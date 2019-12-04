CSX Corporation (CSX) CEO Jim Foote Presents at 2019 Credit Suisse Industrials Conference (Transcript)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) 2019 Credit Suisse Industrials Conference December 3, 2019 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Foote - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Allison Landry - Credit Suisse

Allison Landry

Okay. Thank you everybody for coming. We are kicking it off at the 7th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. I am very pleased to have Jim Foote here with me, who is the CEO of CSX for the last two years, just right on the nose almost transformational a couple of years. So, I don’t know Jim if you -- I don't think you have too many prepared remarks. But if you wanted to make a couple of comments, and then we can right go into the questions.

Jim Foote

Well, first of all, it’s great to be here, as always. Exactly right, it was just about two years ago today that I was sitting with Hunter, at Hunter’s last conference, and Bill and I were commenting -- where I was commenting to Bill that was the last one the Citi attendant and handed absolute relaxed. I was happy that we’d seen him for many, many years, sitting around talking to so many new people and that brings back very fond memories of that. Since then, yes, we made great amount of change. We are running in just absolutely great shape today despite [indiscernible] this morning, but the on-time performance as it relates to our customers and in terms of all of the metrics that we establish for ourselves in terms of efficiency, I couldn't be proud of 22,000 CSX employees and the amazing job that they have done.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Allison Landry

Alright. Maybe if we just start on the current volume trends, not always like them to be obviously. So, maybe if you could talk a little bit about what’s trending may be better or worse and your expectations, either your reset in the second quarter or the update you gave on Q3? And what are your thoughts on the potential for things to get less worse starting in the first quarter?

Jim Foote

Less worse, that’s the new norm, I like that. Yes, I think as everyone knows about mid-year we adjusted our outlook for the year from what we thought would be a revenue growth of 1% to 2% to what was really a softening environment in almost every business segment to down 1% to 2%. And as we have moved through the second half of the year and as we updated at the end of the third quarter, nothing has really changed to give me a view that things are at all different from what we thought they were going to be. And also we're tracking to be at the lower end of that -- at the low end of that range, and we still have months to go. So, it's pretty much where we called at the middle of the year and I don't see anything that’s -- I'm not a kind of guy that likes to have a lot of hockey sticks at the end of the year. I'd like to call out the way I see it and we just don't see anything right now that gives me a reason to believe there's a lot of change out there.

Allison Landry

Okay. May be specifically on coal. In terms of export or utility, it seems like the year-over-year declines have worsened a bit in Q4 versus Q3, not necessarily unexpected. But maybe if you could give an update on your outlook for the near-term and your initial expectations for 2020?

Jim Foote

I think in the quarter-to-date, we’re down -- we said we would be down more than 10%, I think on a volume basis we're down more than 15% in the quarter-to-date. Yes, it's a challenged -- in the four kind of basic segments that we have, clearly utility coal, U.S. utility coal is continuing to be challenged by gas prices. That's its economics. We can't do much about that. We are working as diligently and as hard as we can with our customers to try and find opportunities where we can move more coal.

Export, met coal is challenged due to the global economic situation. Even though we don't ship a lot of met coal to China, we ship it elsewhere, still there is just excess capacity in the marketplace, prices are down, volumes down. That hits us. We’re trying to get a double whammy and it's out of the business where we get hit, not only do we have more volumes but we have lower prices on what we do move.

So we move export coal impacted by gas prices in Europe. And then we had seesaw kind of performance in the U.S. industrial coal, industrial and U.S. met coal or steam coal, or met coal. And that's been up and now that's been down and so all four those kind of basic business segments in the coal are all soft at the same time. So, you tell me when the global economy is going to turn around and you tell me when they're going to have loss tracking and we don’t have to drive what natural gas prices? And I will tell you what I think the outlook is.

Allison Landry

I don’t know if I have those answers. But maybe focusing on the export side of the business, could you tell us what percentage of export whether it's thermal and/or met is currently under volume commitment for 2019 and how that's looking for 2020?

Jim Foote

Bill can correct, but I think it's around 70% of what we have for next year. It would be under contract export.

Allison Landry

Okay. And as we look into 2020, is there anything contracted as of now?

