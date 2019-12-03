I Did Something I Said I Wouldn't Do, I Bought More Roku Yesterday, Here's Why

Moreover, we are not out of the woods yet. December 15 is still looming. Keep the majority of your cash for next week's shenanigans.

Still, we were down 400 on the Dow and more than 1% down on the S&P 500. So the smart money was to stay out.

I bought in more even though I said the sell-off yesterday was a 'do not touch'. There were some select names that looked too good not to nibble at.

ROKU looked over-sold over a negative analyst downgrade. This guy never had a handle on this name and was behind the 8-ball all along.

Do As I Say Not As I Do

I was right that today was going to be another down day. I warned you away from getting into the market. I was also pretty certain that Roku Inc. (ROKU) sell-off was unjustified to the extent that its fall was out of proportion to the analyst's position on the stock. He was never a bull, he did not get the value prop, and his PT was 100 when the stock ran to 170. That said, I was long in the name already and the last thing I want to do is be a cheerleader for something that I am long in. So, I kept my mouth shut, at the time I wrote yesterday's piece, I really was pretty certain I wasn't going to be active in the market and wait for ROKU to settle. Also, it was really prudent to keep your cash in your wallet. I mean look at the market today! The Dow was down over 400, the S&P was down more than 43.50 points, and it is (was) still down 1%. That said, if you watched the ROKU yesterday, you saw it bounce very strongly from its trendline. Check it out:

You see a very well-defined uptrend punctuated by sharp declines that tend to hold at that support. The blue smudge on the right is around where I got in... Let's focus on that:

I got in after that second dip when the bears tried to sell it lower and failed. When I saw that this trendline was going to hold, I added to my position in ROKU. I retreated from my AMD and GE positions. I am looking to get back into AMD and GE once the China Trade scare is over. To me, though ROKU looked great, if I was suffering from owner's bias, I didn't want to make you all pay for my delusion. I am almost hesitant to say it, but, I still think there is a good upside approaching 160 on the name. I am also long Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), and I shifted more funds in it as well. NTNX is not a well-known name, but I think there is a very good upside. The earnings finally confirmed it is a grower.

The Rally is still safe, and with this pit-stop, we will gain further

My position is that overall the stock market is bored with the Tariff Trade stuff. Yes, I was calling for a 3% to 5% dip, but truth be told, the market was over-ready for a case of the yips.

Since early October, we went up 9% in a nearly straight line. We have gone 39 days without a 1% drop, that doesn't happen often, and people tend to make poor decisions when the market keeps going straight up. Again, the concern over the trade deal and the deadline on December 15th by Trump's statements this morning is continuing to roil the markets, but that is the excuse.

This morning some interesting interviews...

On CNBC this morning, Martin Mucci CEO of Paychex, the payroll provider to small businesses, said:

Businesses (small) can't find people, wages increase weekly hours highest in three years. in the last 2 months all levels, are increased, trying to hire the right people is causing wages to go up 3% in all sectors. Wages are increasing because of domestic demand. It started with the minimum wage sector and now it is at all salary levels. Capital Equipment investment growing again, in the last month."

Capital Equipment is Key

A key interest of mine is the capital equipment purchases of smaller businesses. Capital equipment investment means higher productivity supporting higher wages. Small business is the heart of America, largely doing business domestically and the vast majority of labor would be domestic. I maintain that when we finish the fourth quarter, GDP will be higher than Q3 of 2.1% perhaps as high as 2.4%. I expect that the overall GDP for US will be at 2.4% in 2020 which once again would boast the earnings to my expected 2020 profit level of at least $180 of earnings for the S&P, and confirming that low-interest rates allow for a higher PE, and at 19 times get us to 3400.

Analyst Corner

Roku Inc. - Needham & Company Laura Martin raised PT from $150 to $200

My take: Market commentators are pointing to this PT raise as the reason ROKU is strong today. However, ROKU was showing strength holding its trendline even yesterday, as I illustrated. I have said this recently, at this point, everyone reads the charts. If you are chart illiterate, you are flying blind my friend. Am I accusing an analyst of not using fundamentals to value a company? No, but I bet you that Ms. Martin looked at the chart and waited for maximum effect to take Morgan Stanley down a peg. Why not wait for stock momentum going your way before sticking your neck out? This Morgan Stanley analyst had his day in the sun yesterday and his victory in trashing the stock price will be pyrrhic. The Needham analyst is a ROKU Bull with it being her number one stock and probably did not take kindly to this take-down.

Tesla (TSLA) - Piper Jaffray Alexander Potter raises PT from $372 to $423

My Take: TSLA is behaving very well in this tough market. I have called for TSLA to sell. Obviously, the stock is not cooperating as yet. However, I would be very careful because the chart formation is a classic "head and shoulders" bearish indicator. Take a look:

Look, I love TSLA, I just hate the pickup truck. Believe me, I wish I liked it. But that is beside the point. Stocks have repeat patterns, and TSLA has a well defined one. TSLA will test 320, fail at that level and find some sort of support at $250ish. That is where I would be tempted to buy it. Not here, sorry, not here.

Netflix (NFLX) - Citibank Downgrades from Buy to Neutral and lowers PT from $410 to $325

My Take: Don't tell me that analysts don't look at charts. $325 is near where I pointed that overhead resistance comes in. Now, here we are, just look at the charts:

In these 3 lines, you see congestion, basically a ton of trapped investors who really wish they could get their money back. Also, anyone who bought the stock at around 290 will want to take profits especially if the stock starts to falter. And, here we are:

Right at where the stock petered out it formed a double-top that is basically trader "snake-eyes". It is about to test the lower bound of its trading range. Take profits if you can. Write calls at that 315 level if you are sitting with 100 shares or more and don't take profits.

Facebook (FB) - Piper Jaffrey Initiates coverage at an Overweight with a PT of $230

My take: FB is behaving very well in this negative market. I am inclined to believe that FB becomes a leader in this market again. Maybe it reaches this level in the next 4 weeks.

Amazon (AMZN) - Citigroup as outlined in Barron's says that AMZN is unbeatable in eCommerce. True, but who doesn't know that at this point? We need AMZN to run higher in order for the bull to be really charging. Boy, we could really use that kind of confirmation right now. Barron's states:

Citi Research analyst Jason Bazinet on Monday started coverage for Amazon stock with a Buy rating, predicting strong growth in the years ahead. His price target for the tech giant is $2,200."

The problem is that AMZN should have been well on the way there by now. We are stuck once again under $1,800. We have to face facts that AMZN is not a leadership stock right now. It might be considered a late market catch up story. In other words, if AMZN reaches $2,200, that might be a sign that the rally might be topping out. That the "melt-up", if you will, has reached its zenith.

I would be careful about getting too long, however, it's clear that the market indexes are rejecting the bears. Tomorrow might be an up day, but we still have December 15, and that still might invite volatility. I still see 3% to 5% downside, and this little sojourn we are having might be the preamble instead of the Full Monte.

My Trades

I bought a bit more ROKU and NTNX. I sold my AMD and GE. I will probably regret that, but I will look to pick them back up next week into the Abominable Trade War on December 15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ROKU and NTNX in CALL options