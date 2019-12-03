AT&T Inc. (T) Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) 2019 Wells Fargo Technology, Media & Telecom Conference December 3, 2019 10:30 AM ET

John Stephens - Senior EVP and CFO

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jen Fritzsche

Thank you. I said not a typical telecom conference when who welcomes us, right? Well, thank you, John Shrewsberry for that nice introduction. Welcome John Stephens. We're thrilled to open up the conference.

John Stephens

Thank you for having us.

Jen Fritzsche

We're going to do just get-out-of-the-way legal disclosure and then we're going to jump right into questions.

John Stephens

Well, first of all, I want to thank John for that kind introduction. Secondly, all the telecom folks at Wells Fargo I have my card we can help you with that on that technology spend. We're here to help. We appreciate your business. But today, we're going to talk about things that are forward looking. Some of the things may happen or may not, they're subject to risks. We would advise you to go look at our public filings and the information on our website. And I think we satisfied our safe harbor responsibility.

Jen Fritzsche

Well, thank you and welcome again. We're going to jump right into questions. Late October, I want to say October 29th AT&T released, what some would say as an ambitious three-year plan. How -- can you address how to do -- how do all areas of your business essentially contribute this plan? And I guess I'll throw in where are the challenges to achieving this plan?

John Stephens

Sure. So let's start with a revenue growth over the three-year cycle that 1% to 2% range growth. First and foremost, it's going to be mobility. You've seen service revenues grow for the first nine months of this year just under 2%. And you've seen last two quarters strong net-adds at postpaid voice, prepaid and the stabilization in our reseller business, as well as continued growth in IoT.

So service revenue growth is going to be a key component of that. When you have the first net effect on our network, it's fastest now recognized as the fastest that we're in the best quality, the ability to expand product, services, client and customer base, that service revenues is critical. Secondly, we expect a lot of equipment sales. The handset upgrade rates have been historically low for the last about four years. Last quarter, we were at about 4% that would imply 25 quarter life to a phone with new 5G technology coming out and with AT&T having a national -- nationwide 5G coverage next year, we expect handset sales to pick up for people to take advantage of those new services. So that's mobility, both service and quite frankly equipment.

We expect to continue to see really strong performance out of WarnerMedia. Think about HBO, Max, thinking about getting to 50 million customers out in 2025. But the progress up to there, the growth in revenue from that, that's another piece of the puzzle. We've seen real stabilization in business wireline. And in total business solutions with the advent of the wireless technologies, 5G on IoT, we expect continued solid performance there.

Our recent announcement with Mexico and our wholesale deal with Telefonica, an eight-year transaction that's going to allow us to carry their traffic on our network, it's going to bring a lot of wholesale revenues and real opportunities, quality for them and utilization of our network. We will continue to see growth in broadband and we'll continue to deal with the marketplace as it goes for dial tone, legacy and video services. But overall, those are the kind of the revenue growth drivers. When you look at EBITDA, mobility is going to be a strong part of that.

Jen Fritzsche

And mobility contributes what percent of your business?

John Stephens

Right now, it's about half, just under half of our EBITDA. And so when you get that growing at a couple of percentage points, if you will, so we're growing service revenue today and you can maintain your costs at the same level, you can see tremendous EBITDA improvement growth. Mexico's EBITDA improvement is going to be significant…

Jen Fritzsche

Yes…

John Stephens

With the wholesale arrangement as well as the trends that we're seeing, they're adding a lot of customers. They're the leading customer addition company. So it's a scale business and we're getting to scale, that's going to add significantly. The merger synergies out of WarnerMedia, we're just starting those, $2.5 billion run rate by the end of the third year, so that will pick up. So all of those things give us confidence, as well as the next step and that's some of the cost efforts we've got undergoing.

Jen Fritzsche

And any -- you know, everyone has to kind of worry list. So any challenges you see in your seats to achieve in this business with?

