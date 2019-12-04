Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Management Presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference (Transcript) December 3, 2019 11:45 AM ET

Umer Raffat

Okay. So, thank you all for being here, Anirvan. Thank you for making time. Just to level set for everyone, I was talking to Joe and the Biogen team and most of the folks on the Biogen side have flown out to CTAD. So, first of all, thank you for Biogen for still making time. Thank you everyone for coming out. Before we kick things off, Anirvan, since many of the investors on Street haven't had a chance to get to know you, can you just tell us your role at the company, your background and, also to level set, how much we can or can't talk about aducanumab in the session.

Anirvan Ghosh

Sure. Thanks for having me here. So, just a couple of things. First of all, I'm going to maybe making some forward-looking statements. So, just keep that in mind. Those carry some risk associated with it. I encourage you to look at our SEC filings for additional details.

Then with regards to my role, I lead research and early development at Biogen, just have accountability for programs moving into the clinic and through the Phase II PoC study. I've been at Biogen for about two-and-a-half years. Prior to that, I was at Roche and Basel for five years. I was the head of neuroscience discovery and biomarkers there. And prior to that, I had academic appointments at Hopkins and UCSD for many years. So, that's kind of a brief background.

I think just to level set with regard to aducanumab, I really will not be able to discuss any details of the dataset, although they will be presented at CTAD in a couple of days. But, of course, I can address questions related or our Alzheimer's strategy more broadly, what it means for other programs, et cetera.

Umer Raffat

Got it, got it. So, maybe just an open-ended question. To the extent you can discuss Alzheimer's, I'll let you start there and we can move over to the other programs.

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. So, Alzheimer's is an area of core interest for us at Biogen and it's a disease that we are addressing – kind of focused on numerous kind of pathologies that characterize the disease. As we all know, kind of the two core pathologies in Alzheimer's disease are amyloid plaques and tau tangles, and so we have novel programs in clinic that address both of those things. Aducanumab, of course, and BAN2401, our amyloid directed molecule. What we've learned from those amyloid studies are influencing also our tau programs.

So, I'll just maybe make a couple of comments about how we've approached this. This is true for aducanumab and will be true for other programs in our portfolio.

And, importantly, I think that we have paid a lot of attention to how we select patients with regard to aducanumab and Alzheimer's studies. We paid a lot of attention to making sure that they were amyloid-positive. That was kind of an inclusion criteria that was in this study that has not been true for all other Alzheimer's studies. And important to kind of have diagnostic certainty.

And we've also relied quite a bit on biomarkers, both imaging biomarkers and fluid biomarkers, to gain understanding about how a particular treatment affects those biomarkers and how those relate to potential clinical outcome.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. Got it. And maybe – so on the tau programs specifically then, can you speak to the differences in the Biogen tau approach versus the AbbVie and your expectations going into the PoC trial.

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. Firstly, just as a reminder about kind of tau pathology and our interest in it. So, tau is a core pathology in Alzheimer's disease, but it's also seen in several other neurologic diseases that are characterized as being tauopathies. PSP is one of them. Certain forms of FTD are tauopathies. And so, there's a strong correlation between tau pathology and several neurologic diseases.

We're exploring the role of tau in neurologic diseases using a number of different modalities and in a number of different indications. So, with regard to indications, our lead tau program is BIIB092which is an antibody directed against extracellular forms of tau. And the lead study is in PSP which is expected to read out before the end of this year. And then, we have an ongoing study with BIIB092 and tau in Alzheimer's disease. And so, that's how we're going to explore the role of extracellular tau in disease progression.

Then with regard to other tau approaches, beyond BIIB092, which is an antibody approach, we're also quite interested in exploring antisense oligonucleotides for tau as a therapeutic approach. And the reason for this is that, although it is clear that tau is strongly associated with several neurologic diseases, the specific forms of tau that drive disease are not that well understood. So, the antibody tests the hypothesis about the role of [indiscernible] tau. But an antisense oligo which reduces tau levels potentially has the ability to affect all forms of tau. So, it's a bit agnostic to tau form. So, we're looking ahead at developing BIIB080 across tau indications.

And finally, Umer, you asked a little bit about AbbVie program. I can't speak very much about their program, but they did have a program with tau and PSP that they stopped earlier this year.

