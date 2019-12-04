Up In Smoke: Edison International Could Go The Way Of PG&E

Capex is consistently greater than cash from operations, leading to a decade of negative FCF. Despite this, Edison underfunds capex necessary to meet safety reliability standards (evidenced by power shutoffs).

Edison Shares Similar Risks to Bankrupt Peer, PG&E

Similarities between Edison International (EIX, "Edison") and Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PCG, "PG&E") warrant prudence among investors in Edison, given that PG&E's current restructuring could be foreshadowing of Edison's future hazards. Downside risks outweigh potential gains in Edison, and this asymmetry creates opportunity on the short side.

The risk wildfires bear upon electricity and natural gas utility companies in the state of California is clear, as they have hurdled PG&E into its current bankruptcy process, and as preventative power shutoffs by both Edison and PG&E this wildfire season have affected millions of people in several instances, sometimes for days at a time. The prevalence of such frequent preventative power outages points to an existential underlying problem: ensuring uninterrupted power services that consumers expect while operating a viable business operation may be two objectives at perpetual and irreconcilable odds with one another.

A Decade of Underinvestment and Numerous Years Ahead to Catch Up to Adequate Safety and Reliability Standards

The past decade has been a challenging environment for these companies that have underinvested in the safety and reliability of their infrastructure, and it seems that the next decade may be riddled with similar challenges to utility customers:

PG&E CEO and President Bill Johnson said Friday it could take up to 10 years for the utility to improve its system enough to not have to rely on power shutoffs to prevent wildfires during dry, windy conditions." Source

To counter the argument that PG&E and Edison are somehow existentially different, it's notable that Edison CEO, Pedro Pizarro, was interviewed by the LA Times earlier this year on the matter:

I’ve heard people suggest Edison could be one big fire away from bankruptcy. Do you think that’s accurate? Yes. Is it one big fire, is it two big fires? The reality is that with the potential scale we’ve all now learned these fires can have — and with the current policy in the state that pins the liability on utilities — that has led to significant uncertainty about our ability to recover our costs from customers, even if we think we’ve been prudent. And therefore, if we have one or two or three other major events like this, yes, that could at some point exceed our balance sheet capacity."

Broken Business Model

I looked through 10-Ks covering the past decade (2009-2018), and Edison has had negative free cash flow every single year. This persistent negative free cash flow is due to Edison's capex outpacing cash from operations.

Maintaining an adequate level of maintenance and growth capex for Edison's infrastructure to exhibit clear safety and reliability has been an incredible challenge, and what’s worse is that it isn’t enough. As the CEO recently stated, Edison could be one event away from a similar situation to the one PG&E is currently facing.

Negative FCF Over Time Leading to Increased Leverage

As can be seen in this illustration of the upward trend in Edison's debt/equity ratio over time, the the free cash flow hole has been repeatedly plugged with new debt.

Data by YCharts

Despite California's growing population, revenue growth has been effectively stagnant. $12.6B in 2018 revenue at Edison is barely above the decade-ago level of $12.4B. This is to point out that revenue growth is no salvation for the company. The same is true for their peer, PG&E, who has seen its revenue decline over the past few years. This predicament is undoubtedly tied to the increasing prevalence of residential solar energy in California, coupled with continued population growth (less revenue per account, but more connections to service and maintain).

Data by YCharts

Legal Liability of Inverse Condemnation Confirmed

Inverse condemnation is "a legal principle that is rooted in the California constitution," according to The Wall Street Journal's reporting on Judge Dennis Montali's recent decision to uphold said principle, in response to PG&E's challenge of its application. It can be understood as a utility's responsibility for wildfire liabilities it caused, with or without the company in question being deemed "negligent". This has major implications not only for the potential liability power distribution assets may be, but also the extent that they are drain on cash as money must be spent on maintenance and prevention to ensure they can and do transmit power in a safe manner.

Liquidity Concerns

Edison has a current market capitalization of $25B, but its risks are compounded by an undesirable liquidity position. Edison has negative net working capital, which I consider to be a red flag to watch for, in the process of identifying companies to sell short.

Professor Edward Altman's Z-Score is a formula for prediction of bankruptcy. I've calculated this score based on the 2018 10-K, which resulted in a score of 0.685, which is well below the 1.81 threshold of the "Distress Zone". (1.81-2.99 is the "Grey Zone", and above 2.99 is considered "Safe".)

Conclusion

Edison's Sub-par liquidity compounds the above mentioned risks, in terms of consistent negative free cash flow leading to an increasingly levered balance sheet; the effects of a significant wildfire event could be catastrophic to the company's current equity owners' financial interest in the organization, similar to what peer California utility, PG&E, is currently experiencing. The downside risk existent in Edison certainly appears far greater than potential upside from capital gains and dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EIX, PCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.