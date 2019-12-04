Glencore Plc (GLCNF) CEO Ivan Glasenberg on 2019 Investor Update Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) 2019 Investor Update Conference Call December 3, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Okay, good afternoon. Welcome to our 2019 Investor Update Presentation. Thank you for joining us here today in person or via the webcast. Today we have Ivan Glasenberg, our CEO; Steven Kalmin, our CFO; and Peter Freyberg, our Head of Industrial Assets giving an update on our prospects for the next three years.

Okay, good afternoon. I'll first present and then Steve -- then Peter, then Steve to give you an idea on business case which we'll talk about how we differentiate Glencore from the other mining companies and the advantages that we have etcetera, and where we see the markets, and what we see going forward. So we'll talk about all these issues and then we'll go in more detail. Peter will give more details on the production and Steve on the financials.

So if you look at the markets today, where do we see the markets today, what's happening in the markets; it's clear the markets are pretty well balanced, the markets look very tight and we've seen a large amount of destocking of the inventories whether you're talking LME, ShFE of LME etcetera, we've seen inventories rundown in most of the commodities which we handle. What we do see happening is that getting -- the commodities out of the ground is in more difficult regions and the easiest step is disappearing, we've got to go to Africa, we've got to go to Russia, we've got to go to more difficult regions to get the commodities which we produce. So we think supply is starting to tighten up because of the difficulties in mining in those regions.

We believe we're well positioned for key future growth because of the type of commodities we have, urbanization and other 2 billion people coming into the world over the next 10 years etcetera, electrification, the mobility, electric vehicles and the decarbonization of energy which is occurring in the world today. So we believe with the demand that we see in these -- with these different scenarios and the supply side which I spoke about, we believe market should start potential which is a strong potential for our commodities, and we should be moving into more positive territory.

Our business; we've got a unique combination of our assets and the marketing which we've talked about -- we've got a larger marketing business, we talked about it, the amount we make in the marketing business as we've always said with EBIT of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion, and it continues to be strong and it assists us in ensuring that we're marketing our products which come from our mine in the best available manner. We've got large long life assets; we, now -- if you look at all our assets, the first quartile assets, they are low cost producers and they have a long-reserve life. And if you just take example, which people seem to ignore but the quality of our assets -- and Peter will talk about it later; if you just look at copper today, we've got three of the best copper mines in the world today.

If you have a look at Katanga and we will talk about Katanga in detail where these cobalt's and the benefit of these cobalt's created one of the lowest cost producers in the world when it drags up to 300,000 tons. If you look at Collahuasi; Collahuasi is operating well, it's a mine that will produce 500,000 tonnes, it has the potential overtime to build up to a million tons, it has the reserve base to do that, and we'll know Antamina is one of the lowest cost mines. If you look whether you call it a zinc mine or copper mine because of the byproducts that it gets from the material. So we have a great set of copper assets.

If you look at our zinc assets across the board; our coal assets, first quartile long-term large life reserve mines. We've always said, if you look -- we've also got growth which are internal growth projects, Peter will take your details through some of those where we can expand the production of our assets across the board, and we've given a detailed chart on that.

The marketing as I said earlier has been countercyclical, we know when commodity prices have fallen in the past. The marketing has still been strong and the marketing has been within the $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion range when markets are tight, and commodity prices higher we perform better, and Steve will talk you through some of the marketing prospects going forward.

It's a highly cash -- the balance sheet, we've said we're going to run a robust balance sheet. We're going to aim to have a net debt to EBITDA at 1:1 ratio, we go to maximum limit that we will have on the date of $16 billion, which Steve will give details about later. So we will continue to maintain a strong robust balance sheet going into the future. It's highly cash generated business with CapEx coming down and going down to sustaining CapEx in the future down to $3.7 billion, roundabout there; and you have a look at the free cash flow will generate. So at today's spot commodity prices, we'll be generating roundabout of $4.4 billion free cash; so that's pretty significant going forward.

What is our bit creating value in our business; we have got an experienced management team. As you know, most of our management team have been in the company for a large length of time, most of the people within the trading business have been 15, 20 years there, and we've also got good asset managers around the world who are taking care of the assets. Where we also like to say that we differentiate a bit in the market; we focus on value creation and therefore we know all about growing and building mines just for the sake of building mines. If we believe mines don't give the right NPV, there is no reason to reinvest that capital back into the business, and we rather return cash back to shareholders. Whether we do share buybacks or dividends, the idea is not just to growth for growth sake. We're very cautious where we put our money back into the business; whether it's acquisitions, whether it's expansions on brownfield expansions, greenfields -- we're always concerned about greenfields but we're very focused on getting the right value for our cash and rather returning it to shareholders than putting it back in the ground.

Flexible business that we adapt to change quickly, and you've seen we're very much focused on volume, we're not there about just creating value for the sake of -- we're all about value, sorry, not volume. You don't see us expanding mines, as I said earlier, for the sake of just having a bigger volume; you will see us pulling back on volume and we get a lot of flak [ph] where people say we didn't hit our volume targets and Peter will talk about that later. And a lot of the reason we don't hit sometimes is not about volume targets because we took a decision to cut back on volume, because we'd rather leave the material in the ground than pull it out when it doesn't create value; and it's not adding extra value to the asset. So you've seen us do it in the past and it's a continuous thing that we do in Glencore; we're always assessing all our mines and we say, does it make sense to increase the volume. The material is going to stay in the ground anyway, no reason to pull it out when it doesn't make -- it doesn't create value, and you've seen us do it. We did it in the past in zinc when the zinc price was $1,300; you remember in 2015 we cut back production, and we know the effect it had on the zinc price. We believe rather pull it out of the ground later on which we're doing today when the zinc price is towards $2,400.

The same; you saw us do it in coal, we've done it in coal over the years many times when the market was weak, rather leave it back in the ground. You've seen us do it continuously in Colombia whether it is at Cerrejon operation, whether it is Prodeco operation; if we feel that does not make economic sense -- if the markets cannot take those tonnes into the market and it won't create value, we pulled back; we've done at a coal. And more recently, you saw what we did in the DRC at Mutanda, we decided to shut the Mutanda mine, it didn't make economic sense with the cobalt price where it was to the copper price where it was; put the mine on care and maintenance, it therefore will be dug out of the ground. We'll -- as you know, we've talked about it, Peter will give more details about it. In 2-3 years' time, when it makes economic sense, we'll put Mutanda when we studied -- the sulphides will then decide when to bring it back into full production. But meanwhile, that's very important within Glencore -- it's all about value rather than volume; rather leave it in the ground, pull it out at the right time and it may affect our volume targets but from a value point of view, it makes clear sense.

So with that, Peter will talk about -- as I said, he'll talk about the volume, the details of the mines, the operations, how they're performing today. I leave it to you, Peter.

Thanks very much, Ivan. I'll take you through the operational side of the business. The outlook over the 3-year period is essentially flat production in terms of copper equivalent tons, and what we are seeing is that we have gotten changes obviously in our zinc and oil, and increases over the period that I'll take you through; but this offsets some of the reductions we're seeing such as the shutting down of Mutanda that is currently underway.

Just in terms of the growth that we've talked about within the presentation; obviously, we've seen the benefits of some of the investments that we've been doing overtime with Katanga ramping up and finally, that will be coming back on-stream early next year. I'll talk a bit about those details, certainly with where we are going with Katanga at the moment. We're seeing some reasonably robust growth in zinc driven by a couple of areas, but one of them again being something that we've invested in to offset future declines that we have with some of the operations within Kazakhstan, and within South America and Canada.

Coal; we are seeing fairly flat, but -- although we do have a project coming in, it has been held up a bit with permitting, but coming in, nevertheless. And nickel; we will talk a bit about what's happening at Koniambo -- I know that's one of the focused assets that people are interested in. The declines are pretty much where we expect and what you've heard about before with Mutanda coming out of the system, and obviously some of the late life assets such as Matagami and Iscaycruz in Peru. What we are seeing is the benefit of some of the long-term work and investments that we've been doing. We are seeing how we respond to the cycle, again, Mutanda is a good example of that -- having determined this year that in the current market, and partially as a result of the new fiscal regime and tax structure within the DRC. So that business wasn't giving us return, it makes sense to park that up, notwithstanding the fact that it is a source of a large volume of cobalt, again, value ahead of volume.

But really, what this does demonstrate and when Steve takes you through the earnings is the power of this diversified model that we have and it's ability to give us sensible return through the cycle if we don't just chase -- even in the bottom parts of those cycle we don't just chase the volumes when they lose money. I'm not going to go through the details on this because we'll be talking to it on each commodity group, but obviously the intention areas will be copper; zinc is quite interesting to see how that grows over the next several years. And also our oil business which is showing some up in the growth there and value growth, and Steve will touch on the earnings benefit of that.

Talking about the focused assets and these are the ones that we spent a fair amount of time discussing at the last presentation, just a quick update on Katanga; we have essentially achieved everything we said in the last meeting, and we continue to remain on-track to deliver. We're pretty comfortable with the 2.35 [ph] target that we set ourselves earlier this year on the copper side having understood some of the challenges that we had, and we're hitting that on a very, very consistent basis now. The cobalt which previously had given us some challenges late last year, early this year, is all on spec; we did have some issues starting up the drivers, the first trial is now in operation running at about 60%, the second trial will kick in early next year. So we don't have any -- we don't see any issues with achieving our targets that we've set ourselves for next year and that has been well publicized in terms of reducing sellable on spec cobalt.

