VMware, Inc. (VMW) CEO Pat Gelsinger Presents at Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 13:40 January 1, 0000 2:20 PM ET

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference

December 03, 2019, 13:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Pat Gelsinger - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Credit Suisse

Brad Zelnick

Welcome back, everybody. As a reminder, I’m Brad Zelnick, software analyst with Credit Suisse. Delighted to be hosting this lunchtime keynote at this year’s 23rd Annual Tech Conference here in Scottsdale, Arizona. And even more delighted to be joined by the CEO of VMware, Mr. Pat Gelsinger. Pat, thank you so much for being here today.

Pat Gelsinger

Very good. Thank you, Brad. Great to be with you all.

Brad Zelnick

Awesome. The format of today's presentation will be a fireside chat. And I'm told before we jump into things, I've got to read some legal disclaimer that if I don't somebody is going to come and give me the hook, and I'll be pulled right off stage.

So, just as it relates to forward-looking statements, statements made in these discussions which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based upon current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those referenced in VMware's most recent SEC filings on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K.

Now that we've got that out of the way and the lawyers are happy, Pat again welcome. I think Pat needs no real introduction, but just to level set everyone. He's been the CEO of VMware since 2012. Prior, he was the President and COO of EMC's Information Infrastructure Products business and was the first CTO to be appointed at Intel where he worked for 30 years. I hope I got the facts right, Pat?

Pat Gelsinger

You got it, the short 40 years in technology. It's pretty scary to say that out loud.

Brad Zelnick

An overnight success 40 years in the making.

Pat Gelsinger

There we go.

Brad Zelnick

I’m going to ask you a question maybe to open up a little bit from the left field, but it's become more topical lately. There's been a lot of talk in recent months about the purpose of a business where shareholder value isn't necessarily the highest priority but rather there are multiple stakeholders and business being the greatest platform for changing the world. How are your – who are your stakeholders and how can VMware make the world a better place? And what do you do when there's contention in serving these various constituencies?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. And the way I like to describe it is that if your business isn’t healthy, you get to do nothing else. But if it's healthy, you have to do everything else in that response and satisfying the broader interest of community, of the employees, et cetera. But at the front of it, if you're not a healthy business and you're laying people off, you have no capital to go do anything. So really you must do both of those. But increasingly in today's world and I appreciated the statements by Business Roundtable recently. In the front I was talking to Jamie and Michael after they made that decision and before it became public and they said it was actually fairly easy because almost all the companies were already doing it, right, in that respect.

And I think there has become this expectation, that's right, you're going to do good and you're going to be good in the things that you do in addition to making a good business, and I think that becomes so critical. It's also increasingly expected of the next-generation workers as well where, boy, they expect that I'm going to be successful. Now the question is, do I want my success to be part of you, right? And so the millennial hires are looking at for those higher social causes as well. And clearly there's a global expectation and ongoing World Economic Forum in January and all the impacts that you have on climate and so on.

I think one of the things that VMware is extremely proud of is our climate results which if there's a technology company with a better climate record than VMware, I'd love to talk about it, right, because turning 10 servers into one, virtualizing everything, huge efficiencies plus our own – we just crossed RE100, which means 100% renewable energy. As a company, we’re turning our campus into its own generation for Palo Alto Emergency Response Center. All these things that we do we feel proud of those things. Our social ethos is very strong as well. So it's deeply embedded in who we are in our values, but I think it's now in some respects table stakes in the industry that we're in today.

Brad Zelnick

I think it is and it's good to hear that it comes naturally for VMware and I can recall visiting your headquarters over a decade ago and remembering how impressed I was at the facility in terms of how eco-friendly it was and all of the design considerations that went into it. So I think historically there is a lot there. Now maybe just getting into some of the more --

Pat Gelsinger

The meat of the matter.

Brad Zelnick

The meat of the matter, thank you. That's a good way to put it. There's a perception out there I think that cloud has really commoditized the infrastructure layer and that going forward more and more value will continue to accrue further up the stack to the application tier. What's your view on the commoditizing forces relative to infrastructure and how does VMware fit in and remain a core enterprise IT partner?

