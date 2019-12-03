Micron Technology Inc.'s (MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Presents at Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference (Transcript)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference December 3, 2018 3:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Mehrotra – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Pitzer – Credit Suisse

John Pitzer

Why don’t we go ahead and get started. I’d like to welcome everyone to the first afternoon session. It’s my pleasure this afternoon to introduce Sanjay Mehrotra, who’s the President and CEO of Micron Technology. We’ve got about 30 minutes in the setting to do a fireside chat. I’d like this to be as informal as possible. So if you do have a question, please raise your hand and we will get you a mic.

But without Sanjay, I always find it helpful. I doubt there’s anybody in the room that’s not at least somewhat aware of Micron and what the company does, but I do think it’s always helpful on a fireside chat to have the first question, a little bit of an open ended question to you, to talk a little bit about kind of the strategy, the IP kind of, you’ve now been CEO, I believe, going on 2.5 years. And so maybe talk a little bit about what your strategy is to kind of leverage the IP and monetize the IP that Micron has.

Sanjay Mehrotra

So let me first open with the Safe Harbor statement here. Of course, during the course of the discussion, we’ll be making certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC document that we filed from time to time related to the risk factors involved with our business. So with respect to our strategy, yes, you are right, I mean, we have been with the company 2.5 years ago and it definitely has been a very exciting period. With respect to strategy, our focus is technology acceleration, cost competitiveness and high value solutions.

And if you look at technology acceleration, I think great example there is our 1Z nanometer node is the first node to be introduced in the industry for DRAM and 1Z gives us the smallest feature size in the industry. So I think that speaks to how we are driving execution and continuing to focus on technology acceleration.

In terms of cost competitiveness, I think, best way to see that is that how Micron has closed the margin gap with our competitors over the course of last 2.5 years. Again, you do lot of good work done prior to that period as well, but ongoing focus on execution. Our EBITDA margin gap with our closest competitor, we have now closed that, and that reflects our focus on cost competitiveness, technology capability, as well as bringing high value solutions to the market with much greater success.

With respect to high value solutions, if you look in NAND, we have gone from what in 2013 was something like 20% of our bits going into high value solutions. Now in fiscal 2019 that we ended 50% of our bets going into high value solutions and as part of our strategy focused on bringing that to 80% of our bits on high value solutions during the course of fiscal year 2021.

So we are continuing to execute very well, focusing on our strategy of technology acceleration, cost competitiveness and high value solutions. And a great example of all of this is the 3D XPoint technology that we just started our product development, first product development work only two years ago. And October 24 of this year, at Micron Insight event, we introduced the world’s fastest SSD built using the 3D XPoint technology.

So I think, just to get a little greater peek into Micron’s capabilities and our strategy and our strong track record of execution, I would really encourage you, if you have not already watched, look at Micron Insight October 24 offerings and particularly the portion from Sumit Sadana, our Chief Business Officer that really talks about new product introductions as well. I think it’s all coming to fruition in terms of our strategy, in terms of execution and that really is the biggest difference in the new Micron compared to the Micron of the past.

John Pitzer

Helpful. Sanjay, I’d kind of like the structure, the conversation this afternoon by first kind of getting your views on sort of the industry before diving into some more Micron specific. And so, let’s start with the DRAM market and kind of your industry view. You’ve been talking about supply growth growing faster than demand this year. But as you look into 2020 and the actions that you and others have taken around capital spending, then we’ll get back into an environment, where demand will be growing faster than supply. When do you think that crossover point happens? And how do you see inventories kind of tracking in the first half of the year versus the second half of the year?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So with respect to DRAM, inventory position at the suppliers is already improving. I think, when you look at results announced by others, as well as we have talked about it in our September call, inventory position at the suppliers is improving. Yet, there is overall excess supply in the market, DRAM market remains competitive. But the point is that, at this point, demand growth is greater than supply growth. So it is matter of time, I can’t tell you exactly when, but it is a matter of time before demand and supply get into balance.

Other factor to keep in mind is that calendar Q1 tends to be a seasonally weak quarter for DRAM, as well as for NAND. We also talked about that in the September timeframe – in our September earnings call, we also talked about how we had seen some of the Chinese customers buying patterns to be higher than their normal level. And we said, perhaps, some of the Chinese customers given the U.S. China trade tensions, are carrying higher level of inventory than normal. And I think you’ve heard about that from some other companies as well.

So in a seasonally weak calendar Q1, some of the impact of some inventory built by the Chinese exactly what they do, how they carry the inventory levels on an ongoing basis, do they shift their strategy and continue to carry higher levels of inventory or change it, brings an element of uncertainty with respect to the calendar first quarter as well.

