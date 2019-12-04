Eagle Point Credit Turns 5: Party On? Perhaps, But With Caution

Current yield of almost 17% would allow us to earn 11-12% despite such an erosion, if the dividend holds. Management suggests it should, at least for the near term.

But a past ECC presentation suggests CLO equity erosion/decay of as much as 5% per annum is conceivable. Is that to be expected, or a downside scenario?

My 5-year holding of ECC has been successful, as I have managed to keep my entire dividend, due to fortunate timing and tweaking, with NO erosion of principal.

Five years ago, I wrote an article "welcoming" ECC to the retail CLO space, joining OXLC, which had started in 2011. CLOs had been almost exclusively an institutional game before that.

Introduction

Five years ago, I wrote an article noting the arrival of Eagle Point Credit (ECC) to the closed end fund world, where it became only the second fund focused on buying equity in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). CLOs, of course, are securitized vehicles ("virtual banks") that purchase large senior secured corporate loans to multinational companies that are syndicated by the major banks (JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse, etc.) For more background on CLOs, see this article and other articles referred to in it about Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), which was the first closed end fund to enter the CLO equity space.

CLOs are highly transparent since the loans that comprise them are all publicly rated as to both default risk and likelihood of recovery in the event of default. As an asset class, they have excellent performance records, even through the "great recession" and crash of 2008. Unfortunately CLOs still get maligned on a regular basis by writers and commentators who confuse them with the somewhat similarly named CDOs (collateralized DEBT obligations) which were securitized vehicles comprised of sub-prime, often poorly or even fraudulently documented home mortgage and home equity loans, and sometimes even left-over, unsold tranches of other CDOs that had been floated a few weeks earlier. These CDOs (as opposed to CLOs) were toxic and became a catalyst for the various financial failures that helped trigger the crash.

But just because CLOs performed well for large institutional investors in the past doesn't automatically mean that they will perform equally well when you put them in a closed end fund structure and expect them to behave like more conventional securities that retail investors are more accustomed to holding. Most or all of an investor's return from owning a fund that owns CLOs will come in the form of cash distributions, not from capital appreciation, and the cash distributions will seldom lend themselves to easy analysis. In addition, cash distributions will not necessarily be consistent over the life of each CLO, with returns of interest and principal (or, if you will, income and capital) often difficult to identify and label.

So when you consider that a fund holding CLOs may have dozens of individual CLOs, each one at a different point in its own CLO life-cycle and therefore with a cash flow and distribution mix made up differently (in terms of what's principal and what's interest) from the fund's other CLOs, it becomes clearer why funds like ECC and OXLC can be an investor's nightmare to try to unravel as to the makeup, consistency and durability of their generous cash distributions.

Enough with the general observations; Let's get to the point!

With all the recent analysis, discussion, comments and - at times - disagreement here on Seeking Alpha (check out articles here) about the nature and sustainability of ECC's distributions, I thought it was time to review my own personal experience with ECC to see how the fund has treated me since I began holding it in my Income Factory five years ago.

ECC, consistently one of my two or three largest holdings in recent years, has treated me well. For the five years I have held it, I have managed to retain the entire cash distribution (which has yielded in the 12% to 13% range, on average) without having to "give it back" in the form of capital losses. That is because, throughout the period, my capital appreciation - realized and unrealized combined - has been solidly positive. To summarize, my returns have consisted of the following components:

Cash distributions, averaging in the 12-13% range although currently yielding well over 16% as a result of the recent market drop (which I took advantage of to increase my position and raise my average yield).

Realized appreciation, where I pocketed profits from tweaking the portfolio over the years, selling some ECC when it seemed high (when yield dropped to around 11%) and buying back in when it was cheaper and yields were higher.

Unrealized appreciation/depreciation (i.e. paper profits and losses) on current ECC holdings.

Until recently, each of the three categories was firmly in the black. But with the recent drop in price, my current portfolio is in the red, from a "paper loss" perspective, even though I'm still firmly in the black overall because my past realized gains exceed my current paper losses. So if I decided to liquidate my ECC position at this moment, I would regard it as a roaring success, given that I pocketed an average 12%-13% cash return for five years, plus I would have made another 0.75% per annum (approximately) if I annualized the market gain over 5 years.