John Stephens

Yes. I mean, it's a lot of hard work in this competitive environment. We have to deal with that. There's technology changes and new competitors. But quite frankly, that's been the case. There is -- the economy has its ups and downs, and we're seeing really strong consumer, which really drives the U.S. economy. We're seeing a more moderate or not as exciting business investment cycle right now. It's coming off at some pretty high levels. So you got to be careful what you compare it to. But quite frankly, the economy seems to be going well and we have a lot of very resilient products and services. People are going to continue to use that mobile phone.

Jen Fritzsche

In the next spring -- recurring revenues models…

John Stephens

Yes. And they're going to continue to use their broadband. They're going to continue to use the services we provide. So we feel good about that. But yes, sure there's always challenges.

Jen Fritzsche

Got it. The capital structure, you are the CFO, so I guess you're on the hot seat here. And it's an interesting time for AT&T, because you're certainly shifting your priority, you paid down a lot of debt. I mean, remind me how many much in the last nine months.

John Stephens

Since we closed the deal, by the end of this year, we'll have paid down about $30 billion or about 35% of that. And some very well respected analysts have questions on that in the past about our debt levels, and I think we've responded very strong…

Jen Fritzsche

You did, you did. And I will say Nicole by the whole way. But now you're shifting to repurchasing those shares. That could -- some would say it seem difficult to accomplish given the markets in which you compete. And why is now different?

John Stephens

Well, first and foremost, we have paid down 75% of the debt, $30 billion. We've gotten our quantum of debt down to a very manageable level, very comfortable level. We'll be in that 2.5 range at the end of the year. So we've done what we said we're going to do. And we've done really well. Now when you look at it, we're going to continue to pay down debt. And we're going to continue focus on getting our debt upgraded by rating agencies, so it's been a focus.

But it's time for more balanced approach. When you have a dividend that's an after-tax dividend, that's 5.25, 5.5, depending upon what that you've look at it. And you've got ability today we're borrowing 30 year money that's for the quarter and its tax deductible, so it's probably going to cost us closer to 3%. That cash cost of capital, whether it'd be equity or debt, has to be taken into account. In today's case is the cash savings from retiring.

Secondly, we did issue a lot shares in the Time Warner transaction, and we're just looking to retire those. So that's the difference. We have that ability, the markets recognized it and it's a good time to do that and we'll keep it balanced. But I want to focus on we're going to get down to 2 to 2.25 net debt to EBITDA range but on a three-year cycle, we feel like that's a comfortable range. I know that to some folks that may sound a little higher than tradition. But interest rates are, when I took this job, interest rates were almost twice what they are today on the 10 year, right? And quite frankly, taxes were 40%. It's been cut 40%. And when you're a capital intensive company like us with expensing, taxes have actually been cut more than that.

So when you adjust that what distribution maybe 1.5 to 1.8, to 2.0, we're really well below those traditional levels when you adjust for this is really low tax rate environment for a capital intensive company and there is really low interest rate environment. So we feel very, very comfortable with that. If things change, we'll change with them, but we feel very comfortable with that. So it's a balance. It's not a shift away from we're going to continue to pay down debt, but it is time to, if you will, retire some of those shares we issued.

Jen Fritzsche

And if I'm remembering correctly, November of 18, you've outlined the plan to sell $6 billion to $8 billion in assets. You're well above that at this point. So that has been something that's…

John Stephens

So we've announced about -- there's probably $14 billion worth of different things we've done, whether it's -- some of it was through free cash flow in the monetizations and receivables, whether it's the monetization of our tower options receivables. The tower companies owe us some money on final payments from some of our tower transactions and we've got partners coming to invest in those partnerships to help us with that cash. We've sold contracts for CME for Puerto Rico. Gameshow Network has been closed, Hudson Yards, on and on. And we have got a lot of -- we have got other regional sports networks. We are actively marketing the towers in the U.S. We're waiting to close. We've got more towers…

Jen Fritzsche

Could we see asset sales being the continued part of your forward strategy?

John Stephens

Yes, the portfolio analysis -- portfolio review is going to be ongoing. Quite frankly with the cost work we're doing and the work the team is doing now, you'll see that kind of actually migrate to a product simplification process.