As you know, every antibody is quite different in terms of its affinity and detail characteristics. This is true for all the amyloid antibodies which you've seen being tested in the clinic. So, it's pretty hard to predict whether a different antibody would have a different impact even if it's targeting the same pathological protein.

One thing that we have noted before is compared to what AbbVie has disclosed in the past, the level of reduction of extracellular tau we get with our tau antibody is significantly greater. So, that could be a differentiator.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Got it. Anything you want to touch up on Alzheimer's before I move on.

Unidentified Analyst

No. BIIB092 was also a little bit more potent than the AbbVie's compound, correct? I think the association constant is like 2x of that of AbbVie's, if I'm not mistaken. Also, there's a slight difference in epitope binding too, I think. AbbVie's compound is maybe a couple of amino acids downstream or upstream versus yours. Does that have any bearing on potential clinical effect or not?

Anirvan Ghosh

It's hard to predict whether or not the slight differences in affinity or binding epitopes would have a clinical impact. Kind of we'll just have to wait until the first signal that you see in the clinic to know what form is most important. So, I don't think a priori one would be able to make a strong prediction. But I think difference in the field has been with these antibodies that bind to different epitopes and different form could have different impacts. So, it is possible that our antibody would have a different effect.

Umer Raffat

Anirvan, we want to be very respectful, obviously, of what you can and can't say on Alzheimer's. Is there anything on aducanumab you can or can't discuss? I have a million questions, but we'll move on if you'd rather – because I don't want to go into areas that you're not…

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. I think I'll just make kind of general points, which are about the fact that I think that – I believe that this is a very interesting dataset. This is a very existing dataset for the field. I think it is an important event that there is an advanced study that showed a clinical signal. And I think that one of the things that I think is important to keep in mind is along with clinical efficacy data, I think the biomarker data is also very interesting. So, one thing that for me was quite interesting in this study was the impact that it had on CSF tau that we talked about a little bit.

I think for this study and indeed for other amyloid studies, it should be something that we pay attention to because there's one question I was just asking, okay, if I have a comment, can I remove tau – sorry, if I have an amyloid antibody, do I remove amyloid from the brain. And that is important in terms of target engagement. But the fact that there is another indicator of disease progression like tau is the fact that – I think is an orthogonal way to gain some confidence about how it might be impacting disease. That's the only additional point I'd make about Alzheimer's.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Excellent. All right. well, there's a lot of data on Thursday and we'll be in touch. And I understand Biogen is hosting a call Thursday after the close when that comes out.

Maybe just to go beyond that then, there's a readout this morning which I thought was very interesting. And I think there is a lot of parallels between your BDCA2 program in lupus with the AstraZeneca program. So, let's start there first. Can you speak to the data and how excited were you guys internally about the data because my understanding of market – market still isn't much quite sure about the data and what to make of it.

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah, sure. So, this morning we announced a positive Phase II dataset with BIIB059, our anti-BDCA2 antibody which showed positive Phase II results in two separate studies in CLE and SLE. And for us, it is really quite important. Pretty excited about the dataset. This is a Biogen discovered and developed molecule and kind of targets the interferon pathway in a pretty unique way by targeting specific cell type that has the BDCA2 antigen and targeting it to reduce interferon production in that cell.

And for us, it was important I think in a couple of different ways. So, first of all, I think it's a kind of positive readout on the hypothesis that targeting BDCA2 might impact interferon in a way that could affect disease.

Importantly also, I think in these two indications that are kind of significantly different, SLE has a lot of systemic components, in that we've showed an improvement in the number of joints that are affected. We selected patients that had manifestation in both limbs and joints and skin. And CLE – cutaneous lupus is, of course, mainly a cutaneous skin disease and using a scale [indiscernible] that is pretty widely used, we saw a significant effect.

I think, for me, what was also important was it was not just like a minor, like barely significant effect. I think if you look at the data set, you saw very sizable improvements. So, I think the magnitude of the effect for me was pretty…

Umer Raffat

Is the data stronger on the cutaneous side than the joint side? Well,

Anirvan Ghosh

Well, there are different scales. So, they're hard to directly compare. But within their respective scales, the results are pretty strong in both cases.

Umer Raffat

They are both strong in both cases. What percentage of lupus patients with the cutaneous – have cutaneous manifestation of north of 70%?

Anirvan Ghosh

It's fairly common, but I don't know the exact number. But it's not a rare condition.