Pat Gelsinger

Well, I think there’s always this view that value is accreting up the stack, right. And now in my 40th year in the technology industry, this has been – it used to be at the transistor, then it became at the chip. Well over time you’ve just been constantly commoditizing and innovating and innovating becomes the next commoditization cycle. Fundamentally VMware’s business model is commoditizing infrastructure. That’s what we did, right? We took servers and we say, oh, once VMware, you sort of don’t care what server is running underneath it.

And our strategy in the cloud is if it’s running VMware, we sort of don’t care which cloud it is, because now with our private cloud; Amazon, Azure, Google, IBM, Oracle and 4,300 other cloud partners, hey, if you want VMware, we can take your workloads just about anywhere. So, again, we’re sort of becoming that layer that enables people to take advantage of richer and more powerful hardware resources now that are named cloud than ever before and that’s the core of our business strategy.

But clearly I’m sure we’ll get into a little bit more, Brad, we continue to move up the stack as well with higher value functions of multi-cloud operations, new developer and Kubernetes capabilities, all of those. And underneath that, fundamentally we’re a software business and a software business that was riding above these core hardware innovations, these core cloud innovations to enable a SaaS and a PaaS environment for people to build their future digital transformation agendas on top of, and that’s going well.

Brad Zelnick

Excellent. And just following on that, as we look across the infrastructure space and think about commoditizing forces, open source tools are becoming more and more ubiquitous, right? And in all fairness VMware’s has been very active in a number of high-profile projects over the years and has acquired open source-based companies and nurtured them with much success. But how does the prominence of open source changed your long-term vision for the company if at all, and what does it mean for your product portfolio over time?

Pat Gelsinger

Sure. You can spend an hour on this topic.

Brad Zelnick

As long as you need.

Pat Gelsinger

Yes, okay. I have a lot to say on this topic. And if we were – let's start here Brad. If we were in this room 10 years ago and I said, how many successful open source companies are there? You would have said one. If we were in the room a year ago, what would you have said?

Brad Zelnick

Probably still would have said one.

Pat Gelsinger

And today, how many are there?

Brad Zelnick

I think it's zero.

Pat Gelsinger

Right, successful at-scale open source companies. There's fundamental changes in the open source business model at work, right, where is Amazon paying a license to Hadoop to run Hadoop? That's open source. They say 90% of the challenge is operationalizing at scale and the core technology is open source. So I’ll take the core technology and run it because 90% of the problem is running at-scale than a SaaS service. So what's happening is the very nature of open source is changing in terms of its business monetization model into the future. It's either becoming a SaaS, right, and you get innovation from open source or your bundling it with a different value proposition like we do and being able to monetize it as part of our closed source value propositions.

But I’ll be a little bit provocative, Brad, and I’ll say, I don't think there will ever be another at-scale open source company. I believe it's either going to be as a cloud-delivered service or it's going to be a business model, like VMware. And by the way that's a pretty aggressive thing to say and I have a whole lot of friends who are running open-source built business models today. That doesn't mean they're not going to be 100 million, 200 million, 300 million, but they are never going to get at scale. Because when it starts to become it, others will find monetization models in the future. In contrast to that open source innovation has never been more thriving and vibrant than it is today.

And a lot of that's happening higher in the stack as developers are reaching into and doing innovation in the open source domain and that's why we've doubled down on investments so heavily in Kubernetes, as an example, where, hey, we are going to be the most open source compliant, upstream, compatible, committed to the innovation of that community because we have a business strategy that enables to monetize it on-premise as well as in the cloud and fully committed to the value proposition of an open source layer that nobody controls, nobody is “proprietary committed to” and people get more capacity for innovation or for more choice.

So that's how we're playing in that open source business model. And as you go higher in the stack, it gets more important, right, because you're getting closer to the cycle of innovators in the developer community. And they do expect that they don't have to go pay somebody to try something. They're saying, oh, I'll go try it. And if I needed it at enterprise scale, then I’ll go pay somebody that support it or as part of a bigger value proposition. But the nature of open source has changed in a fundamental way and I don't think most people recognize that shift in the investor community.

