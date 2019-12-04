Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Technology, Media and Telecommunications Summit Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Wells Fargo Technology, Media and Telecommunications Summit Conference December 3, 2019 6:20 PM ET

Aaron Rakers

Yes, I appreciate you guys coming and joining us today. So Siva, I’m going to start with you. I don’t think you’ve really done this often. So I think we’re pretty unique in getting you to talk a little bit about the technology and stuff. So why don’t we just start by, walking real quickly through what your role is as the President of Technology and Strategy. What’s changed, because I think that’s a relatively new role for you and kind of just what the scope of that role is for the company in total?

Siva Sivaram

Thanks, Aaron. Excited to be here. I’ve been in the semiconductor industry now for 36 years and about 33 years in semiconductor memories and last three years in HDD. So that’s a little bit of a sense of where I come from. So the last few years at SanDisk, before we got acquired by Western Digital, the motto was very simple, go kill a HDD today. That’s obviously the way the semiconductor ecosystem was built. My best thing that happened to me – the pleasant thing that we found when I got into WD was the intensity of technology focus in hard drives. The rate at which hard drives are scaling is no less than what’s going on in the SSD part – in the flash part of the business. Both are intensely technical, both of them are scaling, both of them are extremely relevant growth businesses.

But this current role of mine in the company is to maintain our status as a technology growth company and we make sure that Western Digital growth in that aggressive manner based on our technology progress in both hard drive and solid-state drives.

Aaron Rakers

Perfect. And so when you’re working on the strategy and thinking about product development from that perspective, whether be it flash or hard disk drives. What’s been the core design philosophy like is it just about the scaling of the technology and kind of the path kind of as you see it, kind of persisting down the same path that we’ve seen? Or how do you think about the philosophy across both pieces of the business?

Siva Sivaram

There are two sides to this. On one side is the fundamental belief of the elasticity of this market as the price go down. Both hard-drive and in flash, as the flash and hard drive prices go down, completely new markets open up. Markets that we didn’t quite think of earlier at storage markets become part of the storage market and the business grows substantively. That’s on one side.

On the other side, clearly I’m a technology geek. I love to do technology. But the customer is not paying for technology. They’re paying for the product. They are paying for a product on which their application runs better than anywhere else. So the design philosophy is always, yes, I can go in the background and talk about technology and all of that. It is delivering the right product, the right performance, the right TCO for the customer at that point. It doesn’t matter what technology we use, even though we all get charged about the technology, it is an end converting the technology into something that a customer can use at that time.

We have been there consistently in both flash and in the hard drive space. In the flash space when the 2D to 3D conversions were happening, when we were going from 2D NAND to 32 layers, 48 layers, et cetera. We had the technology, we were the leaders in technology development. But we delivered the right product which was the 64 layer at which point we could have a true cost cut over from 2D NAND to 3D NAND at that point. Even though the competitors are talking about 24 layers and 32 layers, we’ve targeted as, this is the right point to enter.

Same thing goes in the hard drive. Lots of interesting technologies being developed, whether it’d be in the head or in the media, in the suspension, in the mechanical, in the firmware, we want to make sure we integrate and deliver the right drive at right time. That’s the design philosophy in the company.

Aaron Rakers

So when you look at that, that balance between cost and reliability and performance would all rules together as a TCO discussion. One of the things that I saw in the 3D transition is that you did have the right cost structure at the right point in time. How do you think about the current positioning, and I’m talking flash here and NAND. The cost structure, you’re positioning versus the competition right now and what makes you think that?

Siva Sivaram

For quite a bit in the past and all the way through now, we have some of the lowest cost per bit in the industry. And we claim that and people will argue with, that we have some structural reasons as to why our cost per bit is the lowest. First and foremost is the scale between us and our partner Yokkaichi, we have about 40% of the marketplace, even though each of us independently is not 40%. Together the manufacturing is done at scale. That gives us that scale advantage.

The second is, that all of that scale comes with the development right adjacent to it. We don’t transfer technologies, we don’t develop technology in the development environment and then come back, take six months to transfer and ramp in other place. Development and production are right next to each other in the path. That cuts down our ability to – cuts down our time taken to transfer a technology and then ramp. So we are in yield very quickly. That gives us the second advantage structurally.

