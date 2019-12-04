Dogs Of The Dow: December Is Time To Wait For A Pullback

Dow top ten firms by broker target price upside, KO, AXP, NKE, IBM, PFE, MRK, XOM, MCD, CSCO, & CVX averaged 12.68% upside. Analyst one-year targets forecast ten highest yield Dow stocks producing 9.93% less gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. High-priced "big" Dow dogs solidly took the lead in broker-augured Index for December.

"The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration."

Foreword

While more than half the collection of Dow Industrials are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are worth a look. However, this month none of the five even lives up to the ideal of having its annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed the single share price. Six, however, show prices within $14 of meeting that goal.

With a little more downside market pressure, it's possible that, by the end of the year, four or five lowest priced high-yield Dow stocks will all be fair-priced with their annual yield meeting or exceeding their single share prices.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 10.33% To 19.68% Net Gains From Top Ten Dow Dogs By Early December 2020

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our December yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

Estimates based on dividend returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 1, 2020, were:

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $196.83, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 1% over the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was forecast to net $183.03, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) was projected to net $179.58, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% over the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) was projected to net $162.35, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 54% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) was projected to net $147.91, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was projected to net $147.60, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co, Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $144.41, based on the median of target estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 48% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) was forecast to net $117.38, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 57% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) netted $107.86 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% less than the market as a whole.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) was projected to net $103.28 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 14.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 18% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Dow Dogs To Lose 3.65% And 4.08% By December 2020

The two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for November 29 2019-20 were:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) projected a $36.48 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from forty-four analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% more than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) projected a $40.84 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 3.87% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 24% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The November 29, 2019, Dow Index 30 By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 3.0% To 5.25% Per YCharts & 3.07% To 5.28% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 11/29/19 by both YCharts and IndexArb represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same stocks in dissimilar order.

Top yielding stock, Dow, Inc. (DOW) [1] [2] was the lone basic materials sector representative in the top ten on both lists. It was tops for YCharts but second best of IndexARB.

Second place for YCharts went to the first of two energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp. [2] [1] IndexARB ranked XOM top dog by their arbitrage yield calculation. The other energy representative placed fifth on YCharts and fourth on IndexArb's list, Chevron Corp. [5][4].

Third place on both the YChart and IndexArb lists went to the top of two technology firms in the top ten, International Business Machines [3]. The other technology representative placed eighth on both lists, Cisco Systems, Inc. [8].

The lone Dow index communication services firm placed fourth for YCharts but dropped to fifth on IndexArb, Verizon (VZ) [4][5] .

In sixth place on both lists was the first of two healthcare representatives, Pfizer [5]. The other Healthcare representative placed ninth on both lists, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) [9].

One industrials firm ranked seventh on both lists, 3M Co. (MMM) [7].

Finally, one consumer defensive firm placed tenth on both lists, Coca-Cola Co. [10], to complete the November 29 top ten list of dogs of the Dow by yield.

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 11/29/2019. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, one top ten Dow stocks, Dow Inc., now meets that goal. Last month Dow Inc. also qualified but its market price was bid up to $0.47 over breakeven with the dividend paid from $1K invested.

However, five more Dow Dogs are within range of shedding prices just 25% or less to meet the goal: Dow is closest but Pfizer is close behind needing a price reduction of just 0.8%. At the other end of the price reduction spectrum is Coca-Cola at $53.40 needing 25% to meet the price break. Verizon at $60.24 needs to drop 17.7% to $49.60. Exxon at $68.13 just needs a 13.4% decline to $59.00. Finally, Cisco Systems at $45.31 is within 17.5% of its $37.40 goal to see dividend yield from $1K invested exceed the single share price, and shrug off its overbought condition.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price vs. dividend yield for the top ten Dow dogs was 67% per YCharts and 66% per IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 33% per YCharts and 34% per IndexArb.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for November 29, 2019, was $24.99 per YCharts or $24.15 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases of 0.8% to 65% Could Get Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, Dow and Pfizer are within 1%, while Exxon, Verizon, Coke and Cisco prices are currently within 25% of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Shows 9.74% To 16.62% Top Ten Upsides To November 29, 2020; (32) Five Downsides -1.06 to -5.8% Were Noted Per Broker 1 Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 9.93% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Dogs As Of November 29, 2020

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 11/29/19 revealing the highest dividend yields represented seven of the eleven sectors in YCharts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 10.32% Vs. (34) 11.46% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 29, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 9.93% less gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The eighth lowest priced, Chevron Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.68%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for November 29 were: Pfizer, Cisco Systems, Dow, Coca-Cola, Walgreens Boots Alliance, with prices ranging from $38.52 to $59.60.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for September 30 were: Verizon Communications, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, International Business Machines, 3M, whose prices ranged from $60.24 to $169.77.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they have continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019.)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