Readers know that I "spice up" my overall portfolio returns with ultra-high-yielding funds, which is how I label funds whose distribution yields exceed 10 or 11%. These currently include CLO funds like ECC and OXLC, a number of funds in the MLP space (where markets have driven prices way below what many analysts believe is the economic worth of the funds and their underlying assets, pushing yields into the ultra-high range), and some leveraged ETNs. (See recent article for a list of current Income Factory holdings.)

I keep a close eye on the market prices of my ultra-high yielding funds, because I want to know how much of that ultra-high yield I'm actually keeping as part of my overall return, and how much I'm giving back over time in market price erosion. If an ultra-high yielder steadily gives back its premium yield through market price depreciation and only really nets me the 9-10% yield of a garden variety (but less complex and risky) high yield security, then why go to all the extra trouble and aggravation of owning the ultra-high yielding security?

ECC - where do we go from here?

As I said, my experience up to now with ECC has been very positive, with cash distributions intact and a slight overall gain on the price appreciation side. But how should we view the recent slide in price? Is it a one-way trip - down? Or is this the downward leg of what will be a volatile two-way ride in the future, as it has been in the past?

(ECC stock price - 2015 to the present - ranging from over 21 down to lows around 13)

The answer is, of course, that I don't know. I know a lot about how CLOs work, in theory. I also know a fair amount about credit and the syndicated loan market, which is the asset class out of which CLOs are created. In fact, CLOs are the major purchaser of syndicated loans. But I am far from an expert in the detailed accounting issues that determine what is "income" versus merely "cash flow" and how to calculate the existential impact on the CLO equity if we get that wrong.

There are a number of factors and issues that I am wrestling with as I try to decide how much of an ECC position I want to carry going forward. (Currently, it is my largest holding, as I actually added to it recently when it went below $14 and its yield approached 17%.)

In the short to medium term, I feel pretty comfortable, since ECC management made it pretty clear in the recent conference call that their current quarter's net cash flows are actually running ahead of previous ones. That suggests that the dividend level is covered and should be solid for the foreseeable future. It also buys all of us time to get our heads around the longer-term issues that have been raised by @Alpha Male in his recent article in @Stanford Chemist's CEF/ETF Income Laboratory service, and discussed as well by other writers (especially @Rida Morwa and his colleagues).

Longer-term issues that I struggle to understand

(1) The most important is how much "decay" or "erosion" in CLO equity value occurs over the lifecycle of the CLO. If it is minimal - i.e. less than 3% per year - and I'm collecting a distribution of 14% or 15% per annum, then even after a decay/erosion of 3%, my net distribution yield is around 11% to 12%, which would be pretty attractive to a typical Income Factory investor.

Of course if the decay is more than that, then - as mentioned above - it raises the question of whether I wouldn't be better off just investing in a more straight-forward high-yield bond or loan fund, or some other closed end fund that distributed in the 9-10% range and required less attention.

It is easy to see how a CLO's cash flow might erode as it gets closer to the end of its life. First, there is the GAAP/taxable income disparity. Under GAAP accounting, the CLO (just like a commercial bank) accrues expense for potential loan losses gradually over the course of its life, even though most loans that default don't do so in their early years.

That means a CLO's cash flow and taxable income in early years will exceed its GAAP income, if GAAP income is being reduced by a loan loss accrual even though no loans have defaulted and cash flow has not been diminished. Similarly for taxable income, since you cannot write off a charge for loan losses until the losses actually occur, even if you are sure that some loans (you may not know which ones) are sure to default in the future (which is why you are prudently accruing for that in your GAAP income accounts).

If you pay out distributions based on your current cash flow that is larger than GAAP income, then in later years when losses actually occur, your cash flow will be reduced (because of the actual loan charge-offs) but GAAP income will continue as before because the losses are already being accrued and the expense captured in the current level of GAAP income. When that happens, cash flow levels and GAAP income levels may "flip" and your GAAP income may become higher than the current cash flow, which would probably no longer be able to support the previous distribution level.

Management might then have to reduce the distribution, or erode its capital in order to maintain the previous level.

(2) Another factor I struggle to understand, and which can cause erosion in the value of a CLO late in its life-cycle involves the inherent structure of a CLO's liabilities. A typical CLO may have 75-80% of its liabilities in A, AA or AAA-rated notes that are senior to its other debt and pay minimal interest rates, while the lower-rated 20-25%% of its debt is much more expensive because, along with the equity, it takes the risk of absorbing any losses in the CLO's loan portfolio. It is the cheap debt - the top 80% or so - that drives the math that makes a CLO a viable investment for its shareholders, and keeps its average liability cost low enough that it can earn its 3 or 4% profit margin between the average cost of its liabilities and the average earnings on its loan portfolio.