The acid plants; we signaled last time that it would be late Q1 for the start-up, there remains on-track for that. The electro-winning plant; particularly electro-winning plant 2 where we've got a major annual replacement program on-track as we said previously. So Katanga is going real well, we've got a new management team in there to some extent, we've brought some extra people in, we're now very comfortable with the structure that we have in place and the skills, and pretty good about where that project is going.

Mopani; as you're all aware, we had to enter into an early rebuild on the smelter, that is tracking well, the rebuilt should be finished towards the end of this year and we expect ramp-up in the first quarter of next year. Koniambo; Koniambo as I think everybody is aware, we had a pretty tough first half, second half has been very consistent operation. We have seen the best power plant performance that we've ever had at Koniambo with most -- almost all of the power generated through the coal units, and they are performing very, very consistently now. And in fact, we've had some -- we had 43% improvement in power generated into the med-plant [ph]. Smelter; the improvements there -- we've had -- again, significant improvements on furnace online time in the second half which has increased by over 50%, and obviously, the fair nickel production goes with that.

Noting that in the first half, we had some scheduled downtime but we are getting consistent operating days to the extent that we've had our best 60 -- continuous 60-day period in that plant in the history of Koniambo. And together with that, we will obviously get other improvements such as improved recoveries where we've seen a 14% improvement in the recovery in the second half compared to the first half. So although our nickel output isn't where we want it to be in the long-term at this point in time, we are trending at levels that allow us to achieve the sort of targets that we'll be setting ourselves for next year and then appearing in the guidance that you will see later on. And that allows us to continue to build in terms of reliability and steady operation, which means that over the next few years we're going to be targeting around 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes per annum, and we continue to target 50,000 ton annual output as a long-term target.

So really as far as I'm concerned, sound progress with the focused assets; and certainly, my team fully understand the importance and the value associated with delivering against these assets making sure these assets perform.

Just looking at copper guidance; again, reasonably flat through the period and we have separated that -- the African assets form the Rest of the World. There is a modest decline which going from this year to next year is fundamentally Mutanda. And then we see the results, I guess, of the steady-state operation coming in those African assets, particularly Katanga; as it ramps up, we expect it to reach it's steady state sort of levels towards the end of 2020; and as I said previously, that's on schedule. There are some copper tonnes that do come out of the system, but they're principally at non-copper managed assets. So you've got reduction in corporate operations such as the integrated nickel operations in Canada, you've got a small reduction of copper coming out of zinc, and obviously, mine -- kid-mine [ph] as well.

The cobalt guidance at 43,000 tonnes this year is -- it reflects Mutanda is still operating. And then, we are -- as you probably have seen in the media; we're in the process of actually shutting Mutanda right now, and you see the decline in cobalt tonnes coming out. The 29 is the most you achieved at Katanga -- the 29 guidance plus or minus 4; as obviously as you'd be aware, some tonnage coming out of other operations such as Maroon [ph] and a small amount out of the Canadian operations as well.

Looking at coal guidance; we've revised this year down a little bit, it's principally come about because of the reduction within some of the Colombian operations, and we've also had to have a safety outage at one of our South African mines. We do see the tonnes decline into next year, that's fundamentally as a result of some high ratios at some of the Australian operations, and a reduction at one of the underground mines in Australia where we have two long-wall moves rather than the usual one long-wall move but after that the profile flattens out. Within that profile there is also the United operation which is a 50% joint venture of which our share is ultimately 2.5 million tonnes over the period, it starts -- it's really starts producing towards the end of 2020. So each area, generally steady sort of production, and as we'll talk about in the marketing later and there is some slides on it -- in a world where it is difficult to permit mines, and where we are seeing coal demand growth; we'd expect that the returns on that tonnage should start to look quite interesting.

As I foreshadowed earlier on, zinc has got quite an interesting profile and you'll there is quite a bit of variability across our diverse portfolio that we have there. We are seeing -- and included in that is the Antamina zinc where we are seeing some very significant increases over the next couple of years. It's just the nature of the SCON [ph] deposits, you go through these periods of high zinc, and in fact, there is a little bit more zinc than copper in the next couple of years. But that then declines again, and that's at top of that bar chart. But also we are commissioning our Zhairem project in Kazakhstan, and that ramps up next year, and then grows very rapidly, it produces a significant amount of zinc in 2021, but then trends towards the steady state sort of output of around 150,000 tonnes of zinc per annum from 2022-2023 onwards. Australia; very steady outputs at McArthur River and George Fisher and Lady Loretta complexes, and South America, something over [indiscernible] we have not included -- in those numbers you'll see it in the footnote our Volcan business which is quite an important tonnage for us, it isn't included in that. But within our South American operations, we are seeing a bit of a decline towards the end of the period as a couple of the mines such as Iscaycruz have come out of the system. But we have Volcan which is a very important resource for us that we'll fill those gaps overtime. So, really interesting from zinc's point [ph].

Nickel guidance; I've talked to what is happening at Koniambo, and as I said, I'm actually pretty pleased with the steady state because it said we're not happy with it's absolute level of output at this point in time, but we will be in the 30,000 to 40,000, the lower end of 30,000 to 40,000 range next year and we will see that grow over the period with ultimate target as I said, being around 50,000 tonnes. But we are getting great performance out of the power station and the net plant itself is starting to perform in a predictable and perhaps, more reliable way. I know you will see that Integrated Nickel Operations; we actually have tonnes coming down, we've known this for some period of time and it's a result of the Sudbury operations volume coming down which is something that we've seen for a while. However, because of decision-making that was made some years as to win to ramp-up the other thing [ph] that we have a bit of a decline, but then it picks up again. And in fact in 2020 -- just beyond 2022, we see the nickel output in the Integrated Nickel Operations normalized again.

The projects that we have there with the two new Raglan operations are on-schedule, I've said through that team about 10 days ago. And went through those projects in Canada, and we're satisfied with the way that they are heading. Mount Marion [ph] continues to be a good performer, it's output is very consistent through the period, and it continues to have the sweetener of a little bit of cobalt in there which when we get a good cobalt price is very beneficial for that operation.

Oil; this isn't -- and Steve will talk later on about the earnings associated with this E&P profile. But we are building up from something that was in terms of 150 to over 650 over this period which is pretty exciting for the whole business. It's associated with some decent work that's happened in Chad in terms of the Badila oil field that is sitting at the bottom of that bar chart. And with -- from the work that we've done we're seeing some steady growth in volumes there. Then what we are seeing in Equatorial Guinea is actually the oil equivalent of the gas that we're producing, and we are in the process of bringing in the gas project in the LAN [ph] field, and we expect that that will be really kicking in and starting to produce from quarter one 2021; very, very positive project with very short paybacks. So it's something that's been a good development for us. And obviously, Cameroon, is a little bit of cream on top of that with the volumes increasing in Cameroon as we get the Bologna [ph] field producing.

So -- excuse me, so steady over the period in terms of volumes but we do need to look into the future in terms of what options we have to increase our output when markets in the -- when the markets are right to do that. And as you know, we don't like to bring the volumes on until we think the market can accommodate those volumes without damaging the rest of our business. And we have a -- we do have a tremendous suite of opportunities and options across our mining portfolio. So, you will see the projects listed there; I think you all will be familiar with all sorts of resources and reserves that we have in those business. But Coroccohuayco project, for example, is very well positioned so that we can maintain levels of output at our Antapaccay operation in Peru; that typically runs at around 200,000 tons of copper, and Coroccohuayco is there on this boundary, as the grades go down, and Antapaccay provides us the option to obviously invest and maintain those sorts of levels of output.

Ivan spoke earlier on about the Collahuasi project or opportunities, that is reserve and resource that just goes on and on and on for decade after decade. And obviously, as the market demand increases and we're talking a bit later on about electric vehicles and decarbonization and the impact that has on demand for copper, but having projects such as Collahuasi sitting over some projects, it's a highly productive highly profitable mine, but having that optionality sitting within Collahuasi to grow that business is of massive value to us as well. And then, also obviously we want to talk about Mutanda. We've taken that offline, we are progressing the studies there at the pre-feasibility stage, and we will decide how we and what we do with that when the time is right. There are number of factors that we will need to consider including our cobalt supply demand, but also the tax regime and the progress has been made within the DRC as to whether or not that facilitates bringing the asset back sooner rather than later.

Nickel; we are progressing those projects, the Nickel Rim Depth, which is technologically very advanced operation. It's -- it will be the first all-electric whole mine underground, it is reaching depths and temperatures that other mines don't but we remain very confident that is -- it's a great projects, and it allows us to take our iron ore complex back to the levels of the previously -- in terms of nickel output, and obviously, the Raglan projects. And there is more upside around those Raglan projects in terms of the ore body there; it's a tremendous ore body and is a very important contributor to that region.

