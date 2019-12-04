CBL's Dividend Suspension Confirms That Washington Prime Is A Strong Sell

People that own Washington Prime's preferred stock should be particularly careful; the value of these could plummet in coming quarters.

This past spring, I demonstrated why Washington Prime (WPG) stock was a good short sell candidate when it was trading at $5.60. Shares proceeded to drop nearly 50% in ensuing months as the lower-tier brick and mortar malls have continued to struggle.

Despite ongoing poor operating results for Washington Prime and other mall REITs, a sense of complacency seems to have settled in around WPG stock. Shares have rebounded a dollar off the lows and have maintained this bounce despite a flood of negative industry news. However, for speculators that are sitting back and collecting the dividends while ignoring mounting risks, Monday delivered a harsh wake-up call.

That's because peer CBL & Associates (CBL) unexpectedly announced that it is suspending its common dividend and preferred dividend through at least year-end 2020. Previously, some folks had been expecting CBL to reinstate its common dividend after it has been "temporarily" suspended due to damages from a lawsuit. Instead, CBL is not only leaving the common dividend at zero, it's taken the axe to the preferred as well.

This caught the market by huge surprise. CBL's preferred shares had traded up sharply in recent weeks as traders have rushed into beaten-up retail "value" stocks, and gone looking for yield. CBL preferred shares ripped from $8 to as high as $13, offering nearly 50% gains in a short period of time.

Yet, there was no fundamental reason for this rally. CBL's operating results weren't getting any better. In fact, they've continued to be dire. But the market had a retail turnaround narrative and didn't bother to let facts get in the way of a good story.

Unfortunately, CBL's dividend news cut the party short; CBL stock dropped 26% Tuesday, while the preferred shares plummeted nearly 50%:

CBL's management justified its decision to suspend the dividend payments as follows:

Suspending dividends is a significant and difficult decision, one that was carefully considered by management and the board. However, preserving free cash flow is a paramount objective for CBL at this time. We anticipate a decline in net operating income in 2020 as a result of heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019. Offsetting these declines by retaining available cash is necessary to maintain the market dominant position of our properties and to reduce debt.

Interestingly, in their press release, CBL noted that they came to this decision:

following a review of current taxable income projections for 2019 and 2020. The company will review taxable income on a regular basis and take measures, if necessary, to ensure that it meets the minimum distribution requirements to maintain its status as a Real Estate Investment Trust.

This raises some interesting questions about the oft-repeated idea that CBL and Washington Prime "couldn't" cut their dividends due to still having lots of taxable income.

What Happened At CBL Could Happen At Washington Prime

For all the articles that have tried to point out the subtle differences in the investment cases for CBL & Associates and Washington Prime, they're both B-tier mall operators with similar quality assets (around $400 per square foot of sales) with many properties in smaller regional or heartland markets. CBL has a focus on southern U.S. malls, while Washington Prime has a lot of properties in working class states such as Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia. In both cases, much of the bullish sentiment has been found in the idea that CBL and WPG can operate the best retail center in smaller regional markets.

However, this model clearly hasn't played out for CBL & Associates.

Now to be fair, Washington Prime has some advantages over CBL. It has an open-air shopping portfolio which is performing significantly better than its malls. Washington Prime's management is arguably more spirited and aggressive than CBL's. And Washington Prime has a little more financial flexibility than CBL & Associates. Not too much more though, Washington Prime's credit rating just got cut again recently.

In any case, the two businesses have similar assets and have seen a comparable decline in operating performance. Thus, until recently, their stock prices had moved nearly in harmony as well:

As you can see, CBL and WPG stocks declined at virtually identical speed until late 2017, when CBL made its first dividend cut. A noticeable performance gap opened between the two at that point. Since then, both have gone back to trading with a high level of correlation with each other, as you might expect for two highly-levered owners of B-tier malls.

