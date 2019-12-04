The Best Research Tools For The Cannabis Industry

On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, the US House Judiciary Committee approved a bill that would legalize cannabis, remove it from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substance Act and levy a 5% federal tax on all cannabis products. The 24 to 10 vote included multiple Republican representatives breaking from party lines and voting in favor of federal cannabis legalization.

While customers and distributors are celebrating the committee vote, investors should be careful where they invest in the industry going forward. Assuming the bill passes, that does not improve the quality of cannabis companies available for investment. This article will help investors in the cannabis sector and discuss the best ways to identify good and bad products with good research tools. These tools will provide help finding strong companies, including private brands that have serious nationwide potential.

The Path to Legalization Provides Opportunities and Risks

The cannabis industry provides tremendous investment opportunities but comes with significant risks. Sophisticated investors cannot solely rely on traditional research tools like the Bloomberg Terminal. Cannabis is a complicated industry; producing and distributing brands at scale in a strict regulatory environment is difficult. The industry is fast-paced and rapidly changing. Some brands have become so popular that their products are being copied by counterfeiters similarly to Nike (NKE). Some businesses have received serious allegations on prominent social media profiles and industry websites. Simply having accessible cannabis is not enough to build a valuable brand and compete in the legal markets.

The cannabis industry still has unlicensed distributors and retailers not paying taxes. One big risk for investors is that there are still so many potential partners that are comfortable outside of the law. Many license applicants follow the rules and want to operate within the legally regulated industry, while other applicants will remain outlaws. Until licenses become more accessible, many will use the lack of licensing as an excuse for illegal activity. The lack of licensing has created fertile ground for illegal activity.

There is a significant risk of theft and fraud; it is still very early for this industry. A license holder in California lost their cannabis license in late November for violating regulations. “California regulators searched an unlicensed facility and seized nearly $21 million of cannabis products held by Vertical Bliss, which does business as Kushy Punch and manufactures and distributes the brand's products.” This company claims it was going to destroy the product and that it was old, but that did not stop the government from taking away its extremely valuable license. In addition to these risks, California, the biggest cannabis market, will be increasing cannabis taxes on January 1, 2020. Increases in taxes will likely put even more pricing pressure on legitimate cannabis firms that face higher nominal taxes at multiple points in the supply chain.

Another concern for cannabis investors is the staggering failures seen in the Canadian industry. While the product is legal, the big names in Canada are in bad shape. There was far less demand in Canada than some investors anticipated. With legalization clearly on the horizon in the United States, investors will want to find more secure picks than the big names in Canada. American Multi-State Operators (MSOs) are becoming more enticing to investors as more states enter the medical market.

Some companies are securing licenses organically, while others secure licenses through M&A. The firms that can do both are the ones to watch. Companies in the cannabis space can often feel very similar. What about your firm and brand is unique? Where is the real edge? The simple answer is the consumer’s taste and preferences will likely determine strong brands from weak brands. Extensive distribution channels will be critical to building a major recognizable brand comparable to other consumer packaged goods.

Brands have become significant in the industry, but not all brands can scale. Some brands are positioned far better than others for national distribution; there are great brands that will thrive in the regional markets but struggle in the national market.

Good Research Tools on Instagram

The most important research tool in the cannabis industry today is Instagram (FB). Brands utilize the picture-based social media platform to advertise products and grow their online following. Now customers are using this platform to expose these brands when their products fail basic quality standards.

One classic example of bad press for a cannabis brand is mold in prepackaged flower products. Another big issue is the identification of real versus counterfeit products from big brands. There are dozens of prominent Instagram accounts that serious investors should monitor for proper due diligence.

Companies in the sector assume they will get rich in the weed business. Some have lost significant sums, and some are trying to cut corners in many different ways. Illegal cannabis businesses have historically attracted less ethical business operators.

