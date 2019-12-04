May Be Time To Rock Alternative Method For PBGC Premiums

Plan sponsors are given two options for selecting the interest rate basis to calculate their PBGC variable rate liability.

By Mike Clark, Consulting Actuary, the Principal Financial Group

I was jamming to the alternative rock anthem Smells Like Teen Spirit in the car the other day, looking as cool as any commuting actuary can. As the last ripping angst-ridden chord faded to silence, the DJ informed me that I'd just listened to "Nirvana, on Pittsburgh's Classic Rock Station".

Classic rock? Nirvana is cutting edge current alternative from... 1991. Hmm, maybe it is classic.

The DJ then warned me that REO Speedwagon was coming up next, so I quickly switched stations. Because that day, I found alternative rock to be more appealing than the old standards (and actuaries are just generally way too cutting edge for REO Speedwagon.)

Music genre creep aside, the point is that sometimes we want standard, and sometimes we want alternative. When we're referring to music, we can change our minds any time we want, but the same doesn't hold true when calculating Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (OTC:PBGC) premiums.

PBGC Filing Method Elections

Plan sponsors are given two options for selecting the interest rate basis to calculate their PBGC variable rate liability:

The "Standard" method uses average corporate bond rates released by the IRS for the month prior to the beginning of the plan year. (So calendar year plans use the December monthly bond rate.)

The "Alternative" method takes a 24-month average of the IRS corporate bond rates from one of the five months prior to the beginning of the plan year. (Many plans use the prior August as the designated month.)

As you'd expect, the shorter averaging period under the Standard method produces more volatile results, while the Alternative method is more stable and predictable. The picture below illustrates the movement of these rates over the past few years.

Assumes calendar year plan. Standard rate is IRS monthly rate from previous December. Alternative rate is IRS 24-month average rate from previous August.

Higher Rates Preferable

Plan sponsors would obviously prefer to use the higher rate at any given time to produce a lower liability (and often a lower premium). But they don't have that amount of freedom. You see, the PBGC is driving this car and sponsors are in the back while premium rates continue to escalate. (With variable rate premiums being 4.5 percent of unfunded liability next year, some may feel that they are being taken for a ride.)

The rules of the car state that the radio dial for calculating variable premium liabilities can be changed no more frequently than once every five years. No matter what you want to hear.

Time for a Switch?

When rates ran up quickly at the end of 2013, many sponsors adopted the Standard method for 2014 which produced significant premium savings. The results since have been mixed, slightly favoring Standard through 2019. (The switch was actually available for these sponsors for 2019, but since Standard was more favorable they likely passed.)

This year, consistently sinking bond rates have dragged the Standard rates down with them, while the smoothed Alternative rates remain calm above the fray. As of the posting of this blog, the difference in effective rates between the two methods is approximately 75 basis points, which can mean a 6 to 12 percent difference in liabilities for a typical defined benefit plan. (Up to $540,000 in premiums for a typical $100 million plan.)

Assuming this situation holds through December, the Alternative method may sound like beautiful music for 2020.

Decision Time

The risk is that if bond rates begin to rise significantly to make Standard a better choice in future years, it could make sponsors regret changing the station now. Fortunately the election does not need to be made until the premium is actually filed. For calendar year plans, this deadline isn't until October 15, which will provide at least a small sampling of prospective bond rates.

Plans subject to the PBGC variable rate premium cap may find their premiums are the same under either method. They will probably want to leave the radio dial alone to retain their freedom of movement until a switch actually saves some cash.

All this rate gamesmanship makes an actuary nostalgic for simpler times. Think I'll listen to some early early Zeppelin on the drive home... no strings attached!

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.