The third advantage we have with respect to cost is our ability to use diverse markets for the right product in the ramping of the technology. So when the product just comes out off, let’s say, I have a 96 layer that is ramping, as it is yielding early, it may not be at a enterprise quality reliability. But I do have a very healthy retail business, a USB or a SD or a microSD that I can put into it. That allows me to take the early part of the bits and get it into high volume very quickly. Others do not have these.

So together we have that intrinsic advantage structurally. The last bit as I was talking about scale is the capital efficiency. The reuse of capital equipment that’s already there because they’re all in one place, they are not in one country versus another country. We don’t have multiple fabs in multiple places. We’re able to move the equipment around to the maximum reuse efficiency, when they move from one generation to next generation. All these allow us to have the lowest cost per bit in the industry.

Aaron Rakers

Perfect. And so there’s a lot of technology stuff going on. We’ve obviously crossed through the 3D transition, but now we’re talking about – it seems to me as I look at the market, you’ve got differing roadmaps. You’ve got some move into 112, some moving to 128, some others might be 120 and et cetera, et cetera. You’ve also got single stack, string stack, CMOS under array, blah, blah, blah, right? Do these matters? What should I be paying attention to when I think about your position?

Siva Sivaram

So I’m not going to say, they don’t matter. These are all technology development milestones that we have to cross in some time or at the other. But there’s always been differences in, somebody did 64 layers, somebody did 72 layer, we did 96 layers, Samsung did 92 layer. We haven’t announced the next innovation, Samsung has talked about 128 layers and others have measured it to be different. It’s that is sort of individualized, personalized for your current conditions in the fab.

For instance, if I had the latest generation of edge tools from the last innovation, I can extend it a lot further without going to too deep in edge, that allows me capital efficiency. And the flip side, if I had not done that for the one generation, I’ll keep on the next innovation, I’ll go much more aggressive. Circuits under the array, which many people talk openly, is not one that we think is appropriate yet.

Yes, eventually all of us will put circuits under the array because that becomes an efficient way of putting things underneath. But it is a very complicated process. It adds complexity, it adds process steps, it adds additional equipment, adds cost, the benefit is marginal. And it is tuned to one density. If I had the die at a different density, then I can’t do TUA. So we look at all those and make a call that is right for our product portfolio, our customers at the right time. That’s why I keep coming back to it. It is all at the right time for the customer.

Aaron Rakers

Yes. Same thing with QLC, how do you see QLC in your portfolio?

Siva Sivaram

QLC is an interesting thing. Traditionally, SanDisk, WD has been the leader in multi-bit. So we introduced MLC. We introduced TLC first. We scaled it up. QLC is that a place where, is it better to do the next generation TLC or this generation QLC, which comes a little bit later, because the gain is not so dramatic. We think QLC is appropriate in the next generation. When I now go from 96-layer to the 1xx-layer, I think QLC is going to be important. And we will again be the leaders in QLC at the time, when it’s appropriate.

Q - Aaron Rakers

And the point of that, you’ve already started to ship some solutions in the market where…

A - Siva Sivaram

That is correct. We currently are shipping in both client SSDs and retail QLCs in volume. We do have that in the marketplace. We are shipping in volume. We are ramping. We are learning. But we don’t talk about it, because the right time for QLC in high volume for example at the enterprise scale is the next generation.

Aaron Rakers

Perfect. So I’m going to try and speed up maybe the conversation a little bit and maybe talk through some of the things that kind of tieback succinctly to the model and the revenue story a little bit? Yokkaichi Fab outage, if my memory is correct like June 15, right, and we have a minute or so outage and we’ve got 4 exabytes or 6 exabytes offline like that, right? So this last quarter, your guidance seems to imply, or obviously, you’ve said you, you’re putting bits back into the mobile market. And to me, it sounds like maybe the outage is still having a lagging effect of what’s coming out of the Fab, which maybe makes you put the bits into the mobile market. So can you walk us through some of that? Am I getting that correct? And how do I think about that bit optimization getting back to more normal, if I’m correct?

Siva Sivaram

Bob, you want to take that.

