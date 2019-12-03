Gold: A Time To Reap And Receive

The VC PMI today is suggesting that we should lock in some profits, since we are in a major area of resistance.

The daily and weekly gold signals are at $1,462, which strongly indicates the market will revert back to the mean from that level.

This is the Early Bird Update for Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

We recommended to our subscribers that they take profits on the trade we recommended in the triple X NUGT ETF in gold. We carry a base position, but whenever we get a chance to lock in some serious profit, we take it out, either by taking out the actual position, reducing the position or hedging it with DUST, which is the bearish triple X velocity ETF. We locked in $9,330 this morning in net profit in NUGT. We also day traded on a futures position and in silver locked in $645 profit on an overnight trade. This morning, we suggested to our subscribers who are long in the precious metals and mining shares to take some profits off the table.

Looking at the gold chart, we have completed the weekly targets. The market got all the way up to test the trend line resistance of this descending channel at which we have been trading. The market accomplished that target with a high of $1,484.60 and reverted back down below the weekly Sell 2 level of $1,484. At this point, since we have been long since about the $1,454 area at the extreme below the mean, we recommend that our traders load up at $1,462, which activated the weekly signal. Along with the daily signal at $1,462, it gave us a very high probability trade, which we call a harmonic convergence - when the daily and weekly levels match or almost match. When such a convergence occurs, it is highly likely that the market will revert back up to the mean or even above the mean to Sell 1 or Sell 2.

"I use the supply and demand levels to trade the market," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said.

"For day trading, it really does not matter what the big picture is, since I am looking to capture short-term trades. I use the proprietary artificial intelligence of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to guide my trades."

The VC PMI provides the mean and two extreme levels above and two extreme levels below the mean as triggers to enter and exit the market. It provides a perfect Fibonacci structure and is shown in colors; red for the Sell 1 and Sell 2 levels, and blue for the Buy 1 and Buy 2 levels. The red levels are showing where supply will probably come into the market.

The price coming up regardless of the supply that has been offered means that there are enough buyers to overcome the offers enough that it met the target of the weekly level of $1,484. At this point, there is a pause for us to lock in profits; more than $10,000 just for today, not counting the open positions we are carrying. You can see the results on the Ticker Tocker website where I am a leader and our results are verified independently.

Summary

We have taken some nice profits off the table. The VC PMI is suggesting that we should lock in some profits. We are in a major area of resistance. We are waiting for supply and demand to define the price levels at which to trade. The average price today is $1,467. We are trading above the extreme weekly Sell 1 level of $1,478 and the Sell 2 level of $1,484. We watch gold as a leading indicator for precious metal shares, stocks and mining stocks. Let's wait and see what the market does.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.