Jen Fritzsche

So obviously, the capital structure is important to the free cash flow, which is the heart of AT&T story in my view. I think on a trailing 12 month basis, you have this cash flow is like $29 billion? I guess will you raise guidance? Are there additional receivable securitizations that could be realized? And importantly in the free cash flow, at equation is capital intensity, so thoughts on that?

John Stephens

So we're not -- I am not going to change cash flow guidance. We are comfortable with our $28 billion range this year. I feel really good about that. Secondly, we're always looking at opportunities as we've proven over the last 15, 18 months we've proven that there is opportunities when we have a $500 billion dollar balance sheet. You scrub it hard. You can find opportunities and we will continue to do. So there is not going to be any slowdown in that.

With regard to capital intensity, you may have seen the announcement this morning about our FirstNet build, has been really, really successful. And it's now covering 75% of the geography required, that's well ahead of schedule. And I think probably about somewhere between six to nine months ahead of schedule. Team is doing a great job. When you think about that that means we only have 25% left to build over the next 27 months, or 25 months, excuse me. So we're well ahead of schedule on that. So when you think about CapEx going forward, the accelerated fiber to the prem build, getting us to 14 million is completed. We'll continue to spend money on fiber, but that accelerated build has been completed. Mexico and the 100 million LTE POPs is completed.

We're shifting from video where you roll a truck, roll one of our trucks and climb the side of our house of Purpa satellite dish to rolling a UPS truck and delivering the AT&T TV equipment and it's self installed. That's going to be significant capital efficiency. And then quite frankly, what we've done with the FirstNet build is when we've climbed the tower, we put three different segments of spectrum up, three different bands at the same time. And we put equipment up, and not in every case but -- and certainly, we're trying to do in every case, I'll say it that way. Putting 5G equipment up today to even though we are going to turn it on with software next year, we are making those investments today. And so there's a natural process for us to adjust our capital spending and adjust our capital intensity.

That goes on top of the software defined network and network function virtualization, and the things that we've been doing for five or six years to change our core telecom structure and make it more efficient. So yes, we see an opportunity. I don't want to give any impression that we're not going to continue to invest in the business, we will. And we will certainly investment in the success-based opportunities with our customers. But we have an opportunity and certainly have an opportunity to hit our guidance next year with regard to capital intensity.

Jen Fritzsche

And so two clarification points on that, 5G you know people say, oh, it's so expensive, how can they be? But you are saying what you have done in the FirstNet one-touch initiative is also prepping the networks for 5G? And then my second follow-up question, you mentioned the fiber. Its fair -- I mean, I think there's a misnomer that fiber is not important to AT&T, yet you have the best, very strong track record and the penetration gains in those markets. Is -- those both fair points to say fiber is still extremely important?

John Stephens

Yes. So let me go to the spectrum one or the FirstNet build, climate tower, FreeBand, AWS-3, the Band 14, the WCS, all going up at once. The equipment is 5G-enabled equipment. So if you're going to climb that tower, I'll pay for it and we'll spend more money than we normally would, because it can be done so efficiently. And you can do things quicker because you only have to touch a tower once. So you get more done and they keep proving that to us, right? I was very pleased with the team's approach at 65% by the end of the third quarter, and heck, we're hoping to get 70% or maybe better by the end of the year, we're already at 75%.

So that ability is then making next year's conversion and this year in the fourth quarter, we're going to have some. We'll have 5G up on our core network this year. We'll have 5G on a nationwide basis over 200 million POPs covered by the middle of next year. We couldn't do that unless it was a software upgrade for so many of the towers. And so, yes, it has a real impact and real savings. It's causing us some more money ahead of time. But I believe money well spent. On the fiber, absolutely, we have 22 million customer locations passed with fiber between business and consumer fiber, the prime locations. So we truly believe in it. And it's really important for offload for wireless. It's important for an expensive customer base who wants the security, the stability, the speed, the reliability of the fiber, whether it's on the business side or that's in my home. So it continues to be important.

