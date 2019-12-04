Wabash National Corp.: Worth The Risk

I believe Wabash shares are worth the risk, especially at current levels, so I plan to stay long the stock.

Wabash stock has underperformed the broader market so far in 2019, but there are reasons to remain bullish.

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) is a diversified semi-truck manufacturer that operates in three main segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. It is an industry leader and has reported strong(ish) operating results over the last year, but the company's stock has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin on a YTD basis.

However, I believe that Wabash is well-positioned for 2020, so, in my opinion, investors with a long-term mindset should treat any significant pullbacks as buying opportunities. The company should be viewed as a high-risk/high-reward investment, but if you ask me, it is worth the risk at today's price.

The Latest, Strong Q3 2019 Results

On November 6, 2019, Wabash reported Q3 2019 results that beat on the bottom line but that fell short of the consensus top line estimate. The company reported adjusted Q3 2019 EPS of $0.46 (beat by $0.04) on revenue of $580.9 million (missed by $4.1 million), which compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Highlights from the quarter:

Revenue increased by 5% YoY to record levels (prior acquisitions are coming into play)

Operating cash flow and free cash flow came in at $76.2 million and $54.0 million, respectively, which was significantly higher than the OCF of $56.7 million and FCF of $36.3 million reported for the year-ago quarter

Growth margin of 13.8% was materially higher than the prior period (11.8% for Q3 2018)

I believe that the most important takeaway was the fact that the company's newest business segment, i.e., Final Mile Products, continued to show promise. For example, the segment was a significant contributor to the company's top line growth and quarterly margin expansion.

Moreover, Final Mile increased its operating EBITDA by 54% YoY (to $8.5 million), and as management described during the conference call, the segment has promising long-term business prospects. I believe that investors should start to bake in expectations for Wabash's operating margin to continue to be positively impacted by the Final Mile business segment. This business unit looks like it will be a significant growth driver for many years to come.

Another positive develop was management's capital allocation plans. Management reduced debt by $15 million during the quarter, and they have plans to further reduce the balance in the years ahead. Many pundits think that Wabash's financial leverage is a problem, but, in my opinion, the numbers tell a different story.

A few quick takeaways:

($ - in thousands) 9/30/19 12/31/18 % Chg. Current Ratio 1.91 2.02 -6% Net Debt (ex leases) $354,249 $372,208 -5% Debt-to-Equity 0.92 1.07 -13%

While the current ratio did fall slightly, I believe that Wabash's financial position greatly improved from even a few short months ago. It is important to note that the company does not have a debt problem, and, in my opinion, the balance sheet proves it. And the cash flow metrics mentioned above support the fact that Wabash has more than enough capacity to service its debt balance.

And lastly, management increased its midpoint full-year 2019 EPS guidance by $0.02 to $1.67.

If the earnings guidance is achieved, it would represent YoY earnings growth of ~16%, which would be no small feat. At the end of the day, there was a lot to like about Wabash's Q3 2019 results.

Valuation

Wabash stock is trading at an attractive level when compared to its own historical metrics.

Shares are also attractively valued when compared to the peer group.

Additionally, shares look even more attractive when you consider the fact that the market is trading at (or near) all-time highs. Wabash is definitely a cyclical company that will go as the economy goes, but when taking everything into consideration (i.e., shrinking share count, a more diversified business, and, most importantly, an improving margin profile), it is hard not to like WNC shares in the $15 range.

Risks

A U.S. recession would have a negative impact on Wabash's business. More specifically, the company's operations are heavily tied to economic activity, so its customers would likely purchase less of Wabash's products if its business prospects appear to be declining. Therefore, a downturn would materially impact the stock price. However, with that being said, I do not believe that the U.S. will be entering into a recession in the near future (next 12 months), so this is currently not a significant risk.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about this small-cap company, and the most recent operating results show that Wabash still has promising long-term business prospects. Yes, the company will go as the economy goes, but I believe the management team has Wabash properly positioned for 2020 and beyond. Simply put, I believe the stock is worth the risk, especially at the $15 per share level.

It also helps the bull case that the stock is trading at attractive levels. As such, in my opinion, Wabash National Corp. is a great long-term investment, so investors should treat any pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: I have a small (but growing) Wabash position in the R.I.P. Portfolio, and I have no plans to reduce my stake in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

