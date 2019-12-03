VMware, Inc. (VMW) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Technology Summit Conference (Transcript)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) 2019 Wells Fargo Technology Summit Conference Call December 3, 2019 2:25 PM ET

Sanjay Poonen - Chief Operating Officer, Customer Operations

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo

Philip Winslow

Philip Winslow

Well, thank you, everyone for coming. Very excited. Sanjay Poonen from VMware here.

Sanjay Poonen

So you both sing it if you want.

Philip Winslow

Philip Winslow

statements made in these discussions which are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors including those referenced in VMware's most recent SEC filings on Form 10-Q, 10-k and 8-K.

So, I think we're good now, right? I've actually lost my – where my questions go. But yes, he got the questions. Sorry. I will hand it over to that. Thank you for that. So, there's actually they are on the back.

Sanjay Poonen

I just read just now. Okay.

Philip Winslow

I am sorry. Okay. So, I guess, I mean, starting off first with the conference call last week. Obviously, we had Q3 and I get by this question all the time which is why I am asking on the call. I am going to ask you to get now. But obviously we saw sort of mixed service shipment data for the course of this year. We've had mixed results from storage, hardware storage, networking vendors.

But if I look at VMware’s results, we had single-digit bookings growth. In compute, we had obviously very robust growth NSX, vSAN. Why are we seeing these deltas between sort of VMware and some of the, called the hardware side of the industry?

Sanjay Poonen

Yeah, I think if you look at the history of VMware, I think one of the things that's phenomenal about this company is, it's one of the companies that has had a tremendous economic impact in the datacenter. I shared in my VMworld speech last year.

Research we've done over the last several years where a dollar invested in VMware has resulted in our studies in $10 of economic value when deploying many of our products in the datacenter and the more you deploy, the more value you get and the same thing for them to do.

So, in some sense is for we're not necessarily correlated to the positive and negative aspects of the cycles on the on-premise hardware spend world. We certainly keep that in mind and when there is a refresh happening in the datacenter, we could experience some benefit from that.

But in the downside, when things are contracting if they are on server storage and networking, as we've seen from some of the hardware players, the economic impact of VMware still remains true provided we build great products for the datacenter and we are really focused on compute, storage, networking and management.

You know I've said often when you bake a cake, you need those ingredients of flour, egg, sugar. A datacenter is sort of like that. Your eggs, sugar and flour are your compute, storage and networking and the icing on top of it is management.

And that now is instantiate and what we call cloud foundation. If you look at the VMware cloud foundation instantiation in our top ten deals, large customers, we named one of them a large bank in Q3 making big decisions with us in the datacenters standardizing that stack, that helps customers.

I would say the other aspect is, the halo effect that VMware has been able to benefit from having a really robust cloud and now container strategy has helped benefit the on-premise spending. So, even while customers are thinking about their future in migrate and modernize, which is the cloud and container aspects of their story, while they're waiting that, they have to still do things on premise VMware.

And that's allowed them to spend more with us in these areas of compute, storage, networking and when we looked at our results of Q3, we had a strong quarter in networking over 50% growth there and it hyper-converged infrastructure where we've now emerged as the highest in vision and the latest Magic Quadrant from Gartner, 35% growth there.

We're very, very excited about those and we keep innovating building great products. That economic value proposition of VMware will continue to remain true.

Philip Winslow

Yes, great. Over the last 12 months, we've seen VMware announced a lot of exciting partnerships. I mean, just to go backwards, I mean, obviously, AWS extension of that with Outposts, Microsoft, GCP, Alibaba, Dell EMC, Oracle, which is something that I think a lot of people were surprised to see most recently.

I mean, I guess, the question to you is, can you talk about what you're seeing in terms of partners and customers and as far as the strategic importance of VMware? How has that conversation changed?

Sanjay Poonen

Yeah, I think, I started off by saying one of the things that we're really excited about VMware is our innovation agenda. One of the other things we're also, I think very proud of and the DNA as a company is sort of being the Switzerland type ecosystem. And in my new role as CEO of the company, that's one of the personal focuses I've had which is really to strengthen our ecosystems.