Bob Eulau

Yes. Thanks, Aaron. So and let me go back to the Fab outage, because it did change the dynamics for the year. And the Fab outage occurred on June 15. And then at that point in time, the mix of bits we were going to see for the year really did change. And so we had to make decisions in terms of what we did going forward. From that point forward through to today, we were basically short on OEM bits. So we were on allocation that whole period of time and we had to make decisions in terms of how to best use of shares bits. And so on the OEM side, we made the decisions based on profitability and return and we did not end up participating much in the mobile market in that – in the September quarter.

Now as we go through this quarter, we’ll make those same kinds of decisions again in terms of how we choose to allocate the bits. And hopefully, as we’ve talked about, we’ll be in good inventory equilibrium by the end of the month on the OEM side. On the retail side, it is a little bit of a different story. And one other thing, I should say on OEM is following the Fab outage. We had already negotiated our contracts with OEMs. So we were not able to raise prices with OEMs in the September quarter. So that was unfortunate. We were able to raise prices in the December quarter and we’re expecting that it’ll be the case again in the March quarter.

Now, it was somewhat different on the retail side. We were able to see prices go up fairly quickly in the transactional or in the retail markets. And we did benefit from that in the September quarter. We also had more bits available for the retail market and as we’ve moved through this quarter, we’ve seen prices get a little more volatile in those transactional markets. We think there’s a lot of inventory clearing going on right now. And again, we expect, we’ll be in roughly in equilibrium as we exit the calendar year. So overall, we think we’re setting up for next year with inventory in a pretty good position both from our perspective as well as from the industry’s perspective and we’re expecting next year to go pretty well.

Aaron Rakers

Perfect. And again, getting back to an optimal mix of what’s coming out of the backend of the Fab is, is that this quarter is that play out into the following quarter?

Bob Eulau

We think, we’ve got the right mix now. It was just – obviously, at the time, we had the Fab outage, we had certain build plan. We lost those bits. We had to start a new build plan. It actually accelerated the crossover to the 96-layer from the 74-layer. And at this point, as we go into next year, we think where we want to be.

Aaron Rakers

Another portfolio question, one of the things that we’ve written a lot about is kind of the progression of non-volatile memory express or NVMe in the enterprise market. That I think now is like 50% give or take of total enterprise SSD capacity shipments. You guys are underweight there, right? You’ve had some challenges. Just give us an update of where we stand today as far as the ramp of you getting your fair share? What do you think your fair share could be in that NVMe enterprise piece?

Bob Eulau

Yes. So a lot of the NVMe enterprise SSD mark products go in to the cloud, hyper-scale environments. And we’re obviously very strong there from a hard drive standpoint. We interact a lot with those customers. So we’re excited that we now have a very competitive product line up and we expect our market share to get to the high single digits, maybe touch low double digits this quarter. We have a plan and a goal to get to 20% market share in that market as quickly as we can. And so far the response from customers has been quite good. So we’re excited about that as you noted, it’s an area that we’ve struggled in the last few years, but we think we’re in a really good place now.

Aaron Rakers

And then the final thing on the NAND portfolio is that, we’ve started now to see forecast show, the actual transition from hard drives to flash and game console. How should we think about your participation in, if it’s a PS5 or the Scarlett at Microsoft as far as next-gen game console platforms moving to flash?

Bob Eulau

Yes, we don’t want to get into specific platforms. But we’re definitely going to be participating in the game console market. We’ve been involved in the design cycle at various levels at different companies. One, we’ve been pretty deep. Most of those companies will dual source, so it’s not like we’re going to be a sole provider to any one of them. But we think we’re really well positioned to pick up some exabytes in that market as we go through next year. And those companies will be shifting from hard drives to flash. And our case, we had already exited the hard drive markets. So we won’t get hurt on the hard drive side, but we will be able to benefit on the flash.

Aaron Rakers

And the margin profile of that business that new revenue opportunity?

Bob Eulau

It should be at least average. I mean, we obviously don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out, yet.

Aaron Rakers

In average, in the context of what a normal good gross margin at flash?

Bob Eulau

Normal flash margins.

Aaron Rakers

Yes. Okay. Shifting gears, Siva, I want to go back to you a little bit on the enterprise hard disk drive market, particularly nearline. You obviously now oversee the hard disk drive business and there’s been a lot of discussion in the market about if it’s 16 versus 14 or 18 terabytes of where you stand in as far as the roadmap. Can you just remind us of where you’re at today and how you see the competitive landscape between you and your closest peer in nearline?