Research, Scandal, and Serious Allegations: The BlackListXYZ

There are dozens of prominent Instagram accounts, but the most important to focus on in the cannabis industry right now is the website and Instagram account The BlackListXYZ. This source is one of the best in the industry; their posts help inform and advise thousands of customers every day. They have a unique following that captures the industry's attention. The account posts crowd-sourced user-generated allegations exposing bad business practices, including fake products and illicit market related content. It is not uncommon to see a post about a law enforcement raid in California.

During the initial vape crisis, this account posted dozens of informative posts and stories on Instagram and their new website. These posts help identify counterfeit products and unlicensed brands. Counterfeit products have been proven to be extremely dangerous, as seen by multiple videos documented on The BlackList. Here are some of the most critical posts that support or prove allegations of fake products and counterfeit packaging operations.

There were serious allegations against multiple grow facilities in New Jersey. Some of these allegations made it on The BlackList's Instagram story but not on the posts or the website, which means you must actively watch their account for some of the most egregious allegations.

The BlackList created a prominent hashtag on social media #helpcleanupourindustry. Through this account and others, consumers have seen all kinds of problems in the cannabis industry. There have been dozens of horror stories documented by customers and reposted by The BlackList. More and more companies are starting to take note of these accounts, also including some harassment from operators who have lost revenue because their bad and unethical behavior was exposed.

These accounts act as an easy check on bad business practices; these user-based posts help create more brand accountability. As already mentioned, the most prominent account right now is The BlackListXYZ. The BlackList is a must-follow for investors in the cannabis space. Other accounts include individual brands that are extremely recognizable. These names are gaining nationwide attention.

Video Documentation Via The BlackList

Here are some important videos documented on The BlackList Instagram page.

The Little Cavi Video - This video shows a customer review making fun of a cannabis product. The video appears to show a free product given to the customer to entice customer loyalty. The company that came up with this product is Caviar Gold.

The Bad Vape Carts - There are multiple examples of fake vape carts sold on the illegal markets. Here are just a handful of examples, including products that are very clearly not THC oil. There are even counterfeit products coming out in Popeyes packaging after the new spicy chicken sandwich became popular. This stuff is insane!

Evidence of Fake Packaging - There are multiple videos that explicitly show different brands that are being ripped off by counterfeit products. One of the most popular and counterfeited brands is Runtz. Customers have started calling these products Fruntz because of the significant amount of evidence detailing Fake Runtz sold across the USA. These videos show real and fake product names in addition to products that do not exist at all outside of the illegal markets.

Fake Products and Serious Health Risks

Selling low-quality cannabis in a branded bag and claiming it is a top-shelf product is nothing compared to the dangers of buying completely fake products. There have been serious cases of death and illness from bad vape products, but there are other fake and dangerous concentrated products. These products have received far less attention but can be just as dangerous. Here are multiple videos of customers consuming bad products or misusing products and accessories. Some of these videos show that unregulated cannabis is extremely dangerous.

The website and accompanying Instagram account offer useful and actionable information that is extremely difficult to access. The information most important to investors is the examples of low-quality products, bad products, bad corporate practices, allegations of poor hygiene, allegations of illegal activity, allegations of fraud and theft, allegations of a firm’s liquidity issues, supply chain issues, regional surplus and shortages, and all kinds of industry-related content that investors can find useful. Some of the user-generated comments are just as insightful, if not more insightful, than the original post.

Growing large volumes of high-quality cannabis products and distrusting brands at scale is extremely difficult. Even the best companies will have small problems; we are in the early days of scandal and viral disasters for cannabis companies. Instagram has been a huge asset when researching a Canadian or American cannabis operator. The platform gives customers the ability to push back against bad brands and poorly managed businesses.

The ability to comment on a brand's post is significant because the industry is new, and significant bad press on Instagram can obliterate a firm's first-mover advantage. While some of these posts are unproven allegations, others have more validity. Multiple first movers in New Jersey found themselves facing public scrutiny after a picture of pest infestations surfaced in Montclair and another picture of mold was published from Belmar. The Belmar dispensary is owned by publicly traded firm Curaleaf (OTC:OTCPK:CURLF). New Jersey had other allegations posted on Instagram. The state of New Jersey has faced outsized criticism of the program, which has six existing licenses statewide.

