Intel Vs. Advanced Micro Devices: Not A Zero-Sum CPU Game

By K C Ma and Trung Minh Huynh

The fight on CPU market share has been intensified between Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in last two years. Coming back from near bankruptcy, AMD’s Ryzen, Threadripper, and EPYC releases have carried a serious challenge to Intel's historically dominating role in the CPU market. As a result, Intel has lost close to 10% PC CPU market share and 5% server market share to AMD. In this post, I set to estimate the forthcoming CPU market share changes in the next two years between the two longtime rivals.

Intel Revenue Outlook

Since 2018, Intel has made a conscious effort to refocus on core CPUs by trimming more of its non-core consumer elements. This includes selling phone modems, reinvigorating datacenter sales through expanding cloud vendors and telecom carriers, and most recently announcing the plan to sell its home connectivity chips unit. Yet, Intel’s recent “apology letter” suggests that there will be sill a lower 14nm manufacturing ramp trajectory for new capacity which further limits Intel’s ability to service customers mainly on low-end CPU products. Though, the downside may be partially offset by the 7nm PC notebook products ramping and 10nm yields/production output and capacity ramp plans which are still on track (JPMorgan),

The over one year-long PC CPU shortage remains a major capacity constraint. However, to relieve some of its pressure, Intel has decided to outsource some of its CPU production to other chipmakers. Intel is reportedly discussing CPU production with global foundry companies such as Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) in Korea and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) in Taiwan. Furthermore, as the shortages are more in the lower end of the market, AMD is less interested in gaining additional share in that segment in the near future. With continued strong demand for Intel's CPUs for both PC and datacenter and good execution on 10nm manufacturing ramp, the quarterly revenue is expected to grow to $19.2 billion by Q4 2019 and $20 billion by 2022 (Figure 1A).

AMD Revenue Outlook

The market remains impressed by the magnitude of growth and share gains that AMD is delivering from 14nm ramp in Notebook and 7nm ramp in datacenter and the early traction within 7nm Server CPUs in Rome. The source of (market) share gains includes the growth from the strong PC CPU growth with both higher ASP and units sold, and over 50% q-to-q server CPU processor ramp.

In terms of server market share, AMD management maintains its expectation of double-digit share by mid-2020, though management did not comment on the likelihood of achieving the target by the end of this year, as AMD noted as a possibility during the 2Q earnings call. Thanks to the Intel PC CPU shortage, AMD is expected to ramp multiple 7nm products across client CPU, server CPU, and GPU in 2H19 and on.

However, AMD's share gain assumptions in each of these markets for 4Q19 and 2020 appear to largely ignore competitive responses from peers such as Intel’s advanced 14nm and 10nm products coming to market next year, nor do they consider the normalization of CPU shortages as Intel starts exploring outside foundries such as Samsung. Thus, the realistic forecast is that AMD’s share gains may begin to moderate while still maintaining a above-peer revenue growth. The analyst community expects that AMD quarterly revenue may reach $2.1 billion by 2019 and $2.36 billion by 2021, and $2.78 billion by 2022 (Figure 1B).

IDC: AMD Gained Both Unit and Revenue CPU Market Share in 1Q 2019

When talking about market share, most will use IDC’s measures. IDC publishes both revenue market share and unit shipment market share. When most companies, as well as Dr. Lisa Su, mention market share, they tend to refer to unit market share, because unit shipment speaks volume of the market demand and supply of the product. On the other hand, when investors look at market share, revenue market share is a more relevant measure simply because stock prices are related to revenue growth rates which are affected by both the production and pricing strategy of the product. As AMD has known to have a lower pricing strategy than Intel, the unit market share may point to a different number compared to the revenue market share. Cases in point, the most recent IDC reports indicate that AMD gained unit market share against Intel in 1Q 2019 (22.5% vs. 77.5%), while AMD lost revenue market share (7.4% vs. 92.6%) (Figure 1AA). Apparently, AMD’s low price strategy can explain the difference in conclusions. To investors, one weakness of IDC’s data is that the data often lags 1-3 quarters.

AMD May Gain 2% Market Share in the Next 2-3 Years

Since IDC is typically slow to report market shares, I need to rely on Street’s real-time estimates of forward revenue to calculate market share. To this end, I have to deal with the company’s reluctance to disclose clear segment data. In a previous post, I used the segment revenue shares, the total C&G’s operating margins, and an assumed difference between CPU and CPU margins; I was able to break down the revenue share based on two ways of segment classification. Combining both C&G and EESC’s estimates, as a company, AMD has 70% CPU and 30% CPU revenue shares (Table 4 below).

The 70/30 split between AMD’s CPU and CPU revenue is a critical piece of information to properly compute AMD’s CPU and CPU market shares. Assuming that AMD has maintained roughly the same breakdown over time, AMD and Intel CPU market shares may be calculated using daily analysts’ revenue estimates as follows:

AMD Market Share = (AMD revenue x 70%)/(Intel Revenue + AMD revenue x 70%)

This process will produce a real time revenue market share estimate from analysts' consensus revenue estimates which go into the next 2-3 years. In Figure 2, the analysts’ market share estimates are compared with IDC’s ex-post estimates. For a better part of the history, it is clear that both estimates have been closely related. Furthermore, the real use of this approach can be demonstrated by its forward-looking market share forecasts. In Figure 2 and Table 1, based on analysts forward revenue forecasts, AMD Q4 CPU market share rises to 7.1%, 0.9% higher than Q3. For the rest of the next 2 years, AMD looks to gain another 2% (7.1% to 9.1%) revenue share from Intel.

Takeaways

For the last two years, Intel starts feeling AMD’s threat in the CPU space. Already lost almost 10% CPU market share, Intel looks to lose another 2% in the next two years, as implied from the analysts' forward revenue estimates. At least for AMD shareholders, market share gain has been the number 1 priority. As there are only two dominating players in the CPU space, the relative valuation has been closely related to the market share (Figure 2). It appears that the current prices of Intel and AMD shares have factored in the future revenue market share changes, as indicated by the pattern that the relative stock price tends to lead the relative future revenue (Figure 2). That is, Intel shares are trading at a relative discount to AMD shares, reflecting the forecast AMD CPU market share gain.

That being said, investors are often fixated at the short-term turnover of market share but lose sight of the changes in the big picture. The entire CPU market, as approximated by AMD and Intel revenue, has increased from $7.7 billion (quarterly) in 1999 to $ 22 billion in 2019, at a CAGR around 5%. For better part of the 20 years, Intel maintained virtually the most dominant player and not only boosted their market share but also raised the overall CPU market. Even with a projected 2% market share loss to AMD in the next 2-3 years, both Intel and AMD shares will still gain from the annual 5% growth in the CPU space (Figure 3). There is no such thing as a zero-sum game in the CPU market.

