets?

Gee Rittenhouse

So I see it in kind of two more, but I can consolidate down to two. So, firewall is still one of our largest parts of the portfolio. And so we think about that somewhat differently. And of course, as I said before, that strategy has been to integrate into the natural motion of Cisco. So we see a true advantage there as customers continue to do the network refresh, we participate in that motion. But then we also see these two other fast-growing markets, which is the cloud edge as we move functions off of the appliances and on the perimeter into the cloud, that's on our Cisco cloud portfolio as well as Zero Trust. That is continuing to resonate in the market and continue to drive top line growth for us.

Sami Badri

And then maybe just to give us a little bit of more an idea on where specifically those edge instances are, are those on public clouds? Are they in co-location sites or people are interconnecting or customers interconnecting? Just where in the network topology is this happening the most?

Gee Rittenhouse

So we see it in all three of those categories. But -- and so if you just take an application and move it into the public cloud, our Zero Trust around applications protect that. So we do micro segmentation, we are the leader in that space. We have visibility there, we have leadership in that space. We don't see as much of folks going into a colo and standing up, in isolated instance. Take their appliance and put it in the colo. We do have an offer in that space, but that doesn't resonate well with the market. The other large category for us is we have our own cloud, the Cisco Security Cloud that has -- it's a global cloud. As I said, it's massive scale, 5% of the internet goes through that cloud, its global etcetera. We put more feature functionality in that and then offer security as a SaaS, Software-as-a-Service and that continues to grow. It started with DNS, went into web proxies, CASB, cloud application brokers and now we've added full firewalling as well as full web proxies.

Sami Badri

5% of the web, real good.

Gee Rittenhouse

Yes.

Sami Badri

If you were to look at the portfolio that you have today across your various security businesses, where would you say there's opportunities for more acquisitions or expansions in your addressable market?

Gee Rittenhouse

So as I said before, and again we don't go through the M&A strategy here. But I would say that as we go into two areas, one we continue to go down Zero Trust. So thinking about protecting the applications, thinking about protecting the endpoints etcetera that whole Zero Trust strategy as well as the platform strategy of integrating the front end of the portfolio and continuing to build out that. And you'll see much more of that over the next few quarters.

Sami Badri

Okay, got it. Thank you. And then kind of pivoting to a little bit more on the sales motion side of the equation, when you go-to-market with a lot of your cybersecurity offerings or the security offerings as a whole, are they generally part of broader contract mandates, are they very one-off where -- I mean, I'm sure it really depends, but if you were to say, thematically, what has generally been the sales motion? How would you characterize it?

Gee Rittenhouse

So I would break the sales motion into three categories. The kind of large enterprise deals, you can see the security attached to broader transformations. And so some of our largest deals there, security was a component of the overall Cisco deal. Then as you go into the mid-market, then that's where we have an overlay team, a security specialist team that can go in and help our general field, go into those accounts and sell security. We -- what's popular in that mid-market is our enterprise license. So we have very flexible enterprise wide licenses where you can buy a single component firewall, web proxy, whatever, but if you buy two, you'll get a certain financial discount, if you buy three you get a further discount. This is what it's called our choice EA. And this is very, very popular in the market. And so you see customers buying two or three products, grew that in the mid-market. And then I would say in the bottom half of the market, particularly around our SaaS offerings and whatnot, we have direct. And so we have our own marketing that come in on our website. It could be umbrella. cisco.com, it could be duo, they'll come in and we will transact them through our back-end. So it really depends on what part of the market we're talking about.

Sami Badri

For the newer acquisitions, would you say that sales motions are a lot more independent specifically per se Duo or umbrella? Are they more integrated like if you were to specifically isolate on those two businesses?

Gee Rittenhouse

We definitely see the connection to Cisco. I mean, we buy companies with the expectation that the value increases in the presence of Cisco. So there is some business leverage generally around the go-to-market. And so you can see the sales productivity increase because of access to the larger accounts, the deal sizes go up etcetera. So you definitely see the -- on both the Umbrella side as well as the Duo side, you definitely see the Cisco lift. But we also retain the low-end go-to-market that still have access to the lower parts of the market. And so with Duo we still transact with credit cards and things like that. With umbrella, we still have a consumer type brand where people could just sign up for free and have access to the platform.