Two-and-a-half, three years ago, we announced at this conference AWS re:Invent, that both of the relationships with VMware and Amazon and I think people like were – they were shocked. It was like I've described it often is a Berlin wall moment where the U.S. and Soviet Union were coming together. And it was because, we were trying to bring the best of the private and public cloud.

And that relationship now two-and-a-half, three years and again has gone really well. It's an engineered solution, VMware Cloud and AWS. We - this year, our goal was to a parade really marquee customers on stage at VMworld. Freddie Mac at VMworld in the U.S. HIS Markit in VMworld in Europe and in many of the other vForums across the world, we had customers now talking about rather than just doing stage announcements, we figured this year we'd make it about public.

So we are very excited with the Amazon relationship and that remains our first and preferred relationships that one we've done the most work with. But customers came to us. And remember we're not just ecosystem, but we are very customer-focus too and so, hey, we are not an Amazon shop we have Azure. Maybe like a Walmart or we have Google like a Target, a Home Depot.

And we need an answer for these VMware workloads and we'd like it to be a preferred destination in one of those clouds. What are you doing with them and we felt it was important this year to announce relationships with Azure and Google which we did and it allows those customers. We are not usually in a position - I would say almost never in a position of deciding which public cloud the customer picks.

Those are often picked before we get there. They have a primary, maybe a secondary. Increasingly, we are seeing multi-cloud phenomenon in one or two public clouds. So those are the three and if you pick up the Magic Quadrant of Gartner and infrastructure as-a-service, you'll see top three players, AWS, Azure, Google. All three of them have now embraced VMware.

IBM had a relationship with us predating even the Amazon relationship when they acquired SoftLayer. That's gone really well. We've talked about 2,000 plus customers. They have a very strong services arm. And to the extent that IBM Services is pushing IBM Cloud or vice versa, we will make those customers successful.

Alibaba, we announced last year in China. We felt we needed a multi-year five or 10-year perspective on China. It's not clear where that will go. But having an anchor there with a potential public cloud, they have a very strong position in China. And then, I think Oracle saw all of that and said we want to also partner with you and from our perspective, we wanted something from Oracle, which is we wanted them to support our stack on-premise, which they've never done in 20 years.

And we - I almost fell off my chair when Larry Ellison at Oracle OpenWorld said his two important partners going forward are Microsoft and VMware. That was a watershed moment for us. But what we got out of that partnership was now, unequivocal support from Oracle for the VMware stack for the first time in history, all Oracle database, Middleware apps running on VMware.

And that's a big moment for us to be able to go and tell those unvirtualized Oracle database, Middleware apps customers, you should virtualize on VMware.

Philip Winslow

Yes, it’s something I’d say at the Oracle Analyst Day, I asked Larry actually about the VMware partnership because like you said it was sort of like this, like wow that's just happened. And he said actually that it was super important to him, because, like he – obviously, the goal is to get workloads to the cloud.

And he has got feedback from customers was, hey, it’s the easiest way for us to get works with the cloud is VMware. And so, it was amazing to hear him.

Sanjay Poonen

We want to be the indispensable choice. I mean, do you think about these cloud plays in some sense as a sort of a replay of what we saw 15, 20 years ago in the hardware world, right? You had the Dell, the HPs, the Lenovos, the Ciscos, the EMCs, the NetApps and that hardware economy continues, but the new hardware economy is really the cloud.

And VMware should have that indispensable Switzerland position to be that broker to all of the public clouds just like we were to all the major hybrid players and nobody else can do that today. Nobody else has that relationship that's indispensable to all of those public clouds and the existing hardware economy.

Philip Winslow

Yes, it’s amazing over the past three years how it's gone from the cloud is going to kill VMware to your point, VMware becoming the cloud platform.

Sanjay Poonen

Well, and the other thing we want to work on was not just cloud, I am sure you will get to that is containers.

Philip Winslow

The container, oh, yes.

Sanjay Poonen

I think that two threats we saw that we had to turn from a threat to an opportunity or from am headwind to a tailwind were cloud and containers. And we really set to working both of those in a very holistic not barney level partnerships, real substantive, engineered solutions. Cloud, I feel, we are making progress. And now we have to go and execute with all of these cloud partners.

