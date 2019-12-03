Problems Mounting For Saudi Aramco

It must cut production or get others to cut, but it has no leverage due to the IPO.

December 5th is doubly-important for Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). It is the date of the OPEC meeting and the day on which the Aramco IPO will be priced. The kingdom has set a target valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, a sizable haircut from the $2 trillion value Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (“MbS”) stated back in 2016. And even worse, a survey of 31 asset managers in the U.S., Europe and Asia placed an average valuation of $1.26 trillion, about 35% below the targeted valuation.

OPEC Meetings

OPEC will hold its meeting on December 5th and the non-member partners of OPEC+ (primarily Russia) will join them on December 6th. At issue will be lengthening the cutback agreement, getting stronger compliance, and deepening the cuts. The cuts are scheduled to end in March, and numerous countries have not abided by their agreements, such as Russia, Iraq and Nigeria.

And Russia wants to get condensates excluded from its production numbers, the same as they are excluded from OPEC members’ numbers. “We will discuss with our colleagues to take account of our statistics the same way as for OPEC countries - excluding condensate,” Novak was quoted. That way, Russia’s cut would be about 225,000 to 230,000 b/d in December, around its quota of a 228,000 b/d cut.

OPEC production was about 29.57 million in November, according to Reuters. That’s about 500,000 b/d above OPEC’s own estimates for demand for its oil in the first half of 2020.

Saudi Aramco is probably the only company that will cut. And with the Aramco shares trading within days, it would be extremely embarrassing to immediately have oil prices collapse. The company basically has no choice but to cut to avoid a surge in global oil stocks, and everyone else knows that.

Conclusions

The timing of the IPO is becoming a noose for Aramco. And the international survey of valuations of $1.26 trillion virtually ensures that there will not be an international listing in 2020 unless somehow oil market conditions improve dramatically from the current outlook. To make matters worse, it appears that buyers of the IPO will be overpaying by about 35 percent.

Saudi’s new oil minister may have to make good on his threat issued last Friday that it is no longer willing to compensate for other members' non-compliance. But the market responded by dropping $3 per barrel. Aramco’s problems are mounting as it is forced into a position of having to cut production or see its revenues undercut by lower prices.

