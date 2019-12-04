A Fair Appraisal Of GreenSky's Fair Value

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Kabaw Hills Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment case

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) operates in a complex ecosystem with multiple players, large and small, serving a different function and eating the pie from different sides. GSKY and other digital lenders were successful at targeting an underserved segment of the market and get a taste of an unbitten chunk of the consumer lending pie. They were able to act as a middleman between yield-starving banks and convenience-seeking consumers through 17,000 or so merchants that act as free sales agents; willing to market and sell GSKY to consumers as long as they see higher client conversion in their business.

The GSKY ecosystem creates a network effect and allows the company to generate recurring revenues in the form of transaction fees at almost no cost. The business requires much less capital than it generates, a fact manifested in the efficient opex (vs. peers) and the strong FCF yield it boasts. I believe the network effect acts as an economic moat and the capital-light business model along with the industry-wide disruption and growth pave the path for a long period of growth in intrinsic value for GSKY.

With this said, although not cheap, I believe the company is worth buying at current levels before the market re-rates and recognises the value digital lenders add to the payments and lending ecosystem. Based on a realistic estimate of earnings growth over the next three years, even if GSKY's multiples remain stagnant or shrink slightly, there is a 40% upside from current levels.

Company Background

The backdrop

GSKY is one of the oldest point of sale (POS) fintechs as far as the home-improvement sector is involved (with Ondeck and Lending Club starting up around 2006 too). The growth of POS financing succeeds an era of technological innovation that started with the 1950s' Diners Club charge card idea and ended with the chip and pin and Apple Wallet technologies. The rise of the smartphone resulted in a large portion of the day to day activities moving from paper (plastic in the case of a credit card) to digital form.

GreenSky

The Atlanta-based company was founded in 2006 and was privately owned until their debut at the stock market in 2018. The founder, David Zalik, continues to run the business until this day. GSKY is a fintech that offers point of sale financing mainly to the home-improvement and more recently, the elective healthcare sectors.

The company has grown rapidly as they financed over $12bn worth of transactions and acquired over 15k merchants since inception. Historically, all revenue was generated from the home improvement sector whereby builders/contractors offer GSKY financing options to their customers for projects ranging from window replacement to plumbing. In 2016, the company expanded their offering to the elective healthcare sector whereby a clinic can offer their patients GSKY financing options for things like dental jobs. Most recently, in 2019, the company entered the specialty retail market and intends to also assess the viability of growing into the e-commerce space.

What do they sell?

They offer financing at the point of sale. This financing that they offer is raised from partner banks that have an agreement with GSKY. GSKY is responsible for everything from credit risk assessment to onboarding and monitoring clients and collecting debt repayments. They receive a servicing fee from the partner banks for giving these banks access to attractive yielding loans.

They then charge transaction fees from the merchants which is a percentage of the transaction amount that was financed.

Revenue is mostly generated from the transaction fees (84%) while a small portion (14%) is generated from servicing fees.

The loan features are not unheard of in the POS financing space and we can summarize the main ones as follows:

Interest : deferred interest and no interest repayment options are available

: deferred interest and no interest repayment options are available Repayment terms : most common terms being 12, 18 or 24 months)

: most common terms being 12, 18 or 24 months) Loan size: although the average size is below $10k, they offer financing for purchases up to $65k

Who do they sell to?

One of the risk factors that GSKY admits to is their reliance on a few merchants, like Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and sponsors, such as Renewal By Andersen, in generating revenue. In fact, around 5% of 2018 revenue came through Home Depot and 19% through the broker, Renewal By Andersen. GSKY offers financing through three channels:

To merchants directly (e.g. Home Depot, which then offers financing options to their clients instore and online)

Via brokers who have a network of merchants (Brokers who have access to a network of building/plumbing/refurb contractors who can then promote to their consumers GSKY financing)

To consumers directly, bypassing the merchants, whereby a consumer can finance a home improvement or healthcare purchase at the point of sale

Business overview

Industry map

In an ecosystem where giants like Visa (NYSE:V), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Citi (NYSE:C) operate, POS fintechs have slowly carved a niche, over the last decade or so, at the confluence of the payment and lending industries. It's so far been a great example of resource partitioning, that is, splitting the ecosystem in a way where the fintechs avoid competing for resources with banks and payment companies. This, hitherto, has been going well but in the dynamic world of business, things are always bound to change.