Bill Slater

Yes, we’re going to get delivered.

Allison Landry

Okay. So, is there -- I guess, what I am asking is, is there some kind of cliff that could happen at the end of December or into January, is that something that we should be thinking about of?

Jim Foote

I think let’s see what you get in terms of on a going forward basis. Again the business environment for the various segments is -- continues to be soft and the outlook forward is that it's just going to continue to be soft and -- but if you are looking for, is there an end of days kind of experience? I would say no. It’s just going to be more the same as we go through it. We are going to have very difficult comps as we go through the first half of the year. And so it might look like, it’s worse than it is. But on a sequential basis, it’s just going to remain that way until some of these macro factors changes and causes the demand to come back.

Allison Landry

May be on the domestic side. Just going back to your comment a couple of minutes ago, sort of working with the utilities and the producers, how willing are you to adjust price to preserve this business for some period of time?

Jim Foote

Well, next year -- again, I think I’ve said this on many occasion that it makes no sense for me to maintain -- like I have to have this price and then just watch the business die. We’re in the coal business growing up in the Midwest, the Chicago, Northwestern, Northern PRB coal and in all circumstances 45% to 50% of delivery costs of coal on a BTU basis for transportation. Unfortunately, that's not the case here. It's less room to impact it. We do and we will continue to do what we can do to make all utilities as competitive as they can possibly be with gas, looking for unique strategies to try to make that more effective. But with gas prices where they are today, that's a tough challenge for us.

Allison Landry

Okay. And maybe switching to intermodal. Obviously, the truck market remains very weak.

Jim Foote

Let’s talk about something good like tariffs.

Allison Landry

We'll get to that. So if we think about what you've done with the intermodal franchise, it seems like you guys have it where you want it. You just sort of need some volumes to run through it. I guess first thinking on the domestic side in terms of truck conversions and excess supply and what’s looking like that will continue at least into the first half of next year, how are you thinking about domestic intermodal volume growth for the next six to nine months?

Jim Foote

Well, we begin to exit lap the intentional de-marketing of certain business segments that we went through. And therefore, fully expect our intermodal franchise to begin to perform in more normal ways. We took 7% off in the middle of '17. We finished '18 up slightly. So again we saw reasonable growth offsetting that '18, we took -- began to take a little bit more off and more into beginning of this year. So we have gone through this entire the year about 8% or so, the volume off in a more difficult environment. So most -- that 15% or so volume that we took off the railroad, we will begin to start to use that as a base and we fully expect volume growth not only next year but the year-after-year-after-year we got a great intermodal franchise. We are excited and committed to the intermodal business both domestic and international. Our on-time performance in intermodal now is in close to 100%, 98% on-time performance, at levels of railroading, where you call it carload or merchandise or intermodal. Levels of performance that have never been achieved before and we're only getting better doing it. And so that's what gives us the confidence that we're going to be able to continue to work with our partners in the intermodal space and grow the business.

Allison Landry

So just sort of back to the weak truck rates, you're talking about a great service product and now that it does take some time to convince customers. But I think in the last year or so just the rails in general have been a little bit more hesitant to lower price on intermodal relative to historical trends. Is there a certain point where you need to be a little bit more accommodative on prices try to get some of those volumes into the network?

Jim Foote

I think that what we have done in terms of changing the network gives us the capability to not have to discount our price because we have a product that is equivalent in service or in some cases better than what can be provided by the truck from end-to-end. So it's not -- we're not playing the game and we don't need to do that when our service is what it is and that gives us confidence that we're going to be able to grow the business long-term at better margins.

Allison Landry

Maybe just a question more broadly about pricing for 2020 within the context of better service and being able to charge a premium for that, but also being cognizant of some of the external sources that may weigh on price, how would you sort of characterize your thoughts on base rates or core pricing for 2020?

