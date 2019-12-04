Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Presents at Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019 (Transcript)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019 December 3, 2019 3:15 PM ET

Philip Winslow

Palo Alto Networks' Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Nikesh Arora. All right. Actually it's actually a fair intro you got killed bill and you run the kill chain. So it's perfect. So, Nikesh, it's been 18 months and two days since you were named Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. And so I guess just level set things here.

Q - Philip Winslow

What were your perceptions of the company and the industry sort of from the outside looking in and now that you're a hardened security veteran, what are your thoughts now? Where were the deltas? What surprised you?

Nikesh Arora

Got it. First of all, thank you for having me here. I've never been entertainment at lunch in Vegas, so it's wonderful. Look, I joined Palo Alto 18 months ago. And the reason I joined Palo Alto was I realized enterprise securities a growing field will continue to grow. We keep making the IT transition going to the cloud, people get more and more connected, more threat vectors, more opportunity for breaches.

It's a growth industry. It's fantastic. Also $140 billion industry where one or two, depending on how you count, but we only have 2.5%, 3% market share. So very fragmented, huge opportunity in terms of to establish a clear security leader in the long-term in this space.

The things which I discovered the last 18 months in the security industry was a lot of companies find one solution, one product and go out and deploy it across the board, reach a $15 billion $20 billion market cap. And they don't reinvent themselves, or figure out how to go from there, to a bigger scale, they eventually peter down and become part of the large enterprise graveyard, which exists in the $3 billion to $10 billion range.

So walking in the challenge at hand was or is, how do we take a company which is on really well in Firewall, is a great brand, great reputation, great products and make sure that we can stay the course on the next $100 billion company enterprise and not go to the proverbial enterprise bayard. That's the challenge and the opportunity.

Philip Winslow

Okay. So how would you say - so, obviously, when you came in, you had multiple initiatives, one of the key ones was sort of transform the company and become sort of a cloud-first security vendor. So how would you assess sort of the progress you're making in the initiatives? And now that, as we've said, you're 18 months and what's really top of mind right now?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. When I came to Palo Alto Networks, I had the impression talking to the board, talking to the management that our big challenge was to build a better go-to-market engine, because we had these amazing products. And that was true. We have great firewalls. But some of the products we had outside of Firewalls were not as bleeding edge or as far out there as we should have had at that point in time.

So, surprisingly, I spend more time, I'd say, 60% of my time in the last year or you said, 18 months. In the first year, I spent 60% of my time with the product guys. I must have seen over 200 cybersecurity startups personally and gone through them and painstaking we try to understand what they do and what we do and how it works, how it doesn't work. And as a consequence, we've made about six acquisitions since then.

And I feel delighted with the progress we've made in our product portfolio. We've gone from a company which had one amazing product in a product category in the far right of a Gartner quadrant, which I don't particularly care for, unless we're on the far right. And now we have an opportunity to be in five or so.

So we've made huge strides from a product capability perspective in the last 18 months. Now we're working on our go-to-market machine becoming more and more capable of selling all these five products. And I'd say, the early signs are very promising. We did $173 million of billings last quarter on our next-generation product, which was $54 million last year. So we've tripled our ability to play in that space and I feel more comfortable that we're here to stay.

Philip Winslow

Got it. Now, if you think about the -- back to the Analyst Day, you laid out a long-term growth and margin and framework. And, I guess, the question to you is, as CEO, what's really top of mind that you need to deliver on to be able to hit both for this top and bottom line targets, like, what's top on the to-do list?

Nikesh Arora

In September, after having spent about 12 months in the company or 14 months in the company, we did a full soup to nuts plan and said, what does that our business look like over the next few years. And we got comfortable around guiding to a 20% growth rate, both on the revenue and billings line, having over 30% cash -- first 30% of free cash flow or that time frame and getting to 22% operating margins with a $6 billion top line. So I feel comfortable that we're going to get there.

Like any business, once you get the strategy right, you get the products right, the key is execution. Can we keep executing at the pace we need to execute to get there? I know, many of you have privately talked about the fact that we did $20 million less in product in Q1, as I'm sure you'll ask me about.

