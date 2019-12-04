Alphabet: Another Decade Of Dominance Is Coming For This Monstrous Compounding Machine

Introduction

Investors in Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are no stranger to the company's strong performance during its time as a public company. The company has managed to consistently compound invested capital extremely well over its lifetime, resulting in a stock price that has massively outperformed the Nasdaq over the last 15 years.

Source: Google Finance

Alphabet isn't done yet though. The company's cash cow businesses remain strong, with large tailwinds that will continue to allow these businesses to produce mounds of cash for many more years. Additionally, Google has many avenues of future growth that they can re-invest into and continue to compound capital. My discounted free cash flow model shows a fair value today of $1544.08 per share for Alphabet shares, representing more than 18% upside in the stock. Alphabet is a great business, and it is a buy for both the short and long term.

Multiple Major Tailwinds For Alphabet's Cash Cows

Alphabet has multiple platforms with dominant market share. These have become significant cash cows for the company, generating large amounts of cash that allow Alphabet to then re-invest in other avenues, continually producing impressive growth and returns.

These cash cows are mostly advertising and royalty-based revenue streams and include Google Search, Google Chrome, Android and YouTube. Google has an extremely dominant global market position in all these areas.

Source: statcounter search engine market share

Source: statcounter browser market share

Source: statcounter mobile operating system market share

Google Search, Chrome, and Android are all in dominant positions that would be virtually impossible for competitors to fully overcome. Google continues to innovate these platforms with massive resource advantages over smaller players. Alphabet generates so much cash from these businesses that only a few other companies in the world could even attempt to outspend google on R&D and come up with something comparable.

Source: SimilarWeb

Similarly, YouTube remains the 2nd largest website worldwide, only after google.com. Even more impressive is the average visit duration of over 22 minutes. This allows YouTube to serve more ads per user session and ultimately gain an edge over rivals like Facebook (FB) that are attempting to increase their presence in the online video space. YouTube remains differentiated enough from competitors like Amazon's (AMZN) Twitch.TV to keep their position as the number 2 site in the world for the foreseeable future. In fact, more and more I find myself going to YouTube over google to search for a tutorial or educational or informational content. I would not be surprised to see YouTube take the number one spot in the next decade.

On top of being solid businesses with dominant market shares today, I believe these cash cows will continue to hold or increase market share and benefit from three main tailwinds over the coming decades:

1. Continuing shift in advertising dollars to digital advertising benefiting YouTube and Search.

2. Younger generations are growing up watching digital entertainment rather than more traditional entertainment mediums benefiting YouTube

3. Increasing adoption globally of wireless internet and smartphones in regions where on the ground internet infrastructure can't or doesn't exist, benefiting Android and Chrome.

Let's explore each of these a little more.

The first tailwind, a shift in advertising dollars to digital from traditional TV, radio, or newsprint, should continue at a fairly high rate over the next five years.

Source: emarketer

Source: emarketer

Google is the largest beneficiary of this global marketing shift, as Search and YouTube dominate the digital advertising spend market. Alphabet's platforms capture over 30% of all global digital advertising. Facebook also dominates here as the second-largest player. Nobody else is really even close. Though this shift will gradually slow, I think it will continue to occur for many years yet.

The second tailwind involves YouTube and is a generational/population play. Much like boomers have stuck to mediums such as TV for entertainment, I think the next 50 or so years will see younger generations stick to mediums such as YouTube, as well as streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) or Disney+ (DIS). And while Netflix and Disney are in a way competitors for YouTube (they all compete for a finite amount of attention), I think this is a case where all players in the online digital entertainment space will benefit. YouTube remains differentiated enough from other entertainment platforms to hold its own.

Eventually, something will likely disrupt this, however, historical evidence shows that these technologies are dominant for an entire generation. Radio was dominant in the 1900s until the 1950s, television took over in the 1950s until the 2000s, and now smartphones and computers have overtaken television as the dominant devices. These past mediums became powerful enough for Presidents to win elections if they simply leveraged the technology. Something I would say we continue to see through the internet and social media today. If history is anything to go by, this effect will remain undisrupted until the 2050s. Alphabet is at the forefront of this shift with YouTube.

Finally, the third tailwind for Alphabet involves their dominant global market share in their Android mobile operating system, along with the internet browser Chrome. Android, being a much more open operating system than iOS, allows Alphabet to license the operating system to different manufacturers of smartphones around the world. This means that in developing countries where a $1000+ brand new iPhone is likely unrealistic for the average consumer, cheaper more viable options will almost certainly use Android (iOS and Android combined command a whopping 98.76% market share globally for mobile operating systems).

Physical internet infrastructure in some of these developing countries is poor or non-existent. The governments either choose not to or don't have the resources to build out large expensive wired internet systems, meaning consumers turn to wireless mobile service options.