Brad Zelnick

Well, I think that's probably fair. In that same vein, Pat, how do you think about the go-to-market strategy evolving at a time where developers seem to be increasingly dictating infrastructure decisions much, much more so than they have even five years ago? Is it a different sales motion than in the past or do you still find engaging at the CIO level is the best route to driving broad platform adoption?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes, we see our go-to-market opportunity here really taking two very different routes. One is we want to enable our core infra CIO audience to be able to speak developer. And the other is we have to go speak to developers. Because every CIO, every infra team, they want to be more relevant to their developer communities, they want to reach into line of business. They don't want to be seen as the dumb slow ones who are getting these things poised on them. They want to be seen as part of the business strategy going forward. And us being able to arm them and enable them to be saying, hey, that's right. I stood up a Kubernetes cluster for you today. You can start provisioning workloads in it tomorrow. Wow.

Okay, you're becoming more business and developer relevant to our core audience. So we have to make our core CIO audience more relevant to the developer into the business community. At the same time and particularly with Pivotal, probably most importantly with the Spring community, I now have a volume channel to developers. We have well over 5 million developers between Spring and Bitnami who are now receiving an almost daily value proposition from VMware after the Pivotal acquisition closes. Wow.

I'm now relevant to the 5 million and the 13 million developers. I've gone from relatively nothing to meaningful very quickly, and that's one of the pieces of the Pivotal acquisition when it closes and I'm quite excited about is that we have an independent direct voice that makes us developer relevance as well. And if we can bring those two communities together, that's magic. That's very seldom been accomplished in the history of infrastructure that we can say we're that magic bridge between infra and operations and developer and DevOps. And if we can bring those together, that's going to be a big accelerator for our business and I'm quite excited about it.

Brad Zelnick

That's awesome. Yes. Empowering that hero CIO or hero CTO and bringing it together, you’re clearly in a very unique position to really make that magic happen. Just in terms of cloud, Pat, and cloud partnerships, you have a very unique relationship with AWS but you also have significant partnerships with Microsoft, Google, Oracle and others through your cloud provider program. Can you talk to the decision not only to partner with AWS to develop a jointly engineered solution but also to partner with the others in the market and should we expect deeper native integrations with the other providers going forward?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes, let's click up just a second before we answer that, Brad, because why are people interested in a VMware cloud offering, right, because we're this magic layer that enables people to leverage the cloud without rebuilding their apps. Because if it was easy for me just to flip my app to native Amazon, why would I goof around with the VMware layer? But the answer is, it's not easy. It might be years and many millions of dollars and some of those applications have been curated for two or three decades. And I’m just like, oh, my gosh, we build that application. The guy who wrote it his child is soon retiring.

So some of those kind of things just become these very, very long tails. And if it was some of the easy stuff, they would have done it, right? It's not like Amazon is a new thing. They've been around for a while. We're getting to the hard mission-critical substantive core of the business operation environment, and VMware enables this hybrid IAS environment that people can migrate and modernize as their business enables them to do so. So migrate, modernize, enable innovation. That's the path that we're on. Now inside of that, obviously the Amazon one was the shot heard around the world.

And when we announced the Amazon partnership; number one private, number one public, the two of them come together, wow, that's industry shaping. And we've been building that working on 1,000 plus customers, so we're well on our way for that service to be very meaningful. And then everybody says, wow, Amazon/VMware partnership, I need one of those because my customers are saying the same thing. Re-platforming into my cloud is hard. Maybe I can move the Oracle database, but I need the other applications that sit around it as well and they all run on VMware. Oh, I can do – maybe I'm taking an advantage of SQL natively on Azure. Before I have always had the things running on VMware, so everybody else would have set as well.

So I'll say we're largely responding to the industry and to the other partner interest. And now the IBM partnership three years in the market, Amazon two years in the market, Azure is four or five months in the market seeing a very strong pipeline. We've announced with Google Alibaba and Oracle. All of those are forthcoming and then our 4,300 other VCP partners, we really say we have a cloud ecosystem that is unrivaled in the industry and globally available and that's what's motivating it. And clearly, we're investing substantially with Amazon. They are our preferred partner. This week is re:Invent, lots of things coming out as part of that. But we are seeing strong interest from these other communities of Azure, Google, Oracle as well.