Philip Winslow

That's coming up.

Nikesh Arora

And we did $20 million more in next-generation security. So we met our overall target for the quarter, it was more weighted in the new stuff than the traditional stuff. And part of it is we've got to make sure that this execution machine that we're building can keep delivering to those numbers without these minor blips underway.

Philip Winslow

Yes. Great. And then, one of the things you talked about was that this fiscal year is really an investment year that -- and obviously you've got a broader product portfolio and then you said a lot of the investment would come in the go-to-market side. Wondering if you can provide us some color on sort of where those dollars are going? How are you thinking about allocating them? How do you think about the return on that investment?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. If you look at our business, we have the Firewall business which is pretty stable. We understand the firewall customer base. We've been selling Firewalls for many years. We know what it takes, we know productivity, we know salespeople. On the next-generation stuff where we're selling cloud security, we're selling AI behavior analytics.

The dilemma I run into is, we are at AWS re:Invent, between them, Google and Microsoft they have 30,000 salespeople selling cloud. A lot of them don't sell cloud security. We have 15 people here at AWS re:Invent, which we didn't have last year. We're going to do 75 meetings. If I had 30, could I do 150 meetings, probably. So the question is, how fast can I do a land grab in the new areas?

So we're trying to gate our ability to invest in our ability to scale. Can I get 30 people ramped up and up and running, selling cloud security? Can I get 50 people do that? So we're trying to balance that, while threading the Firewall business to give a steady EPS and revenue outcome.

It's just the challenge of trying to build a very large growth business under the spotlight on the public markets, but that's what we're trying to balance. If I could spend more money without regard for having worry of my EPS next year too, I would. So I'm trying to balance it to make sure we are a financially prudent company, yet continue to drive growth agenda.

Philip Winslow

Got it. And I'm going to come back to that point in a little bit, but I actually want to level up the conversation just to the industry again. Obviously, you meet with a lot of customers. You mentioned all the -- the other private companies you met with. What are just your impressions? Or how would you characterize just overall security spending environment right now? And as you kind of look forward, what are you hearing from customers about how you think this is going to pivot in the future?

Nikesh Arora

So, I think, security spending is going to go up. The reason I think so is that, I had a meeting a little while ago with a very important CIO, who happens to be here. And like every CIO, they're debating how do we go to the cloud. And as you see -- sorry, as you go to the cloud, you have to rethink how security is done. So they're also beginning to figuring out, yes, we can go to AWS, we move GCP, we can build a lot of gateway, how I'm going to grow business security around it.

I think security spending is not going down. I think the form factors will shift. The solutions will shift. But I think security is going to be a steady growth industry for a very long time. We're getting more and more connected, we're getting more and more data in a public place where you want your customers and your consumers everyone to be able to access it. Five years ago, we had no banking apps. I couldn't go my phone and look at my Bank of America account or Wells Fargo account one for the matter, today I can go make transfers, I could pay bills, I could deposited. Guess what? There is 70 million customers, 140 million customers accessing your app. It's all open to the Internet. You're going to have security around it, because that data is precious. And I suspect the numbers were three days in the banking industry you're in trouble. So security is becoming more and more important as we expose all of our data all of our applications more and more to consumers.

Philip Winslow

Got it. And then I guess, the $2.2 billion just layering down like looking at sort of the individual markets here. And to your point you went from sort of one Magic Quadrant to five. What has been the competitive reaction from sort of the individual sort of footprint products in those to what is a really broadening vision of Palo Alto Networks to own more of the kill chain?

Nikesh Arora

Look, if you look at the world, there's a traditional enterprise security world, where I think it's very hard to go revolutionize something, because people have their spending patterns. They have their established infrastructure. They're not going to rip out a bunch of competitive firewalls and place them tomorrow, because I tell them my products better. But in the cloud they will choose me, if I have a more comprehensive, more integrated best of breed’s stag products than if I didn't. So we're trying to go after the newer markets and from a competitive perspective, if I break down the competitors into two or three categories. If I took the traditional security vendors there's a few of them, whether it's a Fortinet or Check Point or Symantec or McAfee. In my envelope and I believe they're all making noises that they're also doing stuff in the cloud. But based on our assessment, we don't seeing them as assertive aggressive or careful about it than we are and time will tell, because right now it's hard for everybody to distinguish, because we all are saying the same thing. And you have to go actually experience the product to see the difference or not. But I think that will sort of – that separation will happen over the next 12 months to 24 months.

