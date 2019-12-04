Global Blood Therapeutics: Oxbryta Is Aimed For Success

Though there are hurdles to commercialization, there is an extremely robust demand for Oxbryta in a $3B market.

Due to its stellar efficacy and excellent safety profile, I believe that Oxbryta will become a blockbuster. But the sales ramp-up will be steady.

One of the most exciting times for bioscience investors is during a positive regulatory binary, i.e. a drug approval. As I forecasted, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) gained FDA approval for its lead medicine, Oxbryta. Being the first of its kind, Oxbryta has a very strong chance of dominating an untamed market.

From a trading viewpoint, the stock usually but not always rallies after an approval. However, there are situations where the stock trades either sideways or lower. Regardless of the immediate or short-term event, a fundamentally strong company nearly always appreciates in the long haul. Either that or it'll get bought out to reward investors with a huge premium. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental update on GBT and provide my expectations for this intriguing growth equity.

Figure 1: GBT chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, GBT is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of new meds to serve the strong unmet needs in sickle cell disease ("SCD"). Powering the pipeline is voxelotor (i.e., Oxbryta).

In recognizing the therapeutic merits, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Oxbryta. Following suit, the European Medicine Agency ("EMA") secured Oxbryta a place in the Priority Medicine (PRIME) and Orphan category. In my view, this doesn't come as a surprise. After all, there is a heightened demand for new drugs to modify the disease course. And the robust Phase 3 HOPE data are proof of the pudding that this drug can serve the demand.

To follow up after approval, GBT will start the HOPE-KIDS2 trial by year-end. As a confirmatory study, HOPE-KIDS2 makes sure that there is a decreased risk of stroke for children 2 to 15 years old. That aside, GBT deepens its pipeline with a new medicine dubbed inclacumab. If you're interested in inclacumab, you should read my prior article.

Sickle Cell Disease

Shifting gears, you should analyze the disease that Oxbryta is treating. That way, you can better appreciate the drug's prospects. Accordingly, SCD is a genetic disorder of the blood heme. Now SCD causes the sickling of red blood cells (“RBC”), but only in "physiologic stress" like a cold or flu. In such stress, their RBCs become deformed. As a result, the sickle-shaped RBCs subsequently clog up the blood vessels.

Since they are disfigured and brittle, these RBCs are easily crushed inside the blood vessel. Consequently, the patient loses blood because their RBCs are destroyed. In the process, their hemoglobin ("Hb") level is substantially lowered. Now Hb is important because it's a blood protein that carries oxygen. With the Hb dropping, the patient suffers from further oxygen deprivation.

Besides the pain, a sickle cell crisis feels like the very air is sucked out of their lungs. Adding further injury to the insult, the vicious cycle of complications is amplified over time. Ultimately, the recurring and extremely-painful vaso-occlusive (“VOC”) crises ensue.

As you can see below, the statistics for SCD is staggering with 100K patients in the U.S. and 60K in Europe. As SCD wreaks havoc on these patients, their quality of life is reduced by associated complications. Typically, you're looking at a life expectancy reduction of 30 years. And, the economic burden is tremendous.

Figure 2: Sickle cell disease (Source: GBT)

Oxbryta To The Rescue

Though there are other therapies, they simply patch up the disease symptoms rather than treating the culprit. Here, Oxbryta comes to the rescue. You can tell that Oxbryta is a special drug because it's the first and only oxygen affinity modulator. The fancy scientific name is an "elotor." As an elotor, Oxbryta works by improving the Hb's oxygen-carrying capacity. Remarkably, it also raises the Hb level.

Following the historic approval, as mentioned, Oxbryta will be made available for kids at least 12 years old and adults suffering from SCD. Thrilled in his delivery of the news, the President and CEO (Dr. Ted Love) remarked,

Today is a major milestone not only for GBT but, most importantly, for people living with SCD, their families and those who care for them ... Uniquely developed from inception to treat SCD, Oxbryta embodies GBT’s commitment to develop and deliver innovative medicines for patients with overlooked, life-limiting chronic diseases. We are grateful to the patients, caregivers, clinical trial investigators, healthcare providers and advocates who have worked alongside us to develop this first-in-class therapy.

In readying for launch, GBT hired 65 SCD specialists which brought the team up to 75 members. And as a socially responsible company, GBT established a program to improve patient's education and access to Oxbryta. This way, more patients can benefit from the miracle drug. In delivering hope to patients, the director of hematology/oncology at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital (Dr. Elliott Vichinsky) said,

Every person with SCD experiences hemoglobin polymerization and suffers from varying severity of anemia and hemolysis. With today’s approval of Oxbryta, we now have a therapy that significantly improves Hb levels, has a favorable safety profile and reduces the anemia and hemolysis that inevitably leads to the long-term and often undetected detrimental effects associated with this chronic genetic condition.

Notably, sources at the Wall Street Journal stated that GBT is making Oxbryta available at $125K annually. You might think that's pricey. But I believe that the overall economic burden far outweighs the Oxbryta treatment. It's also important that we reward novel drugs with premium pricing. That way, we can continue to foster innovation for us all.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on September 30.

As follows, GBT did not procure any revenues because Oxbryta is just approved. Therefore, you should assess other meaningful metrics. That being said, the research and development (R&D) registered at $39.0M compared to $33.0M for the same period last year. I view the 18.2% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. I mean, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruit.

Additionally, there were $64.5 ($1.07 per share) net losses versus $43.0M ($0.83 per share) declines for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, this underlies a 28.9% bottom-line depreciation. The widened loss is related to commercial infrastructure expansion.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: GBT)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for GBT is whether Oxbryta can garner robust sales traction. Though I believe that Oxbryta is a superb drug with tremendous prospects, GBT is going at it alone in commercialization. Therefore, there is a concern that Oxbryta might not hit the market running as you would expect.

In my view, there is likely a "bottleneck effect" to keep Oxbryta's sales at bay in the first few years of launch. And, it might take several years to see strong sales traction like how it has been for Amarin Corporation's (AMRN) Vascepa. The company simply requires time to build a robust sales and marketing team. Once commercialization picks up pace, you're looking at a blockbuster. In building its commercial infrastructure, GBT can also substantially widen its net loss and thus encounters a cash flow constraint. Nonetheless, I'm not worried because of GBT's strong cash position.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on GBT with the four out of five stars rating. Riding the historic Oxbryta approval, GBT now has the best new medicine for SCD. Not only that Oxbryta has an excellent efficacy and safety profile, but it also is the only of its kind. As such, physicians are motivated to prescribe the drug when they know about it. That is to say when the marketing kicks in.

Now the SCD market is quite large, standing at approximately $3B without a dominant drug. As you see, Oxbryta is making its entry into this niche as a gamed "Apex predator." To be realistic, there are still crucial factors that can deter successful commercialization. While you don't have to agree with me, you should weigh the negatives and positives to gauge the long-term prospect of GBT.

Last but not least, two surprise catalysts can occur going forward. One is that GBT suddenly announced a marketing partner. Another possibility is a buyout. Either one would be a surprise present for the holiday.