Jim Foote

I do provide a discount. I provided a price today -- let’s talk about the merchandise business for a while. I provide a price today that is 10%, 15% less than a truck. And my service in terms of what the customer wants; reliability is today a truck-like. We probably said we got a high 90%, 97% on-time performance. This is like running a train from Chicago to Florida and hand that exactly. No -- there is no little room in that number in the intermodal, exactly when I said I was going to hand it. I run that railroad today to make sure we hit the sort. That's how good our service is on intermodal. Our carload service, the carload business on-time performance, planned performance to our customers and that means from the time we pick it up at this factory or mill to deliver it to their customer, with only two hours of little room in there to the hour, with the two hours in there we’re in the mid to high 80% on-time. I will match that up with any trucking business in the world, so why in a world do I have to walk in a door and say hey how much do I have to cut the rate today to get more freight. I'll walk in a door and say, you’re paying 20%, 15% more to truck this stuff. Half the way you send it in a boxcar, the other half, your truck is out the door. It’s principle over here on the rail side of the business. I can save you a ton of money. I understand that the business environment is not the greatest today. How would you like to save some money So, the opportunity right now for us to convert that highway traffic back to the boxcar where it originally was years ago is amazing and I don't need a discount to do that. It used to be, when my services hold, maybe other way I could get it right is to ship more freight was again with lower rate. That was the only game in town. That game is over.

Allison Landry

So does this cycle, because the capacity has to be tighter in order for these customers to actually get more freight on the railroad?

Jim Foote

They left the railroad business for a reason. They left the railroad business and they went over and paid a premium to buy shares because the railroads did a bad job for them, as simple as that. That was over decades. The only way I can get that back is by going day-after-day-after-day and show them. That's where we now have visibility toils where the customer can actually track it and know when I say Jim said, it’s going to be there, ha, ha, ha, let's wait and see. He said he is going to do this 90%, 95% of the time on-time to the hour, I don't believe it. Well, here, track it. They can now track, just like you can track your shipments that are moving on a carrier whether it’s FedEx or UPS or whatever you're using, and you have a tracking number and you know where it is and you know what the ETA is going to be, we provide all of that visibility now to our customers. That's an only way that we can earn this business back, and the pie is enormous.

Allison Landry

I think, speaking about it, you have talked about rail having maybe 8% share of the 980 billion?

Jim Foote

980 billion.

Allison Landry

So, what's the realistic way…

Jim Foote

Billion

Allison Landry

Billion -- billion with a B. What’s the realistic way for -- so how do you get even a small slice of that, that would be….

Jim Foote

One carload at a time.

Allison Landry

One carload at a time. So, how do we think about some kind of realistic framework for what rail should have as a percentage and what you think CSX ultimately gets?

Jim Foote

Okay. It's only $450 billion of opportunity. The entire railroad industry could only get 4 times bigger than what it is today. I mean, you know, either take 25% of it, only 1% of it to start but it’s going to take -- and it’s not going to be some again hockey stick because it took a long, long time. The railroads had basically all of this freight and because of poor service and because of lack of investment -- and I mean all of us started because the railroad industry was heavily regulated and basically the industry fell apart and guess where all the business went. So now when we are fixing not only CSX but all of the railroad companies now are fixing the way they run their businesses and are beginning to focus on providing a real product to the people that need transportation services, the opportunity now for us to start to get that back because we have; number one, the service; two, there are real people out there, who are looking at going like I could see 15% and I can reduce my greenhouse impact on the environment 75% by shipping it in a railcar, that has real meaning to me as an industry. That makes a big difference when I am making a decision.

So, you combine that and then you look at the congestion on the interstate highway system, sure, the rail -- the trucking industry right now has got all kinds of excess capacity. Why does it have all kinds of excess capacity? Because in the early 2018 you couldn't get a truck. Everybody went out to Chicago for $35,000 and bought a truck, and next thing they were in the trucking business. And now where are they? Now they have all gone bankrupt. Truck loaders, oh my god, we got to buy new trucks. How about truck orders? Non-existent. They dropped out, the bottom dropped out. And relatively new IDs, and there will be insurance, and there will be this, and the trucking industry, they’re like this, and this, and this, and this. Long-term providers of high quality service like it never hasn’t been provided to the shipping community in this country in decades. That's how we win this business back. One carload at a time day-after-day-after-day.

Allison Landry

Alright. So pretty big merchandise opportunity. Is there anything, so, because…

Jim Foote

1 billion.