Then you have the cloud native guys, the AWS, GCP, Azure were all going to build their security products. There we believe a big shift we've seen in the last 18 months as customers have gone from staying out in one cloud to all these multiple clouds. I've met a customer lately, who says I intend to be in only one cloud. They will say, I'm going to be either in AWS or – and GCP or Azure and GCP if I don't like Amazon, or GCP and Amazon if I don’t like Microsoft. So everybody, I talked to has plans to be in at least two clouds and very often also deploy VMware or something that's on-prem. So I feel that's useful for us against the cloud native guys, because we have a multi-cloud product, but they're going to be tough competitors.

Then the third categories is the always the upcoming the industry. This is one industry where they're always somebody nipping at your hills. And the question is how many of those people who are nipping at hills are going to become large cyber security companies or are they going to go through their normal cybersecurity curve of go big and over time hangout.

Philip Winslow

Yeah, exactly. All right. Let's drill in. And I've told you I'd come back to this question. But so the core product line in Q1 I know at generalized this is a point of conversation. I'm sure it's come up in one-on-ones there.

Nikesh Arora

Yes.

Philip Winslow

But, so I'd be surprised with it, but the – obviously, you talked about sort of a shortfall in the product line, but you made up for it and actually beating on the next-gen security billings number. Maybe walk us through – if you think about NGFW specific? How much of this was sort of an internal sort of an influence action’s some of which you've talked about on the call, how much of it if any do you think is sort of external?

Nikesh Arora

Yeah. I have a funny story. In the last four or five days, I must have had 40 investor conversations and many large long-term people. And they're very nicely to tell me, we're long-term investors, but can you tell me about that product missed last quarter. So, I would like to say, I feel more comfortable about the long-term than I felt three months ago, on both product and our overall billings. Having said that, all of last year before we even got to Palo Alto, the decision was made to pay our sales team three times as much incentive to sell next-generation products last year than firewall, which is a good decision because we didn't have good enough next-generation products and we didn't have a dedicated sales force selling it. We were competing against Crowdstrike and Zscaler and all the other. So it makes sense to get our salespeople garden found the payment and put force our way into many deals.

Over the year, we made acquisitions. Over the year, we build go-to-market processes. Over the year, we hire dedicated people. Yeah, and our collective teams are able to sort of deliver phenomenal number of next-generation security giving us comfort to put a three-year plan out there, which allows us to transform at least a-third of our business come from next-generation. So all that was good.

Philip Winslow

Yeah.

Nikesh Arora

The consequence of that was towards the end of last year as the salesperson trying to decide, should I sell a firewall? Or should I sell next-generation security that's at $1 here, $3 here. All the smart ones chose to sell $3. We're still investigating the ones who chose only to sell the $1, but all the smart ones chose to sell the $3, as a result they didn't progress to firewall deals far enough in that quarter. We walked in with a weaker pipe in Q1 than we normally do. We walked into a stronger next-gen security pipe into Q1. We've realigned incentives because now we have dedicated people, better products and better go-to-market. So the incentive spread is a lot less and people are getting incentivize on both sides.

So looking at the pipe, which I have visibility to looking at our plans and what teams are doing, I feel reasonably comfortable that we will still achieve the targets we've guided the street to over the next three years. It is nothing systematic in our business that has gone off. It is a point issue where on the margin sales people will drag deals and got deals manufacturer business in a good way. And they just didn't do much of that in the firewall category in Q4, and we should be able to see that behind us sooner than later. But I'm sure. I will not be given any credit for that. I'm going to have prove it, before I get there so be patient. Give us a quarter or two and we'll prove you – prove to you that we can meet those numbers.