While Instagram is the most dominant platform in the industry, it also has a long-standing history of deleting cannabis companies' accounts and, in some cases, censoring content. The BlackList website has changed this issue, and now users can submit their personal experiences to the site. User comments come with problems; the site uses a basic comments section at the bottom of each post. There are often ignorant comments on some of the posts, but if you're able to dig through the garbage, there is often significant and material information coming from the account and website almost daily.

What’s in My Pre-Roll: Evidence-Based Brand Destruction

The BlackList is just one of the most popular and most dominant information accounts in the cannabis industry. It is good at aggregating the related industry information, including the side of the industry that’s difficult to measure. But others are just as important; one of my favorites accounts is no longer active. His main role on social media was purchasing brand name products from dispensaries or sesh events and then cutting them open with a razor blade. The videos would show viewers the true contents of the product - most of the time, to their displeasure. PREROLL KILLA, aka whatsinmypreroll, has not been active in a few months, but he made videos about one of the most important products in the cannabis industry.

High margin pre-rolled products are a huge part of each company’s ability to generate a more profitable revenue mix. PREROLL KILLA and others make videos gutting individual products. The videos expose low-quality products. Brands often advertise flowers but secretly sell trim and shake. There is evidence that some companies advertise one strain and sell another. Pre-rolls are also famous for coming full of seeds. These pre-rolled products are designed to help a company generate higher margins. Because these companies have taken advantage of customers, pre-rolled products have become a joke. PREROLL KILLA is no longer posting videos, but the idea of gutting Pre-Rolls is alive and well. Here is an example of a bad product that was exposed. There are dozens of examples on Instagram.

Caviar Gold - The Jay and Silent Bob Collab - This video clearly shows a bad pre-roll product. Companies with a universally mocked product right out of the gate is not the kind of company investors want. If the community is calling your product sticks and stems, you have a major problem. No one wants to see their brand destroyed overnight. This specific product received additional scorn, which can be found in the comments section.

Private Companies and Important Instagram Follows

Cannabis is a high-growth opportunity that is constantly changing. Instagram has become the dominant social media platform for cannabis firms; there are dozens of high-profile accounts that each provide nuggets of useable information. These users usually stick to their brand marketing, but they also post relevant industry information. The stories and experiences have some value to cannabis investors. Some accounts are better than others, and there are far too many to name them all. This shortlist will be a good place to start. My advice to investors looking for actionable information: you can never follow too many people, and you can always unfollow an account. Most of these accounts are also cannabis brands that are popular in their regions. Many of the popular brands in California have an accompanying clothing line.

Bud Tender Memes

_Budtendermemes - This is a popular account that collects security videos of customers and employees at cannabis business locations. Because of the high value of the products, there are constantly customers attempting to steal or harass employees. The account has gained a significant social media following since partnering with The BlackList on a recent video series called Trap Shop. The _budtendermemes account had less than 6,000 followers before the Trap Shop video, and now the account has over 25,000. This account signals the strength of the platform.

Jungle Boys

Jungle Boys - Jungle Boys is one of the leading cannabis brands in Los Angles. The company and a few of its competitors listed below are very popular. Many customers are willing to pay more for specific brands from California, including Jungle Boys. Recently, this account has been posting specifically about all stock transactions in the cannabis industry. Some of these posts have been specifically about public company MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF). This cannabis entrepreneur owns one of the best brands in California, and his insights on the industry, including opinions on corporate moves, can be very important to investors. This firm is one of the top private brands to watch going forward. Musicians based in LA often cite this brand in their music as a go-to product. Jungles Boys is among of the few companies in the space with brand stickiness. This brand has significant long-term potential.