Source: Wikipedia Internet in India

Countries such as India are a great example of this, where just 0.07% of wireless internet access utilizes Wi-Fi (higher Wi-Fi usage would imply the presence of wired internet, which is then distributed in a relatively small area via wireless router). The overwhelming majority of wireless internet access is done through LTE or EDGE mobile technology. The key here for Google is that as developing countries bring more and more consumers online, those consumers are likely to access the internet wirelessly through mobile devices. Consumers can then set up hot spots to connect other devices to the internet. Google will continue to see growth in Android and the built-in browser Chrome for a long time to come because of this developing global adoption of wireless over wired.

Ultimately I like to think of these cash cows as Google's fuel generators. The fuel they produce is cash, which can then be distributed to shareholders through buybacks, or reinvested in other areas of the business. This gives Alphabet a competitive advantage over players in other spaces, as Alphabet does not need to generate cash inside new ventures right away. Much like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Google can use the cash generated from one business to invest in another, ultimately retaining a high rate of compounded growth.

Growth Avenues Are Strong

In addition to Alphabet's cash cows, the company also has many further avenues of growth. Alphabet has acquired hundreds of companies over the years and has even successfully ventured into big markets, such as smartphones, despite being late to the party. It appears there is no market Alphabet won't consider entering.

Google reports some of these new growth ventures as Other Bets in their SEC filings. Their last 10-Q stated that Other Bets are segments that are not individually material to the business and include Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X, and others.

Source: Alphabet Q3 2019 10-Q

Alphabet breaks these out in revenue and operating income (loss). These ventures don't bring in much revenue currently, but they have potential. Alphabet has more than enough resources to dominate in these fields. Take Access, for example, Alphabet's fiber optic internet service provider. This company will require billions in spending to lay the groundwork for fiber optic internet across various cities in the US, never mind any global expansion. Fiber internet offers customers 1 GBPS (1000 MBPS) download and upload internet speeds. Significantly faster than the mean download home internet speed in the U.S. of just 92.77 MBPS.

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, will require outspending competitors on R&D to be successful. Verily, which could integrate nicely with the recent acquisition of Fitbit (FIT), has numerous ongoing projects in medical fields that will continue to require heavy spending.

The point is Alphabet has plenty of ways to continue compounding the growth of their various businesses. This will lead to continued gains for shareholders, even if some of these ventures don't pan out.

Alphabet's Strong History

Before I dive into a DCF model and some multiples comparisons, I'll take a quick moment to recognize Alphabet's success in the last few years.

Most of Alphabet's growth over the previous five years has been due to growth in digital advertising. If Alphabet hits the estimated $162B in revenue in 2019, the company will have more than doubled revenue since 2015, growing it at a compounded annual rate of 16.75% over the last 5 years. Impressive to say the least for such an already massive company.

Source: Graph created by Author with data from Alphabet Filings

Source: Graph created by Author with data from Alphabet Filings

EBIT and free cash flow have grown approximately in line with revenue, also doubling over the last five years if the company achieves estimates for 2019. Past results are not always reliable looking forward into the future, however, for reasons already mentioned, I believe Alphabet is positioned well to continue solid growth for another decade.

Alphabet's Intrinsic Value

In order to calculate the intrinsic value of Alphabet shares, I created a DCF model. As we're near the end of 2019, my model uses my own 2019 Q4 estimates along with actual results for the first 9 months of 2019 as a base year, with 2020 in the model as year 1. My other assumptions include the following:

1) Revenue growth uses average analyst revenue estimates for the first two years, with my own estimates for the remaining years. Note that analyst estimates are on average slightly lower than my own estimates for the remaining years.

2) Operating margin held steady at 25% throughout the model.

3) A tax rate going forward of 21%

4) CAPEX equal to 53.4% of EBIT as per the 5-year average and Non-cash expenses (includes depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation) equal to 52.5% of EBIT, also based on the 5-year average.

5) A weighted average cost of capital of 9.98%. As Google's debt is virtually non-material, this is simply the cost of equity. I calculated this using the capital asset pricing model. I used a risk-free rate of 2%, a market risk premium of 6%, and a beta of 1.33.

6) To calculate free cash flow, I kept it fairly simple and just subtracted estimated CAPEX from NOPAT and added estimated non-cash expenses.

Source: Model created by Author with data from Alphabet Investor Relations Filings

This model resulted in a fair value of $1544.08 per share, illustrating more than 18% of upside from Friday, November 29th's closing price. This makes me believe there is further room to the upside for this stock, although it doesn't have to trade for fair value any time soon.

In addition to my DCF model, I also created a sensitivity analysis to examine how changes in the WACC and Terminal Growth Rate would affect the intrinsic value per share. The results were overwhelmingly in favor of the bulls, with the lowest fair price coming in at $1,193 per share.