What we have today is an opportunity to sell into about 10 million unsold of the fibers to the prem and sell into literally millions of other locations on the business side. And we're focusing on selling in and satisfying customer's demands. If a customer -- business customer comes to us and wants to buy services from us on our fiber-base, we will make those investments. I mean, it have to make common sense. But the last piece I'll tell you is the reason fiber works differently for us than others is because I can use it three times. I can use it for my consumers. I can use it for my business customers. And I can use it for my wireless backhaul.

Jen Fritzsche

It's a multi part…

James Ritchey

So if we have -- our smart talented network engineering team designed it that we get multiple uses out of this. We can be agnostic to that technology but we can get multiple uses out of it and that's what to do.

Jen Fritzsche

I want to shift to wireless, because 50% of your EBITDA comes from this wireless and really, its many ways roots of AT&T. It's an interesting time in the competitive environment. You guys have grown very nicely in an extremely competitive environment. And maybe if you could just comment on how you see this environment? I mean, a lot could change three months from now. If Sprint and T-Mobile is approved, DISH is coming in and there questions on that. But how do you -- is that AT&T just staying in their lane, or how do you respond to this?

John Stephens

Well, I think the way we view it is we're in a good spot either way. And I will repeat the FirstNet build…

Jen Fritzsche

Sure…

John Stephens

But the impacts of that are significant; fastest network, highest quality. We're getting tremendously increased capacity. So it's opening doors, not only for additional FirstNet customers but reseller arrangements and so forth, right. And as you've seen in last, specifically the last two quarters, we've turned to growth in the postpaid voice, and for years we've been leading the prepaid side. So for us, we feel like we're in a competitive environment today, and we're very well positioned differently.

We probably have 50% more low-band spectrum and low-band spectrum than our nearest competitor. And 75% of it is built out in a very deep environment. So we feel very good about it. Is there uncertainty in merger and then market make up? Absolutely, but we feel really good about our ability to compete, no matter what. On the same token, we've got some millimeter wave spectrum that gives us an ability to serve our business customers our IoT to do off-loads in every traffic areas, so we feel very good about this.

Jen Fritzsche

And I know there is limited you can say about spectrum, because there's quite periods per se, but there was a delay in the mid-band spectrum auction. And AT&T could have a better balance sheet in it, even better balance sheet. Have you -- any view on that delay in the bands?

John Stephens

Certainly, as we continue to pay down debt and as we retire stock also. I expect our balance sheet to provide -- the rating agencies will upgrade us. I really do. It just seems from what we've done over the last 18 months or what we plan to do over the next year, not to mention three years, I expect that to happen. So from that perspective, I guess the more important answer is once again, we have 150 to 160 megahertz of medium and low band spectrum that we're putting in use today.

So while spectrum is important and spectrum is needed, we are in a different position than any of the marketplace, because of our historic ownership of spectrum. The investments we've made over the last five years and quite frankly, because the FirstNet contract allows us to put it in service in a really efficient way that will pay us dividends for years and years to come. Others will try to catch up, I'm sure and I understand that, and respectfully. But those things are tough to do. It's expensive to do. It takes time. You have to have spectrum. They have to go through -- been through a few mergers before, understand the challenges of those mergers and so.

Jen Fritzsche

And we are -- know a lot of people in this room care about 5G from a technology standpoint, as well as telecom standpoint. You guys have said you will have nationwide 5G sub fixed network by the first half of next year, so first half of 2020. And you also have 5G plus live in over 20 to 21 markets I believe for consumers. I guess, what's the hardest part of this 5G build? I mean, is it meshing it with the millimeter wave spectrum also that you have?

John Stephens

So I think -- the 5G plus millimeter wave, and we've got today that 600 megahertz nationwide millimeter wave. That's really a focus on and we've had success at the Rush Hospital in Chicago, or the manufacturing plant in Austin, or AT&T Stadium in just outside the Arlington, Texas. And these applications that we're seeing where you need, in our Atlanta location with five -- we call 5G plus millimeter wave base, we have 2 gig speeds.

