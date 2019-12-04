Washington Prime Looks Like The Next CBL: PREIT Does Not

Washington Prime will probably be forced to reduce (and possibly even suspend) its dividend within the next two years or so in order to comply with its debt covenants.

After cutting its common dividend twice in two years, CBL has now suspended dividends on its common and preferred shares indefinitely.

Earlier this year, struggling retail REIT CBL & Associates (CBL) suspended its common dividend for two quarters to help fund a class action settlement. However, CBL continued to pay dividends on its preferred shares. Moreover, at the time, management said the REIT would likely resume dividends on its common shares in January 2020.

The other shoe dropped on Monday. Facing worsening business conditions, CBL announced the indefinite suspension of dividends on its common and preferred shares. CEO Stephen Lebovitz stated:

We anticipate a decline in net operating income in 2020 as a result of heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019. Offsetting these declines by retaining available cash is necessary to maintain the market dominant position of our properties and to reduce debt. CBL has also made significant efforts over the past 18 months to reduce operating costs … as well as execution of a strategy to utilize joint venture and other structures to reduce capital expenditures.

Not surprisingly, CBL shares plunged following this announcement. By the end of the day on Tuesday, the stock had lost about a quarter of its value.

Data by YCharts

CBL's woes dragged down shares of two of its peers: Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). Sure enough, Washington Prime faces a similar level of NOI erosion, with no clear sign of a turnaround in the works. This could force it to dramatically slash (and possibly even suspend) its dividend within the next year or two. By contrast, PREIT is better positioned to weather the current storm.

CBL vs. Washington Prime: similar strategies

Even ardent Washington Prime bulls acknowledge that many apparel retailers are in trouble. However, bulls argue that Washington Prime is adapting to the times by transforming its malls into regionally-dominant mixed-use suburban town centers. CEO Lou Conforti has emphasized this strategy in recent press releases and earnings calls. He has highlighted how food, beverage, entertainment, fitness, and other non-retail tenants account for a growing proportion of the REIT's leasing activity.

Yet this strategy is indistinguishable from CBL's. In a recent investor presentation, CBL's management stated that "malls are becoming suburban town centers" and called out increases in food, beverage, entertainment, fitness, and other mixed-use tenancy at CBL malls.

(Source: CBL November investor presentation, slide 6)

CBL's acknowledgement that earnings headwinds will continue into 2020 demonstrates that bringing in mixed-use tenants is not a panacea for owners of low- and medium-productivity malls. Unlike apparel and accessories retailers, there's little benefit to restaurants, gyms, and entertainment concepts from clustering at a mall. A strip center space (where operating costs are lower) can work equally well. As a result, those tenants can demand lower rents than what traditional mall tenants typically pay.

Similar results, too

With similar-quality properties and similar strategies in place, it should be no surprise that CBL and Washington Prime are seeing roughly equivalent business trends.

In some respects, Washington Prime is outperforming CBL. Last quarter, it reported that sales per square foot at its Tier One malls increased 4.6% for the trailing-12-month period, reaching $413. During the same period, CBL's sales per square foot inched up 1.1% to $383, and sales per square foot for its Tier 1 properties improved about 2.6% to $466.

Other comparisons look less favorable. The occupancy rate for Washington Prime's Tier One malls fell by 3.3 percentage points year over year to 90.1% as of September 30. Occupancy fell 1.2 percentage points to 93.1% for CBL's Tier 1 malls and fell 2.0 percentage points to 88.7% for all of CBL's malls. Furthermore, same-center NOI for Washington Prime's Tier One malls plunged 8.8% last quarter: worse than the 6.9% drop for all of CBL's malls combined.

Both REITs have also experienced similar negative leasing spreads, although they don't report those metrics in a fully comparable way. Washington Prime's one meaningful advantage is that it gets nearly 30% of NOI from open-air centers, which are performing better than malls. By contrast, CBL gets about 90% of its NOI from malls. However, Washington Prime's 30% exposure to open-air centers is barely cushioning the blow from plunging NOI at its malls.

(Malls still account for about 70% of Washington Prime's NOI. Image source: Washington Prime.)

Balance sheets are converging

At one point, Washington Prime could boast a significantly better balance sheet than CBL. That advantage has now eroded, as CBL reduced (and eventually suspended) its dividend to preserve cash flow to fund debt reduction and redevelopment projects. By contrast, as Seeking Alpha contributor Julian Lin recently detailed, Washington Prime isn't generating enough AFFO (after deducting recurring costs) to fully cover its dividend, let alone pay for redevelopments.

For the first nine months of 2019, Washington Prime's adjusted EBITDAre was $345 million, while CBL's adjusted EBITDAre was $408 million (18% higher). Washington Prime ended the period with $3.6 billion of debt, including its share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt. On the same basis, CBL had $4.3 billion of debt: 18% more than its rival.

If Washington Prime continues paying a meaningful dividend next year, CBL is likely to have the better balance sheet of the two by the end of 2020.

Guidance isn't worth much

Washington Prime's management has predicted that comparable NOI from the REIT's Tier One and open-air properties will increase at least 2% next year. However, as I noted last month, Washington Prime has a long track record of missing its forecasts. Furthermore, it includes so many adjustments in its calculation of comparable Tier One and open-air NOI that a forecast of 2% growth implies another NOI decline on an unadjusted basis.

