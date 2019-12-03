Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) CEO Tim Archer Presents at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference. (Transcript)

Lam Research Corporation. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference December 3, 2019 1:05 PM ET

Tim Archer - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Pitzer - Credit Suisse AG

John Pitzer

Why don’t we go ahead and get started. I’d like to welcome everyone this morning to the Lam Research fireside chat. It's my pleasure to introduce Tim Archer who's President and CEO of Lam. We have about 30 minutes in this room. It's a fairly informal conversation I hope. So if you have any questions if you think my questions aren't hitting the right spot, please raise your hand. And we'll get you mike so that you can ask Tim some questions.

But with that, first and foremost Tim, I want to thank you for coming down to Phoenix and supporting our efforts this year. I really appreciate it.

Tim Archer

Great. Well I appreciate the opportunity.

Q - John Pitzer

I always find it sort of helpful in this sort of setting in case there already knew investors in the room, to kind of ask the first question is more of an open ended question, to allow you to talk a little bit about the core IP of Lam. But more importantly, how you leverage the strategy behind leveraging that IP into end markets driving growth and return for the investors in the room?

Tim Archer

Okay. Fantastic, great place to start. So first, I guess I'm obligated to point out the Safe Harbor statements. And I will try to give you a forward-looking commentary. But I think around this strategy, this is a great place to start, because maybe the thing that defines Lam is our objective and our core strategy to deliver best-in-class products and services for our customer’s most challenging applications. And kind of that is a very high-level strategy, we then focus in on really what has become Lam's kind of core IP which is the space of etch and deposition. This is an area that we are focused, like next year is our 40th anniversary as a company and throughout the entire, almost the entirety of that time, we are focused on building an incredibly strong portfolio of Etch and Deposition capabilities.

And it's not a bad place to be, because if you look at WFE, Etch and Deposition are two of the fastest-growing segments of WFE. And in fact they're right at the heart of some of the most important inflections that are occurring, and one of those that clearly has been a big benefit for Lam has been the inflection from 2D to 3-dimensional scaling. And really, Etch and Deposition play a fundamental role in building those.

Now, what we look and kind of have learned from our success in 3D Nand is, it's important to get to these inflections early. And in fact, we were one of the earliest investors in the 2D to 3D transition for Nand. And as a result, from a Core IP perspective, we built a very strong position in the three most enabling applications for 3D Nand. And those are the stack deposition, basically when we hear about 64 layers going to 96, go into 128, our tools deposit all of those layers.

The second of those is the very high aspect ratio of memory hole etch. And then the third is the backfill of the replacement gate with atomic layer deposition of metal. And by getting their early and establishing those key positions, we really have created what we believe is an extremely defensible position. And the reason for that is just the sheer learning that you gained from being the high-volume production partner for most critical applications. And that's kind of the way we viewed the value of Lam as helping our customers enable those transitions, not just from the ability to do the step, but actually to make that step affordable and productive in high-volume production.

And so, in fact just this morning we had a press release, just one more sign of kind of where our focus is, and it was focused in on what Lam is doing to help customers get higher yield all the way out to the edge of the wafer.

Our customers and Lam were intensely focused on cost and productivity even at the leading edge of technology. And so edge-yield and proven is a great way for our customers to squeeze out additional die and therefore additional profitability as they manufacturer.

So, I guess if you really thought about what we try to do, you know it's very high-technology. But really focused on productivity in volume manufacturing.

John Pitzer

Well, Tim as a follow-on that, as you know, investors are always keen to ask what have you done for me lately? I think one of the concerns with Lam is that while you benefited significantly from this transition from 2D to 3D. When you look at your SAM expansion, the best is behind you.

Maybe you can talk a little bit about how you see your SAM expanding going forward, not just within the NAND market and the memory market, but I think there's also kind of under-appreciated story here on the share side in both foundry and logic as well.