Philip Winslow

And no offense to the sales guys in the room, but sales forces are coin operated. So, if they do what's best for –

Nikesh Arora

When I joined enterprise, I took advice so many enterprise dealers and they said, there are certain things which are bigger than you and the enterprise world, don't try and change sales people's behaviors. They're focused on commissions. Don't try and change when your quarters end. And don't forget 40% of the business will come in the last month and a lot of it will come in the last four days.

Philip Winslow

Those are the reality.

Nikesh Arora

I found it to be true and there are no levers out there that can change that. It doesn't matter your quarter end on July 31, you have a big July. Your quarter ends on December 31, you'll have a big December. The only thing one guy did tell me is you can, once in your career you can change the year-end from July to December and you get a double dip, but do that in your last year.

Philip Winslow

So, I'll write that down. If I recede a change –

Nikesh Arora

If you ever see a change in our year-end there's something else we were worried about.

Philip Winslow

So let's focus on go-to-market, there is couple of quick on that for a little bit. The – what are your real priorities in terms of thinking about just the go-to-market strategy, right, right now, I mean you talked about the speedboats and swim lanes and the overlays like help us think through the go-to-market strategy priorities right now?

Nikesh Arora

Yeah. Look from a go-to-market perspective, if I broadly think about our business we have two kinds of business. We have firewalls which we sell, you hunt and you kill. You sell a box and it has a seven-year amortization you take all the money upfront. Now, your salespeople get paid commission, they got to go hunt for more firewall. The next-generation security business is much nicer. It's a ratable business. We sell it. We enjoy the proceeds over three years. If you build a sticky enough product, you are not going to rip out, your renewals happen on a more regular basis. That's what you guys like SaaS businesses.

So that's our next-generation security and subscription business and our box business is hunt and kill, right? Now of course, the hunt and kill business is nice, because it's upfront cash flow and it falls straight in the revenue line, you can do a big deal on the 90th day of the quarter and still see it all in revenue, you have a big deal for ratable business on a 90 day, you see – you're going to see the 190 next day.

So from that perspective, yes, we like NGL for long-term. We like firewalls for instant gratification. From a go-to-market perspective, the firewall business is not dead, won't be there a long time. So we want to make sure that we continue to sell firewalls and our teams are set to sell firewall. We have primarily a firewall sales force is what we did for 15 years, but we're training them to the extent we can or continuing to -- the industry runs at a 16% churn for salespeople. Salespeople are very smart. They know by the nine months they’re going to make their number or not and they’re going to assess? Should I stick around here for three months or leave?

And one otherwise enterprise CEO told me, worry about the guys who missed their numbers and stick around. You got to worry about that. Don't want where the guys are gone because they're gone take care of the ones you stick around and make a lot of money for you. Worry about the guys who stick around and don't admit. And then so our structure is set up that we want to take care of people who stick around and make numbers.

In the case of our next-generation security products, we have about 100 special salespeople who have to be there because we have now seven-figure deals where we compete with Zscaler or CrowdStrike. And these people need to go head-to-head with the Zscaler or CrowdStrike. If problem comes from there, so they know the arguments on either side. We need them for the large competitive deals on our let's say more comprehensive across the portfolio deals, our core people are able to bundle our newer products and sell them where they need slight technical assistance and deployment and technical diligence, but they don't need the aggressive sales motion at the front. And then we have people who -- the non-competitive situations, our core sales team should be able to sell our next-generation product.

So from a scale and scope perspective last year, first quarter was $54 million for next-generation this quarter is $173 million, 40% of our core salespeople are able to sell Cortex unassisted, 25% able to sell Prisma unassisted. So this is good. This is going from zero. We have about 800 – 2,000 salespeople out there technical and regular. So 40% is a big number. That and 25% is a big number also.