Philip Winslow

Yes. So we're definitely going to get that in a moment. But speaking about the cloud, so, what have you seen from customers in terms of sort of their adoption of the cloud, or their evolution of the cloud ecosystem this year? And then, how do you think that's going to change over the next couple of years?

Sanjay Poonen

Yeah, we've learned a lot. And the good news is that, it's not like going from one of these cloud partners the other the message is different. If I would have kind of keep a core message, it is cloud migration.

That's the key word as customers decide what's the future fate of their datacenters. Are they going to shrink them? Are they going to obliterate them? And as they think about that, they've got these workloads, think of these like homes that are built on infrastructure.

You've got to decide where these apps move. If you could treat them like a mobile home that moves on a freeway called VMware into the cloud, you've got a nice spot to migrate them, sort of destroying that house and rebuilding it. That's typically what a re-factoring of an application looks like. The moment we’ve built VMware cloud and AWS, every VMware workload that was running.

We have 70 million virtual machines running in the combination of on-premise and in our cloud service providers. They now have an option if they want to move into the cloud of a - sort of lift-and-shift migration manner to move there. So, the repeatable motion we begun to see is customers who are looking at datacenter extensions, datacenter evacuations with the goal of cloud migration. Migration is that keyword.

Then we see certain app use cases too. VDI is a good example of a used case that we're seeing a lot of interest in moving to the cloud. For example, sitting on VMC and AWS and now how many of their apps or datacenters a customer chooses to drastically reduce, Phil, is up to them. Freddie Mac was on stage at VMworld.

I think they have 800 apps, 50 of whom are SaaS and he said boldly 90% - 95% of his on-premise apps will disappear and will all sit on top of VMware cloud and AWS. That's a pretty – that he is going from 95% on-prem to 95% of the cloud running VMware cloud. That's a that's a bold use case.

We're seeing more likely customers who may start off 5% in the public cloud, going to 25% 30% public clouds 60%, 70% on-prem for the foreseeable future. And then, for customers who are born in the cloud, who are digital natives, we need a container story there too. Because for many of those customers they may have no VMware footprint on-prem, they will still need a modernization story for us.

So, migrate and modernize becomes two keywords that we're focused on in terms of helping our customers evolve their digital transformation.

Philip Winslow

Okay. Let’s go to C and K now, the containers and Kubernetes. And so, I'd say the - you knew this was coming. So, I mean, last year, so, let's go through the timeline here. You acquired Heptio. The company announced its intents to acquire Pivotal Software this August. And then VMworld the very next week.

You unveiled Project Pacific, Tanzu Mission Control. Can you just walk us through what you view as the role and importance of Kubernetes at a high level? And then, then we will drill down from there.

Sanjay Poonen

I think it's very similar to viewing cloud. I think six years ago, when I joined VMware, I asked Pat, my boss, two questions. I think Amazon and Docker are two threats to VMware. What you are going to do about it? Docker tuned out to be not so much a threat, because the world changed. And it wasn't really our doing. Kubernetes kind of took the head off Docker in terms of the orchestration layer becoming something that Google Open Source and we began to see that three years ago, even before the Heptio move, Phil. And we announced a partnership between Google, VMware and Pivotal which was the early forms of what we call a PKS. If you remember that - and that was well received by the markets.

And then, last year, when we acquired Heptio, we augmented even more Kubernetes DNA, because we acquired the company that was started by the founders of Kubernetes let Google, Craig McLuckie and Joe Beda, the two of the three founders. And that brought into VMware tremendous amount of Open Source DNA around Kubernetes. Many of the leads that these shows like KubeCon are these Heptio people.

We've become now - I think the number two contributor to Open Source Kubernetes, thanks to this effort. So, it brought a lot of Kubernetes DNA inside the company. But we felt that was not enough. And if anything it was likely going to replace the more we did this, we are probably going to get an odds of a Pivotal, that’s a partner of ours and we're obviously an investor in that company too since it’s spun out of VMware.

So we began to tell Pivotal, listen, you got to refactor your Cloud Foundry platform on Kubernetes. They will start to do that as an independent company. And that progress was starting to happen over the course of the last year, for those of you track them as a separate company.

And we felt listen, now the timing is right as they begun to do that to take their 2,000 or 3,000 people, I think they were about $750 million of revenue and collectively 500 customers.

