IPG Photonics: Accumulate The Stock For The Long Term

In the last 10 years, IPG's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 22%, and EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 30.70%.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) is a laser making company. In the last 10 years, its revenue has grown at a CAGR of 22%. However, since 2018, revenue started to flatten out. In 2018, IPG's stock created an all-time high around $250, after which it started declining. I expect IPG's revenue will rise again primarily based on new products in the next five years. Long-term investors can buy the stock during pullbacks.

IPG manufactures high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers that are used for diverse applications. Although the company offers diode lasers, fiber lasers are its primary offerings. The company also manufactures complementary products that can be used with its laser products. Such products include optical delivery cables, beam switches, fiber couplers, optical processing heads, and chillers.

Growth Opportunities

IPG is the market leader in fiber lasers and wants to expand the applications of fiber lasers in spaces where lasers are not widely used. Fiber laser technology has many advantages, which can overcome the obstacles of wider use of laser technology. The company has successfully developed cost-effective fiber laser applications for various industries, such as general manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, heavy industries, semiconductors, and electronics, and more. The company targets applications where cost, quality, and speed of the final process allow customers to adopt fiber lasers instead of non-laser solutions. If customers adopt fiber lasers instead of non-laser solutions, IPG's revenue will grow.

Lasers are primarily used in materials processing. With IPG's fiber lasers becoming widely accepted in the market, the company intends to target more significant applications than current applications. These applications include laser welding and brazing, cladding and additive manufacturing, and cleaning and stripping of materials. In addition, the company is developing lasers with ultrashort pulse durations (picosecond and femtosecond), and UV (ultra-violet) and IR (infra-red) lasers. These initiatives will result in further revenue growth of the company.

Products

IPG makes a broad range of optical fiber-based laser products and amplifiers. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high output power lasers. Its low output lasers are 1 to 99 watts, medium output lasers are 100 to 999 watts, and high output lasers are 1,000 watts and above. Lasers are offered in 0.3 to 4.5 microns in wavelength and in CW (continuous wave), QCW (quasi-continuous wave), and pulsed. Based on the type of gain medium, the lasers are classified as ytterbium, erbium, thulium, Raman, and hybrid fiber-crystal lasers.

IPG has introduced an array of new products, which are its future growth drivers. Among IPG's new products, YLS-AMB, YLS-U, YLM-MM, and YLR-MM, YLS-CUT, YLPP 100, and 200 lasers are noteworthy.

Competition

The company competes with Coherent, Inc. (COHR), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), nLight, Inc. (LASR), Laserline GmbH, Maxphotonics Co., Ltd, Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd., and Trumpf GmbH. Competition is fierce in the laser manufacturing industry and is characterized by rapidly changing technology and gradually reducing average selling prices. IPG's output powers are the highest in the industry and many of its fiber laser competitors are increasing their output powers to compete with IPG.

IPG's competitive advantage is that it is the world's largest manufacturer of fiber lasers, and as a result, it has built strong positions in its various end markets with a large and diverse customer base. In addition, the company has invested heavily in its production capabilities, which helps it deliver large volumes of fiber lasers in a short time. This is one of the company's main competitive advantages. The company offers a broad range of standard and custom fiber lasers, which allows it to compete favorably with its competitors.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

IPG's third quarter results remained unimpressive. In the third quarter, revenue came in at $329 million, decreased 8% YoY. EPS came in at $1.07, decreased 42% YoY. Revenue from high power CW lasers decreased 19% YoY. Materials processing revenue decreased 8% YoY. Unfavorable macroeconomic climate and challenging pricing environment were responsible for unimpressive third quarter results.

The good news is that the company saw modest revenue growth from selling its ultra high power lasers, new products, accessories, and complete laser systems. However, as long as materials processing revenue and revenue from high power CW lasers remain depressed, overall revenue won't improve. The company has initiated a cost-reduction strategy, which will reduce its annualized operating cost by approximately $30 million. This will improve the company's industry-leading margins modestly from the current level.

Valuation

IPG's most similar peers are Coherent, Lumentum Holdings, and nLight. IPG's trailing 12-month non-GAAP PE ratio is 29.42x compared to Coherent's 25.48x, Lumentum's 16.67x, and nLight's 110.72x. IPG's trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 5.64x compared to Coherent's 2.54x, Lumentum's 3.29x, and nLight's 4.09x. IPG's trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 24.59x compared to Coherent's 20.09x and Lumentum's 15.78x (nLight's cash flow data is not available).

IPG is richly valued compared to its peers. Its total cash on balance sheet is $1.08 billion and total debt is $69.10 million. Clearly, IPG is a cash-rich company. In the last ten years, its revenue has grown at a CAGR of 22%, and EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 30.70%. These are the reasons why IPG is richly valued.

Currently, IPG is facing macro headwinds and a challenging pricing environment. But the company is developing new generation of lasers, specifically the ultrashort pulsed lasers, and UV and IR lasers. These lasers will be the company's new growth drivers. In this scenario, I expect the stock to trade in a range in the near term. Once the macro headwinds are clear, and prices start to improve, I believe the stock will create new all-time highs. Meanwhile, IPG's new products will see more adoption in the market.

According to a report, "The global fiber laser market accounted for $1,782 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025." Assuming that IPG's revenue will rise at the same rate, IPG's 2024 revenue will be $2,348 million (IPG's trailing 12-month revenue is $1,338 million), or $44.24 per share. In the last one year, IPG's stock has traded at the price to sales ratio of 4x and 7x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 7x on the company's 2024 revenue per share, I get $309.68 as IPG's 2024 stock price. Long-term investors are advised to buy the stock during pullbacks.

Risks

For IPG, a few customers generate a significant portion of its sales. Its top five customers generated 26%, 28%, and 22% of its sales in 2018, 2017, and 2016 respectively, and its top customer-generated 12%, 13%, and 9% of its sales in 2018, 2017, and 2016 respectively. If the company loses any of these customers or if they significantly curtail their purchase of IPG's products, IPG's revenue growth will be negatively impacted.

Manufacturing of fiber lasers and amplifiers is a highly complex and precise process, and despite testing of the products by IPG, errors are found. These product defects cause IPG to incur various costs, including costs related to warranty, support, repair, and recall. These problems lead to loss of revenue or delay in revenue recognition.

Conclusion

IPG is a facing competitive pricing environment in the fiber lasers market. However, IPG's leading position in fiber lasers will help it fight competition, although revenue growth will suffer. Once pricing pressure starts to ease off, revenue growth will come back to normal level (this will happen when unfavorable macro climate will improve). In addition, the company's new generation of lasers will be its new revenue growth drivers. IPG is a good stock to own for the long term.