It makes sense that their stocks are highly correlated, since neither CBL's nor WPG's malls are in the sweet spot within the evolving American retail landscape. A recent Economist article cited data from Green Street Advisors noting that only the top 100 American malls are expected to be able to increase their rents and occupancy, with malls below #100 likely to decline in performance. That's bad news indeed. Using data from a recent Taubmann (TCO) presentation, we find that the top 100 properties bucket are nearly all A++ and A+ properties:

Source: Taubmann corporate presentation

If Green Street is correct, even the sorts of A and A- malls that Taubmann and Simon (SPG) own lots of will face a bit of a challenge to maintain their current profit levels, let alone obtain organic growth. As you can probably figure out, if A and A- malls see issues ahead, that's bad news indeed for the sorts of B level malls that Washington Prime and CBL & Associates own. Sure, these aren't the C and D malls whose value has already become a mere rounding error of the overall pie. But the B malls are not a good place to be either.

If a company's balance sheet is healthy, you can often make a tidy profit getting the last proverbial puff off the cigar butt. But as CBL shows, if creditors have first dibs on the assets, in a declining cash flow sort of scenario, equity isn't going to get much when it comes to dividing the remaining value of declining properties.

As we can see from WPG's recent and controversial ground lease deal, the company is using less conventional means to access capital, and is paying a relatively high interest rate to obtain access to said funds.

Bearish Catalysts For Washington Prime Stock

WPG stock may get hit on the reaction to the collapse in the value of CBL's common and preferred stocks in the wake of its dividend suspension. But what else is coming down the pike that could make the bearish case play out for Washington Prime?

For one, I'm expecting a weak holiday shopping season. That's not because the economy is terrible, far from it. However, 2018 was the strongest year for American retail in ages. This makes sense. The economy was enjoying the full force of the tax cut-related stimulus and the Fed rate hikes hadn't fully filtered down to main street yet. As a result, overall spending had its best year since 2012, and particularly important mall sectors such as apparel had their best year since 2010. Apparel in particular was up a thrilling 8% for the 2018 holiday season.

In particular, 2018 kicked things off right with a superb Black Friday weekend. The key apparel sector was leading the way.

My theory has been that 2019 will pale in comparison to last year's boom. And it's already starting to play out. This year's Black Friday was a big dud, with year-over-year sales in brick and mortar stores dropping more than 6%. While there's plenty of holiday shopping left to be done, it seems likely that 2019 is going to comp poorly against last year's boom results. This is one of the reasons I've been keen on the Washington Prime stock short position this fall, and it appears to be working out as planned. Of note, Cyber Monday sales came in strong this year, but that does little to help the brick and mortar retailers.

On top of that, the CBL dividend suspension raises as interesting point. It seemed like CBL would still have cash to at least pay the preferreds, if nothing else, through 2020. So did something material happen to the downside to affect their outlook for next year? Seeking Alpha member and frequent mall stock commenter Ryan WW got at this point Monday, offering the following theory:

I wonder if CBL is getting word from Macy's about possible store closures, which Macy's heavily hinted are coming in February. If that is the driver of the cut, I suspect it is a poor outcome for all parts of the capital stack if it implies that the cash will be used towards more "re-development."

As of Washington Prime's last 10-K, the company listed 25 Macy's locations as anchors across its various properties. Needless to say, any significant paring back of Macy's locations could have a major impact on Washington Prime's cash flow and redevelopment funding needs.

Turning to the 2020 outlook, it's worth reviewing a few points from fellow contributor's Adam Levine-Weinberg's recent article. The first of these is that Washington Prime has missed its NOI guidance three years in a row. For example, 2019 Tier One and Open Air NOI was supposed to be down 1% to down 3% for this year, instead it is down 5.4% so far for the year. That follows on 2017 and 2018 NOI guidance misses.

So take WPG's outlook for a +2% comparable NOI increase in 2020 with a grain of salt. If the retail bankruptcies actually stopped, that might be realistic. But the bankruptcies keep on coming, with Forever 21 among others in recent months. And, as mentioned, Macy's may be planning a major store base cut, meanwhile J.C. Penney (JCP) stock is lingering around a buck a share.