Allison Landry

It took a long time for rail to lose the business, right, you mentioned over decades. Is there any sort of bottlenecks in terms of customers needing minimal like any capital investments or infrastructure or updating stores? Like is there anything that is required from a consumer standpoint that is standing in the way of this business?

Jim Foote

Well I would say, initially, no. As we have created -- we feed up on CSX probably in excess of 20%, 25% of capacity because we really run the railroad today without the need for any kind of capacity enhancement and the rest of the industry is doing the same thing. But also what it’s done is all of those store tracks and all of those storage tracks and everything in the customer facilities that were put in before when there used to be 100, 150 cars, empty cars sitting there every day as buffer stock because the railroad service was still unpredictable, all of that infrastructure not only my road, but at my customers’ facilities and in our yards et cetera has been freed up as well. I mean some of the largest private car owners in the country have been able to dramatically reduce their fleets and have been able to dramatically reduce their capital needs and increase their working capital, simply because of railroad now was more reliable. They can do what -- they can do today with a 100 cars what they used to do with need 200 for. So, now as we continue to expand and as we continue to grow, over the decades we talked about a lot of the industry built up where they didn't even care about whether they were located on a railroad. I mean with the auto manufacturers, where they built plant, where they got two railroads. Where do everybody else build plants, where they got a ton of trucks located next to the interstate highway system.

So we need to figure out how to get around some of that and we might need to put in different kinds of transloading and warehousing and work with partners to make sure that, that infrastructure is in place. But we do that -- that’s intermodal, that's what we do, it’s not like crazy stuff. This is what we do with intermodal every day. Every piece of intermodal starts with the truck, right?

Allison Landry

Yes.

Jim Foote

Same thing here.

Allison Landry

What about in terms of trying to get after every carload at a time using the short lines more. I mean it's also been sort of a big topic at some recent shipping industry conference. And I think the short lines have sort of said help us, help you, we'll help you do the marketing. I think there's also been some complaints broadly about the class ones that will cutting sales and marketing departments too soon. So just curious if you agree with that? What you think about just sort of your overall views on short line partnerships and how that can help you grow the business longer term?

Jim Foote

Well, sure, Allison. In general, just the concept of the partnership, right, but what has happened in the past is many of those lines, first of all, the theory behind the short line is to begin with number one was a long time ago, was with different labor agreements that they could run it cheaper. Well not any more, now with all levels of efficiency. Then it was a while -- they have a much better customer relationship, they are customer focused with the customers, because you guys -- you big shots Jacksonville you don’t care about some small guy out in the middle of nowhere, I'll be at the interstates and I'll be talking to a lot of time and I will be meeting them for breakfast and having a cup of coffee with them, and I don’t know where it leads and I will do X, Y and Z in the business we grow.

You know what our growth rate was for all the short lines we got rid of? You know. And we had how many extra people in our sales and marketing department in Jacksonville and all over the place? It was supposed to be great, wonderful relationships with our short lines. How much the business grew? Zero. When we cut it off, it died. We're not cutting anymore. So we're working every single day, trying with every single piece of business we can with every one of the short line partners, brought in a really, really bright young guy, who is heading that initiative. We had a whole bunch of people doing well. And like everything else we do in our business in every way that we look at the way CSX wants, we have to find out different ways to do it, because that is a huge opportunity for us and we're going to continue to grow those opportunities with those partners.

Allison Landry

Okay. So it sounds more like kind of a realignment of what you were doing on that front. Is that fair to say?

Jim Foote

We just brought a lot more attention to it and to it in the past.

Allison Landry

Fair enough. Alright. Any questions? Okay, maybe on turning to the cost side. You guys have hit levels previously through unattainable, doing a really great job there. Some investors were quite concerned about sort of being maxed out with respect to OR improvement and further cost cuts. So how would you respond to that, how much more room is there to go on the OR and what are the sort of big cost bucket opportunities in 2020?

Jim Foote

Yes. Margins are like 42%. We are trying to do a lot better than that and it's a challenge, what do you think they should be.

Allison Landry

I don’t know, 50%, 46%?

Jim Foote

They lay out is pretty good though.

Allison Landry

Yes, it is very good.

