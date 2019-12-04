Investors Should Be Excited For EyeGate's Ocular Bandage

Image Source: OPIS

Company Thesis

EyeGate's (EYEG) recent Phase 3 interim data release on its lead candidate, Ocular Bandage Gel, demonstrated significant evidence favoring the drug's approval. Its formulation as an eye drop instead of a contact lens should also aid in sales and marketing efforts towards ophthalmologists. However, OBG's designation as a non-essential treatment combined with a limited total addressable market for corneal healing post refractive surgery casts a shadow on its clinical trial success. Furthermore, the company's burn rate guarantees a modest stock dilution in the near term. Despite this, the rewards of OBG favors that of both company and drug specific risk factors as to assign the stock a buy rating.

Ocular Bandage Gel

EYEG's ocular bandage gel is a natural polymer hyaluronic acid eye drop under investigation for corneal wound repair post refractive surgery. In its Phase 3 interim data release, 80.2% of patients treated with OBG reported complete corneal defect closure 3 days after refractive surgery compared to 67.0% of patients receiving the standard of care (bandage contact lens). The study possessed both sufficient statistical power (n=234) and statistical significance (p=0.0203) to justify the scientific validity of such results. This is very good news for EYEG as OBG has demonstrated clinical superiority in both efficacy and method of delivery. As the drug is an eye drop as opposed to a surgical contact lens, it can be administered with relative ease at home, and is largely aligned with the current trend among ophthalmologists to favor eye drops when treating eye conditions. The company also expects to release more results this week, with full top-line data due by December. However, there are several headwinds facing the company which warrant further investigation.

Burn Rate

Currently, EYEG possesses $2.45 million in cash, is operating at an avg. quarterly net loss of $1.5 million, and has marginal collaboration revenues in the 7 figures. Unfortunately, this means a stock dilution is imminent for EYEG for continued R&D expenses with OBG, and shareholders should expect an equity raise immediately after a new round of data readout in December. This is because the company is projected to run out of cash by early Q12020 based on current cash flow rates. As the company has a market cap of just $27 million, EYEG may need to issue a 25% stock dilution to keep expenses running for another year. Unfortunately, this makes EYEG's situation less than ideal when analyzed in context of OBG's limited total addressable market.

Total Addressable Market

An estimated 700,000 patients with myopia are treated with refractive surgery each year in the U.S. Procedures such as LASIK or PRK eliminate dependency on glasses or contact lenses with success rates of 96-98%. While the prevalence is high, these surgeries are considered non-essential and thus are not covered by insurance. Moreover, the current SOC for treating pain and wound healing after surgery can only increase comfort by just 27% while costing very little. Hence, prescribing a non-essential treatment on top of a surgical procedure that is not necessary severely limits the total addressable market of OBG. Due to its high success rate, perhaps as little as 14,000 to 28,000 patients in the U.S. each year could be prescribed OBG for alleviation of pain after surgery. At best, the author is expecting peak sales of $20 to $50 million per annum for OBG. Given the company's burn rate and the need to expand a sales force across the U.S. to capture prescription share, investors should expect a couple of years of net losses before the company becomes marginally profitable.

Takeaway

Before investors become euphoric for EYEG's data readout, it is important to note a limited total addressable market and increases in EYEG's SG&A expenditures post commercialization will likely constrain OBG's revenues to just $20 to $50 million per year. On the other hand, the company's market cap stands at merely $27 million and possess an ophthalmological solution in the form of an eye drop, which is in-line with the current trend among physicians for treating eye conditions. As a result, the author finds the rewards of the stock to slightly outweigh that of its risk factors, with the deciding factor being the drug's favorable method of delivery. Hence, shares of EYEG will be assigned a buy rating as of today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EYEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.