In a first glimpse, it may seem that POS fintechs are competing with credit card providers (your AMEX’s of the world), banks, credit unions and private label cards. Since some fintechs are collaborating with banks and other lenders by adding value to them through better access to a wide range of customers, what looks like competition at first sight is not necessarily always the case.

The Lending Ecosystem

Source: Vyze, 2016

Banks and credit card companies: Competition or collaboration?

The economics of the bank model vs. GSKY are very different because, to generate interest income, banks rely on consumers to take credit. GSKY and the like rely on home-builders, retailers, health clinics etc,. to generate a transaction fee. If GSKY fails to make revenue, the home-builder or the clinic fails to make revenue from clients that can only afford a purchase via credit. It's an important distinction which highlights the effective nature of GSKY’s economics; if we don’t make revenue, the merchants also don’t book clients.

Suppliers:

If we go up the value chain, suppliers of liquidity to POS fintechs tend to be either banks (and other types of lenders) or the buy side (asset managers, debt funds, venture capital). They generally get in as equity investors or, as in GSKY’s case, they would provide the debt for the fintech firms that then use their resources and technology to lend to the end customer in exchange for a service fee.

The banks see a huge opportunity in providing personal and business loans via the fintech route. It is particularly attractive because banks get exposure to a diverse range of borrowers at virtually no cost. They only cost banks have to bear is a servicing fee to the fintech firm that distributed the loans. Even then, these servicing fees are typically small, representing only 23% of revenue to GSKY, for example. The lack of control over credit risk management is arguably one of the disadvantages which is alleviated by a restricted cash balance that these fintech firms have to use to pay their bank partners if loss rates exceed a pre-agreed threshold.

Distribution in GSKY's case

Below is a visual representation of the different routes that GSKY uses to distribute financing:

Source: GSKY SEC Filings

Operating footprint

GSKY has active home improvement merchants in fifty US states. The management likes to think that their addressable market is huge given the transactions that take place in their existing market (home improvement and elective healthcare) and in adjacent markets such as home appliances, auto repair and others.

Addressable market size

Source: GSKY SEC Filings

Data from the Joint Centre For Housing Studies of Harvard University is in agreement with GSKY’s addressable market figure above. There is clearly a very large potential for growth ahead for POS fintechs and other lenders.

GSKY's recent move to elective healthcare should see continued growth in the number of merchants using their network for at least the next three years, despite the competition. There is around $171bn spend on elective healthcare in the US. This spend is not always covered by insurance policies. Due to the high costs of elective medical treatment, a study by PYMNTS and Paya revealed that 50 million consumers wanted to undergo a procedure but decided not to do so. 44% did so because they couldn’t pay for it. It is clear, therefore, that there is some need for instalment financing in this market.

End market exposure

Fintech lenders make up roughly around 38% of loans originated in the US personal loan market, with GSKY accounting for c.3.4% of that.

GSKY has so far financed $21bn in transactions to 2.8 million consumers through 17,000 home improvement merchants and elective healthcare practices. The end market exposure is effectively to the entire US population.

Industry Overview

Market share over time

Digital lending in the US has been dominated by around 16 dominant players. Loan origination through the digital channel has increased 30% yoy in 2017 to reach $41bn, according to a report by S&P. LendingClub, the P2P lender along with SoFi have the lion's share of origination. However, it's clear that GSKY, despite their focus on the home-improvement sector only (until recently), is enjoying this structural tailwind. Whilst S&P expects origination to increase at a 12.4% CAGR until 2022, it's not impalpable to see that growth rate extend over a longer period, given the potential size of the pie.

GSKY loan origination market share in digital lending is around 9%

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence 2018 and GSKY SEC Filings)

Operating metrics

Strong top-line growth

Revenue growth is mainly driven by the transaction fee charged to merchants. The transaction fee as a percentage of loans originated is quite steady so strong growth in transaction fees as the loan book grows is almost guaranteed. As the company further penetrates the home improvement market and explores other equally sizeable avenues for growth (e.g. elective healthcare and speciality retail), we are yet to see a slowdown in growth.

Transaction fees and total loans originated

Source: S&P Market Intelligence 2018

Margin profile and profitability of firms in the segment

GSKY's margins are remarkably better than, at least, those fintech lenders that are publicly trading. AfterPay gross margins are inflated since they treat their credit loss provision as an opex. If we add that to cost of sales, their gross margin will be lower than GSKY's.