Zinc; I touched on Volcan earlier on, it is an incredibly prospective area. We have a wide range of projects within Volcan that are being studied, the couple that are already being brought on in terms of small open pits over the next year or so and that remains an interesting prospect for us in terms growing our interest in that business if that's a doable venture. In Kazakhstan, we are currently getting to the last 6 to 9 months of the construction of around the Zhairem project; so that comes the next year with lots of big tonnes next year but the year after that suffering in a some very significant tonnages. But we also further have a number of options there where we can grow our zinc business as demand comes with that.

And in coal; we've always talked about the fact that we do see demand continuing at current levels, particularly with growth in some of our stations in Asia, and we have a fair amount of optionality there to bring projects and to meet that demand as it arises. And some of them are continuations of existing operations such as Glendell and Mangoola and Bulga, as well as the HVO extension, and we've all seen the power of those reserves at HVO are, but also more recent prospects such as the Valeria project that we acquired from Rio Tinto about 18 months ago.

Probably, the most important thing I can end on in terms of the operational update is; where we are with safety. And the last time I spoke to you we said that we were in a bad place and the results were unacceptable. And the reality is we're still in that bad place in terms of number of fatalities that we've had year-to-date, 16 in all. And if we look at the details in there, we can see that the majority of them are in our Copper African operations but we've also had a significant number of fatalities in our zinc business. Our coal business has had a fatality, as well as our alloys business; both of those occurring in South Africa. This is something that has shocked the business to the core; we know that this is something that we have to deal with, and we are dealing with it.

We've -- in terms of the African operations, right from when we started having a problem in Zambia, we brought in a very significant team to work through that business. And certainly, if you look at Mopani today, it's a very, very different business to what it was when we had those fatalities; it continues to have challenges but we have looked at the actual management structure within Mopani and made very significant changes there in terms of how accountabilities are structured, in terms of how training is done, we've changed the rosters on the line, we have done a major review of the contract operations within that business, and we do believe that we have set Mopani on a course for -- to be successful in terms of it's safety outcomes. Similarly, the DRC; we've got a lot of new people on the ground there, we've brought in some additional reserves -- resources to help us work through the problems that we have there to make sure that we fully understand every aspect of those operations, all of the hazards associated with it, and that we eliminate those issues.

So within our African operations, we've had very significant interventions. I personally have been within those operations six times this year, and we will continue to maintain a senior management focus on those until they are absolutely right.

As far as Kazzinc is concerned, currently we have a team of 30 people working through our Kazzinc operations, addressing some of the -- well, we think our shortcomings there -- it's proving to be a very cooperative and very structured, and hopefully, very successful process. I was there about three weeks ago, I'm there again next week working with the intervention team plus the Kazzinc management team. We are going to eliminate these fatalities, and we know what we have to do; where we have safe work working well in our business across our suite of 150 assets, it works very, very well. And we have a very large number of assets that run year after year, large suites of assets that run year-after-year without serious incident. So, we do not have to do it; we just need to make sure that these focused assets to challenged assets that we've got it in place and working. We're not in a good place when it comes to safety, we do know what we have to do, we are doing it and we will turn the ground.

Hi everyone in the room, and those that may be listening or watching through the web. Peter has taken a few slides that I historically would have covered in this presentation. So to lighten my load [ph], we'll just jump straight into some of the financial building blocks and the way we see the business in terms of closing in on 2019 but more importantly, as we look towards 2020.

So as in previous periods, we've tried to give you some expectations on some cost build-ups for 2020, and I can give maybe a few points beyond that. So copper was the key one that we clearly had with some underperformance at Katanga and Mopani in a cost sense, and in the delayed sales of cobalt, all these things, of course with applying cobalt as a byproduct towards the copper costs that we have within that business. So, the -- in terms of the graphs you can see at the bottom, '18 was obviously actions; the 2019 H1 update, that was the full year guidance update that we gave back in August, we're not going to be freshening that up now, we don't see any great need to do that at the moment, and well obviously, in couple of months we will see all again for actual delivery in respect of the 2019 performance. But the 2020 is then predicated on the production profile that Peter went through, as well as what our cost expectations are for 2020.

So we will -- we think we will be turning the corner reasonably materially on the copper business as we go from 2019 into 2020; you can see, hopefully, that's a peak of 156 and 120. So ex-Africa, we've been pretty stable at that 101 down into the '80s, that's the rest of the business including Africa, it's peaking up at 156 reducing to 120 with some further downward pressure on that unit cost towards 2021, and once Katanga is towards the 300, and we're normalized our level of cobalt sales, and the cost structure is again more optimized around the -- particularly, the acid plant coming in through the first half of next year which will significantly reduce the cost structure of that business as well. So, later on you will see based on the 1.3 million tons copper at that cost structure; we'll be doing at spot price, it's down on copper and those byproducts around $3.6 billion of EBITDA and copper which will be a pick-up on this year, notwithstanding the reduction in Mutanda; those were not contributing cash flows from both, a free cash flow or an EBITDA given the copper-cobalt and cost structure and tax structure within that particular business.

On zinc, nothing has changed in terms of overall cost structure, it just looks spreadsheet-wise like we've got some tick-up in unit cost per ton of zinc produced, it's just we're adding quite a bit of zinc; mathematically that zinc is not proportionately bringing the byproducts like the gold we have as well, we obviously have the lesser costly operation which is steady at around 500,000 but the growth in zinc tonnes as Peter mentioned, primarily coming Zhairem, a little bit of lead, but essentially a zinc operation in the Peru, the restart of Iscaycruz as well, so quite a big pickup, a 150,000 ton you can see on the zinc side. And you just throwing less byproduct, absolute volume across bigger tonnes, you've reduced the structure with the overall shape of that business that the 2020 would produce around $1.7 billion of EBITDA in the zinc business as well.

Nickel at the 125,000 tonnes flat cost structure; they are stable unit cost to second quartile cost structure as we see that particular business as well, that reducing EBITDA around $0.7 billion at that level as well going through a little bit of a dip in INO exactly as Peter said through the depletion of some of the older projects and the new investments we're doing in -- on the depths around Sudbury as well as the regular extension, so it should see that -- it's just outside the forecast period when you see that additional pickup beyond into 2023.

And then, the coal is the dip next year as Peter said down to 125; that's a bit coming out of Australia and a little bit coming out of Colombia, fairly stable cost structure. And the way we see current net pricing, it's quite a complicated model that we throw all the ingredients into -- off Newcastle [ph] but you've got stable domestic pricing in some countries, you've got the coking coal byproducts, you've got the rarest quality differentials, you've seen some closing of the gap between some of the European South African FOB pricing; in the last three or four weeks I think there is some benchmarks, we've seen some $30 per ton increase is particularly [indiscernible] coming out of Columbus. So that's all thrown into the big part and you have an average realization of around 70 or so to current price giving a $23 a ton margin across our 135 million tonnes which is around $3.1 billion of EBITDA into 2020.

So, where we have lost -- I mean where we have managed tonnage around the overall market where we have reduced tonnage and it hasn't come at the expense of cash flow; on the contrary, it may have been converting negative consumption of cash flow into a more positive cash flow environment. You've seen it, we don't give the numbers over here but ferrochrome also in South Africa is a good example of that as well where you can see earlier on in the profile dropping about 100,000 tonnes or so of ferrochrome and that is very much in response to the current weaker ferrochrome pricing environment as well.

We'll then move into CapEx as well, a few things have changed, either the footprints on the accounting; I've tried to do a bit of a like-for-like, but overall, fully loaded CapEx around $5 billion over the next three years, 2020 to 2022, that's up from around $4.8 billion when we're here 12 months ago, looking at average from '19 to '21. In the middle of the chart I've tried to show what's more of a like-for-like comparison against last year and what's either additional accounting and/or footprint within the business as well, that would explain some of the movements. So we've got an average effectively $0.2 billion per annum uplift at December, there are various ups and downs, and I'll talk about some of those. But essentially, also the Astron business, that's the downstream refinery and marketing and distribution down in South Africa, which we closed in May this year that wasn't part of any of the numbers that we had last year. There was an expectation that that would close, and it was taking it well but it wasn't baked into any of the numbers at that particular point in time. Now, we can also come and show what the cash flow and the EBITDA profile of that business as well as it looks going forward.

The impact of the new leasing standard; you will be familiar in your various coverage universe, I think been modestly affected by compared to some other big oil and gas companies and the likes. We had a pretty much -- all your previous operating leases have now been capitalized, and we'll also -- similar type transactions will be similarly treated going forward as debt like and CapEx obligations going forward. That itself is around $200 million -- $0.2 billion for periods '19 and '20, things that were already baked into our business plans that are now coming on us effectively CapEx and capitalized as now. A good example of this, for example, in the next year or two will have to replace a big ice breaker ship up in Raglan given the territory up there, it needs to work, this is a piece of equipment when you do buy that has a life of about 20 years. This is a typical leasing type of vehicle that you have, we've been running with operating lease expense; that's a piece of kit that's going to have to be replaced in next 12 to 18 months at somewhere in the order of $100 million, that's got to change in geography in terms of where it goes.

