Constellation Solidifies Epigenetics Platform With Latest Positive Myelofibrosis Data

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) released positive preliminary results from its phase 2 study using CPI-0610 as a second-line therapy for patients with myelofibrosis. These results prove that the drug works in treating this patient population, but more important than that, it shows that the company's epigenetics platform approach can achieve efficacy. Updated data from this phase 2 study will be revealed at an upcoming oral presentation at the December 2019 ASH medical conference. It was also announced that the very same day updated data will be revealed. That is, management will host a webcast to discuss the data. Another powerful product in the pipeline is CPI-1205, which is being explored in a phase 1b study in a combination regimen to treat second-line patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Results from this study are expected in mid-2020. Both of these events have an opportunity to act as major catalysts for the stock.

Phase 2 Data Validates Technology Platform

The positive results came from the phase 2 open-label MANIFEST study using CPI-0610 to treat patients with refractory or intolerant advanced myelofibrosis - in essence, second-line patients with myelofibrosis. This study is exploring either CPI-0610 alone or in combination with ruxolitinib (Janus kinase 1/2 inhibitor). Ruxolitinib (marketed as Jakafi) is the standard of care treatment for patients with myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that interrupts the normal development of blood cells. Not only that, but it can cause scarring, which may lead to severe anemia and weakness/fatigue. Initial results show that CPI-0610 in combination with Ruxolitinib had a synergistic disease-modifying effect in treating this patient population. Specifically, there was a 35% spleen volume response, which was the primary endpoint of the study. The study also met on the secondary endpoint in that patients treated with CPI-0610 combination achieved a 50% improvement in total symptom score (TSS). Some results were released from an abstract, which is to be presented at the 61st Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2019 meeting. In addition, there will be updated data presented from the MANIFEST study on December 9, 2019, at this medical meeting.

Another Indication With Massive Market Potential

Constellation has another type of drug known as CPI-1205, which is being developed in a combination regimen to treat patients with second-line mCRPC. Prostate cancer patients are classified as castration-resistant when they progress in disease despite being given androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). Typically, a patient is given ADT or has surgical intervention. However, a lot of patients don't respond to treatment and progress in disease. It is estimated that about 10-50% of these patients progress to mCRPC within 3 years of diagnosis. Despite many advancements for this indication, it still remains deadly. This is another solid program in place from the biotech.

Besides that point, there is potential for an upcoming catalyst opportunity in 2020. That's because phase 1b/2 enrollment for the ProSTAR study is almost complete. The potential catalyst involves results from the study that are expected to be released by mid-2020. The primary endpoint was established to be radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS). However, there is the possibility to go down a different track. Such a track would mean a possible surrogate endpoint that could be utilized for FDA approval. A surrogate endpoint can sometimes be used to obtain FDA approval in that such an endpoint may be enough to predict clinical benefit for a specific patient population, especially in an indication that is serious or life-threatening - in essence, an endpoint showing clinical benefit at an earlier time period. In this case, with CPI-1205 treating mCRPC, there is an endpoint known as Time to Progression (TTP), which may serve as a surrogate endpoint. With this endpoint requiring a little more time, results from the phase 1b/2 ProSTAR study are expected by mid-2020 instead of being released earlier. Specifically, CPI-1205 is combined with either enzalutamide or abiraterone (both ARS inhibitors). This is an important study, because patients recruited into it are those who have progressed while receiving an ARS inhibitor. Preliminary phase 1b data was pretty strong for this program. Those treated ≥ 3 months had:

CPI-1205 + abiraterone group = 4 out of 8 patients or 50% disease control rate

CPI-1205 + enzalutamide = 3 out of 5 patients or 60% disease control rate

Since these patient populations are small, more testing with additional patients will likely be needed. A phase 3 study with more patients will take care of the number of patients. Still, initial data in terms of disease control rate (DCR) looks strong. Especially when you consider that these patients progress quickly when only given an ARS inhibitor.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Constellation Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $89.1 million as of September 30, 2019. A big reason why the company ended up with so much cash on hand was because of a private placement agreement. Specifically, the biotech entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors. The private placement was established for $65 million shares of common stock. The transaction was completed around October 3, 2019. There were a total of 7.6 million shares of common stock sold at a price of $8.50 per share.

The company believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into the first half of 2021. This is contingent on what happens with respect to the pipeline and whether or not it advances additional products. One additional item to keep in mind is that if the stock does surge on positive data, there is a possibility the company may dilute. That's not a guaranteed scenario, as it has the option to wait, but I have seen biotechs raise cash almost immediately after positive data being reported.

Conclusion

It is good that Constellation Pharmaceuticals was able to achieve positive results in its phase 2 study using CPI-0610 to treat second-line patients with myelofibrosis. The full data will be presented at the ASH 2019 medical meeting in December 2019. In addition, the biotech has its other program, which is using CPI-1205 in combination with an ARS inhibitor for the treatment of second-line mCRPC patients. Results for this program for a phase 2 study are expected to be released by mid-2020. That's a risk, because the phase 1b portion of the study had a small pool of patients. There is no guarantee that the upcoming results will be similar compared to the prior released ones.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals seems to be progressing well with its cancer drugs. On top of that, it is also progressing CPI-0209 for both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. This is another drug, like CPI-1205, which is targeting the EZH2 mutation. This provides the company with additional indications that it could go after for more shots on goal.

Constellation has a couple of catalysts that are approaching. The closest one would the presentation for ASH medical meeting. Updated results from the MANIFEST study will be released at an oral presentation on December 9, 2019, along with an investors/analyst webcast the very same day. If the updated data comes out closely similar to or better than preliminary data, then I expect the stock to trade higher.