Berner and Cookies

Berner415- Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. aka Berner is the most famous cannabis entrepreneur in the United States. He is directly associated with the "cookie family" cannabis genetics and owns the Cookies brand, which sells clothing and cannabis products. Cookies is one of the most popular brands in the United States, and its products are often sold to out-of-state customers ad counterfeit. Cookies has grown a strong following outside of San Francisco; it is the most recognizable brand on this list. Berner has investments in other cannabis companies; some of these companies are leaders in the field. Santa Cruz Shredder and Grenco Science are both significant players with national distribution in shops across the country.

Humboldt's Finest Raw And Uncut

humboldtsfinestrawanduncut - This account has posted information specifically about annual production and the cannabis industry overall that has been helpful and informative. This account received a shoutout on The BlackList a few weeks ago for good business practices regarding its hemp business. This company also took very appropriate measures when a customer accused it of acting in bad faith. It cut open a few products right out of its inventory, and the validity of allegations ended right there.

The 14er Boulder

14er Boulder - The 14er is a very popular brand; it is one of the best cannabis businesses in the State of Colorado. Although it currently has only one store in Boulder, it has regional distribution in Denver. Public companies are now allowed to invest in Colorado. The 14er offers investors a terrific upside advantage with strong cultivation and production expertise. Colorado is one of the most competitive markets, and the 14er can compete and differentiate itself with a strong product and branding.

Weed Reviews

There are dozens of examples of counterfeit products published on the internet every day, but there are also gut videos which show brands doing wrong in all kinds of different ways. Gut videos will be extremely important to the industry going forward. User-generated product reviews will become more important as brands attempt to scale their businesses nationally. One of many Instagram accounts that have posted hundreds of cannabis product reviews is westcoastweedreviews. This account posts videos of new cannabis products and a detailed review of the product in the post. One of the most recent reviews was 3.5 grams of “Modified Obama Kush” from Indoor Organic Gardens.

These reviews can go in different directions; the product can be terrific or terrible and everything in between. Investors can use these accounts to find unknown brands with good products. Reviews provide sophisticated investors with an enormous amount of information.

Assume you have an investment in a company you think is great. Then, you find a terrible review of your brand on one of these popular accounts. This information is a great tool to help fix your existing company and maybe turn the firm around before it's too late. Without this info, you are effectively blind; no one can see everything. Review accounts provide tremendous help. This account is one of many accounts that provide insightful videos and generate some insightful user comments. Investors with less experience in the sector can use these reviews to help educate themselves about the differences between low- and high-quality products.

Market-Moving Events

Investors need to pay attention to multiple market-moving events, like allegations of the number of eradicated plants in the illegal market. I saw one post identify potentially 1 million LBs of product that will not be in the national supply chain. This illegal market supply still serves most of the United States. This is not the kind of information you will find on Bloomberg, but it still indicates upward pressure on pricing going into the winter. This information could be even more significant in states like Illinois or Massachusetts, where there is significant demand from tourism and significant limitations on supply. Some of the best content, including reviews, have been reposted by the other accounts that are less prominent. There are so many different accounts to follow if you want a large assortment of industry insiders and market movers. The best information is often the hardest to find, but diligent researchers can easily find these less popular accounts.

Old and Moldy Products

One of the biggest issues raised on Instagram is old or moldy products reaching customers. Mold is simply unacceptable; the industry is new, and businesses are still finding their way, but product quality is far more important than short-term profitability. There are multiple illegal brands in the cannabis space that can negatively impact legal businesses. Low-quality products and bad word of mouth can do more damage to a firm than a few bad quarters. Firms could even face legal issues over bad products reaching the public. Investors and operators need to remember this before a scandal, not after. Counterfeit products are a major issue, but legitimate products are also facing significant scrutiny. Quality control is most important.

Conclusion

If you listen to enough earnings calls and investor presentations in the cannabis sector, you will likely hear the same quote: “The cannabis industry is a marathon, not a sprint.” This quote is far more important than many investors realize. Chasing bubbles in the Canadian market has recently burned most cannabis investors. Chasing big firms in the American markets has also turned out poorly for some MSOs. Going forward, cannabis investors will need to look for quality over quantity. Looking for the best companies is difficult; hopefully, these research tools will help some investors find better picks in the space.