So, that's essentially in the -- some of that sort of infrastructure type things that may have been least led in the past. We've also got some -- which would be no different I would imagine, within the industry itself we've looked long and hard around all the different 150 [ph] sites, and looked at where we need to allocate and spend a little bit more money around even being more conservative and robust around tailings dam structures and reinforcements, and just building in more and more buffers around some of the technical probabilities and statistics and events that goes into. So these are being led through the industry that led through Canadian standards as a variety of the industry moving towards -- trying to obviously get the market comfortable around that residual list that obviously looks. So, I guess there is some additional money that's been built in and allocated within the budget during that particular period. And those are all negatives in terms of some extra -- Astron [ph], there is some leasing, there is some extra TSF that's gone in there less on the other side, there has been offsetting savings just around project not using all the contingencies and ethics savings that have come through; Mutanda, for example, obviously in scope has obviously come out of that.

So looking at '19; like for like, we would have been 4.6. So there's an extra 4.4 that's coming around at capitalization, at leases and obviously, the Astron next year as well will be 5.5 fully loaded, 5.1 under like-for-like, 4.7 and it does go onto 2022 which is the period currently will be beyond the current investment cycle, that's not to say we're not going to come in and initiate and talk about some of those other growth options at the appropriate time that Peter spoke towards as well. We're also doing a little bit more work around some of the various studies drilling, feasibility-wise, that does allow one to push the button and to monetize some of these projects as a bit more that's going into some of those studies being, Poly-make, be it [indiscernible], copper; there is a bit more money that's going into overall drilling and studies across that business.

On the far right; so oil -- hopefully, it will generate a return. We think that the returns, the IRR [ph] is the paybacks, so sufficiently robust, particularly in E&P side and certainly overtime on the Astron side; so what is the potential EBITDA of that industrial business look like going forward from a rounding error, clearly in 2018, and even this year in 2019 to -- it's sort of $65 a barrel, you get over 650 in 2022, and with exactly at the time that your CapEx profile also then peaks and starts turning south. You have significant free cash flow generation coming out of this business at that particular point in time.

The marketing part of the business; unfortunately, not going to tell you too much or update too much on that front other than suffice to say we'll be within the range even after the cobalt mark-to-market adjustment that we spoke about back in the June number. There was a $350 million non-cash amount that was announced, of course, with the pickup in cobalt prices, particularly on the back of Mutanda going to care and maintenance; that sort of came back to about $80, it's now back on seeing to the $16 [ph]. Of course, some of that $350 million would have -- would not be that number, it would be a lesser number; but even post-cobalt, the fully absorbed number as we go through to the end of the year will be tracking within the range as we go forward. So, we would -- I think 950 net of cobalt for first half; so the combined effect of all that will move us into the range as we speak as well.

In the absence of anything that you know -- we know, the business itself, the performance of the overall business; we think that market conditions for 2020 -- middle of the long-term range is a fair sort of anchor for now as we move forward in terms of the marketing range as well. So we're coming fast in a month or two, and we'll tell you where we finished up for the year.

In terms of building blocks cash flow generation at spots, despite some tonnage declines be it in chrome, be it sort of pulling a bit of Colombian coal, whether it be some of the other business that hasn't come at the expense of cost structure margin generation, that's exactly the thesis both, Ivan and Peter, spoke to the value of the volume thesis. So this is building up the way we would see at 2020 illustrative cash flow generation, EBITDA spot price at $12.4 made up of the copper-zinc-nickel-coal. The other is in the $0.4 which is a combination of oil for alloys, other bits and pieces, less the $350 million or so of SG&A. And the marketing EBITDA that's midpoint EBITDA of the 2% -- the 2.7 that we just spoke about 2.7 cash taxes, interest and other coming through based on that generation, that's -- obviously, interest rates will be coming down a bit. So we've seen some reduction in funding costs from just below sort of 3.9 to more like 3.7 or something on an overall -- blended between our fixed and floating exposure that we have; and that's a CapEx -- cash CapEx at the 5.5, less than 200 of capitalized leases, so that's going to be the cash generation at spot prices that we go through.

In the Appendix sheet on Page 31; I'm not going to go there on the slide itself but we have provided some of the sensitivities against those assumptions as we stay at the moment. So Top 4 would be copper, 10% sensitivity against those numbers around $700 million, 0.7 against current prices. Aussie dollar, interestingly, makes it at number 2 on the podium, under 10%, followed by coal and zinc on the Top 4 as we go through those.

We'll just finish up a page on balance sheet and capital structure. Generally, as well as you know, this year 2019, distributions and buybacks; there was 27 base distribution, $0.20 paid in respect of '18 cash flows. The 2 billion share buyback program is nearing completion, it will be done by the end of the year. Again, Appendix 29; I think it was -- show us the latest share count and the projection towards end of 2019. We would have bought back a little over 7%, I think of the -- overall shares since the share buyback started July last year. And the all-in purchase price, if you've been tracking that, is less the dividends that have obviously been saved through forgoing that on the shares would roughly be sort of at the money; so at the money sort of circular that we reported.

2020; the minimum distribution policy, that's obviously anchored in around being able to model something. Given the free cash flow generation, $4.4 billion, that I've just -- obviously run through at the current prices, we'd be seeking in the absence of any updated and further news around macro and developments that of course we would reflect the latest news and understanding and projections of the business and prospects of the business going forward in February but we'd obviously -- we would seek to match 2019's distribution of $0.20 when we get to the end of the year, being comfortably well covered $4.4 billion cash flow today covering that $2.6 billion, 1.7 times. We would obviously -- we have our Chairman here in the audience who will be presenting over a meeting in a couple of months to clearly discuss and define on what's the appropriate level for 2020.

Net debt maintained at 10 to 16 range, augmented. What I have put a footnote now that -- there in at footnote one, is reflecting the new leasing standard -- industrial leasing. I'm not looking to make any adjustments to that particular range; so the ice-breaker I mentioned, obviously, the fleets that we might choose in the future to release some of our contractors to bring onto the balance sheet that will be certainly covered within the range. I'd be looking to exclude within that range, not for the purpose of net debt to EBITDA ratios or whatnot, but the marketing leasing that will come on to our balance sheet that is -- it was around $0.6 billion at the end of October; I don't know what it's going to be from month-to-month because every time we go out there and charter vessels for 15 months to handle, this is within our trading business, maybe $10 million a month, whatever you're paying, suddenly there is a $30 million lease liability or something for a very short-term things.

So you can see those $0.6 billion, it's primarily chartered vessels and storage facilities within the business, and more than 50% of that -- those commitments expire within a period of two years. So these are very short-term sort of consumable logistics type aspects of our marketing business that can go down to zero, it can get to $1 billion [ph], these things is cleaning out part of your long-term capital structure. So just for the purpose of 10 to 16, I think the guidance should be seen in the context of normalizing for that. But at their net debt EBITDA level, were $1.24 billion at June; as Ivan said, we'd look in the current period to try move that more and forwards towards one-time as opposed to not letting it go up, it's not dying a ditch [ph] sort of one times, if it's 1.05, 1.07, 1.17; these are this pretty conservative numbers as you would all attest to.

Non-core asset disposals; yes, the $1 billion target is still something which we are chasing internally from non-core long-term asset monetizations. We've completed about $0.3 billion, not much of sort of fanfare around that stuff, it's a whole collection of various shipping assets and other infrastructure, smaller stakes in listed companies and likes and some other monetizations but it does add up throughout around $0.3 billion, and a variety of other areas in the same infrastructure shipping long-term loans, long-term receivables, VAT; there is all sorts of things from which it could ultimately liberating -- unlock some cash that's part of that asset that clearly within a modeling or an asset sense is not something that you would otherwise be accounting for building into the underlying cash flow of the business as well.

So with that, we'll let Ivan wrap it up.

Okay. So, how is Glencore positioned? We think we're well positioned; as I said earlier, we've got the right commodities. I don't want to repeat on this slide too much, but as I said, and it's been proven over the last two years; if you look at both nickel and zinc, there has been a deficit and because of the deficit, you take nickel over 2017, 2018 there was about 150,000 ton deficit in '17, about 180,000 ton deficit in '18, and '19 a bit less around about 60,000 ton deficit we believe.

So if you look at nickel, we've reduced the stocks considerably over the last 2-3 years and we're down to 15 days consumption, which is extremely low; very low for zinc, and as you see the graph, there has been a zinc deficit over the last 2-3 years and we've run down to three days consumption sitting in inventories around the world, and the same goes for copper. Now, if you look at copper, what is interesting, demand for copper has not been great; we all know what's been happening in China in the first part of the year, it's picking up now towards the end of the year, that we see more grid spending and there is more spending on the grid; so demand is picking up for demand of copper but it has not been great during the year. But even if you look at it with the mines that are reducing production and new mines coming up to production, we don't believe there was much supply growth during the year. In fact, we believe a slight deficit, so even with falling demand we still had a drawdown of inventories down to tender inventory. And as you can see from the graph there, that's extremely low if you look at historical euros [ph].

So we believe the commodities which we handle, the key commodities, copper-zinc nickel; there is a shortage, there is -- potentially, if demand picks up around the world, especially with copper hopefully next year with more grid [ph] spending, more consumption of copper we will see the market starting to pick up as the inventories are at these low levels, so we will need a lot more supply coming into the market.