John Pitzer

And just to be clear, that’s a comment both for the DRAM and the NAND market.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Yes, yes. And when we look past calendar Q1, the seasonality aspects as well as perhaps some impact of Chinese inventory build, what we see is that the demand trends are secular in nature. Demand consumption for DRAM continues to be solid in all end market applications. 5G deployment, getting through calendar 2020 time frame, in fact, building momentum. New server application, having more channels, the CPUs having more channels attaching more DRAM content to the servers as well.

So when you look at the demand trends, 5G requires more DRAM in the smartphone. AI servers require more DRAM content as well. So – and these are just kind of examples, whether it is on the automotive side or PC applications with graphics and gaming. All these end market applications from demand point of view, we see that throughout calendar 2020 past the seasonal CQ1. We see continuing solid demand trends here.

On the supply side, industry players have taken significant action in terms of CapEx management, CapEx cuts, as well as some production cuts, for example, Micron and DRAM has talked about 5% production cut that we have implemented earlier. So supply is – picture is also improving. So overall, for calendar year 2020, past calendar Q1 – the seasonal Q1, we see improving supply demand fundamentals for DRAM exiting 2020 better than entering 2020.

John Pitzer

Sanjay, what you say around mobile and handsets for Q1 makes a lot of sense to me. I’m kind of curious as to whether or not that also is consistent with what you’re seeing in the PC market and more importantly the data center market, which might not be as seasonal as some of the other consumer driven markets of handsets and PCs.

Sanjay Mehrotra

That is right. I think, data center market, it’s not so much about seasonality there, but it – it can be lumpy from various customers. But when we look at data center, when we look at cloud applications that are requiring more and more memory and storage certainly the longer term trend there in the data center market is absolutely robust. And we have – we have seen commentary on cloud, CapEx by various hyperscalers, and I think those trends, again continue to point to robust demand trends in those parts of the market.

John Pitzer

And then on the PC front, you have talked about some of the impacts of the supply shortages earlier in the year. It sounds like in this calendar fourth quarter, they’ve actually got a little bit worse out of Intel. How do you see the PC dynamic impacting your business in the near-term?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So for DRAM, certainly, the PC part is declining part of our total business as the mobile opportunities there the cloud opportunities continue to become bigger part of the overall industry. Certainly CPU shortages, which I believe is, what you are referring to does impact overall it’s a headwind, with respect to the overall PC demand perhaps as well as for the DRAM market.

John Pitzer

And then you mentioned Chinese customers, and rightfully, you talked about potentially some strategic pre-buying on your last conference call. I’m kind of curious, how you think about Huawei in this current environment. Pre the ban, they were a fairly significant customer, kind of low double digits percentage of overall revenue. How should we be thinking about Huawei as it pertains to your business?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So with respect to Huawei, we have talked about it that our revenue opportunity with Huawei is less than what it was before than Huawei’s placement on the entity listing. And I would just remind you that we have also said that we can ship some of our products to Huawei while being compliant with the export administration regulations and requirements as well. And we have talked about that we have applied multiple licenses are continuing to support and continuing to ship our products in the future as well to Huawei. So, what I would like to share with you here is, that of the multiple licenses that we applied, some of the licenses have recently been approved by the Commerce Department. We are thankful to the Commerce Department for approval of those licenses. However, the impact of those licenses to the part of the business that those address is not material for Micron.

On the remaining, we are still waiting for the response from the Commerce Department, and as we have said before that if we do not receive approvals then we have a worse – we will have a worsening decline in our revenue opportunity with Huawei. We remain, of course, hopeful that remaining approvals will also come through and we are continuing to monitor the situation.

John Pitzer

And Sanjay, is there an expected timeline on those remaining approvals or not?

Sanjay Mehrotra

I think it’s an ongoing process and we continue to monitor that.

John Pitzer

That’s helpful. Stepping a little bit away from the near term. I would argue that that the biggest driver of your business over the last several years as you’ve been CEO, has been your ability to cut to close the cost gap with your peers as you talked about in your opening comments. As we go into 2020 though, what has been a tailwind for you on cost becomes a little bit of a headwind for Micron specifically, especially in the NAND business, especially as you migrate to replacement gate. How should we think about cost-downs in the coming year for Micron as relative to how they’ve been in the last two years?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, let’s talk about cost-downs on the DRAM side first, and then our September call we talked about that for our 2020 timeframe. We see our cost decline on a year-over-year basis in DRAM to be in high single-digit. And I think, that this is a very well – places us very well with the rest of the industry as well. And I think we’ll be in a good cost decline position with respect to our competitors. With respect to NAND, like you noted, we have talked about replacement gate technology transition coming online and the first replacement gates will be deployed on a limited product basis. And yes, in our fiscal year 2020, the cost decline will be challenged because of the replacement gate.