And now put a concerted effort around Kubernetes and called us something new, okay. That's why we came up with the name Tanzu, which is the Japanese word for containers. So that will be - we don't have to deal with the piece parts of Pivotal and Heptio and VMware PKS and which is all one brand name. It should be like a nice clean name like vSphere or Azure or whatever have you.

And that's what Tanzu represents. And insight Tanzu was three core pillars, build, run, and manage. The build part will be tools that we have and Pivotal brings in. Run is the core part of the run platform that we build on top of Open Source components. And manage is Tanzu Mission Control.

We also said that if we could take parts of that Tanzu proposition, Kubernetes, and start to bake it, almost think of it like seedlings or a dial-tone and vSphere, that would be a huge game changer. I described earlier 70 million virtual machines, 200,000, 300,000 customers of vSphere. If they could get the benefit of containers, you could think of virtual machines sort of like ships and containers like the containers on top of ships that shipping that completely transformed the 1950s through containers.

And it’s the same thing happening in application developments right now. So we've got 70 million of these ships sitting out there. Why not make containers part and parcel of this and one can throw of what’s the debate of whether its virtual machines versus containers, is it both. You get the benefit. The vast majority of containers even inside a company like Google, that's doing the most of containers runs on top of VMs and their stacks.

So, that has been really well received by our customers. We've been able to show no detriment in performance. In fact, better scalability and manageability of containers technology running inside virtual machines. So there will be a proposition of Tanzu on its own, build, run, manage. We highlighted that at VMworld and capabilities of Kubernetes running inside vSphere in our next version. That was called Project Pacific.

So, as this unveils and as we close Pivotal, we feel very excited, just like we did about the cloud partnership with Amazon three years ago. But our future in containers. It's very early in that market. I mean, I think Tanzu has got a strong - I mean it competes with OpenShift. And to some extent Anthos. We think it's got a very strong proposition to be the best product in that category.

None of those other products have in the tens of thousands of customers. I think OpenShift has a thousand customers. Anthos was just announced this year. So, it's sort of like, not even first inning or the baseball game and the national anthem is just playing. And if we can take our base of vSphere and made containers as de facto as VMs.

We're running ads at airports, if you've seen them in San Francisco, that playing the word VMware, it says containerware. Why? Because we're not changing the name of the company, Phil. But we want to make containers as pervasive as virtual machines and who are better to do that than the company that invented virtual machine is VMware.

Philip Winslow

It would take up too much of my note title, containerware. But it's actually amazing. I mean, I was telling somebody obviously, we wrote a huge note on Project Pacific and Tanzu Mission Control, because it felt like, what you're describing. There were sort of this – what was viewed as sort of existential threat out there.

But at VMware in the course of 12 to 18 months like just totally flipped the script on it where it went from, hey, there is Kubernetes disintermediate VMware to actually VMware and vSphere essentially like subsuming Kubernetes. So, like, congratulations on it.

Sanjay Poonen

Well, I mean, we have to execute. I mean, this is - in the case of much of what we described on cloud, we are executing already. But this is a plan and we feel very good, the planned vision. The feedback from customers. We did a cloud-native day in front of them. It was very positive. And now, in the next several years we'll be executing on this plan.

Philip Winslow

I know you touched on it very briefly in your response to my last question. But how do you think about the competitive landscape right now? Because you have - obviously, you mentioned the Red Hat, now as part of IBM with OpenShift. Google with Anthos.

But then, you also have the different cloud flavors. AKS, the EKS, so, what is the Kubernetes landscape look like? And why do you think VMware is uniquely positioned to win if you execute on the technology roadmap?

Sanjay Poonen

I mean, listen, VMware's philosophy in general and competition is to keep a really big tend to partner with everybody and not single out anybody as a competitor as large. I mean, that's how we generally view life. And if we compete in a small piece of it, and you take one of them. Yes, we compete and we will compete very hard against OpenShift, but IBM one of our top partners.

Why? Because they've got an incredible services business and we want the services businesses of IBM to implement a lot of Tanzu and to implement a lot of Project Pacific. So, we can walk in two gums, so to speak.

And that takes the same things, Google, if they myopic relationship of Google and Thomas was just on Anthos was as Tanzu it will suffer the relationship of VMware workloads moving to Google as opposed to AWS and Azure.

