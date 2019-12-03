Technically Speaking For 12/3: Last Week's Good Developments Gone

After the close, a lot of the good developments from last week were wiped out.

The Trump administration is upping the trade war (emphasis added):

In a predawn tweet, Trump said he was ordering new tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina to counter what he called a “massive devaluation of their currencies” at the expense of American farmers. The unexpected announcement upends the Latin American countries’ 2018 agreement with Trump to accept quotas on their shipments to the United States instead of the import taxes. Hours later, Robert E. Lighthizer, the president’s chief trade negotiator, released the results of a five-month investigation that concluded a French digital services tax discriminated against American Internet companies and should be met with tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion in products such as cheese, yogurt, sparkling wine and makeup.

The South American currencies dropped due to home country economic weakness. This is the underlying purpose of floating currencies: when the home country's economy is weak, it's currency drops in value allowing it to export its way out of the economic slowdown. The France situation is different, however. While the response may be out-of-proportion to the actual harm, it's possible to argue the disproportionate impact of the French action.

The latest Markit Manufacturing PMI releases are out. The overall tenor is poor. Out of China, Japan, the EU, and the UK, only China's sector is expanding. In general, new orders are contracting, as are new export orders and employment. This marks a continued weakness in global manufacturing as a result of the US-China trade tensions.

Japan is back in the stimulus game (emphasis added):

Japan is preparing an economic stimulus package worth $120 billion (93.53 billion pounds) to support fragile growth, two government officials with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, and complicating government efforts to fix public finances. ... The package would come to around 13 trillion yen (93.53 billion pounds), but that would rise to 25 trillion yen ($230 billion) when private-sector and other spending are included. The Nikkei business daily reported on the weekend that the government was considering putting together a large-scale stimulus package with fiscal spending exceeding $92 billion.

The Japanese economy is actually doing modestly well, all things considered. The annual growth rate of GDP increased from 0.1% in the 3Q18 to 1.3% in the latest report. But like other countries, there's a split: low unemployment is supporting modest retail sales growth but the trade war has led to weak manufacturing (Data from Tradingeconomics.com).

Let's turn to today's performance tables: This was another bearish day for the markets. The long end of the Treasury market rallied pretty strongly, with the TLT gaining 2.1% and the TLH up 1.54%. The belly of the curve also gained ground. All the equity indexes were lower. Interestingly, the smaller-cap indexes were the "better performers"; they were only off marginally. The larger-caps were the "worse" performers.

8/10 sectors were down. Defensive sectors occupied four of the top five slots. But even there, consumer staples and healthcare were off modestly. The performance gets worse from there, although the biggest drop (the XLE moving 1.49% lower) isn't that large of a downside move.

At the end of last week, the charts were looking very bullish. Over the last two days, most of that bullishness has reversed. Let's start with the daily charts of the bigger-cap indexes: The SPY broke a trend that started at the beginning of October. Prices have dropped below the 20-day EMA while the MACD has given a sell signal. Volume picked up a bit on the selloff. The QQQ has also broken a month-long uptrend.

The smaller-cap indexes also lost most of their gains from last week: Micro-caps fell below the lower 93 price area, although they bounced back at the end of trading. The IWM convincingly broke below the 160 level. Mid-caps are at a 30-day low and have drawn down sharply over the last few days.

And, sectors that had made strong gains have seen losses. During the last five days, tech has dropped sharply twice, gapping lower at today's open. Communication services have the same pattern as the XLK -- two solid moves lower over the last few days. Financials gapped sharply lower at today's open. Industrials were trending lower over the last few days due to weaker trade news and more evidence of a contracting manufacturing sector in the US.

On Friday, I noted three trends: a somewhat weaker Treasury sector, rallying small-caps, and broad-based sector participation. Over the last few days, two of those bullish trends have taken a big technical hit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.