However, I would like to point out that our floating gates technology we have talked about, how we will supply the demand for the customers using our floating gate inventory that will carry into the next year. And this technology in terms of its underlying capabilities, CMOS under the array, having the smallest die size is the highly cost-competitive technology. This is what we will use to supply the overall demand as well as the transition of 96-layers technology will continue into next year as well, and 96-layer will gave us lower costs than 64-layer.

Aside from replacement gate aspect, I think I just want to remind you that the comment around cost decline in 2020 versus 2019 in our fiscal year 2020 versus fiscal year 2019. It’s also impacted by ongoing shift toward high value solutions, high value solutions such as solid state drive tend to have higher costs associated with it. As you can imagine, these high value solutions are not just about NAND component. They are about NAND plus controller plus other BOM buildup material that goes into building these products. So they have higher costs. So as our mix shifts toward high value solutions, of course that has an impact of given it’s higher cost on the cost decline on a year-over-year basis.

John Pitzer

But they also have higher margins.

Sanjay Mehrotra

But they also have higher pricing capability and a longer term higher margin capabilities as well. So overall, we feel very good about our replacement gates strategy. And as we have said, yes, the first replacement gate will be higher in terms of costs decline capability, it will limit us. But the second replacement gate will be highly cost effective and that’s where we’ll deploy. And that will come after of course, the first replacement gate technology later on in future timeframe, and that’s where we will revert back to healthy cost declines on a year-over-year basis.

John Pitzer

Well, I think along with the cost decline dynamic in FY2020, I think the other thing that investors are concerned about is just your CapEx guidance for the fiscal year 2020. You’re talking about from an equipment being down about 30% or at least 30% year-over-year. And we all equate your ability to lower cost with a CapEx burden. And so we see a fairly dramatic cut in CapEx. We worry about your competitive positioning. I think people forget that you are a little bit off cycle relative to peers, because you had a very strong spending year in FY2019, but can you talk a little bit about your CapEx guidance and how you’re still able to feel comfortable about your ability to be in a competitive cost position despite what you’re doing with CapEx?

Sanjay Mehrotra

I think what’s important is that when we look at CapEx, we want to make sure that our supply bit growth is in line with our overall demand expectations. And we want to make sure that any inventory we carry plus the supply growth, we bring our demand in balance with that total supply.

So our CapEx guidance, absolutely takes that into consideration and key is that we will have the right level of supply bid growth to meet the demand expectations during the course of next year. And of course, when we talk about our cost reduction on DRAM as I’ve indicated to you, our cost reduction will be in high-single digit and that’s from our cost decline point of view, it will place us very well with respect to the rest of the industry. So I don’t think there is any challenge there, I want to again remind you, 1Z node DRAM is the one of feature size node that we have introduced. We are ahead of that.

So I think we are prudently managing our CapEx to align with demand to have supply and demand getting an alignment as well as in terms of making sure that we remain cost competitive as well as continue to bridge the gap with respect to the cost position that we have had in the industry.

John Pitzer

Is some of the guide on the CapEx for next year reflecting the fact that replacement gate, you’re trying to run just enough wafers to kind of characterize the yield curve but not too many because the move to the first generation replacement gate is really no cost savings, is that how we should think about it?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So that is correct, because we will have a limited deployment of replacement gate in the first generation, our NAND CapEx will be smaller compared to our DRAM CapEx in the next fiscal year.

John Pitzer

And so should we expect then, as you move to second generation a full deployment and maybe a healthier CapEx spending level?

Sanjay Mehrotra

On the NAND side, yes. I mean, it will, the CapEx level will increase but again we’ll always be monitoring CapEx and make sure that it is based on our demand projections. Of course, we’re not providing guidance to fiscal year 2021 CapEx at this time.

John Pitzer

I think, I hate to stick on the near-term, but there’s one last near-term question I want to throw out there, but if you look at the guidance that you threw out for the November quarter, I think one of the things that just optically didn’t look right for us, memory investors is your revenue flat to up a little bit and gross margins down, which I think most investors in this space kind of view revenue and margins moving in the same directions. Maybe you can talk a little bit about the dynamics that are driving that, especially the mix between DRAM and NAND in the quarter?

