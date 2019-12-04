Nutanix: SaaS Model Is Key To Near-Term Growth

About the Company:

Nutanix offers an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server and storage into an integrated solution. Among its solutions are various software product families, such as Acropolis and Prism. Acropolis includes its distributed storage fabric delivering enterprise-grade data management features, as well as a built-in hypervisor and an application mobility fabric enabling application placement. A US company, it also has extensive operations in EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Valuation:

We apply the EV/sales ratio of 4.5x to the revenue base of $1.315 billion, which results in the target price of $45.

Key Reasons Behind Our Long Thesis:

Strong guidance beat: Nutanix meaningfully beat its own guidance across the board, with software and support billings, software revenue, and margin / EPS all coming in above the guide. Specifically, TCV revenue came in at $305 MM, beating by about $15 MM and accelerating 300 bps from 6% Y/Y growth during the previous quarter. TCV billings were $370 million, beating guidance by about $15-$20 MM, also showing acceleration from the previous quarter, by approximately 200 bps.

Large deals on track: NTNX signed the second highest number of large deals ($500K+) in a quarter, with subscription growing to 73% of total billings, accelerating by 200 bps. Recall that the company's goal is to have at least three quarters conversion within the next year.

See Americas as the strongest region for 2020: We believe that enterprise-related business will continue to strongly outperform the commercial business. In addition, the federal segment is also outperforming. No other region transitioned better from selling hardware to marketing cloud-based software on a subscription basis.

Subscription business continues to demand incremental SG&A: With the transition from hardware to SaaS model continuing, we believe that incremental marketing (SG&A) expenses may lead to some bottom line misses in 2020, though we don't expect this to obscure the larger revenue story.

Solid acquisitions portfolio and more likely to come:

August 2016 PernixData Software for virtualizing server-side flash memory and random-access memory. August 2016 Calm.io DevOps automation platform. March 2018 Netsil Cloud app monitoring startup. March 2018 Minjar The maker of Botmetric, a service that makes the usage of public clouds more efficient and cost effective. August 2018 MainFrame2 Inc. Cloud-based Windows desktop and application delivery.

Source: Company website

At this point, we see Nutanix channeling at least half of its free cash flows toward tuck-ins, like in the chart above, or perhaps into even more actionable deals.

Possible dividend in the future: With the revenue growth trending well and outperforming expectations, we believe that the Board may consider instituting a dividend around 2021-22. While the dividend would not be immediate, the discussion itself may play out well into the stock traction in the coming months.

"Trifecta" should penetrate EMEA in 2020, assuming margins are strong: Management asserts that software and services portfolio covers the trifecta of data plane, control plane and management plane. In our opinion, this is the key to the EMEA traction in 2020, provided that the cloud service models, similar to the graph below, stay in line.

Source: medium.com.

Risks to Thesis:

Macro risks: Economic slowdown has a risk of harming Nutanix's business.

Tariff risks: The trade threat is substantially tied to macro risks, which is mainly manifested via tariffs; hence, there is inevitable caution that companies have toward investments as a result.

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which NTNX may struggle to recover.

Regulatory risks: The tech sector cannot escape these risks, particularly when it comes to NTNX's SaaS model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.