Sami Badri

Small segue is in F1 Q2020 results, Cisco reported security growth of 22% year-on-year. If we were to think about the trajectory of the business including the acquisitions and some of the strength you just mentioned in various used cases, how should people or investors be thinking about the trajectory of the security business over the next two years?

Gee Rittenhouse

So I think about it in a couple of different ways. First of all, that's seven consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. The security business by and large is a software business. And so we go into the quarters with a lot of our revenue already debt from previous bookings of previous quarters. So the security business rises and falls more gently than the overall Cisco does, because of this deferred revenue that we have in the back end of the business. We do see security in a component of it definitely tracks with Cisco because we are still attached in the go-to-market motion. And so as you see the network sales increase or decrease as part of a transformation, we see the security kind of track that. But as I said before, we also have an independent motion with our overlay teams that can drive business outside of the traditional kind of Cisco motion. That gives us somewhat of an independent, but it also gives us the ability to have the business continued to either grow or shrink independently of the overall Cisco motion.

Sami Badri

And then a little bit more of a pivot as Wi-Fi 6 begins to ship, and it starts to become adopted by broader customer basis. How do you think that's going to impact the security business?

Gee Rittenhouse

So I think there's a couple of things. So, first of all, when you -- whether you take a look at it through the Wi-Fi 6 or even quite frankly 5G, the kind of macro picture of this is that the amount of traffic will continue to increase. That amount of traffic increasing causes our customers to refresh their equipment, even though it's wireless they -- those wireless access points are still backhauled by a switch or a router in the case of an SP and on and on and on it goes. So it drives the kind of overall refresh. And as a result of that we participate in it because our customers generally looked at that refresh with the lens of also keeping it secure as well as just passing bits. They want to pass the bit securely. I think also with both Wi-Fi 6 as well as 5G, it opens up the opportunities more on the IoT side, you hear a lot of this. It's early in that cycle, but with IoT, you do see a security component of that as well as we go into those kind of markets. And so things like visibility, network segmentation, device segmentation, these are all big pieces of IoT landscape, which Cisco's portfolio is really positioned well to take advantage of those market opportunity.

Sami Badri

Would you say, so Wi-Fi 6 equipment was released probably very -- in the last two to three quarters. That’s when it really was available for purchase. Have you started seeing conversations start to shift in the security context? Given that this new -- these new devices are starting to hit the installed bases of your customers?

Gee Rittenhouse

No, we generally still see the security conversation as part of visibility, threat, detect, respond type conversation rather than the access capability. But I would say like as I said before, that is causing an overall enterprise type transformation and as enterprises think about it through the lens of digitization or other kind of events, they include security into that conversation to protect those assets.

Sami Badri

Got it. Got it. Another pivot is, maybe we could just discuss fiscal software business, maybe software and security and the objective to reach 50% of revenues coming from services, software and security being a function of that as well. What percentage of that 50% or even specifically the software portion, is security potentially going to be?

Gee Rittenhouse

Well, securities still continues to be one of the leaders in Cisco's transformation. The overwhelming majority of the security business is software, particularly the way it's reported. When you think about the way we report the security business, we only report the product side. So it's not the entire security business. And in that product category the overwhelming majority of that is software.

Sami Badri

And then I guess very topical which is the campus refresh cycle that the overall company is going through. Have you seen as new campus switching deployments have shipped? Have you seen the attach rate of security increase or has it relatively been in line to historical run rates.

Gee Rittenhouse

When we take a look at that transformation we there's three outcomes of that transformation. One is, the customer is going to let's say deploy SD-WAN direct internet access, but wants an appliance, still want the firewall there. They'll want it because of either price and performance or like heavy decryption or VPN capabilities. But 20% of the market is looking for that kind of attach. About 40%, as I really want to built in and so we actually have pushed hard in that and why we've included security as part of Meraki and our ISRs, Viptela and whatnot, so kind of building security into those motions. And then the remainder will actually just want a cloud platform. They don't want to deal with the upgrades. The patches and things like that. They are going to the cloud directly for simplicity and they want to take advantage of that. This is why we built out our cloud part of the portfolio.