Tim Archer

So I talked a lot about building this core IP around very difficult Etch and Dep. That's equally applicable not only unmanned, but that was the example that's clearly been very good for us but when we talked about this year, is also a significant strengthening of our position in foundry and logic. And it's driven by applying many of the same learnings about how to accomplish a very difficult, a very challenging, critical etch or deposition step in a very highly productive way. And this is now maybe a little over a year, two years old. We talked about how one of our big breakthroughs in logic and foundry was the introduction of a chuck where you can control the temperature at a 100 different zones on the wafer almost giving you die by die ability to tune the patterning uniformity across that wafer. That has and has paid big dividends for share gains on the Etch side in these critical mask openings.

Everybody talks about a seven nanometer to five nanometer to three nanometer transition. The only way you get there is if you can actually not only print that pattern, but actually translate that pattern into a mask underlying and then also into the underlying material you are trying to create the structure.

So we're really translating learning’s in these critical applications across foundry, logic and one space that we've just started to talk a lot more about is how the entire industry really is moving towards 3D. You're seeing 3D show up in nearly every roadmap. Even logic and foundry, I think one will argue. In fact I think rightfully so that get all around. I mean these kinds of structures are very complex vertical structures. They require a lot of unique etch and deposition capabilities to create them.

We've talked more about this heterogeneous integration. Innovation that is being used to do 3D packaging yet another transition from two-dimensional packaging now to the 3D world becomes more etch and dep intensive, creates opportunities for Lam to grow. So I am extremely confident that we have still maybe the best years ahead of us, but in terms of the ability to expand SAM and benefit from rising capital intensity in Etch and Deposition across all device types.

John Pitzer

I want to talk a little bit about EUV and the impact on your business. And I think it's kind of ironic that over the last three years you've been inundated by questions or more statements that the introduction of EUV was going to destroy your business, because it was going to mean less etch, less dep because lots multi-patterning steps. I find it ironic that the first full-year of EUV adoption by the foundries, the largest foundry players significantly upsided this CapEx and foundry logic CapEx is near all-time peak. What did Wall Street get wrong? One, and I guess more importantly, given the strength this year how do you see sustainability going into 2020 in logic foundry specifically?

Tim Archer

Yes, it's a great question. I definitely get to see this and have gotten the EUV question quite a bit. And I think that what we've shown this year through our performance in Foundry and Logic from revenue perspective is it was not – it’s not what people expected. And I think that what I don't know if you've got it wrong, but what was missed was the fact that EUV does two things for us at Lam. One, the EUV patterning module itself creates lots of new opportunities. You need new materials for hard masks. Obviously, I just talked about how precise those etches need to be in terms of opening these very small patterns.

So it creates opportunities for us relative to the etch space around the deposition spaces as well for these new materials. So that's good. But also, what EUV has done is, EUV has enabled I would say the resumption of scaling, and one point we’ve made is, because of rising capital intensity for etch and deposition at every technology node, Lam benefits from nodes moving forward. And so I think that EUV has now sort of broken that launch and we've seen 5-nanometer starting to become -- a lot of spending in that area. And as a result, Lam gets to benefit from our participation in that early investment I talked about into new materials.

We talked about EUV shrinking the pattern, which are also shrinking the devices. And so as devices shrink, you start to become more worried about things like capacitant. We have new opportunities for the deposition of low-case spacers for instance to improve device performance, new wins, new SAM, new share gains for Lam. If you shrink the device and you don't shrink the interconnect pitch, you haven't really done much. So interconnected shrinks creates new challenges in the interconnect metallization space, a space that I would point out Lam is – has pretty much owned ever since the inflection to copper. And we're helping our customers now be able to put metallization into ever smaller spaces. And what you're seeing is an inflection away from traditional processes like PVD to do the barrier seed to when our customers are looking for other alternatives and Lam is providing those alternatives at those advanced nodes. So it's really EUV breaking loose this transitions to new nodes and Lam being able to take advantage of new opportunities created through those transition.