Umer Raffat

The cutaneous manifestation?

Anirvan Ghosh

In lupus, yeah.

Umer Raffat

And same on the joint?

Anirvan Ghosh

That's right. Yeah. [indiscernible] manifestation is very common.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And would the development strategy then lead to just cutaneous and just joint or overall? Because AstraZeneca has done overall.

Anirvan Ghosh

So, I think that once you look at the entire data set, we'll kind of make a decision as to how to proceed with this molecule. And we've not talked about that. I think those are still kind of in flight, but they are two indications. And so, I think we will look at kind of the relative merit in each indication. I think SLE was skin and joint manifestations, would be supported by the SLE data.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And as we think about data versus AstraZeneca's data already, I was finding it hard to compare – do those cross-style comparisons because your best dose arm on the cutaneous one had a placebo-adjusted efficacy of about 34% change from baseline, placebo adjusted. Astra, on the other hand, just reported responders. And the responders were – about half the patients were responders on active arm and 20% of placebo. A responder was defined as about 50%. Have you looked at the responder data and is it differentiated? Do you have more than 50% responders?

Anirvan Ghosh

Yes, I cannot directly comment on that. And also, I don't really have the kind of head-to-head comparison that AZ did to make kind of meaningful statement comparing to the other.

Umer Raffat

So, internally, as you guys are excited about, do you think it's a best-in-class drug or do you think it's an equivalent drug?

Anirvan Ghosh

It's a Phase II readout. So, still a pretty early readout. I think we should kind of read in what the data says. Given that, I think it's sufficiently powered, well-designed Phase II study and kind of two independents studies shows strong effect. So, I believe that it is a pretty efficacious molecule.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And just so we're clear on the part A versus part B. Were the same patients recycled for Part B or the different sets of patients on part A versus part B, A being joint and B being the cutaneous part of the trial?

Anirvan Ghosh

I don't believe we've commented on how those two patient groups were selected, but at least selected based on different criteria. So, those are not recycled patients, A to B. I don't believe we've commented on that. So, I'm going to – I'm just being kind of mindful here of what we have said or not. So…

Umer Raffat

Okay, got it. Okay. Got it. Anything on lupus before we move on.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Just maybe compare and contrast BIIB059 that reported out this morning with your collaboration with UCB, the anti-CD40 ligand asset in terms of MOA and data that's seen so far.

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. And it's interesting. That also was a fairly recent readout. So, earlier, we had talked about advancing dapirolizumab. It's a CD40 ligand antibody into a Phase III study. And the mechanism of actions are quite distinct. And again, barring a head-to-head study, it would really be hard to kind of make a strong comment about kind of relative efficacy. But both of those mechanisms we feel are pretty strongly supported based on the Phase II data sets we have.

Unidentified Analyst

Because the trial – previous trial failed back – I think it was due to a lack of dose-response, correct, of the CD40 ligand therapy. And Biogen still decided to proceed with that to kind of just further develop it. Just explain the rationale. Is it just further developing…?

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. At a high-level, what I would say is that it's really kind of the entirety of the Phase II dataset that convinced us to kind of move forward to Phase III as opposed to a single measure or just one element of the dataset. And, collectively, we felt that the body of evidence indicated a high likelihood of efficacy until we move forward based on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Maybe moving on to other parts of the portfolio. There's a Phase I data readout coming for BTK inhibitor. Can you speak to that and how – so, when I think about the kinome tree, how specific is it? And what type of off-target talks are you expecting or not expecting?

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. So, basically, start out a little bit with the rationale. So, we're pretty excited about continuing to explore B-cell biology in MS. And I think part of the rationale is supported by the efficacy that's been reported for OCREVUS in a B-cell targeting therapy and could be a benefit in MS. That said, we've been interested in exploring therapeutics that are not depleting therapies and a reversible BTK inhibitor would fall into that class. And so, this is again kind of Biogen discovered molecule that we're advancing into the clinic. And we are very excited about the profile of the molecule in terms of its PK characteristics, its overall safety profile that we've seen so far and the level of inhibition we get and the level of selectivity we get. So, we believe that it has a fairly strong profile that would be a potentially favorable benefit/risk profile in the BTK inhibitor class.

