Aurora Cannabis Is Running Out Of Cash Fast

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) reported fiscal 2020 Q1 results this month and investors were disappointed by its revenue decline and suspension of construction at two large greenhouses. However, we think investors need to realize another risk which is that Aurora is facing an upcoming liquidity crunch that could risk its going-concern. The company is borrowing heavily to remain afloat and it remains unprofitable. We think liquidity and leverage have emerged as the biggest risks for Aurora and they will continue to dominate the near-term narrative.

(All amounts in C$)

Lenders Getting Nervous?

Aurora has been borrowing aggressively to fund its operations and expansion since striking a lending agreement with a syndicate led by BMO. The two sides first stroke a deal for a $200 million facility that includes $150 million of term loan and a $50 million revolver. Later Aurora upsized its facility by adding another $160 million term loan of which $50 million was drawn last quarter. At the end of September, Aurora has borrowed a total of $187 million in term loan in addition to $95 million of lease liabilities. Aurora also needs to start complying with the following covenant starting on September 30, 2020:

Fixed charge ratio of > 1.25x

Senior funded debt / EBITDA < 3.0x

Total funded debt / EBITDA <4.0x

With exactly 12 months to go before these covenants start to kick in, we think Aurora is walking a tight rope here given its recent results. We expect calendar 2019 Q4 to remain unprofitable and cash flow negative and the ramp-up of edibles and beverage product launches could actually result in more losses.

It is worth noting that Aurora's bank debts are secured against its assets which means that if the banks believe that the collateral value of these assets deteriorated materially, there could be consequences for Aurora and its ability to continue borrowing under these facilities. That's why we think Aurora's announcement to suspend construction of its Aurora Sun and Nordic 2 facilities are deeply concerning for both investors and its lenders. Based on the Canadian lenders' recent decision to not lend to The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) which is also building large-scale cannabis greenhouse, we can sense that the banks are getting nervous and careful about the sector.

(Source: Public Filings)

Running Low On Cash

Aside from heavy debt load, Aurora also faces a dwindling cash balance which stood at $153 million at the end of September, excluding $45 million of restricted cash that is required under the lending agreement. In the last quarter, Aurora's cash balance went down $20 million but the actual cash burn was around $210 million comprising $95 million losses from operations and $114 million of capital investments. To offset these changes, it received $87 million from the sale of its TGOD stake, borrowed another $50 million from banks, and issued $58 million of shares under its at-the-market purchase program which basically constantly issues new shares while diluting existing shareholders. Furthermore, the company is facing an upcoming maturity of $230 million in convertible notes in March 2020. Clearly, Aurora doesn't have the cash to redeem these out-of-the-money converts which had a conversion price of $13.05 per share (Aurora shares finished the earnings week at $3.59). To avoid a default, Aurora again chose to sacrifice existing shareholders by lowering the conversion price to a floating target of a 6% discount to a 5-day VWAP in order to entice notes holders to convert now. This is a desperate measure that only distressed companies would consider using.

(Source: Public Filings)

So clearly, Aurora has been relying solely on borrowings and equity issuances to fund its operations and investments. Before this month's earnings, we highlighted to investors that Aurora has been overbuilding its facilities. Our prophetic analysis was followed by the company's announcement to suspend construction at Aurora Sun and Nordic 2, thereby drastically decreasing its theoretic capacity from 625,000 kg to only 168,800 kg. After all, it seems like that Aurora has always been built on empty promises and unfunded capacity figures that were unattainable.

Aurora spent an estimated $150 million to complete its Aurora Sky facility which entered full production in 2019. However, the company had already begun to invest in the construction of Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2 before pulling the plug this month. Aurora Sun was planned as a 1.6 million sq ft facility located in Alberta, Canada and Aurora Nordic 2 was a 1 million sq ft facility located in Denmark. Both projects were expected to be completed by mid calendar 2020 based on a recent investor presentation. The company expects to save less than $200 million from mothballing these two projects.

Putting Everything Together

Aurora has historically funded its acquisitions with stocks and capital expenditures were paid for with bank debt and convertible debentures. However, as it pursues an overly aggressive expansion strategy, its balance sheet has been stretched to its limit. While there is no immediate risk of failure given its credit facility, Aurora is running out of cash fast and investors should be very concerned. The company could try to liquidate its remaining equity investments but most of them are small, illiquid, and worth much less now after the recent carnage in cannabis stocks. We think additional equity raise would be the most likely scenario but Aurora has already been raising equity in the open market under its ATM program, indicating weak demand from institutional investors. The recent decision to lower conversion price on its March 2020 converts is a desperate measure that will surely scare away any potential debt and convert investors. Existing shareholders are also suffering unprecedented damages from these dilutive actions.

(Source: Forex)

Looking forward, we think Aurora is unlikely to receive the same type of large equity investments Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) received from Constellation (NYSE:STZ) and Altria (NYSE:MO), respectively. Instead, we think Aurora's opportunities lie in its ability to form joint ventures with companies in various industries including beverage, pharma, tobacco, and consumer products. Similar to the JV between HEXO/Molson and Tilray/AB InBev, we think Aurora needs to leverage the expertise of other industry players in order to expand its product offerings and increase its reach. Competing alone is costly and risky for shareholders and Aurora management has so far done a less than satisfactory job. We are negative on Aurora's near-term outlook and we believe the risk of failure has increased substantially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.