Source: Chart created by Author

Multiples Imply A Cheaper Price For More Growth

While Alphabet's multiples are not quite as compelling as my DCF model, I'd remind readers that multiples only assess relative valuation, not absolute. I chose to compare Alphabet to Facebook, Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) here as I think these represent Alphabet's closest and fiercest competitors. Many of the same risks (which I discuss below) that face Alphabet today also apply to Apple and Microsoft, and especially Facebook. It is possible all of these stocks are undervalued (or alternatively, overvalued). I used EV as opposed to other metrics due to the large cash positions all of these companies currently hold.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet is on the lower end of the range when looking at the trailing multiples, but trailing multiples never tell the whole story. Investors should be looking out to 2020 now, so here's some quick math. Taking Alphabet's market cap and adjusting for cash and debt results in an enterprise value of ($1304.96*695,186,396) - $121,177M + $4,082M = $790,095M. Let's call it $790B. My estimate for EBIT in 2020 is $47.88B. This gives Alphabet a forward EV to EBIT of 790/47.88 = 16.5.

The Nasdaq's (NDAQ) current trailing twelve months EV/EBIT multiple is 16.76 while the S&P Global (SPGI) sits at 21.66. Earnings increases and share buybacks should bring these numbers a bit lower on a forward basis, meaning Alphabet's forward EV/EBIT of 16.5 is likely near the bottom of market multiples, despite Alphabet having greater growth.

Risks and Market Sentiment

Alphabet shares are trading near all-time highs, thus I wouldn't say market sentiment is poor on this company, however, there are some looming risks for Google that traditional media seemingly likes to push (perhaps the television networks do not want to lose more advertising dollars to Alphabet). The company has become massive, possibly too massive. Fears of more government regulation and even a possible break up continue to be narratives one will hear from financial pundits.

Nonetheless, glancing at a chart would suggest it's business as usual for Alphabet. The stock has traded in an uptrend channel for over three years. My $1544.08 price target would place the shares at the high end of the channel. Something that could admittedly take a while to materialize.

Source: Thinkorswim

Despite my skepticism of traditional media, there are some real concerns here that could be the reason the stock isn't trading even higher. Alphabet has been subjected to multiple fines from the European Union. This could spark further investigations in other regions as well and lead to more fines. Alphabet's strong cash position of $121 billion acts somewhat as insulation against such fines, but it still hurts shareholders. The $5 billion fine from July 2018 would cost shareholders around $7.19 per share using the most recent 10-Q share count. This is less than 1% of the stock's value though, so perhaps Alphabet views this as a cost of maintaining dominance. Future fines definitely remain a possibility. For a more in-depth analysis of possible fines, I suggest readers check out this article by The European View.

Democrat nominees such as Elizabeth Warren want to break up big tech. While I ultimately do not think this is a big deal for shareholders, as investors could choose to remain invested in the best parts of Alphabet, it remains a possibility that investors who own the stock must be aware of. It is even possible that a break up results in a higher overall value for the various parts Alphabet, as discussed in this article by Thomas Lott.

Other risks include competition and the possibility of a recession. Big markets with big opportunities attract big competition. Facebook and Amazon are notable large players in digital advertising while Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) make for strong competition in Asia, with the possibility of expansion. If Alphabet is broken up, the Chinese companies could suddenly become the largest players and use their new-found market position to put pressure on Alphabet's individual pieces.

A recession could also hurt Alphabet's growth, albeit temporarily, as ad spending would likely decrease during a recession. Although, there is an argument to be made that Google would benefit from a recession as advertisers shift virtually all ad spending to cheaper digital platforms from more expensive traditional mediums. That's a discussion of its own. I'm in the camp that a recession would impact Alphabet negatively.

When assessing Alphabet's risks, I can't help but think of the famous Warren Buffet quote "Be...greedy when others are fearful". Even if all the risks materialize at once, the company is bombarded with more record fines, a recession hits, and the company is broken up, Alphabets parts will still retain dominant market positions. I think these risks are worth accepting.

Conclusion

We're nearing the end of this decade. Over this last decade, Alphabet's stock price has more than quadrupled as the company has taken over many parts of the western consumer's lifestyle. Technology is ever increasing in people's lives. This will only continue to be the case over the next decade.

Alphabet is a great compounder of capital with many avenues to re-invest. The cash cows of Alphabet's business will continue to produce strong cash flows, benefiting from key societal tailwinds over the next decade. Alphabet can then use those cash flows to buy back shares and re-invest in new ventures for many years yet.

The stock is currently trading for less than it's worth (at least according to my models) and the risks involved with Alphabet are worth taking. Alphabet shares have been a great performer for the last 10 years and should continue to put up exceptional returns over the next 10. Alphabet is a strong buy and hold.