John Pitzer

Specifically I think one of the investor concerned and it's not too hard to come to this conclusion. If you look at TSMC's stated CapEx for this year, and they've got one quarter left to spend to make it implies that their calendar fourth quarter run-rate CapEx is somewhere around 20 billion. If you extrapolate that up to WFE, you get something in the high fifties to 60 billion of WFE next year. And so there's a concern about what happens sequentially as we go throughout 2020 in logic foundry.

I mean quite frankly, the math would tell you quite simply it needs to come down probably at some point. Are you worried about that? And I guess more importantly, when you think of this new level of spending at the foundry level, is this a one-year phenomenon, or do you think this is the new normal?

Tim Archer

Well, maybe I'll use that out – your guess is as good as mine. In terms of the new normal, yes I think that from the standpoint of how I look at our business though. There has been an upside surprise this year relative to the amount of spending. It's not a surprise to us relative to the CapEx required to put that capacity online. So our customers are much better at assessing their end demand and running their business. And I think that those who have become leaders in this consolidated industry have gotten pretty good at understanding end demand and don't make too many mistakes in terms of when they went and how they invest. But I think that if you look today at the capital-intensity for advanced nodes, it's dramatically higher than in the past.

And so maybe naturally we're looking now at WFE and we're saying, well that's a lot of spending, but actually a billion dollars buys you less than 5K wafer starts per month at the most advanced node. And so, maybe that's also what has kind of changed the new norm for how much CapEx needs to be put on.

Now in terms of pull-ins, bubble, a lots of these questions you get about sustainability. We haven't really seen it. We've seen spending obviously by the leaders in the industry have also seen spending across even a much broader set of foundry nodes. As I think, we're just looking at maybe what is the new norm this broadening of demand across lots of different device types.

So we get enamored with 5G and machine learning and artificial intelligence is drivers at the high-performance compute end. But also there's tremendous activity in the image sensors and IoT-related nodes. And in fact, we've reported the last three quarters record revenue out of our trailing edge foundry business that primarily sells into that market. And so it's all the drivers around automotive and IoT and power devices and image sensors and those kinds of applications.

And so from our perspective, sustainability may be driven by this broadening of demand across more nodes. And then finally, I talked about heterogenous integration. I think that has an ability to also to kind of create sustainability across many nodes because now those packaged solutions will be created using chiplets that are created in different – using different technologies at different nodes. And so I think this is creating business across more nodes, across more foundries and actually probably is good for us from a sustainability..

John Pitzer

Tim, as a follow-up on that, when you think about edge devices and the requirements they need from a manufacturing perspective, the chiplets which you just talked about. Have you guys been able to sort of quantify what the trailing-edge might represent as a percent of WFE overtime, or of your business, overtime and kind of the growth rates there?

Tim Archer

You know we've tried it. It’s challenging, because it's such a, it's such a diversified customer base and applications that. But I guess, the best I can say is, we've seen it grow every quarter this year. And while I can't guarantee that we would have a record every single quarter. We do anticipate it continues to grow into the future and it's been an area of quite strong demand. So we're investing there as well.

John Pitzer

I would also volunteer that the resumption of scaling at the leading-edge has made the nodes more valuable to your customers, customers. And you are absolutely seeing that in design activity. The design activity at TSC for seven is 2x what it was on the prior node, because there's real advantage to move into these next nodes.

We've gone almost half the fireside chat with talking about Memory, which is might be important. Clearly you guys are viewed as the most levered equipment name to memory, a couple of questions here. You've been very open and honest about your view around supply-demand imbalance all year long and kind of updating us with the premise being that you're not quite sure when the recovery is coming, but the foundations of the recovery seem to be in place to you at the end of the year, end of this year because we exit this year with supply below, supply growth below demand growth. Is that still the view and can you help differentiate a little bit between what you're seeing in Nand versus DRAM?

Tim Archer

Sure. Well I'd go back to as you say kind of as we entered the year we gave an outlook which was that memory investment would remain pretty muted throughout the year. And what we guided was that while we still are confident, it's long-term demand in Nand, a 40% DRAM high-teens to 20% range. That in both cases the supply growth rate would under run dramatically throughout the year. And in fact what we said was as we exited the year; we would be ten points below long-term demand in Nand and roughly about the same kind of low teens versus a high-teen 20% demand in DRAM.

