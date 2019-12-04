Transparency Is Fundamental In The CBD Space With Marshall Getto

We also cover what it takes for successful packaging and branding, the importance of clean products and the global CBD market.

He joins the show to discuss the present confusion in the THC, CBD and vaping markets, the high margins that currently exist in the CBD market, and passion projects.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very happy to be joined by Marshall Getto, CEO of Freed Technology, a California based organic CBD company, and one of the sponsors of the recent CWCBExpo we attended in LA. We’ve been releasing our CWCBExpo interviews over the past couple months and today’s episode is our last from the conference. Freed had a big space at the conference, it turns out right across from the Seeking Alpha booth so we were able to see first hand people’s interest in CBD and hear Marshall tout the benefits of his clean products. Marshall also co-founded KMG Imports, a wholesale vape distributor.

3:30 - Partnering with CWCBExpo, being a good player in the space.

4:15 - How Freed started. CBD as a health and wellness product. The confusion that exists in the market. Hard to find trustworthy names. Saw an opening in the space. Launched in 2019.

6:20 - Freed's goals in the market. Best possible benefits, no THC, entourage effect of all the cannibinoids. Long-term, this is the type of product that can be mass marketed. Building brand awareness. In 2020, looking to partner for international distribution. Currently very healthy margins in the CBD space.

8:30 - Background running vaping distribution company was great experience for getting into the CBD space.

10:00 - Farm Bill. FDA's vague language confusing retailers and consumers. Hopeful for better legislation, mainstream brands like Ben & Jerry's pushing for clearer regulations.

12:25 - So few CBD companies are transparent. Freed is entirely transparent. That level of transparency is fundamental.

13:27 - Effect of the SAFE Banking Act on the CBD space. How it will be applied - we just don't know yet, but it's definitely a step in the right direction.

14:20 - Global market... Freed has heard from Southeast Asia, Canada and the EU and some countries are clearly easier to deal with in terms of regulations.

15:26 - Branding and packaging - start with the name: why are people seeking CBD products? They want to be freed. Starting with a concept. Inviting, won't turn off a millennial or an older adult. Transparency in packaging.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.