Brad Zelnick

Fantastic. That's great perspective. And as you mentioned Google, Google's brought to market Anthos and has a product that just became generally available called VM Migration. How do you view the competitive landscape for container workloads, especially as Google's pioneered the technology and it can also work across infrastructure environments?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. And as I think about containers and Kubernetes, we think of Kubernetes like Java 20 years ago, right, Java in the virtual machine is like wow. If my name was Scott McNealy, I'd be jumping up and down on stage. Java’s it, right. It turns out Scott's my neighbor. He lives very close to me in California, but he lives down the hill. So I say I look down on Scott. And, Brad, he has been a good friend for many years. In fact, I just got an email from him this morning. But this next abstraction of Kubernetes is big, powerful, getting industry consensus, but it's also immature. It's yet to really be operationalized in an enterprise sense, so it's still early in that sense.

And then the question is, will it really be enabled as a multi-cloud layer? Am I going to be able to build to Kubernetes and choose to run it on Google, Private, Amazon, Azure and have that kind of multi-cloud, multi-cluster, multi-pod deployment capacity. And against that, you could get that ability from Google. You could get it from Amazon. You could get it from Azure. You could get it from Red Hat or you could get it from VMware. And I think against it, VMware has multi-cloud credibility, upstream compatibility.

Two of the three inventors of Kubernetes working for us leadership in many of the community groups that you sort of say, VMware is a pretty good choice to get that from, because I'm already getting this multi-cloud, hybrid cloud layer from them, so clicking up for the PaaS and Kubernetes, it's a good bet. What about Google? Anthos and don't you want to get it from them. What do you think? Is Amazon ever going to support Google's Anthos?

Brad Zelnick

Sure.

Pat Gelsinger

Boy, what about Microsoft? Are they ever going to support Google Anthos or am I going to get it from Tanzu/VMware? I think there’s a natural set of ecosystem partnerships that we're just much better positioned to realize in the marketplace. And I'd say that's our strategy, but I think those were the choices and we're pretty happy to say, great, we're off in this race to be the ones that deliver it. By the way when we finish the Pivotal acquisition, we've done the Heptio acquisition on our own organic investments, we are thousands of people big on this bet. We're not betting small in this. We are betting big. We have big assets like the Pivotal PAS layer, the Spring community, we have the integration and the core vSphere with Specific that comes out soon, the Heptio leadership, Pivotal Labs. We were bringing a lot of capabilities to this opportunity.

Brad Zelnick

Now if this were a war, I think you're set up pretty well to win in many regards. And I think in other software categories in the past we've seen the scarcity value and the uniqueness of really being that trusted Switzerland, if you will, sitting in the midst of all the different players that are coming to the party. As financial analysts, I know a number of folks try to zoom out and look at the world and take a view of what does that future look like? I know even in building my own VMware model go back years ago of trying to have a sense of what – where the workloads going to be over time. And I'd be curious from where you sit how do you think about the end state of where workloads will end up? And maybe it doesn't matter anymore, but what is homeostasis look like even if they’re migrating from one platform to another and bursting and all these other great things. Prospectively looking out on the horizon, how do you think this plays out?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. I described what I call the three laws. Because why don't all workloads just go to the public cloud, right, if you just start with that provocative end state. And I'd called it the three laws; laws of physics, laws of economics, laws of the land. If I need a 50 millisecond roundtrip to decide – for the smartcard to decide from the smart street if that's a shadow or a grandmother, I can't do the 200 milliseconds to the cloud. I got to make the decisions locally, laws of physics.

Economics, you just saw the announcement by BofA. So they said their private cloud environment saved them $2 billion as they look at a 2 billion – even for somebody of the CIO scale Bank of America, that counts and that's all on the VMware cloud at that, so laws of economics. Laws of the land, that was – on Tuesday about a month ago, the German Minister of Finance and Trade announced that all German public data will be on a German cloud. The very next day I announced our partnership with Deutsche Telekom and T-Systems building the German cloud on VMware. I said thank you very much Chancellor. We’re most appreciative of yesterday's announcement.

We’re announcing the solution to that, laws of the land. And for those reasons, right, we never see it as an all public cloud world. And the fact that sort of describes in the history of computing we've seen this pendulum from centralized to decentralized that's been swinging across the industry from mainframes to PCs and Internet to – we've seen it go back and forth. And my crystal ball into the future, today we're 30/70, maybe a little bit over 30% public and 70% private measured by workloads. I do think – and the public cloud is growing 40%, the private cloud in terms of workloads is growing approximately 10%. By the way that's approximate our business is doing. We're almost a perfect representation of those growth rates in our financials.