So we are seeing these applications come and they will be focused on; first, business applications, automated factories, campus capabilities, entertainment capabilities in a sporting venue like an AT&T Stadium. We'll focus there then to other applications. We will also use it for really high traffic areas. So in our campus in Downtown Dallas, we will have 5G capabilities and we'll use it, try to offload a lot of the traffic that comes with so many people being in one location. It will then grow just like the market has grown when we went from 3G to 4G. When we used to use our phones, we're just talking and then texting and then e-mail and now everybody -- hopefully, everybody's watching HBO on their phone, right?

Jen Fritzsche

Yes…

John Stephens

And so, just as that has happened, that will happen with 5G with augmented reality and virtual reality with gaming and with all kinds of other applications where at least the automated vehicles or other things, but it will all happen. That will take some time, that will follow I think in this case. It's going to be unusual adoption in this cycle, because previously the phones were out there before the networks were ready. And in our case, our network is going to be out there…

Jen Fritzsche

Before that…

John Stephens

Before all the applications are there. We think that is a real positive for growth and specifically growth on our network, because we're going to have this capability, this nationwide capability. Others talk about their abilities but ours is going to be a 200 million POP on a very deep network.

Jen Fritzsche

And deep spectrum, like multiple tiers of spectrum, because you really have that base and then the mid…

John Stephens

When we first come out, it'll be on a single tier just in the first launch. But yes, as we go through the launches and quite frankly, as the phones come out to be able to use it is that next level, which is why once again we think equipment revenues are going rise.

Jen Fritzsche

And I know people think of 5G and the revenue opportunities that can come with it, but it is also build it when it will come. But from a cost standpoint, there's significant savings on your network using that spectrum more efficiently. Is that correct?

John Stephens

Yes, cost per megahertz -- megabit carried goes way down and that's really important, and that's important to your existing 170 million customer base and giving them good service and retaining them, lowering churn. The best customer you have is one -- the best customer to get is one you have, and so all of those kinds of things. So yes, it is really important no matter what happens.

Jen Fritzsche

And is that also helped by, you mentioned the network virtualization that AT&T has undertaken. You've almost moved from a hardware company to software. So a lot of those costs are about the network. Is that -- it seem that makes your seat a better one?

John Stephens

Well, let me take it this way, because I think it goes into some another area where we get a lot of questions on our cost effort. For five years or so six years, we've been doing a significant amount of work on network function virtualization, taking the hardware costs and separate the software using software to upgrade the network on a much more efficient base. And network function virtualization, turning network functions into software.

You've seen dramatic progress on that. Over the last five years, we've probably had 6% to 8% depending upon the year. I think, year-to-date, through September, it was about 8% reduction that what we call our big iron cost. Our network operations, our technology, we've really driven down those costs. And that's from that process and we're going to continue to do that. But to hit our margins, goals and to hit our planned goals, we're going to do need to do some more. And that's why we bought -- Bill Marrow's heading up a cost kind of a cost czar process where he's assembled teams, he's gone out and collected best in class comparative data. He's done the analysis from every which way, if you will.

And we've quite frankly got on unidentified areas where we really need to make improvement, and where we think there's real opportunities for improvement. We don't have those plans finalized. Those are on the job for about four weeks, we'll get in the few more weeks, but it's well underway. And we do believe that there's real opportunity out there. If you want to kind of put it in scope, our initial targets now are about 4% cost reduction and what we call our labor costs, the labor costs, employees including non-pay orders some of our contractors, benefit costs and so forth. But we believe we can cut and achieve savings from that of 4% for next year.

Jen Fritzsche

Got it. And Bill is reporting directly to the board and Randall. Is that correct?

John Stephens

Yes. And he's reporting -- he's internally reporting to John Stankey, but also reporting to the Corporate Development Committee of the board.

Jen Fritzsche

Got it, okay.

John Stephens

So that's where we are going. If you want to think about where is that coming from, we talked about the portfolio, strategic review of our portfolio, think about then taking to a product simplification and looking at the product for 100 year old company. We have a lot of products, a lot of skews and lot of offerings; can we simplify those, can we focus on those that we don't really need to provide anymore, or we can migrate them to a new service, that's an area. There is a process area. We spend a lot of capital. We have big networks, what processes can we further automate, what processes can we further streamline, that's the second area.