Once a CLO reaches the end of its reinvestment period, it has to use any loan repayments from its portfolio to pay down its own debt, starting with the cheapest AAA-rated debt. As its cheapest debt is repaid, the CLO's profit margin begins to dwindle fast, as its average cost of funds rises sharply. That means a CLO can't really afford to have its loan portfolio run off too gradually because its profit margin disappears as its cheap debt is fully repaid.

To prevent this, CLO managers try to stretch out their re-investment periods as far as possible, but once that period ends, they try to manage down their portfolio in such a way as to minimize the period of maximum spread compression. This can mean, at a certain point where they no longer have a critical mass of cheap debt, having to liquidate the remaining loan portfolio in the secondary market. This is where surprises and portfolio shrinkage may occur, if loans that are perceived as having credit problems get low-ball bids, or where loans that would otherwise pay off at par if held to maturity have to be sold into a weak secondary market.

To the extent a CLO was collecting cash flows from such a portfolio and assuming the loans were all healthy, performing and due to be repaid at par upon maturity, having to take a haircut in liquidating the portfolio en masse would obviously impact its equity value and the NAV of any fund holding it.

How much would a typical haircut at the end of a CLO's life actually be? ECC gives us an idea in the presentation it presented to shareholders back in 2015. It shows an initial $10 million CLO equity investment that is terminated (liquidated) after 6 years. It demonstrates how (1) the GAAP income, (2) the net cash flow after the return of the $10M capital investment, and (3) the net taxable income, are all exactly the same in total amount, but are collected at very different rates over the six-year period.

In the 2015 presentation, the amount of shrinkage shows up in year six where the total of cash flow payments to equity is only $7,989,423. Of that amount, we are told, only $6,800,137 represents return of capital (i.e. repayment of principal on the final liquidation of the CLO's loan portfolio), the difference between $7,989,423 and $6,800,137 being that final year's income component (i.e. interest). The difference between the $6,800,137 return of capital and the original $10,000,000 equity investment, is $3,199,863. That's 32% of the investment, which represents a shrinkage (or decay or erosion) of 5.3% per year over the six years. On a GAAP basis, that shrinkage has been fully accrued for along the way, and if shareholder distributions had been limited to the amount of the GAAP income, there would be no cash flow gap in the final year.

Let us assume - for discussion purposes - that this example is reasonable and 5% per annum is a realistic estimate of what the shrinkage/erosion/decay (pick your term) in CLO equity (or the NAV of funds holding CLO equity) is likely to be over the long term.

If ECC stock were priced like it was about two years ago when prices were higher and yields were down in the 11-12% range, and we thought 5% of our yield might be eaten up by shrinkage, bringing our average yield down to 6-7%, we'd probably find that prospect pretty unattractive. Especially given the dozens of closed end funds or other investments (REITs, MLPs, BDCs, etc.) that pay us yields of 8-10% (or more, especially MLPs right now) in asset classes that are relatively straight-forward and easy to understand.

However, at the current price and a yield close to 17%, even with a 5% erosion over time, we could still pocket almost 12% per annum, which as we've said, may justify a little extra work, complexity and angst. Note that this is a somewhat simplistic analysis, since it does not include:

The positive impact of leverage on the fund's overall portfolio; borrowing an amount close to 40% of the fund's total assets at around 6% and reinvesting in CLOs whose current projected yields are more than twice that would offset some of the decay/erosion as long as the eroded yield on the CLO equity purchased with the leverage is greater than 6%, and The negative impact of management fees.

How about the NAV?

I am also conflicted on how much attention to pay to the estimates of CLO equity prices that then roll up to create the NAV of ECC or of other funds that own CLOs. A CLO is a leveraged portfolio of loans, where the loan prices move around in the secondary market, while the amount of the CLO's debt is fixed. Therefore, one assumes that the equity value (i.e. the value of the assets minus the liabilities) must move in direct proportion to secondary loan market prices. When loan prices go up, CLO equity value rises; when loan prices go down, equity must decrease as well. For a fund that invests in CLO equity, I imagine the same direct relationship must exist. When loan prices rise the fund's NAV must rise; when loan prices fall, its NAV must fall. Seems straightforward and logical.