And they understand that. So, we tend to look at things from that lens which is what's the bigger picture of what two companies can get done for customers and then customers make choices. And if a customer has picked OpenShift, we want that customer to run on top of VMware or VMware Cloud Foundation. No questions asked.

We are going to do everything to support that customer running on top of our stacks and the majority of OpenShift customers running VMware today, same with Anthos, same with Nutanix, for example. But in each category, we're going to - we want to build the best products. So three years ago we were not in the hyperconverged infrastructure map. I use this as the example.

We really set ourselves to say we have to have a better product than Nutanix. And now if you look at the latest Magic Quadrant, we've leapfrogged Nutanix in vision. We were nowhere on that map today by just by building a better product and the market share wise, we are also now number one in market share. I'd say the same thing as it relates to containers. We made the best container platform work.

And the other part of it, even there is distributed containers sitting in either on-prem or in public cloud, the value proposition of Tanzu Mission Controls is to manage all of them in one holistic mission control console, so to speak, a pane of glass. Okay, now who is best served to do that? I don't think it's the public cloud vendor.

Do you really think you're going to trust a public cloud vendor to manage somebody else's public cloud Kubernetes cluster probably not. They don't have really good working relationship with each other and start with their direct competitors. But Switzerland company like us is best positioned to manage a distributed. Kubernetes clusters that are sitting in public clouds, on-prem or in the edge.

There is also going to be oil rigs, for example our backrooms of Plaza for that Kubernetes sitting in the edge computing infrastructure. So, again, if you believe the container movement is it's in its early innings, it's going to be a massive opportunity on top of virtual machines or in complement to them. We stand a good chance to be able to do this. We have to build a really good platform.

I think Tanzu Mission Control will have a strong proposition even if the Kubernetes market stays fairly fragmented on top of various different vendors which includes the public cloud vendors us and a few others.

Philip Winslow

One more question on mission controls and we'll move on. But when I think about Tanzu Mission Controls, not just about reinforcing your multi-cloud positioning which obviously it does, but one of the things you talked about was bridging the gap between IT ops and developers. And because if you think historically VMware is kind of known as the IT ops company and Pivotal obviously comes from developer side. But how do I think about the importance of developers and developer community and sort of bridging the gap to VMware going forward?

Sanjay Poonen

Phil, it's a good question. I think it's something we're learning about. I mean, we announced - when we announced Pivotal that thanks to the spring community inside of Pivotal which we think represents about three million, they have millions of downloads. We estimate there is about three million developers there. We have done an acquisition of a company named Bitnami that represents about two million.

I mean, of any infrastructure company other than Amazon, I think will represent a – and Microsoft with Github will represent a very sizable developer community that now comes to us where we have to feed, nurture and learn that. And that's part of the reason we're doing a lot of proactive marketing. Now cloud-native days where we nurture that and no infrastructure company at scale, like if were one or two.

Even Red Hat hasn't really kind of – I mean they are mostly an infrastructure company. 80% of their revenue is Linux. I think we stand an opportunity to really attract that community which is why we're doing a lot of KubeCon and we're learning. So this is going to be a kind of a little bit of a project for us to get better and better at. We really understand infrastructure people.

There is – I am going to guess probably at least 1 million people who know vAdmin and vCenter and VMware tools in the 20 year history of it. We think there is probably a surface area of several million developers that we can influence, Not all of them are going to only be using VMware tools. It's very Open Source-driven.

So it's a new DNA for VMware. And that started for us with kind of both our embrace of OpenStack and Kubernetes. And as we build on that, I think the new people who come to our company who are very smart in Open Source. They've come from acquisitions like Heptio or from the community or from companies like Red Hat and others.

They influence our thinking as to how we drive to this developer community better and we also are big partners with other companies who have big developer out which is like Amazon. So, when we come here and have a big presence with them, a lot of the development community are in the 50,00 60,000, 70,000 people who come to re:Invent, we are probably one of the biggest partners of Amazon at this show, compared to any other infrastructure player we get to participate in that piece of potential developers. So this is going to be for us an ongoing journey over the several - next several years. But a good one to try and crack.

