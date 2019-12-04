Positive Forces Build Up In U.S. Economy

A look at some of the latest U.S. economic headlines has given many investors pause for concern. Dwindling consumer sentiment and a reported weakening in the manufacturing sector have been enough to convince many participants that the economic outlook for 2020 is bleak. Yet when we look below the economy’s surface there are a growing number of encouraging signs which point to a more sanguine outlook. In this report we’ll examine these developments which paint a positive picture for the next several months ahead.

Last week investors were greeted with the unwelcome news that the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell yet again. According to a CNBC report, the index dropped to 125.5 for November, down from 126.1 in October. This disappointed the economists polled by Dow Jones, who expected it to rise. It was also the fourth straight month of declines for the index, which some analysts have rashly interpreted as a sign that consumer spending could be subdued this holiday season.

On Monday, another headline has cast a pallor over the economic outlook heading into the prime holiday shopping season. Reuters reported that the U.S. manufacturing sector also contracted for a fourth consecutive month in November. The Institute for Supply Management’s index of factor activity fell to 48.1 last month, from 48.3 the previous month. Readings below 50 are regarded as being contraction readings for manufacturing.

If you look only at the mainstream news headlines, you’d certainly be forgiven for concluding that the U.S. economic outlook is less than stellar. The numbers reported in the headlines are quite misleading, however, and are entirely contradicted by a plethora of reliable data from a variety of sources.

Take consumer sentiment for example. While the Conference Board’s version of this indicator indicates lowered expectations on the part of consumers, the widely watched University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index for November registered a 96.8 reading for November. This was above the 95.5 reading for October, and above the consensus expectation. While the Michigan index had two big declines this year, it bounced back strongly both times and is currently at levels considered healthy. For this reason, many economists believe the U.S. will avoid a recession.

Source: BigCharts

Another real-time measure of how consumers are feeling is the series of indicators I’ve constructed based on the stock prices of the leading U.S. retailers and business service providers. Each of these three indicators paints a decidedly optimistic picture for continued growth in the retail sector in the coming weeks and months. The first indicator we’ll look at is the New Economy Index (NASDAQ:NEI), which is designed to track the intermediate-term (3-6 month) strength or weakness of the retail economy. It’s comprised of the share prices of Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), FedEx (FDX), Walmart (WMT), and Kforce (KFRC) – the latter being a business staffing and solutions provider and therefore reflective of the job market.

The assumption behind this particular indicator is that the aggregate share price performance of the five companies which comprise the NEI reflect the true underlying health of the broad consumer economy, including the employment outlook. The NEI peaked in August 2018 and hasn’t yet recovered all of its losses. Yet the dominant longer-term trend for this index remains up, as you can see in the following graph. Moreover, the NEI has been slowly edging higher and appears to be on the verge of another upside breakout judging by the recent gains in this index. By far the most important component of this index is Amazon, which has been subdued in the last few months. A rally in AMZN would, however, provide an even more bullish backdrop for a strong economic outlook heading into 2020.

Source: NYSE

The next indicator we’ll look at is the Middle Class Index (NYSE:MCI), which is an arithmetic average of the stock prices of six key companies: J.C. Penney (JC), Ford Motor Co. (F), Dollar General (DG), Wendy’s (WEN), Walmart (WMT), and Kroger (KR). Collectively, these companies are an adequate reflection of whether or not the typical middle-class consumer is spending money. Here’s what the updated MCI looks like as of December 2. As you can see, it’s near a multi-year high and suggests that the middle class is doing better financially than many economists believe.

Source: NYSE

A final consideration is the Upper Middle Class Index, which includes companies that represent upper-middle income spenders (e.g. individuals earnings well in excess of $100,000/year). The components of this index encompass Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), Bavarian Motor Works (OTCPK:BMWYY), Apple (AAPL), and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH). Here is what this particular index looks like as of early November. As of Dec. 2, it’s at a new multi-year high.

Source: NYSE

I consider each of the aforementioned three indices as a confirming sign that the broad U.S. retail economy is stronger than most mainstream pundits think it is. The consumer certainly isn’t in contraction mode, otherwise the financially prudent upper middle wouldn’t be spending so lavishly as they have been in recent months, including big-ticket purchases of luxury autos.

It should also be noted that results from this year’s Black Friday show that sales in physical stores increased 4.2% compared to last year, according to data from Fiserv Inc. Moreover, Adobe Analytics stated that online U.S. sales reached $7.4 billion on Black Friday, which was the second largest online shopping day ever after 2018’s Cyber Monday's $7.9 billion.

Another recent report contradicts the narrative of a shrinking manufacturing sector. The indicator in question is the respected NACM Credit Managers’ Index (CMI), which is based on a monthly national survey of credit managers. This report typically provides more of a real-time measure of economic activity due to the leading nature of trends in business credit. The CMI for November revealed a positive trend shaping up in several aspects of the survey, including manufacturing and services.

The CMI is based on a survey of approximately 1,000 trade credit managers in the U.S, with equal representation between both the services and manufacturing sectors. The survey asks respondents to comment whether they see improvement, deterioration or no change for in matters that pertain to credit. In the latest report, NACM economist Chris Kuehl noted:

The Purchasing Managers’ Index has been in contraction territory for the past three months, however, the latest new orders index started to come back towards expansion territory.”

The overall CMI score for November improved from 54.6 to 55.5, which was the highest point since the May reading of 55.7. The index of favorable factors rose from 60.1 to 61.6, according to NACM, which were levels not seen since August. The latest report also showed that the index of unfavorable factors improved as well and is higher than it has been in well over two years. As the following graph shows, the service component of the CMI (green line) in particular has established an impressively rising trend.

Source: NACM

The improvement in business credit conditions cannot be underestimated in terms of its positive impact on the overall economic outlook. Credit is the backbone of U.S. commerce, and trends in business credit nearly always set the tone for the direction the economy will eventually take. Based on improvements seen in the series of measures shown above, the economy appears to be on a positive glide slope.

In summary, a host of data from the areas of consumer retail, services, manufacturing, and business credit suggest that the U.S. economy is in far better shape than many pessimistic analysts seem to believe. Improvements on a diverse number of highly sensitive economic fronts, including business credit, are showing notable improvement. What’s more, certain consumer confidence polls suggest that working class Americans are generally confidence in the economic outlook and are putting their money where their mouths are by spending money without fear. The weight of evidence discussed here shows no sign of recession in sight; instead, it points to brighter economic prospects in the months to come. With no recession imminent, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term posture toward equities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.