Jim Foote

I think we have a lot of inflation in our business. And to the extent that we can continue, we will continue to run the railroad better each and every year. Because when we run the railroad better, when we stock -- I mean if you think about this, again we're doing -- I think we’re doing a great job, right, in a velocity. Our velocity is, oh my god, our velocity is 25 miles an hour, it is 25 miles an hour. How fast we run a train?

Allison Landry

60?

Jim Foote

60 miles an hour, at the average 25 miles an hour. What are we the rest of the time? Sitting, sitting, with a crew on it, sitting, not working. Now they do want to less sitting than they used to but when that locomotive is sitting, all of our customers’ products behind it are on the train sitting too. So we need to stop sitting, we need to stop switching cars and they don't need to be switched. We need to stop doing all of these little things all over the network which we said before that millions of touches that we've taken out, where I guarantee there are millions more to take out we just haven’t found yet. And by taking those out, the railroad is going to run so much better. And when the railroad runs so much better it reduces the cost, and we're going to be happy, probably the margins will get better. But what we are focused on now is continuing to maintain this intense focus on improving the quality of the product, because we are going to transform CSX into a growth story like they haven’t seen for decades.

Allison Landry

Just speak on volumes.

Jim Foote

Again let’s say the industry grows with the carload, 2% merchandise, okay, we’re not going to grow 6%. If we go 2.5% first year it would be a pretty good story. If we go through the next, it's a pretty good story, because we have to -- this is again it's a great story. It's -- you have a lot of cash in the hand what you are talking about and all of this is a great story. Unless we actually can prove it and the way we prove it is, we are the most transparent industry in the world, look at the carload. Our carloads have grown faster than the industry, and then ultimately industry catches up and we continue to take more and more, more and more share, where not just this is cyclical -- oh my god we've got a great -- we have great three years, crude by rail was one where those are good news and then remember it’s rainbow for us and remember this, Jesus, and remember the coal and the mine. We have to change the narrative and we have work differently, the way rail industry operates and the way we run and the way we drive growth and that's the story.

Allison Landry

Maybe just go back to intermodal and the sort of longer term or bigger opportunity. I think the previous CSX management team, maybe about five or seven years ago, put out a number of around 9 million truckloads annually. That was the addressable market for Eastern rail conversion. I don't know what you think about that number if you've sort of have a number that we could think about as a total market size with a long-term opportunity as in the East?

Jim Foote

9 million truckloads.

Allison Landry

Yes.

Jim Foote

Truckloads? I know there’s 7 million to 11 million, let’s stick with today’s, I don't want to do back in time, talk about what people thought nine years ago. Really largest intermodal companies are talking about the opportunities to convert more from over the highway to the intermodal. They use 7 million to 11 million. I don't know how they get to the numbers. Right now it’s kind of like I said in the -- 7 million to 11 million is a pretty good opportunity, right?

Allison Landry

Yes.

Jim Foote

So, it’s only half in East, only two-thirds of the people live in the East. So, I would think two-thirds of that number is probably in the East. So let's say 6 million truckloads in the East or something like that, 7 million in the East, it’s just say like around 10% of that, just shoot for 10%. It’s kind of like 980 billion, a real number that could move by rail, no. It's only 475 billion. So, the order of magnitude, steel moving in a railcar today is on the highway, same product that I move in a railcar today, that’s in a truck, same commodity, same stick code, going 500 miles in my service, you don’t think that’s automatic for conversion of a rail. $24 billion of freight that I'm moving in a railcar today that's moving over 500 miles on a truck that originated terminals in my territory. $24 billion, just one commodity. And why is it on the highway? Because they don’t trust the rails a little bit, as simple as that. So, we have to earn back each individual customer, each and every single day that we are as good as the competitor and that's what we're doing and that's why we're so passionate about these service metrics.

Allison Landry

So, obviously there is a big opportunity for volume growth in the meantime still focusing on structural cost takeouts. I do want to talk a little bit about fuel efficiency because that was a big driver in Q3 and certainly a benchmark others in the industry are looking towards. How much more opportunity is there for fuel savings? What percentage of the trains now have distributed power? And then I wanted to ask about if there is any impact from coal being down or just over time less coal tonnage on the network, does that lower GTM intensity also helped the fuel efficiency profile?