When you think about our customer service, think about our stores and how we sell and do -- what's the split between retail stores and online and what's the ability to streamline our systems that are our sales teams have used to streamline things, that's another opportunity, as well as doing that same thing for all the back office, for all the customer care. So we've got projects going on other way. We're optimistic or as I say, we are targeting 4% cost reduction on top of what we were already doing, on top on the big iron run rate, that's really important for us.

Jen Fritzsche

Got it. Now onto the fund stuff, HBO Max, we talked about it in late October. I got to meet Conan and Brian, it was very exciting. How does HBO Max impact your overall video strategy, which I also want to get into? And I guess the question becomes, how do you balance exclusivity versus licensing content? And I just openly -- is this going to be an accretive plan for AT&T?

John Stephens

Yes, this is -- when we do any of our strategies, we go through an NPV and certainly, this is a value creating opportunity. We've been through that pressure testing. And we think of it is as we are going to become a company that has a very significant streaming opportunity, streaming product lines and quite frankly, streaming delivery, that's HBO Max.

Now we'll have HBO Max and at some point in time, it will go to an AVOD an add support. Overtime, you can see us add different component to it, but that streaming component is what it's about, and that's where the market, to some extent is today, but market is further going and we want to be there with our 170 million customer contact points between wireless and broadband and so forth, as well as all the customer contract points on CNN and the Bleacher Report and 150, almost 200 million, contact points. We have a base that's dramatic.

And so we feel real comfortable about the ability to touch those customers to and we feel really good about the quality of the product the teams put together. Bob Greenblatt and the entire team have put together phenomenal product that you've seen. And so it is a key aspect, the key aspect, of the video strategy going forward and it will be certainly top priority to the AT&T TV process that we've launched and done test marketing and testing, beta testing in a number of, and I think about 15 markets today, and we will launch nationwide next year.

Jen Fritzsche

Next spring and I think you said, yes, okay. And on video, while admittedly you're not immune from linear churn and cord cutters like the rest of the industry. You have experienced, I would say, higher video churn since the purchase of DirecTV in 2015. Some of this has been certainly a macro shift what's happening all around you. But the bigger picture, how do you see that video segment fitting into the, we'll call it the new AT&T?

John Stephens

Well, couple of insights. It's an important segment. It's important for a lot of reasons. It's important from the information we get from customers, knowledge about what they want to watch, what's important, what gets viewed. It's important from packaged and bundled services, to bundle with our wireless, to bundle with our broadband. It's also really important on a standalone product basis in the sense that it's profitable. As you've seen, we've actually grown the EBITDA the first time last year-over-year we've grown it slightly, so we feel really…

Jen Fritzsche

Guidance was for flat, so you've actually, I mean…

John Stephens

Yes, today, we're adding, we're sticking with our guidance but year-to-date, we've grown it. So I want to make sure what we've done on the customer side is really focused on long-term value opportunities for customers, what's good for them and what's good for us. And so having customers lock-in for prices for two years and then after raise them just to get content cost increases, it's just not something we're getting out of.

If you will, on the promotional side, we're doing much more focused promotions that will, when you come in, you have a good sense of what the pricing is, what the quality of the delivery is and you're willing to stay with. That transition that we're going through is new stuff. And we'll continue to go through for this year. But we are optimistic we've hit the peak of losses in the third quarter. And we're looking for AT&T TV and this -- the anniversary of this new intake approach to much more rational product offerings to really help us going forward.

It's a challenging business. But when you got broadband and fiber you've got wireless and when you've got HBO Max, you got those kinds of tools to work with. We're still committed to making this work and continuing to do the best we can to -- and we're not giving any guidance on next year. But certainly, the hard work you've done to grow EBITDA year-to-date, I think gets lost sometimes and some people's comment about customers. And when you continue to grow EBITDA, I think you should at least take a breath and feel pretty good about the efforts that you're succeeding with.