Well that's so -- we're comfortable that we're slowly adapting our sales force to multiproduct sales force and it's helped by the fact that you have 16% churn, you can start hiring people in a slightly different profile compared to what you might had in your company. But it's not a trivial task. In that three years we have to deliver $6 billion of top line. We have to deliver $1.75 billion of that next generation. And at the same time, and the only way to get there is if you have a sales force that can sell across the board. If we are going to stick to our operating margin guidance, which is you've got to do it left in a cost judicious manner.

Philip Winslow

And then also let's talk about sort of the front end of the funnel because Palo Alto, you talked about still being a land and expand business. I mean your top 50 total spend, I mean keeps growing pretty significantly. I think it's 2,500 customers in Q1. So you continue to feed the front-end of the land side. How do you think about your long-term guidance is coming from new versus existing customers? Because obviously you want to keep selling more especially the next-gen clouds here is existing, but I'm sure you still want to keep that net new number high to. How do you think about balancing that as a CEO?

Nikesh Arora

Yeah. Look I think the net new customer is a good customer, because over time they get used to our products and they start buying more products from us. But at the same time, there are a lot of customers we have who are not buying enough. I'd like to sell them more. I'd like to be able to give them cloud security. I'd like to get them Cortex.

So part of what is happening is our firewalls now play into our data analytics play, because you can take the data from firewalls and make it work with the data analytics, which is great at 67,000 firewall customers, I have less than 1,000 Cortex XDR customers. So I have hopefully 66,000 of them to sell the product. The product doesn't apply all of them.

But I need to be able to leverage parts of my business for new business with the same customer. So we add about 10,000 customers here, which is not a bad number especially in the enterprise space, because that gives us opportunity. But with the new product categories, we have to live really concerted and big job and our cloud customers are 1,000. We think most of our 68,000 customers over time will end up with a public cloud in some shape or form. I need to make sure I position myself that when they choose a public cloud solution, they're choosing us.

Philip Winslow

Yeah. And then -- okay, let's focus on the next-gen security side there. I think that's a good segue. When you look at the portfolio that you've built out, what are the product solutions that you're seeing the most traction right that are sort of hitting right now. And over the long-term, which are the ones that you're most excited about or might take longer to ramp?

Nikesh Arora

So we have our product strategy in three categories. One is what we call security enterprise where we have firewalls. The biggest thing we've done in our firewalls is we've created more capability in our firewalls. So we announced DNS security and the beautiful part of creating more capable in firewalls is we announced DNS security in about eight, nine months ago. We have over 1,000 customers using that product.

I have one marketing person on it, one. So my incremental cost is one person, the cost for software, the increment sales cost is zero, because the existing firewall reps sell it and they just add that subscription to the firewall. So I like that business. I like a low friction, high margin add-on sales business.

So I've challenged our team to add two or three more subscriptions in the history of Palo Alto. We did four subscriptions, the highest has 75% plus attach rate across our customer base. The lowest is in the 30% range. DNS security is 1,000 or 68,000 you guys are genius at a math. It's less than 2%.

If I can do three or four of these and get them to those numbers of 25%, 30% attach. I'm creating some buffer and some resilience in my revenue stream in the firewall business with low cost of sales. So we launched DNS security. We have said we're going to deploy SD-WAN before the end of the year in our firewall. We have bought an IoT company, which we will launch next year, which I think is going to be huge because every customer wants a simple IoT solution without having to go deploy a large complex solutions for a start-up.

So we feel comfortable in the enterprise space that we will keep the substance of the revenue growth in the firewall business by both selling more firewall and creating add-on capability on basically increasing the average contract value firewall.

On the cloud space 18 months ago, there were very few companies, which had a product. People were more focused on moving their workloads to the cloud. We bought RedLock. We took the company from less than $5 million in bookings to $100 million run rate in six months.

Then I went to customers and say we have RedLock we're going to continue because I don't worry about it. We'll go buy from Twistlock, I said well why don't I help you, I’ll buy Twistlock and you can buy from me. So we bought Twistlock, again our trajectory is we improve the business plan of an acquired company by 40% within the first six months and 100% in the first 12 months. And all of our acquisitions are running on track. Every company acquired they've improved their business plan by 40% in the first six months and 100% in the first one year.