As you know, BTK inhibitors have been widely used in other indications like cancer and so on and they're covalent modifiers, et cetera. So, in this case, you really need a molecule that has a fairly favorable safety profile to go into a chronic indication like MS. And at least the data we have so far would support that to be the case for this BTK inhibitor.

Umer Raffat

Is it a CNS penetrant, BTK?

Anirvan Ghosh

I don't believe we have commented on the CNS penetration of the BTK inhibitor.

Umer Raffat

Do you think that's important for a BTK?

Anirvan Ghosh

So, we don't think it's necessary. So, it's a good question. So, I think we believe and there's good reason to believe that just targeting peripheral B-cells can provide significant value, just like as in OCREVUS, right? And so, I think there's a clear value proposition of targeting B-cells in the periphery with the reversal of BTK inhibitor. But that is probably mainly important for the relapsing form of the disease. We know less about the progressive form of the disease, but it's, of course, a very important unmet need and we're interested in thinking of agents that might provide benefit in progressive disease. And in progressive disease biology, there's a body of evidence that suggest that CNS B cells might contribute to it. So, we are interested in also exploring and developing agents that would target B cells in the CNS that might provide kind of efficacy…

Umer Raffat

So, between OCREVUS, ofatumumab from Novartis and TG Therapeutics' CD20 mAb, which one of those has the most CNS penetrant? Do any of them have it or no?

Anirvan Ghosh

I don't know about all of the molecules, I certainly know that OCREVUS is primarily peripherally – primarily the peripheral.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Okay, I guess what I was getting at, is there any conclusion to take from the mAb on the CD20 side?

Anirvan Ghosh

I would say that the evidence – the collective evidence for those things would be that their action is mainly because of their peripheral action.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Got it. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

One more question too. You said this molecule was organically grown within Biogen. So, this is not the same molecule that was sprung out of the collaboration agreement with Sunesis?

Anirvan Ghosh

That's right. It's not.

Unidentified Analyst

It's different from Sunesis. Okay. And one final question. The issue of covalence, is that as big of an issue in autoimmune diseases such as MS as it is in treating cancer, would you say?

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. I think it's a good question. I think that what the covalency does is it does impact your kind of PK-PD relationship, right? And also, kind of the benefit/risk that you tolerate. And cancer is a very different from what it would be in MS. So, I think that until we have real clinical data that compares the covalent versus non-covalent inhibitor in MS, we really could not specifically address that, although I do think that if you have a rapidly reversible inhibitor that might have certain advantages in terms of kind of just being able to control dose and exposure efficacy.

Umer Raffat

And when do we get first relapse data for this BTK?

Anirvan Ghosh

That study is still in Phase 1. So, we're ways away from…

Umer Raffat

Principia has a Phase I study, but they will have relapse data since 1Q. Is that a part of program for you guys?

Anirvan Ghosh

No, that's not relevant.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Okay. There's a Phase III trial ongoing on your stroke drug, IV glyburide. Is that something we can discuss or is that something…?

Anirvan Ghosh

I can make some high-level comments on – depending on the question.

Umer Raffat

Okay, sure.

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. The important thing there is this an ongoing Phase III study and it's mainly, I think, a mechanism that we're kind of quite interested in because it targets this [indiscernible] channel that is associated with kind of edema in the brain, forming large hemispheric strokes. And so, the dataset that we have seen, to us, seem quite promising in terms of being able to reduce edema and we believe that that reduction of edema will translate into big clinical benefit. Beyond that, there really is not a meaningful update except that the study is on track.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. Did you want to touch on Parkinson's?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, sure. I know you have a number of – two promising programs in development. Firstly, give us an overview on what they are and we can get into specific questions.

Anirvan Ghosh

Sure. So, Parkinson's Disease is an area of high interest for us. And as you know, Parkinson's disease is characterized by aggregates of synuclein, so that's like the core pathology. So, some of our programs are focused on seeing how can we reduce synuclein pathology. And it's true for our programs and other competitor programs as well. And in addition, there are some genetic drivers of Parkinson's, certain forms of it that are primarily driven by genetic costs. So, for example, LRRK2 mutation carriers have a high likelihood of getting Parkinson's disease. And so, we're also targeting this genetically driven forms of Parkinson's.

