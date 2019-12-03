Global Net Lease: A 6.875% Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing By Global Net Lease, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 3M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $75M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Global Net Lease, Inc. 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.875%. The new preferred stock bears no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 11/26/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $24.80 and has a 6.93% Current Yield and YTC of 7.26%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 5.78% and 6.05%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company's business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies. It was formed to primarily acquire a portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant net-leased commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 310 properties consisting of 22 million rentable square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its owned 310 properties, including 241 properties located in the United States and Puerto Rico, 43 properties located in the United Kingdom and 26 properties located across continental Europe. It may also originate or acquire first mortgage loans secured by real estate. Its business is conducted through Global Net Lease Operating Partnership, L.P.

Source: Reuters.com | Global Net Lease

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, GNL:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, GNL has paid a $2.124 yearly dividend for its common stock. With a market price of $19.79, the current yield of GNL is at 10.73%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $178M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series B Preferred Stock) of the company is around $15M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.76B, GNL is one of the relatively mid-sized "Diversified" REITs in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Global Net Lease's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in September 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3, GNL had a total debt of $1.88B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, the Series A Preferred Stock, which total $135M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of GNL but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. We prefer market value vs. book value as the main reason is that equally valued common stocks should have equally valued preferred stocks. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 1,760/(1,880 + 210) = 0.84 , which is satisfying but still shows that the company is more leveraged, compared to its equity.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. We prefer market value vs. book value as the main reason is that equally valued common stocks should have equally valued preferred stocks. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 1,760/(1,880 + 210) = , which is satisfying but still shows that the company is more leveraged, compared to its equity. FFO/(Debt and Preferred Payments) . This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 152/(62 + 15) = 1.97 , meaning that preferred stockholders have quite a large buffer.

. This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 152/(62 + 15) = , meaning that preferred stockholders have quite a large buffer. P/FFO - This metric is very important to us as well because it gives us an idea of how the market treats the company's profitability. The higher the ratio, the more stable and sustainable the future cash flows are. Imagine a very stable business model and a worse business model being valued at the same P/FFO metric. The arbitrage theory will not let this pricing exist for a long time, because there will be inflow in the better model versus an outflow in the worse model. The bigger the ratio, the safer the cash flow to the common stockholders, and the safer the dividend of the common stock, the safer the preferred. This ratio stays at 10.93 with adjusted funds from operations at $1.81 per share yearly and common stock priced at $19.79. The related "FFO yield" stands at 9.14% while the company has a dividend yield of 10.73%.

The Global Net Lease Family

GNL has one more outstanding preferred stock: Global Net Lease 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (GNL.PA). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Like the newly issued Series B Preferred Stock, GNL-A also pays a fixed not-qualified dividend, at a rate of 7.25%, and it is not rated by S&P. It is callable as of 09/12/2022 and with the current market price of 25.59, GNL-A has a 7.08% Current Yield and a YTC of 6.71%. If we compare the two issues, we can see them having almost equal Current Yield, except that for GNL-A it is its Yield-to-Best, while for GNL-B, the 6.93% Current Yield is its Yield-to-Worst. At these prices, it seems that there is no significant difference between which one to choose.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between GNL-A and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). Generally a lot more volatile behavior of the preferred stock during the last year's mini-recession than the ETF which continues as a slight underperformance throughout this year.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Diversified" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend, have a positive YTC and a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. The first chart is presented by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

To get a better idea of the Yield curve, I'll compare the group by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). For the purpose, two more filters will be added, the security must not be callable and must trade close to or above par value.

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In this section, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate. For a clearer view, I've excluded the preferred stocks issued by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) from the bubble charts.

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call:

Source: Author's database

The next bubble chart will examine how the yield curve in the sector looks. It presents only these preferred stocks that are not callable, have a positive YTC, and trade above their PAR, by their years-to-call and YTC:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Delisting Event (as defined below), the Issuer will have the option, subject to certain conditions, to redeem the outstanding Series B Preferred Stock, in whole but not in part, within 90 days after the Delisting Event, for a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus an amount equal to all dividends accrued and unpaid (whether or not declared), if any, to, but not including, the redemption date (unless the redemption date is after a dividend record date and prior to the corresponding dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for the accrued and unpaid dividend will be included in the redemption price), on each share of Series B Preferred Stock to be redeemed. Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined below), the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the shares of Series B Preferred Stock, in whole but not in part and within 120 days after the first date on which the Change of Control occurred, by paying $25.00 per share, plus an amount equal to all dividends accrued and unpaid (whether or not declared), if any, to, but not including, the redemption date (unless the redemption date is after a dividend record date and prior to the corresponding dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for the accrued and unpaid dividend will be included in the redemption price), on each share of Series B Preferred Stock to be redeemed.

Source: FWP Filing By Global Net Lease, Inc.

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering, after deducting the underwriting discount but not other estimated offering expenses payable by us, will be approximately $72.6 million (approximately $83.5 million if the underwriters exercise their overallotment option to purchase additional shares of Series B Preferred Stock in full). We intend to contribute these net proceeds to our operating partnership in exchange for a new class of preferred units of our operating partnership which will have economic interests that are substantially similar to the designations, preferences and other rights of the Series B Preferred Stock. We, acting through our operating partnership, intend to use the net proceeds from this contribution for general corporate purposes, which may include purchases of additional properties.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Global Net Lease, Inc.

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of $75M, GNL-B cannot be an addition to PFF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, GNL-B is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company has decent coverage of its preferred stocks and even manage to pay $175M dividend expenses for its common stock versus $15M needed for the preferred stockholders' payments. As regards the returns, GNL-B has very close returns as the other preferred stock in the company GNL-A. The two preferred stocks have almost equal Current Yield, close to 7.00%, but GNL-B has 7.26% Yield-to-Call, while GNL-A's YTC is at 6.71%. Furthermore, a look at the sector, and also at all other fixed-rate preferreds issued by a REIT, GNL-B has one of the highest returns. Generally, though it is not rated by any rating agency, GNL-B presents good opportunity for the risk you are taking.

