Cleveland-Cliffs Buys AK Steel: First Take

At the same time, Cliffs also sees the opportunity to use the Ashland facility for further expansion into the EAF market.

It looks like the main reason for the deal is defensive: apparently, Cliffs wanted to ensure the security of its contract for 6 million tons of pellet annually.

I’m sure that the absolute majority of readers have already heard the news: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is buying AK Steel (AKS). In this deal, AK Steel shareholders will get 0.40 shares of Cliffs’ stock for each AK Steel share they own. Once the transaction is completed, Cliffs’ shareholders will own about 68% of the combined company while AK Steel shareholders will own the remaining 32% of the company. The fixed ratio implied a price of $3.36 per share of AK Steel or about $1.1 billion of market capitalization. Note that the ratio is fixed but the share price is not, so AK Steel shares will fluctuate depending on Cliffs’ volatility and the market’s view on whether the transaction will be approved by shareholders and regulators.

Since I (unfortunately) do not have a crystal ball, this news was a complete surprise to me. Cliffs is currently going through a period of elevated capital spending due to the construction of a hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant. The company has recently signaled that returning cash to shareholders is a major priority and that it will be able to intensify this process once the HBI project becomes operational. On the other hand, AK Steel, which is Cliffs’ client, has had continuous problems (Q3 2019 report was just one in a series of mostly disappointing reports; the company’s share price action in 2017-2019 clearly reflects the market’s worries about its future). So, why would Cliffs buy its client which is certainly not the “best of the breed”?

Source: presentation of the deal

In the presentation, Cliffs noted the following reasons for the deal (Cliffs’ words in italic):

Combines AK Steel’s high-quality steel assets with a reliable supply of high-quality iron ore pellets. In other words, it’s a creation of an integrated producer. Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not. Creates a vertically integrated steel manufacturer with industry leading margins through raw material cost savings. This is simply another way to describe the nature of the new company. Generates more predictable earnings and cash flow due to focus on value-added and non-commoditized products and less exposure to volatile commodity indices. The more contracts you have and the less product is sold on spot markets, the less volatile your cash flow will become. The combined company will likely have a smoother earnings path, but the essence does not change – standalone Cliffs and AK Steel, or a combined Cliffs/AK Steel, need a healthy steel market to thrive. Enhances revenue stream certainty for Cleveland-Cliffs’ pellet production. I suspect that this may be the main reason for the purchase of AK Steel. As shown on the slide above, AK Steel contracts are for 6 million Cliffs’ pellets and expire in 2022 and 2023. Steel players like Steel Dynamics (STLD), Nucor (NUE), U.S. Steel (X) have all announced new investments so the competitive field will get tougher by 2022. In turn, AK Steel’s ability to respond to competitive pressure was limited due to lack of liquidity cushion and debt on the balance sheet. Cliffs’ management may have seen the situation as dangerous for the stability of future contracts. Creates potential, future low-capex growth opportunity in the metallics space via Ashland pig iron facility. This is another potential step towards the electric arc furnace (EAF) market which could follow the HBI plant. Cliffs explains the motive in one slide:

Source: presentation of the deal

6. Delivers approximately $120 million of estimated annual cost synergies, including approximately $40 million in annual public company related cost savings alone. Synergies are always mentioned in such deals. I’d argue that the business plan for the combined company is much more important, and that potential synergies won’t be the biggest factor for the market.

In my opinion, Cliffs’ plan is the following: grab the underperforming AK Steel at a reasonable price, roughly 70% lower than the levels reached at the end of 2016-beginning of 2017, secure the safety of the current pellet contracts and make a further step towards the EAF market with the Ashland facility. Importantly, Cliffs has already secured a $2 billion financing commitment from Credit Suisse (CS) that will help it deal with nearer-term maturities of AK Steel debt. The debt plan is as follows:

Source: presentation of the deal

To me, this deal looks great for AK Steel shareholders who get combined with a more financially sound company at the high of this year’s price range. For Cliffs’ shareholders, the risk profile has just increased. Cliffs’ CEO has previously shown his turnaround skills, and he will clearly have to show them once again with AK Steel whose management did not perform a good job in recent years.

At this point, the decision looks half-forced, motivated by the desire to keep the 6 million ton pellet contract and at the same time to get the opportunity to increase the EAF market presence with the potential pig iron project at the Ashland facility. I’d note that the debt plan looks good (and the financing is secured) so there’s no need to panic. In my opinion, the current support level at $7.00 for Cliffs will hold. Before the news, I expected that the stock will soon go past the September 2019 highs and establish a new uptrend, but now this will take time as the market will have to digest the news – the purchase of AK Steel is hardly an obvious move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.