Siva Sivaram

So this year, all the way through the middle of next year, the highest volume shipments would be on the 14 terabyte. And on the 14 terabyte, we have a very large market share. We are depending on who you read upon, it’s probably 55% to 60% of higher in enterprise capacity hard drive marketplace. And that forms a solid basis for us. That we could achieve because we had the best areal density profile in the industry. Technologically, we were the most advanced.

When we make the transition from there to the next node, we want to move to use the additional areal density that we have developed to go directly to 18 terabyte. For the customer, that transition, that qualification allows them to achieve a higher TCO. So we will be – we have already announced the product and we will be sampling it in the next two or three weeks before Christmas 18 terabyte CMR, 20 terabyte SMR will be in customers’ hand and we will be ramping it rapidly all through 2020. We expect that to be the dominant node.

So we expect the customers would transition from 14 to the 20. So that the 18, 20, 16 that family is one qual. So the customer can qualify the 18 CMR, 16 CMR, 20 SMR all in one qual, allows us to have that bookend on either side on 14 and 20. That gives us that advantage that we’re again the technology leaders, the 18 terabyte would become the next dominant node from 14 to 18. 18 provides substantive TCO reduction for the customer. 18 also allow the customer to give new ways of monetizing data, new SLA that they can put in place. So we can provide additional value to the customer and get some value for ourselves.

Aaron Rakers

And there’s a lot of discussion in the market. I think this is the first time in my many years of covering this space, where you actually see different underlying technologies playing out, right? You’ve got yourself and I think back in 2017 the company outlined the MAMR, microwave-assisted magnetic recording versus HAMR or heat-assisted. So minus again, as you move to 6, 18 and 20s, are we starting to see MAMR come into the model or into the portfolio and what’s your take on HAMR?

Siva Sivaram

So I think, I used this line last night and I’d rather use the same one. HAMR, MAMR, that’s not what the customer wants. The customer wants a product that reduces their TCO. We have invested substantial amount of research dollars into both MAMR and HAMR. HAMR is a very expensive transition because it changes the supply chain. It’s a different substrate. It requires the lasers etcetera, whereas MAMR is an easier transition from where they are – where we are. We have in our energy enhanced 18 products a derivative of MAMR already in place. The 18 terabyte product that is going out this December will use a variant of the MAMR technology.

We are agnostic as to which technology will have to succeed in the long-term. We will introduce the right technology at the right point and it gets to the 24 and the 30 and we see a path to get to 50-terabyte in our hard drive roadmap. As we go to the 50 terabyte, we will introduce the right technology at point where it actually makes sense. But now, energy enhanced PMR, perpendicular magnetic recording, which is our staple technology using a variant of MAMR into it, is the way we are introducing 18. We’ll continue to do that till that runs of out steam. That’s the right way to get the value to the customer.

Aaron Rakers

Perfect. Maybe some rapid fire questions on the model and kind of some of the financial stuff that we all think about. Maybe I’ll start by, the Huawei situation. So, there’s been a number of companies talking about getting licensing – licenses from the Department of Commerce. Is there any update you can provide us right now on that situation? And what are the restrictions that are still in place with regard to the Huawei business?

Bob Eulau

Yes. We did get notified that we have a license to ship to Huawei and it changes things in terms of our ability to work with them on our future product roadmaps and engage with them from an engineering standpoint and a customer support standpoint. If you go back in time when the entity list was first determined that we did have to stop shipping to Huawei for a while, we were able to resume after we done our analysis on our products, but we weren’t able to work with them on the new products, the next-generation. So this is important because it allows us to ensure that we can maintain a good relationship with them over the next-generations of products.

Aaron Rakers

And that ability to ship back to them just started here in this last…

Bob Eulau

No, we’ve been able to ship since mid-June back to Huawei.

Aaron Rakers

Okay.

Bob Eulau

We were on about a one month hold. We were able to resume shipping at that point in time, but we couldn’t interact with them on future product programs.

Aaron Rakers

I guess that’s what I was asking on the license side. That’s the new element in the relationship at this point, okay. So, gross margin, I know it ties back to nearline, but the gross margin on the hard disk drive business – now that you’re seeing nearline, by my math, you’re 60%, 65% of your business in hard disk drives is nearline, I might be wrong. Correct me if I am. So why don’t we see gross margin move higher as that mix continues to probably – continue to get bigger.