Sami Badri

And then I'm going to allow the audience to ask a question when they -- probably after the next question I ask. So just giving everyone in the audience a heads up. One thing we haven't really talked about I think which slips between the cracks, is the service provider opportunity. Have the way that service providers or specifically telcos consumed security offerings at Cisco, has that changed over the last couple of years. Maybe just give us an idea on specifically that specific customer group that I think tends to go overlooked in the security context.

Gee Rittenhouse

So we haven't seen buying motion in the SP market change significantly over the years. We really view that market in kind of three pieces. One as a channel, which is the overall majority of our business. The second one is the SP as an IT part and servicing their IT component. That's the second largest. And the third would be kind of their operational network. That's the smallest one for us. I do see the opportunity though with 5G, one of the motions at the SP community is trying to drive with 5G is access into the enterprise market. And as they go into that, I think there's opportunity to create more opportunity for Cisco in the operational network for that motion.

Sami Badri

Yes. Thanks for that. And -- we can take questions from the audience. There aren't any at the moment. Okay. One thing that's very interesting kind of related to the prior question we just asked is Cisco put out a use case or I have one probably more of a customer study with Rakuten earlier this year. Interestingly enough is Rakuten has recently evolved etcetera. How do you think Cisco or I guess you'd say customers like Rakuten could possibly very big opportunities for Cisco. Do you see more customers like Rakuten deploying very, very robust virtual core networks. And do you think that the security piece or Cisco contribution is going to be very big in specifically those type of deployments, or do you think that that's still very evolutionary and it's going to take time for it to really kind of get the security relevance etcetera. And just to give us an idea on those type of developments.

Gee Rittenhouse

Yes. So I can't comment deeply into that example because it's not really part of the security business. I will say though having spent 20 years in the SP market and one of my previous roles, the Rakuten model is very unique in the service provider industry. And the industry is looking at that model very, very carefully because it's really based on network function virtualization. And really taken the software side of that deployment. From a security perspective, that has created a unique environment for us because more and more, the SP market is defined by scale. And so you generally see in the security space very large boxes operating at massive scale, very low cost per circuit or user or whatnot. In the software space you have a different model, which is much more agile, being able to spin up and spin down capabilities very quickly and a very agile business model as a result. I think that will put stress into the security space because you can't just rely on taking your old box and just making it bigger. So we've been investing heavily in our part of the rackets and deployment in the virtualization protecting the clouds, protecting the cloud infrastructure as the overlying software sits on top of it. Definitely new and exciting relative [multiple speakers].

Sami Badri

It's very exciting. Before you wrap up I was hoping you kind of give us maybe some key things that you think should be highlighted about the Cisco security business that generally tend to go overlooked, or maybe they don't get overlook, maybe the message is being delivered very effectively but maybe some closing remarks as we conclude the fireside chat.

I would just say that Cisco security is unique in that. It's the largest enterprise security player out there. But it's in the presence of an even larger networking company out there and that allows us really unique advantages in terms of scale being able to use the go-to-market motion of broader Cisco and not having two -- have to build out the cost structure of that scale. So let me give you an example. So we have an endpoint security product called AMP for endpoint.

In terms of devices, deployed or devices having this function on them, we're the largest EDR/EPP vendor out there. But you don't see it, because it's not pulled out in terms of Cisco. Cisco has email it does firewall endpoints, Zero Trust, Duo etcetera. Very, very broad portfolio. And so the biggest real kind of impediment to the business is just being able to define it and create the visibility into the overall business. It's generally viewed through the lens of a firewall or network element and the new acquisitions have really allowed us to broaden the portfolio considerably.

As I started we were $1 billion firewall business two years ago, and now well over 3 billion just in the product. If you want to add services you could do the math yourself, it's comparable to other vendors out there growing well in the double-digits. And so these expansion motions allow us to enter new markets. We start with the largest TAM's whether its network identity endpoint and whatnot, but also leverage the scale of Cisco's go-to-market opportunities, 17,000 generalist sellers out there. It forces us to try to simplify the motion. So you see a lot of our commercials being run through enterprise licenses and kind of offers instead of individual components but it allows us to build scale very, very quickly. Got it.

Sami Badri

Well, thank you for your time, Gee.

Gee Rittenhouse

Thank you very much. Thank you.