So looking away, we're well positioned. As I said earlier, with urbanization occurring around the world, especially in China, more urbanization, increase in the population, another 2 billion people in the population by the year 2050; that benefits all our commodities. You can see definitely with infrastructure consumer spending, etcetera, should be good for all our commodities. Thermal coal; we know we are competing with renewable energy and you will have more renewable energy, and therefore, coal will have to coexist with renewable energy but coal still forms a large base-load of the energy supply in the world and electricity generation.

So to give you an idea, if you look at the energy in the world; we believe today -- what we know today, coal represents around about 26% of the world's energy supply, by the year 2030, we believe that will go to on to run about 22%, 23%. However, even with reducing to those levels, because you got to remember, renewables cannot fill this gap. Today, renewables represents what -- I think around about 7% of electricity supply, it will potentially grow by the year 2030 to 18%; so therefore coal surely has to form a big part of that base-load.

Now, as I said earlier, going down from 26% of energy's production down to 23% of energy coming from thermal coal; you're still going to be more thermal coal. Today, the world consumes around about 7.5 billion tonnes of thermal coal, in 2030, even with the decrease down to 23% we'll be consuming around about 7.6 billion tonnes of thermal coal. So even if you look at just pure electricity to get just energy, electricity today -- coal producers around about 38% of the world's electricity. By the year 2030, we predict it will go down to 29%; even at that level, electricity today consumes around about 3.5 billion tonnes of coal, going down to 29%, we'll still consume around about 3.6 billion tonnes of coal. So therefore, the consumption of coal will continually to increase even with this now [ph]. Renewables can fill the gap, but not enough of the gap. So we believe coal has a future and will be required for the base load energy in the world going forward.

Electrification; we all know about the EVs and the effect of EVs on the major commodities. We're predicting around about 580 million electric vehicles will be existing in the world by the year 2040, and I'll go into more detail what we see going forward by the year 2025; but naturally that bodes well for the bulk -- import of our commodities, nickel, cobalt and copper, which we all know is going to be utilized in the vast amount in electric vehicles. Thermal coal; once again, I've spoken about it. Demand continues, and especially in Asia, and I will give you a graph on that later on to talk the effect of the demand for thermal coal and the increase of thermal coal in Asia.

Decarbonization of energy, wind, solar, the amount of copper that's going to be required in those traditional energy systems. Renewables will create more use of the copper actually, and as we said; the battery system, storage systems -- and that is going to have an effect on both, nickel and cobalt. And -- so, that even as we go more into renewables we'd be utilizing more of these commodities. And once again; I said thermal coal will have to coexist with the renewables. Carbon capture/storage; I think it will become an important part of the energy used in the coal-fired stations. They are left to have more carbon capture to ensure that we burn coal a lot cleaner.

So, looking -- going forward; sorry, wrong one [ph]. Just as I spoke earlier, about -- as we talked about -- CO2 emissions by 2030 will require an additional copper -- a nature of 22 million tonnes of copper by the year 2030. So that gives you an idea today where the copper market is around about 24 million tonnes, we'll need to use over the next 10 years another 22 million tonnes which gives you an idea we will have to grow roundabout 3.6% annually copper production, and as you know, during 2018 we've only grown at about 2.6%. So it gives you an idea just if you look at windmills, solar, etcetera -- the amount of copper that's going to be required by the year 2030 with this decarbonization effect; very good for the copper demand.

Looking forward, if you look at electric vehicles; what is the fact we spoken about this before at various conferences and the effect of nickel demand and cobalt demand on electric vehicles. Today the world produces roundabout -- I'd say about 2.7 million electric vehicles a year and 100 million car market per annum. So, we utilized roundabout 95 metric tonnes of nickel in today's 2.7 million vehicles. Going forward to 2025, we predict that there will be about 11.5 million electric vehicles being produced per year. To get there, we're going to have to produce another 330,000 tonnes of nickel per annum to meet that demand. Today, we produce -- which is utilizing electric vehicles at the 2.7 -- roundabout 95,000 tonnes; we're going to have to increased 330,000 tonnes taking it to 425,000 tonnes of nickel per year produced by the year 2025. And today, you know, we produce roundabout 2.4 million tonnes of nickel.

Cobalt is even bigger -- a bigger story. If you look at cobalt today, as I said the same story, 2.7 million vehicles being produced today, utilizing roundabout 27,000 tonnes of cobalt. Going forward to the year 2005, once again, 11.5 million electric vehicles; we're going to need another 73,000 tonnes of cobalt, that's taking us up to 100,000 tonnes of cobalt per year. Noting today, we only produced about 120,000 tonnes of cobalt. So there is no doubt the effect of electric vehicles will have an extremely positive effect on the demand for cobalt and nickel going forward.

Coal; as I said before, this gives you an idea of what's happening in the world as coal, as I said, it's still going to be base load. We're still going to be burning more coal by the year 2030 than we do today, even with a decline or percentage of the energy mix. But gives you an idea, if we take a look at all the new coal-fired stations being built around the world today, especially in Asia, by the year 2030 we're going to see demand growth increased by about 160 million tonnes. The slide -- just the graph down below shows you the new capacity which is being built, which areas -- Asia -- North Asia, plus 20 million tonnes; Southeast Asia, plus 55 million tonnes; subcontinent, plus 55 million tonnes; Middle East, plus 30 million tonnes. That gives you an idea of 160 million tonnes new coal -- seaborne -- I'm talking about seaborne coal is required in the world today. So the demand does increase.

What is happening on the supply? And those are not -- that's not stories, that's new coal-fired stations we know, all being built and will be up and running by the year 2030. So we're talking Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, China -- those areas, Malaysia, Philippines; they are being built, so we're going to need that over there. What's happening on supply? We all know supply is getting more difficult to get financed to open up new coal mines getting difficult, Peter spoke about the permitting issues that you get in various countries to get permits is getting tougher.

The other thing is, Indonesia. Today, we all know, Indonesia produces and exports roundabout 425 million tonnes of coal, roundabout 42% of the world's demand. New coal-fired station is being built in Indonesia. Indonesia is not going to continue exporting 425 million tonnes -- 450 million tonnes of coal; it will decrease and therefore we're going to get this supply shortage. There is no question, and that graph shows you over there how drastic the supply shortage can be going forward. Even look at our operations in Colombia, Prodeco has got a shorter life, Cerrejon doesn't have a massive long life; so therefore, you do have depleting coal mines throughout the world. You have a look at the coal mines in South Africa, we know which ones are depleting and what's happening over there. What's happening in Australia; not many new coal mines being built.

So if you have a look at their graph; if you do have the plan, you supply, provided people can get the finance, provided you can get the permit, you still got a large deficit going forward. If you take -- if people don't pull those new mines and there is no expansion, we've got a bunch of mines; Peter gave you an idea of where we could expand our operations. But if we do nothing and we let our mines deplete, without plan -- they plan new supply, look at the gap we have there. So that's the question; what can fill that gap? Renewables ain't going to fill that gap. There is not many other places the world is going to go; so that gives you an idea. Even though coal is so called a negative commodity but the demand and the power consumption which it will need, especially the impoverished nations, and as I mentioned, the ones where they are all building these new coal-fired stations, they're going to need the supply from these operations. And as I say, if the planned new supply doesn't come into existence, we're going to have a deficit.

So that gives you an idea of the different commodities we have and what are our priorities going forward. I think we've covered most of these points; Peter gave a detailed description on issues on health and safety and how he is dealing with those, and he's got a big program, he gave the full details of that to ensure that Glencore is fatality-free going forward.

Ramping up the developed -- the ramp-up development assets, we spoke in detail about them last time. Peter updated you how they performing now, and Katanga, the one that we had the concern previously is performing well. The Mopani smelter will start in 2020, and Koniambo is the last one's we got to get operating stably and to eventually get it to it's 50,000 tonnes nameplate capacity. I assume Peter will get us there, let's wait and see.

Operating efficiency and capital discipline; we spoke about capital discipline. How important it is in our company; it's not about just building new mines, increasing production, it's all about what is better to this company, returning cash to shareholders or keeping it in the company to ensure it adds to the value, the NPV of the portfolio, and we look at that all the time. Balance sheet; we spoke about -- Steve gave the full details. We've got a robust balance sheet, we'll maintain a robust balance sheet going forward, and we will live within those criteria which we have laid down for the company.

The last thing; we always talk about it, the transition to a new generation of leadership, therefore it continue to occur in this company. We've said -- we've gone this -- I think I'm the third generation of the leaders of this company. There are few of us still left, the old guard, and we've got to transition to the new management during the year, and we'll do that very shortly. We'll start having the transition, moving forward to ensure that we've got a top younger new generation to take over the company going forward.

We believe with all those issues, the confidence and the stability of the company is well set for the future, and that gives you an idea to making sure all these priorities are put in place, we believe we're in a good position going forward, and the company will achieve it's required results going forward. Thank you. Questions? Martin, are you doing the questions?

