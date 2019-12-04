Nasdaq Covered Call Income Through QYLD

When I first came across the Global X Nasdaq Covered Call ETF, I was pretty skeptical of what the fund was doing. However, covered calls is a straight forward and simple options strategy that can generate consistent income for investors, if it is done right with professional management. With over $835 million in assets under management, the fund is having no problem in attracting new assets. The fund was recently acquired and re-branded by Mirae Asset Management in 2018 to the Global X funds. Mirae is the 18th-largest issuer of ETFs in the U.S., with roughly $135 billion in assets under management globally. Individual investors and institutional investors sell covered call options to increase investment income without wanting to sell the underlying security at the current market price. Investors are allured to this strategy as it produces more income in exchange for risking to sell that stock or fund at a higher price in the future.

Summary of QYLD

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) follows a covered call strategy, in which the Fund buys the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index and corresponding sells at-the-money monthly call options on the same index. QYLD seeks to provide investment returns that correspond to the price and yield performance, before expenses of the CBOE Nasdaq-100 Buy-Write V2 Index. The main selling point that QYLD offers investors is the simple to use model of the fund. Instead of you worrying about when to sell these call options or at what strike prices, the fund does this while saving investors the time and potential expense of each option contract individually. Individual investors underestimate the time and skill it requires to sell call options without worrying about your holdings being called away. This is by far the biggest selling point QYLD offers to shareholders.

Volatility Enhances Income

When stocks or funds become more volatile, option premiums rise in value. If markets on which options are written experience a downtrend, implied volatility generally increases. Conversely, market uptrends usually cause implied volatility to fall. Higher implied volatility indicates that greater option price movement is expected in the future. Funds like QYLD look to take advantage of higher volatility by selling these options for shareholders in attempt to pay out higher dividends or distributions. Since QYLD's inception in December of 2013, the fund has demonstrated a monthly income stream of .43%-1.08%. This is a very attractive alternative to investors who want or need passive income, but do not receive this yield through index funds like the Nasdaq (QQQ). Lets take a look at the past two years of monthly performance numbers of QYLD vs. QQQ below:

Year Month QYLD QQQ 2014 1 -0.61% -1.92% 2014 2 3.44% 5.15% 2014 3 -1.61% -2.73% 2014 4 -0.74% -0.32% 2014 5 2.33% 4.49% 2014 6 1.21% 3.12% 2014 7 0.07% 1.18% 2014 8 2.26% 5.01% 2014 9 -1.21% -0.76% 2014 10 -2.00% 2.64% 2014 11 -0.19% 4.55% 2014 12 1.40% -2.24% 2015 1 -1.83% -2.08% 2015 2 2.25% 7.22% 2015 3 -0.29% -2.36% 2015 4 1.03% 1.92% 2015 5 1.02% 2.25% 2015 6 -1.16% -2.48% 2015 7 3.27% 4.56% 2015 8 -6.79% -6.82% 2015 9 2.03% -2.20% 2015 10 7.10% 11.37% 2015 11 0.68% 0.61% 2015 12 0.23% -1.59% 2016 1 -6.41% -6.91% 2016 2 2.20% -1.57% 2016 3 2.69% 6.85% 2016 4 -2.91% -3.19% 2016 5 1.70% 4.37% 2016 6 0.71% -2.27% 2016 7 1.50% 7.15% 2016 8 0.58% 1.05% 2016 9 2.05% 2.21% 2016 10 0.65% -1.46% 2016 11 1.45% 0.44% 2016 12 0.83% 1.13% 2017 1 3.03% 5.14% 2017 2 1.18% 4.38% 2017 3 1.32% 2.03% 2017 4 1.53% 2.73% 2017 5 1.77% 3.90% 2017 6 0.46% -2.32% 2017 7 1.43% 4.06% 2017 8 1.33% 2.07% 2017 9 0.52% -0.29% 2017 10 2.56% 4.61% 2017 11 0.70% 1.97% 2017 12 1.55% 0.60% 2018 1 2.35% 8.76% 2018 2 1.21% -1.29% 2018 3 -3.49% -4.08% 2018 4 1.67% 0.51% 2018 5 3.45% 5.67% 2018 6 -1.36% 1.15% 2018 7 2.78% 2.80% 2018 8 3.46% 5.78% 2018 9 0.72% -0.28% 2018 10 -5.40% -8.60% 2018 11 0.18% -0.26% 2018 12 -7.91% -8.65% 2019 1 4.60% 9.01% 2019 2 2.38% 2.99% 2019 3 2.21% 3.92% 2019 4 1.67% 5.50% 2019 5 -4.39% -8.23% 2019 6 6.06% 7.59% 2019 7 2.46% 2.33% 2019 8 -1.26% -1.90% 2019 9 0.51% 0.92% 2019 10 3.14% 4.38%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Return Summary

