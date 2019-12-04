360 Finance: Hidden Treasure In A Turbulent Industry

The introduction of long-term investors and acceptance into the Central Bank's credit filing system will add great value to the company.

Investment Thesis

China's leading digital consumer finance platform, 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN), released its Q3 earnings results on November 27th. The Q3 results are considered stunning. More importantly, we believe the recent introduction of long-term investors and QFIN's acceptance into the Central Bank's credit filing system are two hidden treasures that add great value to the company. Given the extremely low valuation of the company, we believe QFIN is a strong buy.

Shining Q3 Results

We believe the company's Q3 earnings results are stunning:

Total net revenue grew 98% YoY to RMB 2,583.0 million (US$361.4 million), from RMB 1,302.7 million in the same period of 2018.

to RMB 2,583.0 million (US$361.4 million), from RMB 1,302.7 million in the same period of 2018. Net income grew 27% YoY to RMB 733.5 million (US$102.6 million), from RMB 577.4 million in the same period of 2018.

to RMB 733.5 million (US$102.6 million), from RMB 577.4 million in the same period of 2018. Cumulative registered users grew 90% YoY to 126.00 million, from 66.35 million as of September 30, 2018, and 15% from 109.28 million as of June 30, 2019.

Since its IPO in Q4 2018, QFIN has been delivering great operational and financial results. The company was able to maintain over 15% QoQ growth of loan origination volume, which translates into a nearly 100% YoY growth rate. In Q3 2019, QFIN originated over RMB 55 billion in loan volume, making itself one of the top online lending platforms.

Similarly, QFIN was able to maintain double-digit QoQ revenue growth rate. This is especially remarkable given that other major fintech companies in China have been delivering rather disappointing results/guidance, such as Qudian (NASDAQ: QD) and Yirendai (NYSE: YRD).

Despite the fast growth, the company's profitability is still strong. In Q3, QFIN's net income increased by 19% to RMB734 million, representing a profit margin of over 30%. Overall, we find QFIN's profitability much better than that of its peers:

Fast Growth with Healthy Operations

QFIN is not only growing fast but also growing healthily. The overall loan quality is considered "industry-leading", with 90 day+ delinquency ratio at 1.07%.

This 1% 90+ DPD rate is almost "too good to be true". But if we have to choose from all the fintech companies that can achieve such a high portfolio quality, it has to be QFIN, since, among all its competitors, it is the only one that has a "tech" background:

As we have discussed in our previous article, QFIN's parent company (360 Group) is one of the top internet companies in China. With a huge customer base and even richer customer data, 360 Group can help QFIN not only in customer acquisition but also in assessing customers' risk more accurately.

Also, QFIN has more advantages in adopting cutting-edge technology compared to its peers. As mentioned in the Q3 earnings call, AI robots have been adopted in the collection of default loans and to strengthen the quality inspection for collection activities.

Hidden Treasures

Other than the operational and financial results published, there are two items that were covered in the "Recent Development" section of the release that we think are "hidden treasures" for the company:

First of all, QFIN brought in a long-term investor. On November 27, 2019, FountainVest Partners (“FountainVest”), through its investment arm Ruby Finance Investment Ltd., acquired an aggregate of 11,521,266 ADSs of the company. Given that the total outstanding ADSs of the company are about 150 million, this means FountainVest is now holding about 7.7% of the total outstanding shares, making it a significant shareholder of QFIN. Although we don't have the details of the transaction, bringing in long-term investors on board is considered a good sign for the company, especially at a time when the industry has been suffering from negative news for a long time.

Another good news, if not better than the first one, is that one of QFIN's subsidiaries, Fuzhou 360 Online Microcredit Co., received approval from the People’s Bank of China to connect to its Financial Credit Information Basic Database. This shows that QFIN has gained confidence and support from regulators, likely from its solid performance and leading position in technology. As reported, QFIN will be able to download and submit data on the borrower’s credit profile. We believe this will enhance the company's advantage in credit risk management.

Regulatory Turbulence

Just as we discussed earlier this year, China's fintech industry is still suffering from regulatory turbulence. But just as we have stated in the article, we believe the shock will benefit market leaders such as QFIN. In fact, as small and illegal lending platforms are being hammered and forced into closure, companies with a good reputation and strong risk management capability will eventually benefit. After all, the basic investment theme here has never changed:

China has a huge population that has no access to the normal credit service (such as commercial banks). When the regulatory shock is cleared out (likely soon), we should see a boom in the operational and financial results from the top players.

Valuation

With diluted EPS for Q1-Q3 at $0.72, $0.59 and $0.69 respectively, we project the overall EPS for 2019 to be around $2.5 to $2.7. This leads to a P/E ratio below 4x based on the current share price of QFIN. This is considered extremely low given that the company is still growing at a tremendous speed.

Potential Risk Factors

The biggest concern for the industry is still the regulatory environment, which we don't think is material for QFIN. The overall economic slowdown in China is also a potential concern, as demand for credit will drop, which can lead to a slowdown in the company's business growth. We are not too concerned about this either, as the current valuation of the company has left a sufficient buffer for this risk factor.

Conclusion

Overall, we find QFIN a hidden treasure in this sector. The company has been hurt by the negative sentiment due to the regulatory shock and economic slowdown, but should see a strong comeback once the negatives clear out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QFIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.