So both of those setting up for a recovery at some point in time. Our view is that, that would be and what we've said is a great setup for 2020. As we've gotten closer to 2020, and we've started to see continuing improvement especially on the Nand side and inventory levels. We hear our customers talk about pricing prices inflecting. And those were all from our perspective very good signs that indeed we're right that 2020 should be a year of improvement in the memory market.

First in Nand and then we've said that the improvement has come more quickly in Nand part and also will come earlier partly, because it also the correction started earlier, a couple of quarters. And so, we wouldn't expect DRAM to really start improving likely until the second half of next year.

Now there's one thing that people maybe everybody gets it, but it's an important point to make which is that if we exit the year with supply growth rates ten points below demand. That already is a good setup for the market. Prices have started inflecting higher. But actually, if customers start taking tools in the first quarter of 2020, the bids from those tools actually don't really become available, enter the marketplace as supply growth till the second half of 2020, simply because of lead times that equipment and qualification timelines for fabs.

And so I think that it becomes pretty easy to gain some optimism around the fact that there's a couple of more quarters at least of continued market dynamic improvement and tightening. And I think that, that leads to customers starting to feel like it's becoming the right time to order equipment and kind of get on with the move forward.

John Pitzer

Many of your peers are also arguing for 2020 memory being better. I'm kind of curious within that view, how important is China relative to memory coming back?

Tim Archer

Well I think that my statements really are about the sort of the existing established players. The ones that contribute the by far the vast majority of the bits into the market, and I think China at this point, while it has been an important growth story for us. And in fact, it's CapEx has risen throughout this year, somewhat beyond our expectations at the beginning of the year. Their contribution into bits into the marketplace is still quite small. I mean almost at the point where it has a little impact on our supply dynamic supply-demand dynamics analysis. So I think that is, it will become an incrementally important part of our business and the industry is spending. But at this point has not been.

John Pitzer

I hate to ask the question, but I have to, because it leads to speculation and only speculation because no one knows. I'm hopeful that are not hope. I'm pretty sure that your opinion is going to be more important than mine

But just relative to China U.S. trade and the impact on your business. There is increased, I guess concern in the investment community that maybe we start to see some export bands. It's clear that we're seeing a little bit of a battle being drawn on EUV and whether or not that will be allowed into China, handicap the risk and I guess handicap the impact or explain the impact to the EUV can't make into China to your business.

Tim Archer

That's maybe a little easier to do the last one. It’s very challenging to forecast what might happen in this space. But since a lot of the talk has been around the EUV and I think that ASML has talked about the EUV somewhat. The good news for us, our strongest market being Nand. Nand nowhere on the roadmap does the EUV exist. And so therefore if the concerns and any restriction we're sort of around very advanced foundry and logic nodes. It would have much less impact on us than perhaps some other players. And so I think that's as we looked at it, it hasn't fundamentally changed our approach to how we're thinking about China. We're heavily engaged. We've set our position in China is very strong. And we will continue down that path until something were to change that, but we don't we don't actually have visibility to do anything that would require us to change away from that strategy.

John Pitzer

Your position in memory, well understood by investors. Can you spend a little bit of time talking about your fundamental position in foundry and logic? And I guess more importantly, how you think about your share gains opportunities in each one of those sub-segments foundry and separately logic?

Tim Archer

Well, as I talked about relative to EUV. I mean, really the share gains that we're seeing in foundry. It's a couple of -- couple of ways you can win share obviously. One is, you take on an incumbent for existing application trying to displace them, very hard, usually not so economically beneficial to any party except maybe the customer.

But instead, what we've done is we have a strategy to identify new technology changes that requiring it that next node, and invest to get there first. We tend to compete against the same players, but we feel that by providing early a better solution we can actually kind of take hold of those new requirements. And as a result of doing that, whether it'd be in atomic layer deposition applications, whether it's a new materials deposition, whether it's in new critical etch, etches that are required. We've been successful at grabbing some of those new applications of positions and therefore gaining share as the technology nodes transition.