As you can see in the monthly total return chart above, QYLD has executed on the funds objectives. In August, the fund only lost -1.26% vs. -1.9% for the QQQ. This past May, the fund only lost -4.39% as the QQQ lost -8.23%. For investors who want to focus on being passive investors, this is an interesting way in owning the volatile tech sector, while also providing a way to minimize drawdowns. In order to earn more yield and minimize this drawdown, you could be potentially sacrificing long-term upside with covered call income today.

When looking at the longer-term return summary of the Nasdaq (QQQ), and QYLD, its clear to see QQQ is outperforming with a 16.56% CAGR. The QYLD is producing an annual return of just over 8.57%, but on an lower risk-adjusted basis. QYLD is only fluctuating 9% per year, while the QQQ is experiencing price volatility of 14.36% per year since 2013. When comparing the return profiles, its important for an investor to note the amount of volatility they experience compared to the actual total return.

Risks & Critics of QYLD

The first risk we have to talk about is the covered call risk itself. When I first started implementing a consistent covered call overlay program with my clients, it seemed like a risk-free way of helping individuals earn more income. What I did not realize is doing this monthly and systematically without losses was very tough to do. If you sell an at the money call option every month, systematically, what will you do when the underlying security drops -4% from the original purchase price? Will you sell another at the money call option to only recognize a loss the next month as the security is still less than what you paid for it? This is the biggest risk investors have to take in account when buying a product like this. During bull markets, covered call overlays can be great income generators. However, during bear markets, it becomes much more difficult to sell call options as the underlying index or the fund is continuing to drop in value.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

When you compare QYLD to the QQQ, it's obvious to see if you had focused the on total return of the index instead of just making more yield, you would be ahead of the covered call sellers. The passive owner of QQQ might have experienced more drawdowns and volatility, but the QQQ holder would have earned over 86.8% more in returns than the QYLD holder. This is a personal choice you the investor should really consider in wanting instant income this month, or holding off for more potential greater gain within the index without a covered call strategy.

Looking Forward With QYLD

The QYLD is an attractive investment for investors looking for higher dividend distributions, and lower standard deviations than just owning a passive index fund. With the QYLD beta figure coming in at just .64, it does provide investors a smoother and less volatile return profile. The positive period figure comes in at 75% positive monthly returns for shareholders, which is attractive for investors who depend on income as they age. Considering that markets have hit new highs, adding QYLD to your passive portfolio could produce less drawdowns, and more income as markets continue their slow grind higher. QYLD is attractive to me when considering what companies are included in the index and the fund. Some of these companies are growth names such as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Apple (AAPL). When considering adding the QYLD to your portfolio, visit the CBOE's website to learn more about the NASDAQ-100 Buy-Write Index. In my professional opinion, the QYLD is doing its job by exchanging higher long-term total return for monthly covered call option income. If you are thinking about investing in this fund, carefully consider your personal tax situation, and if it makes sense to focus on the very attractive 9.85% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are professional opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice to your own financial situation.