Sanjay Mehrotra

Yes. So I mean our NAND mix, which overall has lower margin compared to DRAM is increasing, as we shift – as we ship more and more SSDs and yes, shift our portfolio towards those high-value solutions within NAND as well. And overall mix definitely plays a role, certainly industry demand supply environment plays a role in overall pricing as well, we are continuing to execute well with respect to our high-value solutions as well as with respect to our advanced nodes in terms of DRAM as well as NAND. And that’s – and overall important thing is demand fundamentals are good in the industry, customers inventory levels have now returned to normal.

Underlying demand, secular trends are still intact and that’s what is driving, the overall demand picture in our F Q1, of course, calendar Q1 as we discussed before, they’ll experience – likely experience seasonality.

John Pitzer

When you think about free cash flow, there are certain things around free cash flow that aren’t in your control like demand and pricing, there’s other things that are like your cadence of CapEx, I’m just kind of curious, you’ve got a balance sheet at Micron today, which is as healthy as it’s ever been, but to just help me today in a correction as it has been in prior upturns. How do you think about managing free cash flow on a quarterly basis from here? Are you committed to try to not bring free cash flow negative or do you – does it not matter because your balance sheet is strong enough and you’re going to spend CapEx based upon your strategic planning?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So I mean, no question that the strong balance sheet is a big plus for Micron, that is absolutely an important element of new Micron. It enables us to make the necessary investments for the long-term, strong robust health of the company. With respect to our goal on free cash flow of course, we’ll focus on having a fee cash flow positive. And I want to remind you that in fiscal year 2019, despite having a very steep price decline and overall revenue decline, Micron still produced healthy level of free cash flow even in F Q4, our last reported quarter, we had healthy levels of free cash flow.

So we remain focused on free cash flow generation. We remain focused on being net cash positive. However it doesn’t mean that every quarter we will be free cash flow positive because we want to make sure that we continue to make the right decisions, right CapEx and right investments for the long-term health of the company. But net-net, I mean absolutely free cash flow is an important focus of the company and making sure that there is strong return on investment, CapEx as well as OpEx is something that we manage very closely in the company.

John Pitzer

Sanjay, you mentioned a couple of times about moving to higher-value product and sort of the mixed benefit you can get from that. I’m wondering if you can help us understand if we use a baseball analogy, what inning in sort of the mix story is Micron, how much more can you go and can you kind of – you talked about SSDs, but can you talk about some of the other drivers of positive mix within the business, whether that be MCP for mobile or anything else?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So I still feel frankly, that in our Managed NAND business we’re still in the early innings. We just have talked about how NVMe is being deployed widely in the marketplace. And over the course of last one year we have brought our first product for NVMe into the marketplace.

For consumer and for client applications and have just introduced our enterprise NVMe SSD drives as well. We are focused on continuing to expand our product portfolio of SSD offerings, including more NVMe solutions and of course continue to focus on greater firmware, greater controller, internally developed controller, all of these things are really ongoing opportunities out into the future for us.

On the mobile side, when you look at Managed NAND, two years ago we were shipping zero multichip packages, multichip packages are those that have DRAM in it, NAND in it, they have a controller and of course firmware that goes with it and multichip packages are for smartphone application and we now have a share of – in Managed NAND solutions in mobile phones, approximately 10%. We have doubled it on a year-over-year basis. I believe that there is still more share gain opportunity for us in Managed NAND, because again, just remember that Managed NAND where multichip packages are big part of the mobile market needs DRAM and NAND, and we are only one of the three suppliers in the world that has DRAM and NAND, and we just got going with this part of the business only over the course of last couple of years.

So I think we have in terms of high-value solutions on NAND side, still significant opportunity ahead of us. And on the DRAM side too, we are focused on high-value solutions, things like high-performance graphics, DRAM is a great example of Micron leading the industry with high-value solutions, high-bandwidth memory, which is under development at Micron is another good example of high-value solutions, high-bandwidth memory DRAM is targeted more for data center applications for high performance data center applications.

John Pitzer

Sanjay, an impossible question for you to answer but I’m going to ask anyhow. How do you handicap the threat of domestic Chinese competitors coming into the market, both on the DRAM and the NAND side?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So I’ll tell you the same thing that I’ve said often before. We don’t discount any threat or competition, we don’t discount any competition, we always take it seriously and we remain vigilant. However, I just want to remind you that it takes lot of intellectual property, as well as lot of knowhow to not just produce the very first silicon of any DRAM or NAND technology. But to really make those products reliable for them to have high quality, for them to have good yield, for them to be able to ramp up production with good yield, make it cost effective and things like NAND which also require a controller and firmware. It’s not just about producing the die, it takes multiple years, I mean you can just look at Micron as well, in NAND it took several years before it really is starting to be in the earlier innings that we just discussed of NAND opportunities.