And I expect that to continue to maybe the next five years where homeostasis – that's a hard work – but 50/50 would be my best guess, and maybe it gets to 55/45. But then these Edge 5G local effects start to become more dominant and you actually see more workloads being pushed towards the Edge. And so I expect to see the pendulum starting to swing after five years of the growth rates in on-premise-based workloads and Edge-based workloads as the dominant ones as more and more data and analytics happens at the Edge to start to balance that growth rate more towards distributed from centralized cloud. So that's my best view into the future. And I've been pretty right on this over the last several years.

Brad Zelnick

You have.

Pat Gelsinger

Right. And that crossover 50% point probably lands late 23 to early 24, right, is when you're sort of hitting that 50% point when you extrapolate those growth rates. The other thing that happens is I think the growth rates of the cloud guys have largely been uncontested. They really haven't competed with each other. And there really hasn't been – people have been moving there as fast as they can. When you start to get to 50%, as we saw with virtualization now seven years ago or eight years ago, stuff starts to change and I believe real competition and real alternatives will emerge in this hybrid space.

So I largely don't think that competition will really become central to the cloud guys. You're starting to see the border wars with Jedis and things like that, but these are fairly modest. When your business is growing 40%, you’re not really competing. You're just satisfying unsatisfied customer demand. Real competition will start to come in the cloud space as well and that's when our hybrid multi-cloud business model I think will be even reinforced as we rise above and benefit from some of those battles as they occur.

Brad Zelnick

Thanks for the perspective and it makes a lot of sense to me. Since you mentioned 5G, it seems like we are on the verge of a new decentralized computing paradigm more so than ever that pairs edge capacity with centralized clouds where every app developer needs to think about, okay, what makes sense to be living at the edge and then what makes sense to be living in an origin cloud. As we move into next year and things like 5G become more of a reality, how do you think about the future state of computing architecture along those lines?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. So maybe let's talk a little bit more about 5G and then the specific view of the computing architecture. I've been predicting 2020 as the year that 5G starts to really materialize and I said that three years ago, so here we are sitting here a few months from it. I think that's the case. Most of the spectrum auctions have occurred now. The first deployments are occurring, so I think next year you really start to see that take off. For us this is an adjacent market where in the network of the service provider. So three years ago, we had zero revenue.

Now we're starting to see meaningful revenue start to accrue from these big deals like the Vodafone's, British Telecom's. We just announced with DOCOMO, Millicom. We're starting to get big ones using us to build a software-based telco cloud, right, that's not dependent on 5G but it's clearly the architecture they're using to deploy 5G. So, first, we just view this as a great incremental adjacent opportunity for VMware. And we are essentially leveraging all the products and technology that we built for the last two decades of the data center and immediately applying that to the cloud. So for us this is about as good as market as you can get, right, because it leverages all the R&D that you've done for decades and apply it to that market.

Now as people think about 5G, this is maybe the greatest political technological shift that might be the last one of our career, right, in that sense because 4G – LTE was a faster 4G. 5G is dramatically different. It changes latency, edge capacity. It changes everything about the network architecture. So this is a big one in that sense. And in particular, 3G to 4G to LTE were essentially driven by faster consumer. I can now go from text to images. I can go from images to video. LTE to 5G is driven by dramatic use in the business to consumer as well as the business to business use cases. So for that we expect this to become a critical enabler. And when you talk to any of the service providers, they look at those Edge, smart city, smart building use cases, WiFi replacement, private 5G, these all become very big incremental business opportunities not just faster consumer opportunities.

So with that, if you go back to the last answer, this idea of a large deposition of Edge-based compute resources, large telemetry, reasonable build out of edge-based infrastructure, I believe this will become essentially the template as people do their service provider deployments. And again for us this is a great opportunity because we’re going to be putting more infrastructure in the ground. They need a hybrid environment where they're taking advantage of cloud, the telco data centers plus the edge-based data centers and we see that as something we're pretty uniquely positioned to help them with. And of course you overlay on top of that an international trade war with China, a local hero or demon called Huawei and it’s just a pretty exciting space.