So Twistlock and Redlock. And then I said, great what do you want next? And so we want serverless, 60% of our customers use serverless. We bought PureSec. And that's like, you're buying too many companies? And what's the point? I don't need to get three different products from you.

Last week we integrated all products into one product. We started deploying to our customer base. So, you can only buy one product from Palo Alto, called Prisma Cloud, which is a combination of Redlock, Twistlock and PureSec and Evident, which we had from before.

So on cloud, when we announced an acquisition Aporeto, we think the next frontier is going to be machine-to-machine identity, which will integrate Prisma Cloud in the four to six months time frame as we have been integrating our cloud acquisitions.

But I think in cloud we've come to a point where the incremental value of an acquisition. From an integration perspective is higher cost of integration than organic development but we believe our portfolio is leading edge enough that we can do the next two innovations internally and still stay leading edge without losing any ground.

So we should have five or six modules in Prisma cloud which we think and so far based on everything we see publicly is far ahead than anybody else in the market. And effectively if you're seriously trying to go to AWS or GCP or Azure in six months from now our product will become a must have, which already is.

We have over 1000 customers from scratch from a standing start about 18 months ago. And we think it becomes a must have then the question becomes, how do I get in front of more customers and how do I go make more sales? So hence I have a lot of people here at AWS trying to sell to customers.

And the third category is what we call secure the future which is the AI data ML play, where the fundamental problem is security-by-security is broken and VMware is going to never mind, it's a different speech. Too many point products, too many alerts and all going to SoC and there’s poor SoC analyst somewhere in a remote part of the world trying to figure out why really smart guys sitting in New York at a bank set up this policy, which I have to go figure out what to do with.

So the solution is not send into a SoC alert, the solution is to eliminate the alert. The way you eliminate the alerts as today, I call it the one mouse 14 alert problem. If you have 14 mousetraps in room and a mouse runs across the room and 14 mouse traps are from 14 different vendors which you have an app for each vendor and it tells you alert mouse, alert mouse, alert mouse. You all know there are 14 mice in the room and there's one mouse because you have no ability to create across all 14 vendors what caused the alert.

So what we've done is we've taken our endpoint data and co-mingle that with our firewalls, which reduced the number of alerts in a SoC by 50x, 5-0. That's a good idea. The market is closed. So this evening, tomorrow morning, we're making the product generally available, where we ingest Fortinet, Cisco and Checkpoint firewall data including Palo Alto data.

So now you can take any firewall in the state and Palo Alto's endpoint data triage it and reduced dealers by 50x. We think that's a good start. On average our customers get about 175,000 alerts.

Then the second problem is once you have the alerts solved, on one hand AWS is demo-ing how to do quantum computing and rent it by the hour and it's available to both hackers and for people. So if I'm a hacker I can buy quantum computing hours and go -- might not even need the hour and go hack at your infrastructure while you've got people in more parts of the world trying to play [indiscernible] movie with alerts which takes 57 days. That's an unfair battle.

So we have a product called Demisto, which is automation. We reduce alerts by about 8x on the other end. So we've got two products at both end trying to reduce alerts as it at point of origination and at point of remediation and our approach is to get more and more ingestion to happen, more and more homogenization introduction of alerts from the data side and also more automation, the more AI on the other side to reduce the alerts from this end.

In six months we have done firewalls and endpoints which is 60% to 70% of data in any security system. The next big [indiscernible] is identity. We think we can get that done in short order. And then we'll keep going down the line and start triaging a lot which is very from a Splunk strategy or they just everything. They get paid by the bushels, whatever the right quantum is, size of data and that's great. It's a great business model.

We're trying to get done at one-fifth the cost. So our walk-in proposition is will ingest the data for a fifth of the price and be able to give you a lot less alerts. Isn't that a much better deal than other alert reduction and just a lot of data.

Philip Winslow

Interesting. Now I want to combine those last two points and I actually asked you this last night at dinner. And I want to ask you again because it's a question I get a lot. You've seen cloud and they'll so AI, ML and kind of putting these together. One of the questions I get is like the idea of just preliminary what he was talking about. Just if you're taking the amount of data and to be able to do at artificial intelligence machine learning on top of that data. And the question I get is like hey, the cloud guys have a ton of infrastructure one of information.