Bob Eulau

Yes. Well, we will see it go higher as the mix becomes dominated by capacity enterprise and that’s what we expect all happen. We don’t know exactly in what timeframe we’ll see those improvements, but we really believe we can get the raw hard drive business up in the mid 30% range on gross margin.

Aaron Rakers

Mid-30%.

Bob Eulau

Mid-30%, and obviously we’d like to get there as soon as we can.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And then, kind of again financial stuff, I get a ton of questions on free cash flow or I guess particularly the CapEx component. I think it’s confusing. I think people – a lot of people are confused by it. Can you walk through how we should think about the mechanics of free cash flow, particularly around CapEx, gross CapEx, net CapEx in that?

Bob Eulau

Yes. So I mean talking about the CapEx piece, and I agree it is confusing and it’s due to the joint venture relationship, which is a fantastic relationship for us both financially and operationally. But it does create some confusion I think at times. So we’re obviously continuing to invest in capital in the JV every single quarter, and that capital gets funded really three different ways, either through the payments we make for wafers which fund depreciation. So basically, generating cash within the JV through lease arrangements that we do in conjunction with Yokkaichi for the JV or through a capital infusion from us.

And depending on how – what we’re doing in terms of capital within the JV, the cash infusion from us can be positive or negative. Last quarter was actually negative. We actually got money back from the JV. So that’s, I think what creates the confusion in terms of what shows up on our, cash flow statement. In our SEC filings, we expect our CapEx to be below $500 million this year. And at the same time, if you think about the gross CapEx including that which is invested in the JV, we’re expecting it to be in the range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion, which is pretty consistent with the prior year.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Any questions from the audience, well we have probably about four minutes. I will keep going. We’ve talked a lot about, are you guys have consistently outlined the flash cost curve is maintained at 15% to 20% per year in 2020. Are there any drivers that change that, and maybe it’s close – it sounds like it might be closer to 15%. So I mean, what do you see Siva in the roadmap that diverts from that kind of trend or does it just not?

Siva Sivaram

Yes. The 15% does set up an average number. It’s not either time wise linear, nor does it automatically say, from this technology to this technology by itself, because based on what die goes from to what die. At the product level, what’s the content – memory content of the product as opposed to the overall – rest of the limit here is of that product. In general in the 3D era, it is not quite as large as we used to see in the 2D NAND era going from generation to generations, is about 15% and then we see that, but quite a bit more. For the next two or three generations we see that 15% that’s still maintained on an average, at one – any one node, we may decide to make a more capital intensive or a less capital intensive decision. So we can get to see that modulated. But I think in the 3D era it is more around 15%.

Aaron Rakers

And when we think about that, and I’ll end on this question, is that to fund this business, and we’ve talked about this in the past, Bob is it. How do you – what do you look at the right margin structure of the NAND business to say, Hey, it makes sense for me to put capital to work, the capacity in the market to get your return on that investment because obviously it’s not here, right?

Bob Eulau

Now, we’re not in a sustainable place right now. That’s for sure. Our model is that we really need to get to 40% gross margin and we believe that’s true for the whole industry to sustain the level of capital investment that’s required.

Aaron Rakers

And that to get there from here, it’s a function of, again, executing on the cost curve down, but more importantly from your guys’ perspective, just a better mix of the portfolio. So like getting your participation in the enterprise NVMe market is a much higher gross margin proposition than selling obviously into mobile. That’s something that I should be thinking about from a model.

Bob Eulau

Yes. I think it’s definitely driving the right mix of business and we also expect pricing to get better as we move forward. We don’t think pricing is at a sustainable level right now in general.

Aaron Rakers

And the last thing that I have, because you don’t do this often, is there anything that I didn’t ask that I should’ve asked you?

Siva Sivaram

In general, you didn’t ask me what the supply demand in the flash business. We think we are entering a phase of judicious capital investment from most of the players and demand being about 35% and supply being about 30%. And having a little bit of runway in the way everybody has invested in capital. We’ve seen capital equipment purchases be reasonable. So we think we are entering a phase where we do have our ability if we execute well and do the things that we are saying to get to his 40% gross margin number that we need to get.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Perfect. Thank you so much for taking the time today.

Bob Eulau

Thank you, Aaron. I appreciate it.