Brad Zelnick

Maybe to dovetail off of that, Pat, I wanted to talk about NSX and how that's really become a core part of your hybrid solution set. Correct me if I'm wrong, but it seems like network virtualization is one of the most significant enablers of hybrid cloud adoption. Number one, am I thinking about that correctly? And number two, without something like NSX or hypervisor for that matter, how would one go about enabling seamless portability of workloads between environments?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. You've got it right. In the sense that we started this journey, I remember when we announced the acquisition of NSX or Nicira at the time, Cisco’s stock dropped by 20%. John Chambers declares this enemy number one and he’s going to squash it like a bug. And that was way overstated in the industry. But here we are seven years later and it's now happening. The growth rates we're seeing on NSX, the fullness of that platform with WAN, with VeloCloud, with firewall capabilities, load balancing, with Avi Networks, the work we've done with IDS, IPS, you really have a complete software-based networking layer now. Everything is the software, and just move the packets is all that you need from the physical network. This is pretty magic.

It is absolutely critical if you're going to build a hybrid cloud, the hard workers in the network. Moving the workload, oh, that's easy. Moving the data, oh, that's heavy. Getting the network right, oh, that's magic. And that really is what we've done with the NSX and this hybrid cloud layer. And I'll tell you, every one of our hybrid cloud migrations that we've done, the hard stuff has been in the network. Those have been the areas where it's sort of like, oh – and as Andy Jassy likes to say, there is no compression algorithm for cloud learning. Some of this you've just got to get into the workloads and do it, learn as you're doing it. And we've learned an awful lot in that layer of it.

And even though we have a multi-billion dollar business now, a couple of billion in NSX, I think we're just getting started. VeloCloud is a hot product. We had accelerating growth rate last quarter as we've seen that bounce around over time. And it is a foundational element of the VMware cloud foundation. NSX, VSAN, vSphere, management, lifecycle, that full package come together. And I call that – we used to sell flour, now we sell the cake. We're delivering that full cloud foundation and that's exactly the software stack that we're running on VMware cloud. With Amazon, it’s exactly the stack that Microsoft is running with their service as well. It is that magic multi-cloud layer.

Brad Zelnick

And then as we think about how integral NSX is within everything you just said, I know for some time you've said the leading use case is micro-segmentation and security but more and more in seeing it being used to facilitate hybrid cloud scenarios and cloud bursting. How would you compare and contrast over the past year what you've seen in that becoming a powerful use case? Is that going to eventually at some point potentially overtake the security use case or --?

Pat Gelsinger

Well, what I would hope and part of our security strategy which I'm sure we’ll touch on here as well is that those security attributes are almost presumed. It's like of course you’re micro-segmented. You’re not? How would you ever deploy an application that isn't micro-segmented and least privileged? Are you stupid? It's going to be that kind of thing where it becomes so expected of the underlying infrastructure and the way that applications are deployed that you couldn't imagine not to doing it that way. But there's long-term value in this hybrid network assets. It's exactly what you're getting to. This is hard getting security models, right, because now you essentially have the cloud characteristics, the application characteristics and the private data center characteristics. You have sort of these three mega variables in getting the networking piece. This is a value proposition that will last for many, many, many years.

Brad Zelnick

Pat, I was so excited that we were going to have over half hour, 40 minutes or so with you here. I've got about another dozen questions that there's no way we're going to get. But I want to try to keep it focused and I'm going to – so stick with me. I'm going to –

Pat Gelsinger

Okay.

Brad Zelnick

Maybe a little bit of a lightning round as I jump around a little bit, but just chipping back to Kubernetes. Before the announcement of Tanzu, you used to cite that over 70% of container workloads run on top of a hypervisor. Does that still hold true today? And from an architectural standpoint, why would I want to add another layer of abstraction beneath the container?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes, I love this question. Because in many cases I would say with our Pacific strategy, we're trying to make that so transparent that you don't even see that there's another layer. We're trying to say you managed Kubernetes and containers just like you manage VMs so that the user, and particularly the infra folks, they just manage them all in the same way. That's powerful. Because how long is it going to take you to re-factor that virtualized application into a modern micro services Kubernetes deployment? A year, two years, five years. See you. Versus saying, oh, just migrate it and then re-factor it in the business cycle that you’re in. This is magic for customers to be able to seamlessly combine those into operational footprint that they have today.