So, with regard to the synuclein programs, our lead program is BIIB054, which is an alpha synuclein antibody. That study is on track and we expect to readout sometime near the middle of next year. And so, we're pretty excited to see whether or not targeting aggregated synuclein in the CNS might provide benefit in Parkinson's disease. And behind that, we've talked about a LRRK2 ASO program. And so, as you know, we also have a significant investment in ASO as a modality. So, we have LRRK2 programs in ASO, which we originally explore with SPINRAZA in pediatric population and in adult populations in ALS with BIIB067. And that's how the LRRK2 ASO program targets LRRK2 reduction as a potential approach for therapeutic benefit in Parkinson's.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. If you just drill down into the MOA of BIIB054, the Parkinson's program. Can you maybe just draw some parallels, if any, with Alzheimer's? In terms of just – is it too late to treat Parkinson's disease by the time alpha-synuclein antibodies are formed? Like, do you have to go early on or early as possible? Is it the same dynamic there as the whole treat early idea as you have in Alzheimer's?

Anirvan Ghosh

So, broadly speaking, you're right. Right? So, I think in this case as well, we're interested in targeting earlier patients. And we believe, as in Alzheimer's disease, that that is where we might have the greatest benefit. There are some differences. Of course, the pathophysiology is quite different. Amyloid plaques are largely extracellular. Synuclein initially forms intracellularly, although similar to parts of Alzheimer's disease – there is also a theory about potential spread of pathology in synuclein that could be relevant for disease progression. So, I think that's kind of, I think, where the parallels are. So, we believe that targeting early populations will be important.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of its MOA, I know that cinpanemab is actually the actual name of BIIB054. It binds to the N-terminal of alpha-synuclein. Does the binding region matter? Like, is the N-terminal binding preferential versus the mid region binding in MOA?

Anirvan Ghosh

Yes. As I, I think, commented earlier, there are a number of antibodies that I think different groups are exploring that have slightly different kind of binding mechanisms of epitopes they bind. And in my view, at least until you have some clinical data, I think it's hard to take a very strong position on whether or not that will matter a lot. I think the thing that I think as a field we agree on is that oligomeric or aggregated forms of synuclein are really strongly associated with disease. And so, that has been the part that we have paid quite a bit of attention, is to make sure that it binds to the aggregated forms of synuclein, which is associated with disease progression. So, that's very important for us.

Umer Raffat

Can you remind us on the trial – on the alpha-synuclein, the design and when that's reporting on, what should we look out for?

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. So, this is a study where we'll have kind of readout from a one-year treatment period near the middle of next year. The study was designed with the kind of primary safety endpoint. But also, we're going to be looking at a number of other measures. We've talked about the fact that we're going to look at DAS SPECT as a biomarker readout. And so, we're keen to see what we might learn from that. Because, in many of these cases and as in Alzheimer's is we're also looking for other kind of surrogate biomarkers that might correlate with disease progression, might inform what's happening. And in this case, as you know, the dopaminergic neurons are the ones that are lost in Parkinson's disease. So, the DAS SPECT might give us some sense of the integrity of that system.

Unidentified Analyst

So, along those lines of the DAS SPECT that's used as a screening criteria to screen patients into the study, my question is, is DAS SPECT a specific enough biomarker for Parkinson's, so that you don't – in order to, I guess, select the patients you want to enroll – in other words, how do you know it's specific enough for the population you want versus enrolling patients with other synucleinopathy diseases?

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. So, basically really kind of identified based on a combination of criteria where there's DAS SPECT, but also they're clinical features, manifestations have to kind of match Parkinson's disease quite closely. So, we have pretty high confidence that we are enrolling the right patient bucket.

Unidentified Analyst

One more question on the safety of SPARK trial too. When you look at the inclusion criteria, it prohibits use of any symptomatic treatment for Parkinson's for at least three months before trial and enrollment. Is this practical? And will this hamper enrollment into the study possibly?

Anirvan Ghosh

Yeah. I think when we first designed the study, there were some questions as to whether or not this is going to kind of prove to be a barrier, but we've now fully enrolled the study and we are on track. So, I don't think it's a real issue.

Umer Raffat

So, maybe just in the last few minutes, if we could touch upon a couple of additional dimension of Alzheimer's. During your time at Roche, was gantenerumab a program you worked on?

Anirvan Ghosh

Gantenerumab was a program at Roche while I was there.