Yes it's obviously a ton of infrastructure they run, so a ton of information therefore. What's to sort of stop them from coming in using sort of all that telemetry to get into this market? And I thought your answer last night was really, really interesting.

Nikesh Arora

What did I say?

Philip Winslow

It's very insightful. It was about serverless we give visibility.

Nikesh Arora

I talk about so many, so many things looking at. It's like yes, cloud is -- the cloud providers have a lot of data which is true. And it makes sense if you go to AWS and you become single cloud. And I still don't know why people want to go to two clouds by the way. I have not seen a bond in the cloud company which is trying to go to two clouds.

Most bond in the cloud companies are one cloud, most traditional enterprise are going to two clouds. Tough, that’s, okay that's what they choose to do. But as people go to the cloud they're deploying workloads, they're deploying containers, they're deploying serverless codes and when you start writing in containers doing serverless, it's not going to stick to one cloud platform.

So can get the data from AWS but what happens when your containers from AWS is talking to my database or my data center, what happens when a piece of serversless code is talking to a container, is taking the workload and across multiple clouds. So you need to be able to triage across all of those data sets. And that's where we believe the solution we have at Twistlock, which basically puts a piece of code next to serverless code or micro service or container and collects data and telemetry one place and allows you to look at visibility is a much more interesting solve than trying to collect data on two different clouds.

Now the whole, we can stalk a long time about the data business. I think there's going to be a data collection backlash at some point in time because I suspect one of the biggest challenges we have had is the amount of data that is being collected but not enough utility.

Like everybody's collecting data. I have quite of a case where starting to collecting AWS data and then using it to figure out how much each department should be built for AWS usage, the problem is the cost of collecting and storing that it was higher than the builds the expense of builds.

So people are using all data all kinds of stuff. And some point going to say why do I need to spend millions of dollars ingesting the data and not doing something useful for it. So we have this backlash that is going to show up at some point in time. That's where we're trying to take a more measured approach towards data collection and making it more useful like how much sense does it make to take AWS data and put into Splunk.

I don't know why. Why don't I just leave in AWS and just do something there with it. It's a cloud. So I think we're going to have a lot of federated data lakes. I don't know its going to be one data lake. Security data lake, the Cortex data lake where we make sense of it some data may be an AWS data lake where they make sense of it. Some data might be in the GCP data lake where they make sense of it.

So you need data for two reasons, right. One is you need to be able to investigate the data. So you need it accessible in a quick format. And the other thing to be able to take that, you’re to going to make sense out of it, there needs to be a sense making layer or normalization layer that happens.

And normalization happens for different use cases. If I want to deploy AI against customer service data and do much better customer service at all right customer service data in one way, I want to normalize for the security use case, it only securities data in a different way. So you'll see a lot more in vertical-specific data normalization which generates better AI for that data which is going to happen over time.

Philip Winslow

I agree with that. Yes. All right. Two last questions here in the five minutes, we've got left. Okay. So M&A obviously as you pointed out you've been very positive over the past -- is that very acquisitive? Solidly how is that conversely radar. It was very -- not as -- yes all relative. That's the -- but if you think about sort M&A strategy for 2020.

How much do you feel like, okay focus on integration what you got versus the need as your point to expand the portfolio because you are at the edge. I definitely agree with that in terms of leading-edge technology and the portfolio put together. So how do you sort of do that push full integration versus push the edge?

Nikesh Arora

So I don't think about it as an M&A strategy. I think about it as a portfolio strategy from a product perspective for the customers. So for example in cloud, I think there'll be seven modules in the end which will be deployed to create a cloud security stack. We've acquired four of those pieces, we will build two of those pieces. So I have six out of 7. I may not play in the 7 because I've chosen not to play in the 7.

So I'll have 6 out of 7 pieces in cloud security. I built a 4 piece stack which require me to acquire for a company or wait for 3 years to build it. And with which case I would have no customers that will be bidding.

