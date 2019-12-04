Recent Stock Purchase November 2019

I have added to my ROTH account 10 shares at $37.60 for a total investment of $376.00 in Pfizer Inc.

Just when you thought the markets were on a slow and steady melt-up, you get December starting off on the rough side. Oh well… we all know you can't time the markets perfectly. Keep making those steady, consistent buys and hold on during those storms. Not much else you can do. With that being said, I continued making my monthly purchases, though admittedly a small one for November, and I actually did not follow my own November stock considerations, which is rare but on occasion happens.

I have added to my ROTH account 10 shares at $37.60 for a total investment of $376.00 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). With this recent purchase, my ROTH account holdings in PFE now total 19 shares with a market value of $722.46. I also hold 61 shares of PFE in my taxable account with a market value of $2,319.22.

What do you think about my recent purchase? Are any health stocks on your radar for this last month of the year? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long PFE