Umer Raffat

Okay. It was there. But it's not something you – okay, you can't comment. Okay. Got it. As we think about – perhaps, if I could bring Joe into the discussion for a quick second, Joe. For the audience and people who are so laser-focused on Alzheimer's – and I'm getting emails [indiscernible] talk about Alzheimer's. Can you just catch every one of us up on what to expect on Thursday in terms of what you have said previously on the presentation, if I may?

Joe Mara

So, just briefly, we have just a medical meeting. So, we have a presentation, I think AM Pacific Time on Thursday [indiscernible]. That's from 8 AM going on 9 AM. And then, later in the day, there's investor Q&A, 2 PM to 3 PM Pacific Time. So, we'll present some data [indiscernible] presentations to present additional data in the morning and take questions later.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. Okay. And just sort of – as we head towards the end of the presentation, if we could touch up briefly perhaps on BAN2401 as well. Can you catch us up on where that stands? Will there be any fundamental difference in trial design for that one relative to aducanumab?

Anirvan Ghosh

I don't think we really have any kind of recent updates on BAN2401. There isn't an additional trial being initiated [indiscernible].

Umer Raffat

Maybe I'll have one of them comment because I'm always looking for what we have said [indiscernible], if maybe you can update us on…

Joe Mara

[indiscernible].

Umer Raffat

Okay, got it. Anything else from the audience? Anything you want to touch on outside Alzheimer's that we could touch up on? Is the program internally that – excites you guys internally more so? That's come up in the conversation today perhaps on the early-stage non-Alzheimer's pipeline.

Anirvan Ghosh

Let me comment a couple – a little bit on the neuromuscular side because we didn't talk that much about that. And I think there's a couple of things. So, one is the ALS programs. So, it's a definite area of kind of high interest for us. The lead program is BIIB067 which is a Phase III study. And for us, it is pretty exciting last year to kind of see efficacy of this SOD1-directed antisense oligo. And a couple of points there are noteworthy, not just for the SOD1 program, but also the viability of antisense oligo as therapeutic modality for adult neurology. Because prior to that, most of the experience was in SPINRAZA, and that's in pediatrics. So, it allowed us to build confidence that we can get exposures that we need and we can dose patients properly with an adult ASO treatment.

I think the other thing that was important in that study is gaining an understanding of biomarkers and the relationship of biomarkers and disease progression. This has been something that really cuts across many of our programs, but BIIB067 exemplifies it.

So, in that study, we looked at kind of disease progression, but we also looked at neurofilament as a biomarker. This is one where we have spent a lot of time developing more sensitive tools and assays. It is potentially applicable across different neurology indications. It's particularly important in fast progressive indications because neurons degenerate faster and you see higher levels of neurofilament in the CSF and in the periphery. So, there, we saw kind of a nice effect on neurofilament along with a sign of clinical advancement in SOD1 ALS carriers. And that's kind of a lead program among a number of ALS studies. We're quite excited after that. We have a C9 program that is in the clinic right now. Similar rationale. Strong genetically validated target using ASO as an approach.

Umer Raffat

Do you have [indiscernible] molecules on the neuromuscular side?

Anirvan Ghosh

We don't have anything in the clinic that's [indiscernible] molecule. And then, along with ALS, the other areas is SMA as we just touched upon, right? So, we continue to be very interested in SMA as an area. I think SPINRAZA has continued to generate very positive data. The part that I'm quite excited about is how we then combine that with potentially kind of muscle enhancing agents. So, all of the SMA treatments right now really target SMN protein levels in the CNS primarily as their modality. But we know that there is muscle atrophy that's a big part of the disease. And particularly in later patients, this might be a bigger element. So, we're quite excited about our kind of ligand trap that targets myostatin and activin, and that we think could be of benefit in combination both with things like SPINRAZA in SMA, but also maybe for ALS or other neuromuscular diseases. So, that's an area that we're quite excited about the neuromuscular franchise.

Umer Raffat

Any update to the IND status of your SMA gene therapy compound?

Anirvan Ghosh

So, as you know, I think we've talked about the fact that we've got nine programs currently in clinical hold in the US, but we continue to interested in AAV therapy for SMA, and so it is something that's still kind of on active consideration.

Umer Raffat

Got it, got it. Excellent. Any last one question from audience before we conclude?

Thank you. Thank you, Anirvan, for making yourself available.

Anirvan Ghosh

Thank you, Umer.

Umer Raffat

Thank you very much for making time.