And those share gains come from a number of different players depending where they were talking about etch or deposition. So that's been our strategy. It's what we continue to do. And that's why I said that technology transitions themselves are good for Lam, because those changes give us the opportunity to gain share.

Foundry, obviously we've started with a better position and so therefore there have been incremental gains there. On the logic side again, same thing. As the technology transition start to move forward, we would anticipate, sorry on logic we would expect to continue to make gains by taking applications away from the existing players as well as occupying new requirements to get built at those nodes.

John Pitzer

Going back to an earlier question and hopefully you can put some numbers around this. But if you look forward over the next three years, how do you think about SAM expansion and market share gains versus the prior three?

Tim Archer

So we had given, I guess we're very close to the refresh of a lot of this given that we're coming up on our Investor Day, March 3rd of next year. But in our 2018 Investor Day, I think the numbers and our kind of quantification is still valid because we said that we could grow our SAM as percent of WFE to the range of 40% and above. And that'll be about – 35 [ph] points from where we are today.

So there's some -- there's significant SAM expansion and in our model we said that could be worth about $1 billion of incremental revenue. We said that we would be able to gain four to eight points of market share in both etch and deposition. And I think that we feel like within the -- just on our last earnings call about the best every year for us relative to penetration in defense wins. That, that's a measure of how many new applications we're winning on a dollar basis versus how many we may be failing to defend best ever performance, that sets us up nicely for those share gains. And we feel that we're laying the groundwork for that. That we said in a kind of mid-50 WFE environment was worth another billion dollars to us.

And so I would say that those numbers feel very still -- still like our objectives and you'll see us kind of moving those forward.

John Pitzer

And Tim, on that win number you gave, what's the kind of timeline from becoming PTOR to like a full ramper? How much visibility, how many years out or how many quarters out of visibility that really give you?

Tim Archer

That measure, that measure of revenue projection over a three-year period. So when you have those wins this year the impact of this year's revenue is actually almost negligible. You'll start to see the first impact of that in the following year after the win, maybe a bigger ramp in the following year after that and then it starts to tail off as the next node will come in. And so, that gives us pretty decent visibility. In fact what we often say is, from a win and market share perspective we actually have a better -- we have a much better ability to predict that. And we do -- we do next quarter. That’s right. Exactly our customers spend level. But because just the fact that it takes a very long time for our customers to qualify an application. And then you are kind of locked in as they ramp that note over the next three years.

John Pitzer

Tim, you've always been focused internally on increasing productivity of your tools? It's probably an area that maybe you've highlighted to investors a little bit more this year than you've historically had. You've got the equipment intelligence program, kind of help us understand the importance of that program, and what will it -- will enable you to do for your customers?

Tim Archer

It's -- well I think what it enables us to do for our customers, I talked about the fact that you can be a technology company that just focuses on kind of be able to do the application. You can be a great technology partner for your customer when you can make that, that capability highly productive in volume manufacturing. Seems like equipment intelligence, the ability. To give you an example. We have a product called diagnostics to chamber matching. One of the challenges you move forward to these advanced nodes is the process windows continue to shrink. And so the necessity to have every tool inside of fab performing exactly the same, to ensure that the yield and device performance coming off of wafers out of any of those individual chambers is within spec and yielding is critically important and it had become quite labor-intensive.

We're now using Big Data analytics coming off of 100s of signals of our tools to quickly allow our teams in the customer to narrow in on any chamber to chamber differences and completely match these fleets of tools. Those are the kinds of things that equipment intelligence can help us do, helps the customer become more productive helps them improve and match yield and helps them view us as a better partner. And I think that, one measure we use, we talked about this I think two quarters to go on a call. We look at how the customers measure us as a supplier across a broad set of metrics, one of which is how we help them with productivity in their fabs. And it's a big big focus of our customers. And what we had said was that we now at this year have reached the point where more than half of our largest customers rank us as their number one overall supplier

It's a pretty it's a pretty strong statement from the customer that we're meeting not only technology needs, but all the way through to the productivity of the fab as well as the aftermarket services support.

