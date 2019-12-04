Part 1: Misery In CLOs Without The Company Of High Yield

As leverage has increased, the overall quality of this market has declined, especially when compared to U.S. high yield corporate credit.

Unlike the energy-led selloff in 2015-16, the current weakness in the CLO mezzanine and leverage loan markets is more broad-based, rather than driven by a particular sector.

The CLO BB and B and equity tranches have been the lone underperformers year to date, whereas high yield credit has posted double-digit returns across the quality spectrum.

By Tracy Chen

Despite the ongoing trade war, global slowdown, and rising geopolitical risks, 2019 may be remembered as the year when credit, emerging markets, and safe-haven assets all printed solid positive returns - except one corner of the credit market: collateralized loan obligation (CLO) mezzanine tranches. Is the underperformance of the CLO market a canary in the coal mine for U.S. credit? In this two-part series, we'll look at CLO spreads and then follow up with how this market stacks up against high yield corporate credit.

Decompression of CLO Tranche Spreads

The CLO BB and B and equity tranches have been the lone underperformers year to date, whereas high yield credit has posted double-digit returns across the quality spectrum. Using the S&P 500 as a proxy for the equity tranches, the broader market benefited from share buybacks, foreign capital inflows, and better liquidity. The latter factors have also supported corporate credit performance. So, what's been driving this divergence of returns in the CLO market? To answer that question, let's start by looking at CLO spreads by tranche rating, as shown in Chart 1, and then evaluating the factors driving those spreads.

Spreads on the various CLO tranches have been driven by different influences:

Single, Double, and Triple A: Senior CLO tranches, especially the AAA tranche, have been relatively stable. While spreads on the B and BB tranches have widened versus AAAs, they are tighter than their 2015-16 peaks.

Single, Double B, and Equity: Performance of CLO mezzanine BB and B tranches started turning negative in June, with spread widening exacerbating in October. Underperformance was driven by the souring sentiment in the underlying leverage loan collateral, which was also reflected by the selloff in the lower quality CCC-rated segment of the leverage loan market.

Triple C: Aside from deteriorating sentiment, the spread widening in CCC-rated leverage loans was attributed to a combination of rising credit risk resulting mainly from rising liquidity risk, as well as slowing U.S. growth, mounting trade tensions, and lagging Federal Reserve policy. Chart 2 compares the widening spreads on CCC rated leverage loans versus more stable BB and B rated loans.

Unlike the energy-led selloff in 2015-16, the current weakness in the CLO mezzanine and leverage loan markets is more broad-based, rather than driven by a particular sector. With that said, there are some sectors that should be under heavier scrutiny from investors, such as healthcare, retail, telecom, and energy. On a quality basis, the drivers behind the spread widening in the CCC tranche are fairly transparent; however, we think further evaluation is needed to understand the drastic spread widening between AAA and B rated CLOs. When looking at the BB and B tranches, the underlying forces behind the spread widening are deteriorating fundamentals and market technicals.

Deteriorating Fundamentals of the Underlying Leverage Loans

Leveraged loan underwriting standards have continued to deteriorate, with over 80% of loans now covenant-lite. Furthermore, these loans are becoming increasingly more "leveraged" as the leverage ratios for new large loan deals have been rising sharply versus the overall leverage loan index (see Chart 3).

As leverage has increased, the overall quality of this market has declined, especially when compared to U.S. high yield corporate credit. In part two of the blog, we'll compare the two markets to ultimately decided whether CLO underperformance is indeed a canary in the coal mine for corporate bonds.