Remember that 2018 was a best year of the decade for retail, yet many of these struggling retailers couldn't cash in during the boom year. So what do things look like when we get a soft holiday season this year, let alone a recession year sometime in the future?

I'd like to highlight another key point that Levine-Weinberg made:

"Furthermore, a projection that comparable NOI will rise at least 2% would sound to most investors like a forecast for growth. Yet even if Washington Prime manages to hit its targets next year, its guidance doesn't mean quite what it seems. Between asset sales, returning underperforming properties to lenders, NOI declines at Tier Two malls, and other similar factors, a 2% increase in comparable NOI would likely imply another year of lower (unadjusted) NOI and FFO."

Even if Washington Prime makes good on its posted guidance, its actual FFO per share is likely to continue declining. Always make sure to get the full picture rather than relying on adjusted numbers.

Now think back to CBL's statement on why they suspended their dividends including the preferreds. CBL said:

We anticipate a decline in net operating income in 2020 as a result of heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019. Offsetting these declines by retaining available cash is necessary to maintain the market dominant position of our properties and to reduce debt.

Now compare to Washington Prime. We already established that Washington Prime is likely to see falling net operating income again in 2020 as well, even if they hit guidance. And if they miss guidance again, we could get another fairly steep NOI decline. And there are certainly more retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in progress and about to come after the holidays wind down.

Now look at Washington Prime's recent deal-making. The company is making clever moves to come up with cash. Like CBL, why wouldn't they take the easiest available option to "retain available cash" by cutting their dividend as much as possible as soon as that option is on the table?

Washington Prime has made a repeated point to emphasize that the dividend is safe through the end of 2019. And it made sense, the company had significant taxable gains from portfolio transactions that caused tax obligations.

But what happens in 2020? Why would Washington Prime pay more in dividends than necessary to comply with the REIT taxable income threshold? By slashing the dividend, Washington Prime immediately gets much-needed cash it can put into shoring up its malls or buying back debt. Running a higher leverage ratio to pay out a 24% dividend yield makes little business sense. It's obviously better for long-term shareholder value to slash the dividend yield and shore up the balance sheet.

And keep in mind that CBL is still reporting something like $1 per share a year in FFO, yet apparently its minimum taxable distribution for 2020 is going to be around zero. This should make you think twice before accepting the idea that WPG will be mandated to pay out most of its future FFO in dividends rather than conserving the cash for redevelopment.

Long story short, like CBL, WPG stock should be priced like a call option on unexceptional enclosed brick and mortar retail finding a path to revitalization. Sure, luxury malls will carry on doing their thing. But Washington Prime is made up of malls in the likes of Ashland, KY, Dayton, OH, and Kokomo, IN. It'd take a sea change in the American retail landscape to make malls in these sorts of tertiary locations long-term winners.

Both CBL and WPG have been steadily reporting similar mid single digits declines in NOI as of late. This past quarter, for example, CBL was down 5.9% and WPG dropped 5.5%. For all the effort certain folks make to play up the differences in these businesses, they're both B-tier mall operators at the end of the day. CBL just showed you that the dividend isn't sacrosanct; bondholders have the best cards to play as this game unfolds.

If you own Washington Prime stock, it's time to think long and hard about what you'd do if they cut the dividend next year. Because there's a good chance that's exactly what happens. And don't think you're safe in the Washington Prime preferred stocks (WPG.PH) or (WPG.PI) either. The dividends on those could hit the chopping block - like they did at CBL - in due time.

I find it particularly baffling that people are willing to pay $20 for Washington Prime preferred stock that has upside capped at $25 and would need to stay in business and continue paying dividends for more than a decade just to get one's starting capital back. The WPG.PI preferred stock traded down to $12 late last year:

Bizarrely, since the December 2018 low, WPG common stock is down another 15% while this preferred issue is up close to 50% over the same time period.

Even as the business continues to erode in value, the preferred has traded back up to $20. As CBL just demonstrated, those preferred stock rebounds can disappear in the blink of an eye.

Be safe out there, and don't get stuck owning something that's beyond your true risk tolerance in the chase for yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.