Secondly, hey, we've been refining this thing called the hypervisor for a long time and we’re now demonstrating results that we consistently run faster than bare metal Linux containers do. It's like wow, we just do a better job of managing hardware than before. You don't give up any security, any management. All of those things become natively in the environment versus go build a whole new environment that you “take the hypervisor out of” build a whole new operational team for it was like, wow, why would I do that, right? And again, the vast majority of containers, I think the number is probably north of 90% now runs in VMs. Why? Because of Vox [ph]. It’s operationally at scale. It's efficient. It’s secure. It’s managed. Why would you not do that?

So this idea of get rid of it, run them on bare metal and so on, it sounds so seductively – it's sort of like open source. It's free like a puppy. Then you got to bring the succor home and feed it, operationalize it, take it to the Vet. There isn’t no free in enterprise. This is all hard work to go make these things scale, secure, operational and performing at the same time. And we're just seeing good response from customers. When we really get into it, oh, yes, we have a few religious conversations and I sort of – maybe it's a little bit of my protagonist personality. But let's go get into debate a little bit for it. But, boy, when you finish the religious argument, people go say, yes, this just makes sense. Let's get on with it.

Brad Zelnick

Got it, that's helpful. Again, just with a couple of minutes left, I wanted to hit on security. You've often said the current security market and approach is broken. Can you just elaborate on what you mean on that – what you mean by that and what you think is needed to fix?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. So security spend has been the fastest growing piece of the IT budget. The cost and number of breaches has grown faster. So you're spending more and losing more. What do you think? Is that broken? That is freaking insane, right when you look at it. Customers should be very frustrated with us. Second, humanity is putting more of their lives on our platform; medical, social, financial, et cetera. And if we don't do a better job, they should stop in that sense. So we have to wise up. And if we've been doing this for the last decade, insanity, we need a different approach.

Because if we keep doing what we've been doing with bespoke individual products, there's now over 5,000 security products in the industry, this just doesn't work at that level. So we said, hey, we have to build it intrinsically into the platform so that you’re operationalizing secure apps and infrastructure in the natural way that you're already running your infrastructure without adding on products; filtered in versus bolted on, intrinsic security versus augmented operationalized environment, a different approach. I’m out to build a new security business but more importantly destroy the security industry as we know and love it today.

Brad Zelnick

Yes.

Pat Gelsinger

And create something that actually works for customers to scale into the future.

Brad Zelnick

I like it. I like the --

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. I said to my Board when we were getting the Carbon Black deal approved, I said I'm going to fix security if it's the last thing I do in my career. And they looked at me and they said, you know, Pat, this might be the last thing that you do.

Brad Zelnick

It's overdue is essentially the word that I’m struggling to say. Pat, with that, we're out of time. But before we depart, is there any final thoughts that you want to leave us with as we conclude the session.

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. Just one thing I'd like to just sort of come back in the broadest picture and I said this for a while. The macro of IT is very, very positive. I think we're on a 10-year cycle where IT continues to grow well above GDP growth rates. There's going to be winners and losers inside of that. But why is that? Because we're no longer a cost item, we're now a strategic item for the digital future of every business that we're part of. And I believe, hey, for companies that are well positioned inside of that, they're going to see a well performing decade. Hey, if GDP swoons, we’ll swoon a little bit. But it used to be that IT would collapse if GDP would moderate.

Now we're just going to see continued investment because we are now the future of every aspect of every business. And to me as we're seeing these powerful forces of cloud, mobility, 5G, AI, boy, we are going to become more and more central to every aspect of every business. And after my short 40-year stint in technology today, I'm about as fired up for the next decade or two as I was when I first walked into the doors of Intel 40 years ago. We got a huge opportunity in front of us and we at VMware are pretty excited about it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Brad Zelnick

Fantastic. With that, Pat, thank you so much. Truly appreciate having you here at the conference this year.

Pat Gelsinger

Very good, Brad. Thank you.

Brad Zelnick

Great to see you.