Jim Foote

It's always an opportunity, just clearly not as much as there was. Yes, fuel management is a big part of everything we do every day. Yes, we do have the benefits of running distributed power that wasn't done before. We have opportunities to do more of that, trip optimizer which had not been used before, we now use on a regular basis, where ever we can and that will give us more benefits. We have begun to leverage $2.5 billion dollar investment in positive train control which will give us more visibility down the road in terms of when we need to stop and start a train so that we can use that as fuel saving metric. We are always training our engineers on a regular basis. Speed, stopping and starting trains as we were talking before, the train sitting and not moving. Every time we have to stop a train unnecessarily and then speed it up, that's where all your fuel is. Think about how much more gas was burned when every time you take off from the stop light, you step on it to the max, you would never do that though.

Allison Landry

No.

Jim Foote

And then, so, again all of that, there is a significant amount of opportunity for us to continue to drive efficiency across the network.

Allison Landry

What about the OR budgets taking sort of a different direction longer term? At whatever point it is that you’ve hit sort of a theoretical maximum margin, how should the market start to think about OR versus ROIC? And along those lines, what management compensation is tied to from a longer term standpoint?

Jim Foote

We look at both today, obviously. Right now our comps -- our incentive comp is -- it is -- has been through an obvious reason tilted towards operating ratio. And the operating ratio, operating income and safety, we will continue in some way shape or form to use operating ratio as a metric because operating ratio as I said operating ratio tells me not necessarily how much costs have taken out. Operating ratio tells me when I look at how good the railroad is running. And if the railroad is running good and in turn providing a good product, then I have an opportunity to grow. But again, everything in life changes, and yes, we'll continue to look at return on invested capital. We have a very good steady ongoing capital plan with enormous amount of leverage built in from an operating perspective. And we fully expect when the volumes return -- because from a cyclical standpoint things are just getting a little bit better and -- but also on top of that, from a strategic perspective because we've done so much in order to get more business. But we're going to have phenomenal results and what we really look at the end of the day is cash flow. I think that's the story. That's somewhat underlooked -- overlooked at CSX. It is the strength of the cash flow that we generate and our commitment to continuing to do that and delivering as much of that back to the shareholders as we possibly can.

Allison Landry

Alright. Let me squeeze two more quick ones in. First, if you can just give an update on line sales just given that short lines valuations have risen quite a bit recently? And then I will get the second one after that.

Jim Foote

Again we made out a pretty good plan in terms of line sales when we put forwards our three year plan which -- shazam we got another year yet to go on our three year plan. And we're on track with what we said we’d sell $100 million a year for the next three years. Nothing has really changed. That's a little lumpy in there. We are able to head in one period and down the next. But the one constant theme and the one consistent message that I'm trying to deliver is we're going to grow this business. And so, yes, we put some lines out there on the market that people -- we had people lined up around the block at Jacksonville looking to want to buy them. We are really very, very careful before we would sell anything. If there is an opportunity to grow that business, if there is an opportunity to invest on that business, we're not interested in exiting markets. We're interested in getting into markets and growing this business. And so that's not a big part of our story at all going forward.

Allison Landry

Okay. The last one. Last year, I believe, I'd asked you when we had discussed the idea of rail consolidation as a means for recruiting PSR talent. So I’d like to see if you could share your latest thinking on this scenario and whether or not M&A is a conduit to that. Would you expect any major shuffling in -- at the executive level across the industry in the next 12 months?

Jim Foote

Well, jeez, now the dream team is a stout at every rail. It’s because you have to start and then I guess what we do now, we shuffle them. I don't know what other people are thinking. And I don’t think you just shuffle it for the reasons to shuffle. So I think everybody right now is hunkered down focused on trying to do exactly what we're trying to do and it is trying to improve the overall level of performance of the individual companies, which is great, because when individual companies are stronger the network is stronger and then we are stronger as an industry. And I think all of the management teams are doing a great job.

Allison Landry

Okay. Any succession plans for you that we need to be updated on?

Jim Foote

You, you’re ready?

Allison Landry

I am ready.

Jim Foote

Alright. We are going to do it first.

Allison Landry

Thank you.

Jim Foote

You're welcome.

Allison Landry

Great.