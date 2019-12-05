11.3% Yield Buy Brought To You Buy Anworth Mortgage

We believe ANH is one of the top choices in the sector.

We’re going to cover Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) in this article. We provided a more extensive view of the sector and our top picks in a recent update on mortgage REITs for subscribers.

ANH has delivered total economic returns roughly in line with many of their peers but trades at a much larger discount than most peers. They are more likely to bounce higher than their peers. Scott Kennedy covered ANH’s Q3 2019 ANH earnings in a recent article to subscribers. Here is part of that update:

ANH reported a quarterly core earnings decrease of ($0.02) per common share when compared to the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected a quarterly core earnings decrease of ($0.01) per common share. As such, ANH’s core earnings was a minor disappointment/underperformance in my opinion. The main factor regarding this minor quarterly underperformance was the reduction of ANH’s interest rate payer swaps during the quarter. As of 6/30/2019, ANH’s hedging coverage ratio was 65% which decreased to 51% as of 9/30/2019. In comparison, I projected a decrease to 55%-60%. In addition, contrary to some more “active” mREIT peers who “rotated” into new interest rate payer swap contracts with a lower fixed pay rate, ANH basically solely decreased the company’s net (short) position during the third quarter of 2019 without adding any new lower cost payer swaps. For example, as of 6/30/2019 ANH’s interest rate payer swaps portfolio had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 2.09%. In comparison, this percentage only decreased to 2.08% as of 9/30/2019. As such, since the receiver leg of ANH’s interest rate payer swaps is directly tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) which decreased approximately (30) basis points (“bps”) during the quarter, this directly led to lower net periodic interest income which negatively impacted the company’s core earnings. Finally, ANH’s conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) percentage on the company’s fixed-rate and ARM agency MBS portfolios was basically as expected. As of 6/30/2019, the CPR within these two portfolios was 18% and 24%, respectively. As of 9/30/2019, ANH’s CPR within these two portfolios increased to 21% and 28%, respectively. In comparison, ANH’s fixed-rate agency MBS CPR increase was an exact match to my projection while the company’s ARM agency MBS portfolio had a 1% greater increase versus my expectation.

Let’s look at some charts

We’re starting with the change in tangible book value since 9/30/2018. For this purpose, we’re simply using the values reported by management from 9/30/2018 and 9/30/2019. That gives us the following chart:

Source: Author calculations

ANH was “third-worst”, but it is roughly in a 3-way tie with Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR). The difference wasn’t material. ANH declined by 13.7% while ARR declined by 13.0%. The difference is a rounding error. Yes, the decline in book value is painful, but agency-focused mortgage REITs (which includes each of these stocks) are designed to perform best with stability in interest rates. In late 2018, Treasury rates began plunging. The huge movement hurt book values throughout the sector.

With the first chart giving us a feel for the change in book value, we can move on to evaluating the change in share price (adjusted for dividends). If markets were efficient, we would expect a very strong connection between the two charts. If you’ve been following us for a while, you probably know that the markets will be semi-efficient. You’ll see some correlation, but it won’t be close to perfect. The $100k chart demonstrates how much an investor needed to invest on any day to have $100k today (dividends are reinvested for the model). Below we have the $100k chart for these stocks:

Source: Author calculations

The orange line with X marks is ANH.

Q3 2019 Price Movements

You may notice that between 7/1/2019 and 10/1/2019 there is a period where every line dips lower. That reflects a fall in prices throughout the sector, followed by a recovery. The REITs at the very bottom at that point: Arlington Asset (AI), Dynex Capital (DX), and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

Consequently, we can say that those 3 REITs all enjoyed a much larger bounce back since late August/early September. The REITs which bounced hardest often have less upside left. ANH had a smaller bounce and still has plenty of upside.

ANH: Orange line with X marks

ANH enters the period at the second-highest level. They lost 13.7% of book value. However, an investor needed to invest about $115,000 a year ago with dividends reinvested to reach $100,000 today. Notice the distinction. The first chart didn’t adjust for dividends being paid out, but the second chart includes dividends. The 13.7% decline in book value should’ve been mostly offset by dividends paid out. If the price-to-book ratio wasn’t changing, the investor would’ve had a return near 0% as dividends offset the decline in book value. Instead, we saw the share price decline dramatically faster than the book value.

Even though ANH lost a little more book value than many of their peers, the orange line is relatively high throughout the chart. That tells us that for most of that period (see 10/1/2018 through 7/1/2019), investors were not demanding such a large discount to book value on ANH. When we’re finding opportunities to buy in the mortgage REITs, they should usually have one of the higher lines on the left-hand side of the chart. We want the shares that sold off too hard relative to the fundamentals. ANH is a great example here.

Comparison

Even though we feel DX has superior management, a 19% discount on ANH is much larger than a 5% discount on DX. We can see that our price targets (based on price-to-estimated-current-book-value) are sending the same signal as the $100k charts.

Both our price targets and the $100k charts are suggesting that ANH is one of the top choices among the agency mortgage REITs.

Other Lessons

Another way to evaluate the change is to put the change in book value next to the change in the share price. Use percentages to make it easier for comparisons. That creates the following chart:

Source: Author calculations

We can see that ANH is trading at a material discount.

That can only be rectified by either seeing a rally in the share price OR a drop in book value per share. We have Scott Kennedy modeling these book values in real-time on a frequent basis. Consequently, we can detect changes in book value as they happen. That means we can see how book values should’ve changed from 9/30/2019 to 11/30/2019, even though the mortgage REITs haven’t reported those values yet.

However, if someone tells you they can already forecast the change for 11/30/2019 to 12/30/2019, that person is lying. It is possible to forecast the values before they are reported, but not before they happen. Consequently, anyone who says the difference for ANH reflects that they will lose more book value between 11/30/2019 and some future date is out of their minds. We frequently see comments like this from investors who only follow a few mortgage REITs and who don't carefully track the success of their predictions against the sector.

Final thoughts

Our outlook on ANH is bullish. Anworth has delivered total economic returns roughly in line with many of their peers. However, ANH trades at a much larger discount than most of those peers. We believe that ANH is likely to outperform.