Margin Profile vs. Peers (3-year average)

Company Gross Margin EBIT Margin GSKY 67.7% 42.1% OnDeck 43.3% 6.0% AfterPay 78.5% NA

Source: Greensky, AfterPay & OnDeck SEC Filings, 2018

Key expense drivers as a % of revenue

Company Credit provisioning Sales & Marketing GSKY 23.4% 5.0% OnDeck 37.3% 11.0% AfterPay 22.2% 8.7%

When it comes to credit risk, I think GSKY is being penalised by investors for their quirky accounting treatment of credit risk rather than the underlying economics that the accounting is meant to reflect. I think the economics behind cost of sales are pretty clear, regardless of the way they are accounted for. The impact of credit risk is captured in the line item called Finance Charge Reversal (FCR) and the rest is covered by a restricted cash account. FCR is the main driver of cost of sales. However, it is hard to forecast the FCR since it's dependent on more than one factor, some of which are opposing.

Great revenue economics despite their exposure to credit risk

GreenSky's recurring revenue is manifested in their ability to retain most (98% in 2018) of their clients that were acquired in the prior years. The life-time value per client is around 53 times the acquisition costs. This is the definition of a capex-light business. This, I believe, gives them a tremendous advantage that is enough to keep them afloat in periods when credit losses increase or growth slows down (or both).

The impact of an increase in credit losses might increase cost of sales dramatically and might also see bank partners unwilling to continue their commitment with GSKY. However, current delinquencies are around 1.3% of due loan balances, well below the 2.75% losses threshold. I think management has the ability to rapidly react to an increase in loss rates by reducing exposure to a particular vertical or by tightening lending criteria. The reason why I think they can limit their exposure fairly quickly is because they were able to do a similar thing in the past. Between 2017-19, GSKY reduced their portfolio exposure to solar merchants from 15% of total transaction volume in Q1 2017 to 8% in Q1 2018 (and only 2% in 2019). Although reacting to losses quickly by reducing exposure would hinder growth, their capital-light and healthy balance sheet will prove resilient.

Free Cash Flows

The above analysis illustrates how GSKY's capital-light model allows them to generate recurring revenues at a minimal cost. This model has worked quite well if we are to consider accounting earnings. However, let us turn our attention to the owners/shareholders actual earnings, in other words, free cash flows.

Investors bearish on the stock often cite how the restricted cash on the balance sheet limits FCFs. I am totally with them on this, however, I think that the FCFs are already strong even after deducting the increase in restricted cash from period to period. A quick calculation of FCF after accounting for restricted cash (cash from operations minus changes in restricted cash balance minus capex) results in a 3-year average FCF of $115m. This is a respectable 8% yield (assuming market cap of $1.3bn). On the other hand, peers like OnDeck and AfterPay have negative FCF generation. It's not appropriate to compare GSKY with traditional banks and credit card companies based on FCF as the latter has little use in valuing FIG stocks.

I believe the strong FCF generation, even after 3Q19 results showing lower FCF generation, warrants the 40% premium to other digital lending peers that are trading at 9x earnings, especially given that most peers are loss-making.

Valuation

It's on the basis of earnings expansion, rather than multiple expansion, that GSKY appears attractive at current prices. Taking the nine-month actual EPS for 2019 (which is less than what the full-year figure would be) and assuming EPS grows by less than 12 cents a year for the next three years, a conservative assumption for a business growing at 35%, investors should see a 43% price appreciation (excluding the impact of share buybacks). The downside scenario constitutes a multiple contraction to 8x earnings, in line with credit card companies and other digital lending peers. This illustrates the attractive risk/reward profile.

2019 2022 2022 EPS $0.46 $0.80 $0.80 P/E 13.0x 13.0x 8.0x Price $7.27 $10.40 $6.40 Price Appreciation 43% Downside -12.0%

Closing remarks

GSKY's low capital requirement and their ability to convert a large portion of their capital into free cash flows is very attractive. These free cash flows will continue compounding since the business has plenty of runway to reinvest in growth. It might be the best time to get into GSKY before the concerns that clouded investors' judgement about the underlying business subside.

Potential Risks

An increase in restricted cash levels combined with an increase in loss rates could materially impact FCF generation and compress margins

Bank partners pushing for higher margins to get more returns from GSKY. This could be more likely to happen if banks decide to share the impact of the yet to be implemented Current Expected Credit Losses regulation with GSKY.

An increase in interest rates would push bank partners to ask for higher margins which, along with lower appetite for credit from consumers, could negatively impact margins and reduce growth in transaction fees.

GSKY's unsuccessful attempt to diversify their funding sources will keep their funding concentrated with a few banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.