Philip Winslow

Alright. I'm going to ask one more question from my side and then I'm going to open to audience. But let's switch gears to security. I know, you want talk about this.

Sanjay Poonen

I am slightly passionate about that.

Philip Winslow

Exactly. So I was like - I'm just going to spin you up and let it go. But Pat has talked about security being, “broken”. And obviously you recently acquired Carbon Black and there was a clear signal sort of your intentions on the security space. So, how - what is VMware's vision for security? And how big an opportunity is this for the company?

Sanjay Poonen

Yeah, I think, Phil, it's a good question. I described it for those of you heard my or didn’t hear my keynote speech as sort of like the medical industry and if you went to a doctor and ask sort of how to stay well and she said, well there is 5,000 tablets you've got to eat them. That's what the security industry is. They're all and they call themselves someone in antivirus and so on.

You physically, if you were to take a tablet each day, it would take you a week or two weeks to consume 5,000 tablets. So the industry has to be changed. Because the only thing that's growing faster than a number of security companies is the threat vector. Okay, so, we felt that the way to change this is, we have to bake that in the diet. The reason you don't need 5,000 tablets as you eat a good diet.

You have your proteins, your vegetables, you or fruits, your water and brush your teeth and you stay healthy. And that means that we take the pillars of security, key control points, which I'll talk about in a second and with security more baked into that. When we looked at the $50 billion security market, again, very fragmented 5,000 players.

We picked five control points that we felt was very important to us as an infrastructure player. There are others that we don't care about. But the ones that we cared about were network security, endpoint and workload security, identities, cloud and security analytics. And in two of those areas, the security market is about a $50 billion product market and a $100 billion product and services market.

Inside that $50 billion product market the two biggest pillars on networking - network security and endpoint security. We had been growing a tremendous stacks. NSX 13,000 customers now from the datacenter to internal firewalls, eating into Palo Alto type of spend. Now we're doing load balancing and application delivery controllers when we bought Avi eating into F5 and NetScaler spend.

We advanced into SD-WAN. I mean, now if you look at the latest Magic Quadrant for WAN, that's called a WAN Edge. VeloCloud, the undisputed leader in that area adding security. So the network security stack was really starting to become competitive to the likes of Cisco, Palo Alto, F5, NetScaler Riverbed. And we were really credible there now.

But in endpoint security, we had an endpoint management people to workspace one. No one had really put together a network security and a endpoint workload security company or assets in one. You always looked at Symantec and they never got the network. You looked at the Palo Alto, they didn't get the endpoints.

And you said, gosh if you could put at Symantec and Palo Alto together, five years ago, you'd had an incredible security company, or never happened. Never will now because Symantec's gotten acquired with Broadcom. That's the opportunity for VMware to take those five pillars and fix a few of them Network Security, Endpoint Security, do something transformative baked into our platform making it intrinsic.

With NSX, we feel we're off to the races three. Carbon Black now will add significant amount of momentum to our Workspace One business on the client side. Highly differentiated now there and be also agent listed to work vSphere on the workload site. We can do something that the traditional endpoint security guys have never done making an agent list on the server side.

So, we articulated this roadmap. The CIS those I am talking to I used to work at Symantec 15 years ago and then ran part of the GRC products with SAP. So I know this space. Have been studying in for two years. We felt conviction that this was the right move. There were only two companies doing this at scale, CarbonBlack and CrowdStrike. We felt like this was a better fit for us.

We've been partnering with them with the last two years. Then we started to now take them to the ecosystem. If you noticed on earlier this month, Dell has announced that their preferred endpoint security solution for their laptops will now be Carbon Black. Why? Because they were working with Workspace One already.

Add Carbon Black. So that is a much stronger proposition of management and security for their laptops. Now we'll take that to all of our security partners with new NSX. Other laptop companies everything is fair game as we take this.

So, Phil, I'm pretty excited about the potential. We announced at our earnings call, the combined security business together. Today it’s about $1 billion. On the quest of VMware going from 10 to 20, security should be a very good growth vector for us.

Philip Winslow

Got it. Well actually, our 30 months is actually up. So, if you have any questions Sanjay, you grab in the hall. Sanjay, thank you my friend. That went very fast. I appreciate you coming in. Thank you very much.