Thank you very much. Sergey Donskoy, SocGen. Three short questions, if I may. On Page 16, the quarter guidance, specifically nickel. By looking at this chart, I think that looks like Koniambo is going to have costs in the ballpark of about 50,000 tonnes which taken into account of sustaining CapEx means the mines is probably approaching load right now [ph]. Is this all that can be expected from Koniambo going forward until prices increase? And hopefully, bring it into more cash flow positive territory or you expect some cost reductions down the road?

Second question, cobalt shipments at Katanga; I think that from third quarter results, it's -- the mine continued to ship below production. When do you expect cobalt shipments to normalize and basically, come in line with the production of volumes fourth quarter, next year?

And finally on the zinc production profile; you expect production to increase by basically 300,000 tonnes to drop to by 200,000 tonnes in 2023 which -- it looks a bit counterintuitive; you're basically increasing production exactly when the market has seems to fund a rough patch [ph] which goes a bit against your value over volume strategy. Did you consider -- and maybe taking a more gradual approach to expansions?

Ivan Glasenberg

Okay. On Koniambo, you're right mathematically that it's about trading water at the moment at the -- sort of annualizing towards 30,000 -- let's say, in terms of tonnages at the current pricing of $40,500 but that's clearly not where we expect Koniambo to be long-term; nor where some of the potential upside maybe in nickel margin; so there is work to get it. We're annualizing at 30, it's not where we're going to be for the full year this year. We took about 30 to 40 as being the range where it's going to be over the next two or three years. So at that level, that can start either higher prices or just that increase in production and cost absorption.

And now, from having gone through project to an operational, like we would do at every asset; they are looking at where there may be additional cost efficiencies which is easier to do when you are in a more steady state and sort of -- rather than then a continuous sort of project monitoring mode. So yes, it's trading water, which is not a bad place relative to currents [ph] being -- that's over the last two or three years. And once you start seeing the progression towards a long-term $50,000; pick your nickel price, it should start being a cash contributor. Is it going to be -- the sort of obviously, nickel price, whereas it will contribute nicely over a long period of time because it does have a very long life and extensive reserve base as it has within that business. Anything else – planning on that, Peter?

Peter Freyberg

No, I think that covers it. We have a number of initiatives there, obviously, getting the volume up will make a big difference. And we are looking at cost-cutting opportunities within the business; so working on both, numerator and denominator to make it more profitable.

Katanga cobalt shipment has been, obviously, a slow period for cobalt ships, not that the market necessarily needed more cobalt to be shipped. So it's just would have affected Katanga's own standalone prospects, which it is obviously as a separate company. But two issues to deal with; one of which was uranium content that was identified about 12 months ago, it's currently processing. Content that's almost 100% compliant now within the applicable regulations, that's been steadily increasing during 2019. The second ratio, which has then been -- that sort of delay in further generating both, salable as well as executing those sales is the drawing capacity which was delayed anywhere between three and four months and that's now just up and running now.

Now, we've had the first draw as Peterson operating 60% capacity and another dry will come on next year. So there will be a progressive process where it's going to be able to sell what is currently producing which is much salable. So if you assume 100% inspect, 60% of what they're producing and increasing overtime, that salable, it will start getting -- shipped across the border and there'll be a catch-up overtime of the backlog that either needs to get dried, as well as uranium dealt with which the solutions to do that overtime. So, it will be a big pickup in cobalt sales; clearly, it will be taking the place of Mutanda in terms of -- the sort of market-facing volume that's obviously coming through.

Just on Katanga, on the cobalt sales; that's really not the end of the world. And the market -- that's how we should be supplying it into the market; and by the time we do catch-up and you're selling the -- your own production against the mark; hopefully, the market will be in a position it can absorb that and that's the right place to be. So right now with a bit of a backlog, not the end of the world suits us.

Just on the zinc volumes; we are seeing and you would have seen on the graph that the zinc coming out of Antamina goes up and then reduces again in 2022. That's just the characteristic of the ore body? And we go through this very, very significant increase; actually it starts kicking in next year for the next two years. And then there is also a release of -- a large release of zinc in 2021 from Zhairem project; so we're going from zero at Zhairem, it ramps up to a very significant amount. And then only guess, the steady state at 2022; it actually drops downs again. And that stage [indiscernible] mine is starting in Kazakhstan is also starting to reduce. So, there is a bit of a balloon there but we start living out after that, understood.

Ivan Glasenberg

I'm telling you, if you will say should we be doing it because it's value over volume kind of thing; it's beyond our control really, Antamina, because it's a byproduct, it's just coming, there is nothing we can do about the reserve body. So even if I said to the guys, can we reduce the zinc from net operation, etcetera; it's impossible, you've just hit that reserve body where you've got to do it -- produce that amount of zinc. But I think also knowing that we have this profile, you sort of spike up and then you go down in 2022; you have -- I mean Antamina normalizes, and you have some of the smaller assets in Canada and Peru deplete reserves. This is a production profile, the sales profile could also look different. So, I mean that's also something; you could see some temporary just buildup in inventories and sell it over a longer period in time. So, that's also something that once manages within the business.

Liam Fitzpatrick from Deutsche Bank; two questions on the asset base. The first one, I mean, you mentioned the quality at the start but you do have a long tail. So is there any ambition overtime to expand the divestment program or are you pretty happy with the asset base as it sits? And then secondly, perhaps one for Peter. If we look beyond the problem assets at the broader asset base that you have; I mean do you see a lot of scope to improve operations and take out costs? And is there any timing or sort of quantification that you can put around that? Thank you.

Okay, I'll talk about detail. Yes, we always look at detail. We do have a bunch of assets there that really don't add much value, but there is some of them to help on the trading business, and therefore it's a debate. You know smelters, etcetera; which ones you keep doing, keep does it help on the trading; so we're reviewing it all the time. So yes, I think we will be getting rid of some of the tail assets, some of it -- Steve's good, his $1 billion. Some of the -- some were bigger even if you talk some of the listed investments we can look at and when we do dispose of those that will be a big amount. Some of the Tier won't give big value but it takes a lot of management time away. So we continue to look in that, that's what Peter keeps look at but that's a debate what it brings to the trading? Can that marker turn you at an example, Bolivia. Bolivia -- our Bolivian assets have a good reserve base, it's a great reserve, we never intended developing those assets big because of the political situation in the country.

So we're carefully monitoring the political situation there, we'll see what happens and even if it does become a basement-friendly environment, we could re-look at Bolivia and see what we do there. So that's the way when we look at the tail, we've got to look at various ones, there are certain smelters we could get if we want to get rid of -- don't make economic sense to own and we continue to look at that.

Just one, on -- across the suite of assets in terms of what improvements we can make; the focus that we are having on safety is resulting in some structural changes in those where we've got challenges but they are departmental challenges, and I actually think that the one will flow into the other, we've got different processes that are in place and we will see efficiency improvement. So a lot of the assets, a big part of the portfolio is going to be managed slightly differently going forward in terms of operational excellence and making sure that we have reliable steady performance that's linked to safety, but it always is also linked to productivity and output, and therefore cost. So yes, I do think there are going to be improvements and those changes are happening -- have happened and continue to happen, where they need to happen. So I expect to see that over the next 12 to 18 months, we'll start to see some benefits from that.

Like all the other mining companies, we looking at technology, etcetera, we are playing core technology, the Isa smelting unit, which has a large technology unit, we've got HBS in Canada which is also looking at different processing methods. So we're looking at that lack of the other mine, we look at electric machinery as Peter said, and we've got the deeper electric, fully -- fully electrified underground in Canada, at Sudbury. So, we like all the other mining, we've got Peter continue looking at that where we can cut costs with extra technology, etcetera.

Hi guys, it's Ian Rossev [ph] from Barclays. Just a couple of questions from me. First of all, on the operational sort of performance and guidance, just comparing Mopani's guidance to what you said in the August results? And it looks like it's already 30% to 35% downgrade to the profile, if you can just maybe talk about that? And then perhaps just more broadly, I mean obviously you talk about stability and consistency of operational and financial performance in that slide; Ivan, I mean at what stage do you feel you will have confidence in the operational guidance, you give us that the market can ascribe more -- I guess a higher multiple on these guidance and that we shouldn't expect any further downgrades growth going forward.

And then just on the increase in the CapEx line, Steve, you haven't really talked much about the Astron business. Obviously, the returns in the first half didn't look spectacular, it was loss making. Could you maybe just sort of talk more broadly about that and maybe some of the other investments that have higher CapEx? And what returns are actually these business is bringing given you've spent about $1 billion acquiring that business?

Just quickly on the Mopani, you've got two assets sitting in one bar. And if you subtract one from the other, you're going to get to perhaps wrong answer. We are -- we have got a little bit of conservatism in that guidance for the African copper assets but my comments about ramping up Katanga, I believe, continue to be valid and that's what we're aiming at. And obviously we are scheduling to restart the furnace of the smelter at Mopani in January. So we've added the two together but we are making sure that when you think about the total volumes in more or less going forward, that we can give you something that we can deliver. There is a bit of conservatism in that.