Jen Fritzsche

And some that you mentioned broadband, some would argue in this world where people are changing content, the consumption, the streaming, the broadband role in the ecosystem gets all the more important.

John Stephens

That's right…

Jen Fritzsche

Do you agree with that?

John Stephens

We do. We think that having those capabilities of having. But remember broadband for us is comes in a variety of types, certainly fiber and we've got…

Jen Fritzsche

Yes, your penetration in those markets is…

John Stephens

We've got somewhere between 3.5 million and 4 million, just under 4 million customers on fiber. And we've got checked out a button, just little less than 4 million and we've got about 14 million cable. So we've got a lot of room to grow. So that's first thing. But quite frankly, we have a significant of our customers today use their wireless phone and their broadband connection, it's depending upon economic circumstances and value, you'll see some people that phone is really their device. They don't -- they may not have computers, it's their phone. And so we understand the necessity for both those.

Now quite frankly to have a really great wireless network, you need a lot of fiber. And so they're complimentary, they're not contradictory, they're complimentary. So yes, we do believe that broadband capabilities can be important but the ability to do it [mobily] and deliver things where people want, when they want them, how they want, it's going to really -- continue to be really important.

Jen Fritzsche

I ask about CapEx but I just -- maybe it just ends here. Your CapEx guidance is $23 billion growth capital investment. Your reported CapEx seems to have that $20 billion trajectory, which would decrease just $1.3 billion year-over-year. Do you expect to improve your capital intensity in the future? I mean, a good amount of [bands] were based on that...

John Stephens

You know I do and I say, it's because fiber or the prem build can play, the access to play the AT&T TV is going to be more efficient. Quite frankly, we spend a lot of money on 5G equipment going into service today. So that's really important. If I could get on the capital, other piece of the capital side on our capital structure, we talked about continuing debt retirement, if you will, retiring about 70% of the shares, returning to our shareholders with you know $75 billion over the next three years, $45 billion in dividends and $30 billion in shares retired. There is a few other things going on.

We continue to look at the debt markets. Today, we're looking at the debt markets and for most of that and we continue to get really strong response. So we feel very good about that, feel very good about our flexibility and with regard to refinancing our debt. We're continuing -- you asked the question about is there any more asset monetizations…

Jen Fritzsche

Yes.

John Stephens

You know, we're continually looking at the second series of our tower receivables. We did one with one of the vendors that we've done business with, but we have done tower deals with other vendors. And we're actively looking at that and that could be a sign of our strength. And quite frankly, we're looking at alternative capital structure stack, pieces of the stack, like just as simple preferred stock, U.S. based kind of retail focused preferred stock, people are looking for yield. You can get a yield in a 5 and 5.25, you can guarantee and then let them play at that level, and there is demand for that'd be something that we consider.

So I said all these things to you in the sense of we've done a lot of work with regard to the portfolio rationalization, but there is more to do and we still have a ton of opportunities. We will close the -- we expect to close Puerto Rico and CME next year, but we're actively looking at the RSNs and we're actively looking at more tower transaction. We're actively looking at this tower option receivable…

Jen Fritzsche

Interesting, okay…

John Stephens

And my point is that I think a lot of people -- and very respectfully everybody, we're taking a little bit in fact when we said, $6 billion to $8 billion and now it's like we've got well past that. And then the sale we're going to do it again, but it is a lot of hard work. It takes a lot of cooperation, a lot of team effort. But there is real opportunity with our company. And so we feel good about that capital piece and that's what gives us great comfort about paying down debt and retiring, you know almost 10% of our stack over the next three years. We feel very good about that ability because of the cash generation capabilities this is really, really strong company has. And I think $20 billion in free cash flow this year is pretty good proof. The teams, I mean, a lot of people working real hard on it and it's doing a good job for us.

Jen Fritzsche

Okay, and thank you so much. I really appreciate the time and 2020 will be a really exciting year for AT&T.

John Stephens

Surely, thank you and take care.

Jen Fritzsche

Thank you.