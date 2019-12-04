26 Dividend Boosts Declared December 2

$5k invested in this week's lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 28.37% less net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this post early-December pack.

Ten top dividend-boosting stocks ranged from 7.46% to 66.44% in net gains calculated from broker targets plus dividends less broker fees.

The financial services sector with nine hikes showed the most increases last week. Next best was consumer defensive with five.

Last week Barron's listed 26 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.00004 per M to $0.05 quarterly, and ranged 0.1% to 100.0% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 12/2/19 update.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your December 2 data from Barron's for 26 dividend-paying stocks supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 7.46% To 65.43% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks To December 2, 2020

Five of ten top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 2, 2020, were:

Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) was projected to net $654.43, based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 9% more than the market as a whole.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) was projected to net $518.38, based on the median of target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 27% less than the market as a whole.

The York Water Co. (YORW) was projected to net $219.12, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 81% less than the market as a whole.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) was projected to net $168.17, based on dividends, plus the median of twenty-three target price estimates from analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 37% opposite the market as a whole.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) was projected to net $166.08, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% under the market as a whole.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) was projected to net $145.19, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) was projected to net $116.71, based on a median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 48% under the market as a whole.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) was projected to net $111.37, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% less than the market as a whole.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) was projected to net $101.29, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 53% over the market as a whole.

Wells Fargo Advantage Inc Opp Fund (EAD) was projected to net $74.60, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 73% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.66% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 35% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three December Dividend Booster Dogs To Shed 8.28% To 13.65% By December 2, 2020

The three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for December 2 2019-20 were:

Source: YCharts.com

McCormick & Co, Inc. (MKC) projected a $82.82 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts including $10 in broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 86% less than the market as a whole.

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) projected a $93.92 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts including $10 in broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 92% less than the market as a whole.

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B) projected a $136.45 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 10.44% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 62% less than the market as a whole.

Source: lisaandherworld-lisah.blogspot.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

26 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

26 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 12/2/19 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors plus three closed-end funds.

The top of three closed-end investment companies paced first on this week's list, Wells Fargo Inc Opp Fund[1]. The other two CEICs placed third and fifth, Wells Fargo Util & High Income Fund (ERH) [3], and Western Asset IG Defined Opp Fund (IGI) [5].

Then the first of five financial services equities placed second, Golub Capital BDC [2]. The other financials placed sixth and eighth through tenth, Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) [6], Bancolombia S.A. [8], ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) [9], and Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) [10].

A single real estate stock placed fourth, Gaming and Leisure Properties [4]. Then, finally, a single utilities sector representative placed seventh, South Jersey Industries, Inc. [9], to complete the December 2 top ten dividend boosted list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten December 2 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 4.47-65.53% Upsides While (31) Three Down-Siders Plunged -8.75% to -13.68%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 28.37% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks To 12/2/2020

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 12/2/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors and three funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 5.48% Vs. (33) 7.66% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 28.37% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very highest priced selection, Bancolombia S.A. was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gains of 16.61%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of December 2 were: Wells Fargo Inc Opp Fund, Wells Fargo Util & High Income Fund, ESSA Bancorp, Inc.; Golub Capital BDC; Fauquier Bankshares, Inc., with prices ranging from $8.33 to $20.50.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of December 2 were: Western Asset IG Defined Opp Fund; South Jersey Industries, Inc.; Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.; Gaming and Leisure Properties; Bancolombia S.A., whose prices ranged from $21.29 to $48.27.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: lisaandherworld-lisah, blogspot.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.