To your question, I have the confidence that we're going to deliver on it. Remember, we've got 150 assets around the world; all our assets are running beautifully, no issues on the assets. So where did we have the issues? You know, you take all our Australian coal mine, South African coal mines, you take our ferrochrome operations, etcetera; yes, some we've cut back volume out of choice as I said earlier but generally we're hitting on all our assets, we're hitting our volume predictions. Where we've been missing as these ramp-up assets and that's what Peter spoke about. Those are the three Mopani, Katanga, Koniambo. So, I think if you take those three out of the system, the machine works. Now Katanga, next year will also move out of the system, it's going to be fully ramped up and as Peter said, by the end of 2020, we will be ramped up to 300,000 tons, copper 32,000 tonnes, whatever these cobalt, so that one will also move out.

So anyhow, the other two is Mopani which has to ramp up, hopefully we'll get it done by the end of 2021 and at 2020; and then there's also [indiscernible] and Koniambo is work in progress. So I think the rest of the assets comfortable, it's the ramp up as usual you're is going to watch, anyhow one of other mining companies look away -- anyone who is going to ramp up asset, how they're performing today and I think we've done pretty well. Yes, we had a bit of a miss on Katanga, we didn't hit the 285, we hit 235 or whatever the number is, but not too bad in a second euro production; and next year, we should hit the 300,000 tonnes, annualized towards the end of the year.

And in terms of Astron, we've obviously -- it's been, six months, we've been in the chair over there. As you would know of that investment -- yes, there was the acquisition, it also came with a commitment to spend around ZAR6 billion which is about $400 million over a 5-year period of incremental investment beyond what they're sort of steady state was already. We're still looking into both technically and optimizing sequencing what those might be. We can put more meat on the bone when those are finally approved. But what we've seen as a couple of areas that are going to be the focus over there; one, you've got a refinery there that's running about 80% utilization because it's going to go down for a 4 or 5 week shut every single year. And this absorbs the company no end; I mean, it's like 6 months to plan for this thing and then they do it over 5 weeks and no sooner or they start to think about the next shutdown, so that's why you running. So there is some plans as to how you can get that upto about 95%, 98%; even uptime and only take it down, maybe every 2 or 3 years for a few weeks.

The other thing with everything going on in the oil product market; it's also then things around qualities and the types of products that you are actually then producing around the low-sulfur, the plains, the IMO, the field, the local things. And there is some CapEx and numbers that we've seen around -- sort of, those are two of the bigger ideas in those things, these ought to be projects that incrementally deliver returns of at least 15%.

Besides that also we've received talks about Astron and the Brazilian asset, they help a lot of the trading having it short on the crude business, etcetera; also helps in the business and it benefits on the trading business, even though we run them independently, we do get the benefit on the trading side.

And actually the downstream is working very well, generating good cash flow, it's the refinery now -- is the one with this CapEx getting it on to. I mean, as I said; it already just feels like it's almost day one still. I think in February, we'll be able to talk a little bit more of that.

Paul Gait, Bernstein. Two questions, if I could. Just on the commodity markets; so first of all, cobalt and then coal. So on cobalt, I'm just wondering, have you seen any change in the sort of artisanal supply in Congo over the last 18 months? Obviously $100,000 a ton sort of incentivized to significant increase as the prices moved down; how is that sort of playing into the sort of supply-demand balance? And what is the sort of fundamental ability of that source of supply to continue going forward? And then, the second thing was on the coal market. Looking at that sort of deficit that you sort forecast there, and clearly, one of the areas where you could sort of see something stepping into fill that hole will be domestic production of coal thinking here sort of Coal India, also sort of the Chinese domestic production. So just wondering what your sense is on the price elasticity of domestic supply and how that looks under that kind of scenario? What is the ability of China to potentially increase meaningfully from here or indeed sort of Coal India to hit the sort of $1 billion ton per annum mark? Thanks very much.

Okay. Thanks, Paul. On artisanals in the DRC, naturally, when the price was high though artisanal with the numbers we got in it's actually open for debate how much is really artisanal mining. And if we look at the numbers in 2018, artisanal mining was roundabout 23,000 tonnes. Today, in 2019, artisanal mining dropped down to about 12,000 tonnes; so you have had a significant effect with the lower prices, and that going forward, you saw even the economies, authorities announced today somewhere they want to put a supply tightening on artisanal mining that they don't want this extra tonnage coming on the market and they're going to put some control, saw some announcement at an executive [ph] but something that they're going to do there regarding artisanal mining, they've been talking about it for a while. But you are correct, it came down.

Now, when you talk about coal; yes, we talked about 160 million tonnes, can that be fulfilled by industry -- the own supply? Now I spoke about seaborne coal, the 160 -- so we're looking at all the coal-fired stations that are in areas where it makes clear economic sense only to bring in imported coal. And you talked about Coal India; yes, Coal India, I think is producing around about 500 million tonnes to 600 million tonnes. Coal India to meet the demand that is required with the new coal-fired stations being built in India internally has to go to about 1 billion tonnes; whether they get there that's a debate how soon they can get there. I think we're talking about 2030, they're going to get to a billion tonnes.

So I don't think they will get there. So I think you're going to need even more seaborne coal potential, but where we talk about the 160 and we have got studies there all the time. He is talking about the coal-fired stations, they cannot use or unlikely to use because it doesn't make economic sense local coal and has to rely on imported coal. So we're not looking at all the coal-fired stations being built in India, China etcetera, which use local coal, we specifically targeting imported coal. So we believe solidly that seaborne coal, where we took 160 cannot be substituted by internal coal.

Two sort of related questions, first one is really just on the organization, if we go back to the IPO, the pitch was at Glencore was an organization run by traders and the traders ran the divisions we had all the traders up there. Today, we have an industrial gap there. Is this the new Glencore, I mean it looks like all those guys are gone and here's Peter, right. I guess, a related question what is the strategy in oil, again, Alex has gone. It seemed like it was a bit of a failed experiment going into Chad and now you are putting money back into it.

All right. Good questions. Yes, look, when we did go public also remember, it was the traders and we had the assets underneath and we are going to be asset trading company, we had asset managers sitting alongside the trade as you remember the model, it wasn't just the trade, the trades weren't running the assets. For example at that time, there were different -- there was zinc ore assets, there was a copper [indiscernible] and some of the assets, etcetera; so it was a long time. When we merged with Xstrata, we clearly did create the trader and their asset manager. Most of the department, while all the departments had an asset manager in the asset, running the assets; for example, Toll Peterson [ph] was the coal trade, Peter was the asset manager for coal. If you talk zinc, you had Daniel Marty [ph], the coal trader; alongside him you had Chris [ph] now running the zinc. The same for alloys; you had the trader -- you had Gary Nagle [ph] running the asset. So that model didn't change, that model still exists today.

So, exactly the same; every one of the department's you've got a trader alongside the asset manager who runs assets, the trader runs the trading, who works very close with the asset manager to ensure that we're not back to value over volume, he'll tell him what he believes the market can take, what the market can't take; please, I don't want you just producing for the sake of production, we go and sell at all; back to the zinc story, back to the cobalt story. That was the trader who said, "Hang on, we don't need all these tonnes in the market, we're going to screw the market. We're not going to make money at those mines, it doesn't make sense." So that model still exists.

What has happened today, of course you talk $12 billion, $14 billion of EBITDA; $2.2 billion EBIT -- yes, the trading is an important part of the business to market the tonnage from the asset as best as possible, third-party trading, very important; so that's not going to change. What we've done with Peter now, let's coordinate all those asset managers that they don't operate in silos; and that's what I felt before, we're operating too much in silos that we weren't getting the message from the top through how we should all run swapping people around which Peter has already been able to do. Even then, you had me at the top, but I couldn't look into every asset as Peter can because he is just focusing now on the assets. So he is moving people between the different assets; so it was just a matter of evolving, finding the right guy respected by the group who could take full control of all the assets with the asset managers still there; so not that much change from the past.

Back to oil; yes, upstream oil didn't turn out great. No secret, we go sit here and say Chad turned out great; you know, Steve has taken a few write-downs over Chad over the years. So, can I say our upstream at venture wasn't that great. Unfortunately, we did Equatorial Guinea, the first one, and it turned out well; so maybe the success of the first one was the problem of we thought we did have a good understanding of the upstream business. Turned out Chad, we did -- we -- you know, it didn't turn out the way we expected. So we've decided upstream not for us. We've got a bit left, as you know, we've got Equatorial Guinea, we've got Chad, and we've got this piece in Cameroon and we continue working that. Will we go more into upstream? No.

So the downstream business is more of the trading business, you can say. What we like about the downstream business, is there, it creates a short for the trading business for the crude for the products, etcetera with the distribution networks which regarding Aliset [ph] in Brazil, which we've got in Astron in South Africa. Right now, next year we're going to stop, we're going to see how it works. Can we get to grips over this business, how much does it help the trading base having a short and just sitting on the downstream business; and we'll see how it goes. But upstream, yes, it didn't turn out great.

Good Mr. Chairman? Our well expert, upfront.