There's a good chance that Washington Prime will miss its 2020 NOI guidance. Retail bankruptcy impacts continue to pile up. The stalking-horse bidder for Destination Maternity (announced earlier this week) plans to close all of the retailer's stores. Destination Maternity accounts for 0.2% of Washington Prime's annualized rent.

More significantly, Washington Prime could see another uptick in department store closures over the next year or so. While many of these stores are owned by the retailers and thus don't generate rent, department store closures often trigger co-tenancy clauses that entitle other mall tenants to concessions like reduced rent.

Sears plans to close five of its 10 remaining stores within Washington Prime's portfolio by the end of February. So far, Washington Prime has only locked up a replacement tenant for one of those locations.

Image source: Sears.

Washington Prime also has 36 J.C. Penney (JCP) stores and 26 Macy's (M) stores at its malls. J.C. Penney has reduced its losses this year but has continued to post sharp sales declines. It is starved for capital, which will make it hard to roll out any turnaround strategy to the full store fleet. As a result, store closures in the low- and mid-tier malls that make up most of Washington Prime's portfolio are probably inevitable. Meanwhile, Macy's sales trend deteriorated sharply last quarter, which management blamed in part on weak results at lower-tier malls. As a result, Macy's is warming to the idea of closing additional low-volume stores, which could include a number of locations at Washington Prime malls.

Stable dividends don't always stay the same

Some Washington Prime shareholders find it comforting that the REIT has maintained its $0.25 per share quarterly payout ever since becoming independent in 2014. However, a dividend that has remained steady in the past won't necessarily continue indefinitely. Two years ago, Washington Prime had ample options for funding its dividend while making necessary investments in its properties without breaching its debt covenants. Today, it has far less room to maneuver.

As of the end of 2017, Washington Prime's debt totaled 47.7% of the value of its assets (as calculated in accordance with its debt covenants). By the end of last quarter, debt had risen to 56.1% of total assets. That's getting very close to the ceiling of 60% permitted by Washington Prime's debt covenants.

Here, too, a comparison to CBL is not comforting. As recently as early 2017, CBL's management said that it expected to maintain the quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share, that the payout ratio was very conservative, and that there was little room to cut anyway while still paying out 90% of taxable income (as required for REITs). Ultimately, CBL cut its quarterly dividend to $0.20 in late 2017, slashed it to just $0.075 a year later, and eliminated it entirely earlier this year.

The outlook for PREIT is much better

Like Washington Prime, PREIT is dangerously close to tripping its debt covenants. It also experienced severe NOI erosion last quarter. Together, these two factors call the sustainability of its dividend into question.

However, there are numerous key differences in the outlooks for these two mall owners. First, PREIT generally owns much higher-quality properties than CBL and Washington Prime. Sales per square foot for its core malls rose 5.5% year over year in the 12-month period ending on September 30, reaching $536.

Second, PREIT is on track to complete the replacement of all of its shuttered Sears and Bon-Ton stores by the middle of 2020, whereas that process will take several years at Washington Prime. So far, none of the four remaining Sears stores in its core portfolio are slated to close. As a result, capex requirements will decline rapidly over the next few quarters, easing the strain on PREIT's balance sheet.

(PREIT is finishing a big round of redevelopment work. Image source: PREIT.)

Third, about half of PREIT's malls are located in the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. metro areas. PREIT is capitalizing on this favorable geography by selling excess land to multifamily and hotel developers. It is in the final stages of arranging the sale of various land parcels at its malls. This could bring in total proceeds of $150 million or more, enabling it to pay down some debt, while having little or no impact on NOI.

Fourth, PREIT faces less risk from potential J.C. Penney and Macy's store closures than Washington Prime, at least in the near term. For example, of the 13 Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores in PREIT's core portfolio, eight are located in malls with sales per square foot of at least $539. Another three are in solid B malls with sales per square foot of about $450. More broadly, PREIT has minimal exposure to the low-productivity malls where Macy's and J.C. Penney would be most likely to close stores.

Fifth, by next summer, PREIT will have opened six major redevelopments in the span of a year, touching nearly a third of its malls. The total investment for these projects is projected at around $400 million. As these investments start to pay off, they should drive a rapid return to growth in NOI and FFO.

The reckoning is coming for Washington Prime

Despite some surface similarities to CBL, PREIT appears likely to recover over the next year or so, primarily due to the high quality of its malls and its progress on redeveloping former department store boxes. By contrast, Washington Prime seems like it's in a downward spiral like CBL, albeit a few years behind.

Based on the rate at which Washington Prime's debt-to-assets ratio has been rising, it is at risk of breaching that debt covenant by the end of 2020. Even if the REIT manages to hit its 2020 NOI guidance, which seems like a big stretch, that would only postpone the moment of reckoning to 2021.

Taxable gains from returning underwater properties to lenders may limit Washington Prime's ability to reduce its dividend next year. A 10% or 20% cut seems plausible. But investors should brace themselves for an even deeper dividend cut in 2021, as there will be little if any flexibility to continue funding capex with new borrowings and asset sales by then. And if Washington Prime suffers another big surge of department store closures in its portfolio, it could be forced to follow CBL and suspend its dividend entirely within a few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, M, JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $13 calls on M.