On the other hand... when loan prices fall, the loans themselves keep pumping out the same principal and interest that they did before. So CLOs receiving principal payments from those loans can invest them in new loans they purchase on the secondary market at prices below par (sometimes way below par, in turbulent periods), which means (1) the CLO can earn higher yields than it would be earning if loan market prices had not dropped, and (2) the CLO is buying healthy loan assets with a built-in capital gain to be earned later on when the loan pays off at par.

So this would argue that decreases in loan secondary market prices can actually improve a CLO's cash flow, and therefore its economic value increases, rather than decreases, during periods of weakening loan prices. For example, I have been told that many CLOs did extremely well during the great crash when loan prices were so depressed that CLOs could reinvest their cash flows in healthy loans at 55 and 60 cents on the dollar, scoring huge capital gains later when those loans paid off at par.

So there may be somewhat of an inverse relationship between a CLO's real economic value and the market value of its underlying assets. That might help explain why ECC's NAV can drop while its cash flow generating capacity seems to be strengthening.

Using our Income Factory analogy, if a CLO is a "factory" whose job is to churn out cash flow by leveraging up a portfolio of loan assets, then if the factory's "raw material" (i.e. the loans themselves) go "on sale" because their secondary market prices drop, doesn't that benefit the factory and make it more profitable?

Bottom line, what do I plan to do?

Having bought almost all of my ECC holding at $15 or lower (some of it just recently at below $14, yielding 16.7%), I am in a good position to (1) collect what appears to be a solid dividend in the near future while (2) knowing that even if there is further price erosion in the 5% per annum range (as suggested by the example presented above) that I am still meeting my 10% equity return target.

I see a number of possible future scenarios:

The distribution continues at its current level and the market, realizing that it is higher than is actually sustainable long term, will reduce the total return by continual erosion of the share price, hopefully no more than the 5% or so seen in the 2015 presentation. (And possibly less than that 5% rate. I have been told by people in the CLO market that their personal estimate of the likely erosion rate is a couple percentage points lower than 5%. I hope they are right. We shall see.) The result of this scenario: longer-term cash return in the low teens. The fund, in order to forestall erosion in NAV and/or market price, decides to reduce its distribution to one more sustainable and in line with its GAAP earnings. If it cuts it by 25%, then the yield falls from somewhere north of 16% to about 12%. I estimate the share price would gyrate around a bit and then settle back close to where it now is, since I suspect the current price already anticipates a dividend cut at some point. Upside scenario: Fund management proves to be deft at "building par" through shrewd initial purchases or trading and reinvesting existing portfolios, and manages to limit the natural erosion to something closer to 1 or 2%. That would be great and returns would be closer to the mid-teens. Downside scenario: Natural erosion/decay turns out to be more than 5%. Investors who purchase at low prices (+/- $14) and high yields (16%+) will do okay because their returns will drop to 9-10%, not great but hardly a disaster. Investors at higher prices whose yields were only 11% or so to start with, will be greatly disappointed.

Now, the envelope please.....

Based on what I know and have outlined here, I plan to maintain my position in ECC. I think a 16.7% cash yield on my present investment provides a reasonable cushion against either dividend decreases (which I don't expect in the near term) or further paper losses.

This is NOT a recommendation, and others may come to different conclusions about their own approach to ECC right now. As I have said many times, "I eat my own cooking in public," in terms of my own investments. Using that analogy, I share my "recipes" and it is up to readers to decide whether they want to replicate, adapt, tweak, or ignore those recipes.

One thing I should emphasize is that the essence of the Income Factory strategy is the importance of generating and growing one's income stream, rather than the mindless pursuit of market price growth.

A key principle is that "math is math" and you can achieve any long-term equity return goal you choose by utilizing a "cash income/no growth" approach. In other words, you can achieve a 10% total return with 10% cash dividends and 0% growth just as easily as with 0% cash dividends and 10% growth, or any combination in between. Similarly with an 8% total return target or a 12% target. How aggressive a target to choose, or how aggressive and risky a portfolio to assemble to meet that target, is each investor's choice.

The common theme is that having a "river of cash" coming in each month -whether it is a modest, conservative 8% river or a surging, aggressive and somewhat risky 12% river - should make it easier for the average investor to sit tight, reinvest and compound through market reversals, and avoid panicking and getting off the investment train at just the wrong time, missing the train when it starts up again and moves out of the station. Embracing an Income Factory philosophy does not necessarily mean reaching for the returns or "stretching" for the aggressive yields that I often do. It is the overall philosophy and strategy that counts, not so much which particular "machines" you purchase for your own individual Income Factory.