Myles Allsop of UBS. A few quick questions. First of all, on the DRC; could you give us a sense where we are with the mining code and discussions with government. Also with the DRC, how quickly could you restart Mutanda, if the market was there for the volumes? Secondly, thinking more strategically now; if you continue to trade at a discount and you perceive it's because of being the largest seaborne producer of coal, what options will you consider to try and address those sort of the discount? And then the third question was going back to the very end of your presentation, when you talked about management and a year of transition. I didn't quite understand the timeframe here, you're looking at sort of bringing in some new management over the next 12 months or is it -- and what's your -- here for the next 5 years, so is it down to two, three?

Okay, let's take the first one, Mutanda. How quick Peter?

We can turn that on fairly quickly, if we needed to. There are some limited oxide reserves for the long-term future is in the sulphides and that study is ongoing, but I don't think we would, you saw the profile of the cobalt and you've heard us talk about the sort of growth that we expect in the cobalt market, I think we need to be cautious about how quickly we've roll that on. I heard your comment -- it's the market, but I don't think we would the short-term price increase in the cobalt market to bring that back on. I think we take a long-term view in terms of how the sulfide project works and how we ramp it up going through the remaining oxides. The question was on the mining code.

Yes, the mining code we continue, it is the new code, we have the stabilization agreement on the whole, the mining code. And therefore, we believe that should still being insisted; so we're reviewing it and we continue to talking to the government to see what we can do there but we're not sitting back. The other one you mentioned coal, yes, where to reduce coal, look right now, coal is there, it generates a large amount of EBITDA for the company, it's something we believe is good for the company going forward. Anything change in the future we got to review it. But right now, investors have not told us they go to divest in Glencore because of coal. There has been one [indiscernible] we did do the coal cap, we kept our coal production at 150 million tonnes and that's what we've done to satisfy the investors and that's where we are right now.

On management change; we've said -- and as I said earlier, these win to the third generation coming to the end of the time of the third generation, and not many of us old guys left. So the old guys will be leaving; how soon, we're reviewing it right now. I would imagine it would occur next year. So, we're reviewing it right now, we're looking at it when the right time for the management change to take place. We're going into the New Year, it's time to review it early in the New Year and we will be reviewing it as we get back to work in the New Year and decide where we need these last few management changes. So it should happen during the year.

Myself, I've always said that you know when the new management is in place and I hope we can get the new management in place as early as possible in the New Year. And then we're going to see -- once they are in place, I've always said; when one of those managers -- when there is sort of a lot of rumors who potentially could be there, there is a good crop of people who should take over. I've always said, I don't want to be an old guy running this company; and as soon as those guys are ready to take over, I'll be ready to step aside. So it could happen soon, no exact time; but as soon as I believe they are ready, I will move aside.

[Indiscernible], Credit Suisse. Two questions. Sorry, another one on coal and one on Mutanda. So on coal, you talked about the evolution renewables in some domestic coal. But how does the LNG market fit into that, given that's probably taken a lot of -- that sort of price action out market this year? And secondly, on Mutanda, you have talked about the future requirements of cobalt and said presumably, the only realistic way to bring that asset back would be the sulfide project. Have you got any provisional sort of indications on how big or expensive that project is going to be?

Peter?

I think it's too early to talk about that project, it's certain with -- at the option stage with the pre-feasibility stage. So…

And a lot of things effect for Mutanda, the mining code, effect of the mining code went to start-up, what the cobalt price is looking at…

We have existing infrastructure price…

And as Peter said, people starting this so far, there is still some off-sites left; so it's going to review it, so no rush. While it's the cobalt price, no rush; let's get it right, let's bring it online when we sorted out a lot of issues in the DRC and the cobalt price. On the call, I didn't quite understand your question on coal.

It's with the LNG market. So, you've seen a lot of coal gas switching this year, and I'm wondering how that fits into your sort of outlook on how much coal you think that we need to see more market?

Yes. The debate I'll continue to have on our Chairman -- but he is the LNG men; and we always debate how much can -- we talk about this 160 million tonnes of new coal, we know the coal-fired stations are being built a day, they can't switch to LNG, but can LNG plants in those countries beat the coal price. We believe that the coal price we're talking about hard for LNG to compete; we told $85, $90 Australian coal, Newcastle-type indicator; hard for LNG to compete in those areas. Now, if the coal price goes to $120, $130; yes, then your LNG could start kicking in. How much, how fast they can replace, we've got to wait and see. Now I know in Europe, we will say, look what happened in Europe; coal consumption in Europe went down, I couldn't remember what it was a few years ago, but it has come down to 60 million tonnes in a billion tonnes seaborne market.

As everyone is talking about Europe substitution of LNG gas, okay, there was a lot of gas, also because of the gas that came but Europe wanted to get out of coal, went into gas, and they had the gas there; so it's not a big player in the market but the other -- and they're paying more for the energy. Now the other poorer countries are not prepared to pay for higher priced LNG even though people may believe it's cleaner or not, that's another debate but coal is still cheaper at those prices.

Thank you.

Agree, Mr. Chairman?

Good afternoon, Sylvain Brunet with Exane. Two questions from me. Last, you talked about the old EV story, 2020 could be an interesting year. Just wondering, if you…

2020, I'm not sure of yet. I don't know many EVs are coming in 2020.

If we talk about the battery chain, what is your assessment of how much inventory is there and what they are doing. And my other question is on marketing which was fairly very good guidance, what would be the areas where you've been surprised positively or negatively which businesses have done better this year than you would have thought?

Ivan Glasenberg

Sylvain Brunet

Yes.

On marketing, simple; we all know oil performed well. You've seen the results come out from whether you're talking about the oil companies, where this BP and Shell, total they all having great results. You look at the other L1 trading companies they come out with various results different timing has been good. So well, trading results are very good but the rest has been okay. And as Steve says, we'll give the number once there were closures but oil has performed well. Copper-cobalt, not so great; you know about the situation in the cobalt division, so therefore we had the issue on the cobalt which is shifting from the one side to the other side. But overall, oil was a good performer. On the battery supply and the short -- I don't know the answer to that; really -- maybe, our cobalt guys know that a bit better than me. I haven't seen the number, I know cobalt, with the amount of cobalt sitting -- battery inventory, no idea.

I mean, it would be fair to say that that sort of order books and just generally engagement with our customers has been good on cobalt. And very diversified --

No, the demand for cobalt has picked up; you saw with the announcement of the shutdown of Mutanda with the cobalt price picked up. I think where was it -- it went from about $12 to $18.50, come back a bit off now down to $16.50, roundabout there. The percentage payables has increased, came down a bit but given the increase when we shut -- when we gave the announcement we'll be shutting Mutanda. Going forward, clear that our prediction is correct in the mind, and you read about the need of electric vehicles that are going to be built in Europe -- European car manufacturers. But we see it in the mind of people that are chasing us for long-term contracts; and we've said that we will only sign long-term contracts with a floating price but people are still locking in tonnages 5-10 years going forward, and we've signed a lot of contracts, you see, we keep announcing them as and when we sign them. We've done new [ph] call, we've done with BMW, there is few more coming, and as we saw sign them, we'll announce them.

But that's positive of this battery supply chain if they are obviously…

There is no doubt. And clean cobalt supply knowing it comes from an industrial producer like ourselves, most of the companies want to tie up long-term contracts.

Just a few specific questions. One, should we expect some working capital released next year specifically from the cobalt inventory sales one could calculate roughly $200 million could come from there? If the cobalt that was produced last year, it could get sold next year? Secondly, I'm surprised that the thermal mine costs guidance hasn't gone up more given kind of the production reduction that you're seeing, especially in Colombia. What is sort of the breakeven volumes beyond which kind of more drastic action would need to be taken there? And thirdly, again on the oil side; going back to the question on chart, that was -- that it's up for sale, is that still the case? Given the production guidance, kind of -- still looks like there is some growth there; so are you waiting for that dropped to get realized before you've kind of put that up for sale?

Ivan Glasenberg

Steven Kalmin

I mean, cobalt working capital release -- yes, we're obviously holding more than what we would regard as sort of normal optimum level. So to the extent we sell down below the levels we are now then clearly there will be working capital release and this scope over --the medium term to release quite a lot there, whether it's --within a 12-month period for 2020 and small something. Categorically say but there's obviously the trend is going to be towards working capital release within with --thermal costs. I think and again, it comes down to the fact that where tonnage has come down, that's been the higher cost tonnes have come down, so you're averaging benefit also from that we've got slightly better FX rates in Colombia and South Africa. On a sort of comparison, Aussie dollar has been hovering at 68 which is obviously the other factor. There is other consumables procurement benefits, we've had some savings have also been delivered that obviously baked into some of those numbers. But there is also -- not every ton of coal is the same as the other ton and we want to make sure we're taking the most profitable tonnes out. What was the other?

The chart -- Chad.

The Chad; is it still up for sale? We look at every asset as a potential being up for sale; at the right price we'll sell anything.

But I mean in terms of value maximization, would you look upto to sell once the [indiscernible] have ramped up or…

If you look at this profile, we look -- as you see, we've got a profile and if we get the right price, we'll look at it.

But obviously, these numbers we're given; you assume that there is -- assume there is no sale. So obviously, the CapEx production cash flows is obviously built-in; and if, for whatever reason there was something on that front, we would adjust accordingly.

Yes. Thanks very much. Thank you.

Okay, thanks.