Swiss Franc Likely To Trade Stationary Going Forward

I envisage that the Swiss franc is likely to trade stationary so long as this remains the case.

At the end of October, I made the argument that in spite of negative rates in Switzerland, the currency could see some growth against the euro going forward, even if growth against the greenback is likely to be limited given the dollar’s new “safe haven” status in the current market.

We did see some gains in the CHF/EUR during the first half of November, but this reverted to pre-November levels by the end of the month:

(Source: Investing.com)

In this regard, what can we expect for the currency pair from here?

In November, despite increasing criticism of such a policy, the Swiss National Bank has indicated that negative rates are important for the economy and stands ready to lower rates further if necessary.

This has been a significant reason behind the decline in the franc that was witnessed in the second half of November. As far as the Swiss National Bank is concerned, the Swiss franc is still overvalued and needs to depreciate further against other major currencies to keep the country's exports competitive.

Moreover, the U.S. dollar has continued to remain strong and be seen as a “safe haven” currency since President Trump took office in 2017. Recently, the Federal Reserve indicated that it would not be looking to cut rates for the foreseeable future. Moreover, employment figures in the U.S. were encouraging, suggesting that fears over geopolitical risks such as US-China trade and Brexit are not as acute as once feared, and therefore, investors do not appear to be flocking to the traditional safe havens such as CHF and JPY.

There have been some signs of demand for the franc, particularly with concerns last month that a US-China trade deal may not be achieved. This could still be the case given that China is demanding that tariffs be removed before trade talks can begin. That said, unless we see a significant decline in the dollar on such fears, I take the view that upside for the Swiss franc is limited.

I see the Swiss franc as trading in a stationary manner for the time being and see limited upside for as long as the greenback retains its strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.