And same thing goes for DRAM as well. And DRAM, you need to have not just a DRAM die, but you need to have a low-power DRAM them. You need to have low error correction capabilities. So I mean very low errors rates in the die. All of this requires tremendous amount of capability, so the barriers to entry are high.

So when we look at this, I mean, we remain focused on our own technology, innovation and execution and that is the best way to really take care of any competition, just like Micron has done over 40 year history, many competitors out there, but Micron is in a position today to continue to thrive well.

John Pitzer

You recently took over receipt of the IMFT asset with your joint venture from Intel. You mentioned XPoint earlier. I’m wondering if you could spend a little bit of time kind of walking through the rationale of that acquisition. Now that you have the asset, what do you do with it? And specifically, at least in the near-term, it’s a little bit more of an incremental drag on your gross margins because of under utilization charges. How long do you think that stays with the model before you can repurpose the capacity and get it more productive?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So with respect to IMFT joint venture, the 3D XPoint manufacturing joint venture that we had with Intel, we – as recently, at the end of October we acquired the Intel’s interest in that joint venture, and we now have sold ownership of that. Very proud of the team that we have there, actually the only 3D XPoint technology and production team in the world that is out there, that’s there in deadly (26:36) high joint venture. And it gives us – the rationale for that is that it us ability to control our own destiny. It gives us ability to invest at the right rate in the 3D XPoint rather than, so when you are in a joint venture relationship, you can have certain limitations or obligations in terms of how you invest in the CapEx.

So it gives us control of our destiny, we have a strong team. The 3D XPoint is an exciting technology opportunity, particularly when you look at the trends of the future with respect to AI and others and in data center applications. 3D XPoint is a technology that can be acting like a memory, as well as can act like a storage element.

So it is – it will take multiple years to build up its technology capability. We have just announced the first products with it. It takes ecosystem evangelization before technologies like this really start becoming meaningful in terms of the overall large DRAM and NAND market that exists today. So yes, we will have under utilization, we have talked about approximately $150 million per quarter under utilization charge.

And you can bet that we are very much focused on developing products, while it will take some time, we are of course continuing to focus on how best to run that operation to over time reduce the level of under utilization charges as well. But the long-term opportunity for us is exciting and that’s where this production capability and the team will be of value to us as well.

John Pitzer

Do you have any questions in the audience? I can keep going, Sanjay. One of the things that was different about this correction is the suppliers instead of just forcing product into the market looking for a clearing price, we’re actually much more willing to hold onto inventory. You mentioned earlier that you thought that the supplier inventory situation was much healthy today than it was. Just talking about Micron specific, do we expect to see inventory come down in the November quarter? How do we think about it in February?

And you did take utilization actions to help kind of a – with the inventory situation. When does utilization come back up? Or do those wafer starts never come back because they just get absorbed as you move to next generation technology?

Sanjay Mehrotra

With respect to the supply and inventory, inventory is improving, but as I said, there is still in DRAM some excess supply out there and making DRAM market environment continuing to be competitive. And with respect to our own inventory, you can see that, what we reported in FQ4 and what we expect for FQ1 is that days of inventory will continue to improve. Now, given the calendar Q1 seasonality, maybe that will change somewhat at the end of our FQ2 timeframe. But when we look beyond FQ2 timeframe, we see ongoing improvements in overall inventory, given that the demand and supply considerations that we discussed earlier. We see beyond FQ2 continuing beyond the seasonality of CQ1, we see continuing improvements in inventory both for DRAM, as well as for NAND.

John Pitzer

And can you remind us, because I think an important point to make is that part of the inventory build in NAND this year was intentional, relative to being able to supply the market next year when your own supply bit growth is going to slow. To what extent did that impact the inventory build this year? And do you feel like you’re in a good enough position next year relative to your ability to ship to demand despite kind of what’s going to be more difficult supply growth environment for you?

Sanjay Mehrotra

That is right, we have said that for next year in terms of the industry demand growth for NAND, it will be in high-20s to low-30s kind of number percentage growth rate on a year-over-year basis. And we have said that our supply growth will be significantly less than that for the very reasons that we have just discussed, transition to replacement gate technology and deploying it exhaust limited number of nodes. But you’re absolutely right that the inventory that we’ll be carrying from this year to the next is what will absolutely help us meet the demand requirements.

So our shipment capability to meet the end customer requirement will continue to be healthy, leveraging our inventory levels, our current inventory levels.

John Pitzer

Great. I’ll ask one more time, if there is any questions in the audience. If not, we’ve come to the end of the session for here. I want to thank everyone for joining us, especially Sanjay for spending some time with me this afternoon. Really appreciate it.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Thank you, John.

John Pitzer

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -