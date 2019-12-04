Norsk Hydro: Back On Track - Full Power In Stable Waters

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF, OTCQX:NHYDY) is one of the world’s biggest producers of aluminium but also runs other operations, like a renewable energy segment or rolled products production. Earlier this year, the company had a headwind due to hacker attacks and still struggled with environmental issues from the year before. Accordingly, the stock didn’t perform very well. This article discusses to what extent the problems are addressed by management and whether there is currently an opportunity to invest in the company.

Let's revisit the recent issues and discuss the effect on the ongoing business before we start to dive deeper into the current financial situation and outlook of the company.

Environmental issues: What happened in Brazil?

One main point of environmental critic was spilling of untreated rain and surface water from its Alunorte facility into a Brazilian river (River Para) in February 2018 and endangered drinking water. The company apologized but couldn’t avoid legal actions from Brazilian regulators and courts. The restrictions in operations included the threat of a complete shutdown of the Brazilian mine and refinery and a reduction of the output from the refinery by 50%. While this issue for sure harms the business operations the company, the effect is more like a "one-off". Already in May 2018, some restrictions were lifted, allowing Norsk Hydro to ramp up to 80-85% of its refinery production capacity. In September 2019, all restrictions were lifted, allowing the company to get back in "normal" mode of operations. Still, the Brazil operations may be considered as risky and the legal actions as politically motivated. It might be tempting for local politicians in Brazil to make a name for themselves with the environmental pollution that the Norwegian company allegedly causes. However, the financial impact was limited, and Norsk Hydro was even profitable in Q2 2019, when quite a few restrictions were still in place - yet beating analysts’ forecasts. The operations appear to be pretty stable even in turbulent waters. This means that there is significant upside potential for the stock price. When Norsk Hydro continues the operations in this normal mode, it seems plausible that the company will reach or even beat the profitability level of 2017 (i.e., the year before the Brazilian crisis).

Cyber Attack

In addition to the problems in Brazil, Norsk Hydro was hacked in March 2019. It became the target of a ransomware attack. Company officials stated a quite severe situation: “The entire worldwide network is down”. The financial impact of the attack was significant and is estimated to be up to 75 million USD. Still, there has to be noted that the company had a working contingency plan in place. It immediately informed the public about the cyber attack via Facebook (the company's website was no longer online). And soon afterwards, it hosted an analyst/press conference where a board member explained the incident. Norsk Hydro continuously updated the public on the impact, the ramp-up of the operations, and the analysis of the attack. Such excellent crisis communication does probably not come spontaneously. That seems to be well-prepared. Additionally, the company confirmed that it has insurance for cyber attacks. Overall, it can be summarized that this incident was serious and had an impact on global operations, but the management of the situation was fairly well-organized. Accordingly, it seems unlikely and implausible to me that this incident will have a lasting negative impact on the company's valuation.

The Impact of Aluminium Prices

Of course, the aluminium price has a massive impact on the perspectives of the company. The figure below shows the aluminium price development of the last 10 years (LME, contract: Cash Buyer). In 2018 political actions, such as the US sanctions against Rusal (OTC:RUALF), the Russian aluminium producer have tightened the aluminium market and led to an increase in aluminium prices. However, this impact didn’t last very long, and the price started to fell again. It seems like the last downturn is over, and the price appears to be pretty stable at a level above 1750 USD per tonne. Analysts that participated in a recent Reuters poll forecasted an average price for 2020 of USD 1814 per tonne. The World Bank Commodity Forecast estimates for 2025 a price of USD 1933.4 per tonne and for 2030 a price of 2200 USD per tonne. This implies a reasonably stable environment for the company’s business. Still, you have to take into account political frictions like trade conflicts with China or Russia, may impact the price significantly. Some of the world’s biggest producers of aluminium are Russian and Chinese companies. In general, negative market and macro developments can also negatively impact the aluminium price. Unlike gold, the aluminium price likely to fall dramatically in times of global economic downturns.

(Source: London Metal Exchange)

Company Valuation

I've set up a very simple DCF model as plausibility check for the current valuation. I've included the following assumptions in the model: discount rate 7% (assumed rate of return), growth rate (year 3-5) 3.5%, and growth rate (TV year) 2%. The growth rate implies that the company manages to maintain at least the half of the latest company growth rate (7% pro forma growth from 2017 to 2018 - see Annual report) for the next 5 years. It assumes that the company achieves at least 60% of the 2017 FCF (which was before the Brazil crisis kicked in) and prolongs this FCF with the growth rate, but does not fully take all the guided CapEx for further investments in facilities and technology into account (see also Q3 2019 investor presentation), which could reduce the FCF.

(Source: Own calculation)

This model indicates an enterprise value of NOK (in mio.) 119,517 and fair value per share of NOK 47.07. It implies an upside potential of NOK 14.47 (this is 44.4%) to the current share price (as per 12/01/2019).

Still, it might be noteworthy that Norsk Hydro has ambitious growth plans. The company highlighted a growth target for EBIT of 5,500m NOK by 2021 and 6,400m NOK by 2023. It also aims for significant cash flow contribution and “Lifting cash flows towards 2023”. Also, the financial position of the company seems to be quite sound. It stated EUR 10,581 million of cash and cash equivalents for September 30, 2019.

However, the valuation is already high. The comparison with the peer group also indicates that the EV/EBITDA and P/E valuations of Norsk Hydro shares are already quite demanding (see table below).

(Source: *Google Finance, **Seeking Alpha Essential, own compilation)

The stock is far away from its all-time highs. In fact, it lost about 27% during the last year (-22% YTD) during a bull market. Investors may be still reluctant to buy this stock given the negative news flow in the previous two years. However, I think that these events are already priced and that the company has taken the necessary measures that may help to avoid such cases in future.

Risks

Besides the already discussed risks in the traditional business model (like increasing production cost and metal prices), there is also a risk of environmental issues, as the Brazil incident vividly demonstrated. To justify a rising valuation, the company must return to (or even outperform) its previous earnings strength. International trade conflict may have a significant influence on the perspectives of the company (but there is also upside potential in this context). Please be aware of the additional risks associated with this share and possibly limited available liquidity because it does not trade on a major U.S. exchange but only in Europe or OTC. OTC shares are generally less liquid. This can be a possible risk, for e.g., if you want to sell the stock and there is a shortage of buyers.

Outlook and Conclusion

I’m convinced that Norsk Hydro is a sound investment, and the DCF valuation shows significant upside potential. Contrarian investors should definitely take a closer look at this company. While aluminium production in general is difficult from an environmental perspective, Norsk Hydro is aiming to reduce its footprint and towards sustainability (e.g., it plans to be net carbon-neutral from a life cycle perspective already by 2020). The company promises a greener products portfolio and reduce its own emissions. This "Go Green initiative" may justify a higher valuation, as it reduces not only the risk but may also help to market premium products.

However, the whole industry suffers at the moment from low valuations and a lack of investor interest, and peers are even priced cheaper than Norsk Hydro. Additionally, the share is probably not a “safe haven” in times of an economic downturn due to exposure to the aluminium price.

That's a stock for the next few years, of course. At the moment, I would suggest for the risk-averse retail investor to build up a small position only and to follow the company closely. It might be necessary for Norsk Hydro to convince the public that its efforts towards sustainability take effect and drive profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.