So in cloud I don't find anything they need to buy to fulfill my stack because 7 there's more hygiene. I don't want to go play in that space. So I feel I have a product market that there.

Philip Winslow

I was going to ask what the 7th?

Nikesh Arora

It's quite expensive. It was what does -- how do you manage your cloud spend and that's not security, it's more expense management and I don't think I’d explain into it. And the only factor, I don't know how they're going to take that into securities, they're thinking of doing it.

I see -- I'm trying to think about whether I need to take the box and say take that away or do it later. That's the reason, right? I don't feel the need to go out and buy anything to go complement because it doesn't add value to my -- that's cloud.

On the enterprise side, it's very hard to buy something integrated in my firewall. So I don't want buy stuff that I can't integrate. Our customers don't want me to go be a investor for them. They can go buy that product from somebody else that this will choose. I would buy that works through my products -- as value.

On the enterprise side, I don't feel we can buy many things. In firewalls we felt we need to IoT. My choice is build it myself or acquire an IoT company. I found 35 PHDs or people data signing for Stanford, we are a company much better. I acquired is $60 million much faster than we need to deploy IoT that way then go build it from scratch and run the risk of execution, so happy on the enterprise side.

I don't play in e-mail security. I don't think proof point is worth meeting and spending money. You want to get proof point you can get as a solution like I said, it's now integrated capability that I can offer. I haven't seen phenomenal innovation and e-mail security outside of that.

And it's a question if we decide you want to play any role security got to think about it if you don't want to play in it, talk about it. It's not a question. Sorry M&A question is a product market pressure, I need to have e-mail security as part of my product strategy. So far the decision is, we don't need to go -- be big in e-mail security players because eventually people move to Microsoft and Google which will provide enough security capabilities part of their platform. They see a lot more data, why do I want to be an add-on to Microsoft or Google which is hard to do them natively.

On the data side, we have the automation from Demisto. We have the integration as I announced just now about Cortex, XDR. I can't acquire anything because I have to build more integrations over time and acquiring something it's not going to change it.

So the real M&A question comes up is, is their product hole in my 3-pillar strategy. So far, I don't see a glaring hole if there's an actual how I need to do it to accelerate something. That's part of the course.

And the other question is, is there an area where I believe I have a go-to-market capability and I'm seeing the need and my people can sell it and should I go acquire something that brings more product into my sales versus briefcase and I can get more leverage from taking their 40% up and 100% up which is for an ability to go integrate technology over to market perspective. That's how I think about it.

Philip Winslow

Got it. Okay. Last question in the last minute, 30 seconds here. Okay let's say, we're doing the cash and fill show at lunch a year from now which by the way, you're welcome to come back. We'd love to have you again to Vegas. And Vegas maybe. So like so you have more cloud customers talk to you?

Nikesh Arora

You're a CIO better by a bunch of follow-up.

Philip Winslow

We like RedLock -- I think we just bought the RedLock.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you.

Philip Winslow

So the -- so where RedLock -- but I guess the other question is what are on the sort of the do list over the next 12 months. And we want to sit here 12 months from now and saying, okay have kicked off these three things like, what's top of mind for you?

Nikesh Arora

Look we've clearly guided to ambitious targets over the next three years. If we hit our numbers, it'll be a $6 billion billing business in security with 1/3 of it coming from next-generation security, slightly better $1.75 billion. Nobody has created a new revenue stream in three years that is worth 1/3 of their business and continue to grow the core business in the enterprise space that easily.

While maintaining operating margins and earning 30% of free cash flow, which means more than $1.5 billion of free cash flow, $1.2 billion all of that, so those are ambitious targets.

If we can achieve them I think it's a good thing. And I think one year from now, we won't be able to hire, if we're not on-track to achieve those. So you guys will be able to see if we are executing as per plan. If we are, I think we're of the cheapest stocks out there.

Philip Winslow

Well I'm a fan.

Nikesh Arora

So it’s a good place to end.

Philip Winslow

All right. Thank you, guys. Appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you very much.