John Pitzer

I'm going to drag you back into kind of the overall industry, because I would argue that what you are doing today is actually much more important than it hasn't been historically, because historically about every decade your customers had a big reset in productivity as they move to larger wafer sizes. That's not happening anymore. 450 is not on the table. One, do you agree with that? And I guess the bigger question is, without that wafer size transition it seems to me that you can sort of slow the growth of capital-intensity with things like productivity, but it feels like capital intensity is moving higher. The implication being your industry goes from being just cyclical to maybe going back to being gross cyclical, I’d love to get your thoughts on that.

Tim Archer

Sure. Well I guess, I guess at the simplest level to say that we must focus on productivity to help our customers be successful is like very simple. And from the perspective of how we do that we have press release a few quarters ago about our -- what we call the Corvus R technology on our key [Indiscernible] tool. And this capability allows us to replace what was a human preventative maintenance performed over the tools every couple of weeks, with robotic maintenance. Basically the tool itself can replace its own consumables. And what we had in the press release that we had run for entire year without ever having to go and open that chamber replace those parts. And that's a tremendous productivity boost, saves our customers money. And basically what's the -- what's the downside? Basically it's like the customer wins. We win. Maybe that helps to offset some of this rising capital intensity. So we're looking for every element of how the customer spends money to operate their fab in relations to our tools. And we're trying to go figure out how we eliminate waste.

And some of that waste is if you don't need a person to be basically making that replacement then let's get rid of it, and pull that part of the cost equation out. But the reality is, and so that's one thing we're doing, reality of capital intensity is rising because device complexity is rising. And so then there's the under end of it, which you mentioned, which is what is the end value of those – of that increased capability from those devices to the end market. And I think that with the explosion of end-market drivers like 5G and artificial intelligence that you're seeing some of that increased value.

John Pitzer

Are there any questions in the audience? Tim, the other thing you talked about in one of your answers was CMOS image sensor market and advanced packaging, both of which you have direct exposure to. Can you help us sort of size the market for each and I guess importantly on the advanced packaging side, to me you look at EMID from Intel or for boroughs [ph] that's just seems to be an area where there could be a significant growth in coming years. What are your thoughts?

Tim Archer

Yes, I think these are one, I think today, maybe we'll wait till Investor Day and totally size up those markets for you.

John Pitzer

I’m going to say something for Investor Day. But they are growing markets. And I think that what's important for people to understand, we started with the core strategy question. One of the -- one of my strategies for this company is how to leverage investments that have already been made in R&D into new adjacent markets. And so you think about what Lam is really good at. I talked about it's critical high-aspect ratio, challenging etches, while through silicon via that's used to make multi-chip image sensors for new heterogeneous integration packaging solutions. You have to etch through in a very high productive way through a pretty significant piece of silicon. You have to be able to backfill that with copper something again Lam has already developed for the foundry and logic market many many years ago.

So how do we leverage some of that R&D and learning that we have already gained over all these years into new, new spaces and quickly gain strong positions that, then you don't worry so much about if the market is going to grow very quickly, than it's a real bonus. If it's going to just grow slowly, you didn't have to leverage a lot of R&D into that, to be in that market. And yet it's growth for the company. So I really look at how our different product sets in our different capabilities overlap in a way that we can leverage those into new spaces. Very similarly MRAM, we don't know today whether embedded MRAM becomes a really big market or just a moderately sized market. But the reality is we were able to leverage capabilities we already had with the addition of one new module that we had acquired from license from another partner, and very quickly entered that market and gain a very substantial share of that very critical MRAM material etch.

And so those are the kinds of ways in which I think we can grow incrementally without rapidly raising our R&D expense.

Great with that, we've come to the end in this room, but I’d like to thank everyone for joining us for especially Tim, for spending some time with me this morning. Greatly appreciate it.

Tim Archer

Thank you very much.

John Pitzer

Thank you.