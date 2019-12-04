American States Water Co.: Small Risk But Little Upside

The company has appreciated by 50% in the last year as investors take a defensive stance.

Thesis summary

The current price of American States Water Company (AWR) does not seem to be in line with the intrinsic value of the company. I see the stock currently as overvalued and offering a poor, even though safe return. The current price appreciation looks to be the result of investors looking for "recession-proof" investments and also one-off gains in revenue due to legislation.

Even if you believe on a macro level that the economy will suffer, there are better value alternatives than AWR.

Company Overview

AWR is an American utility water company. It is one of the leading companies in the water industry, serving over 1 million people every year. The company not only provides water but through its subsidiaries is also involved in the distribution of electricity. Furthermore, its subsidiary American States Utility Services Inc. (ASUS) and Golden State Water Company GSWC also provides maintenance and operation services to the water industry.

The Industry

The water utility industry in the U.S. is very different from other markets, and investors should understand this before investing. Companies like AWR usually operate with government contracts and under strict government regulations. To this extent, prices are regulated by a centralized body to limit the return on investment.

In the case of the U.S., rates are set by a body called the UCPC and to get an idea, this rate is set to allow for a maximum ROE of 9.6%. Rates are adjusted every few years and the company itself is the one in charge of filing and applying for higher rates if the costs of capital and operations demand it.

As an investment, we can think of a company like AWR as a government bond, more than an actual utility. The profits capped by the government, while losses are implicitly not possible since the CPUC would be forced to raise rates and there wouldn’t be any way for consumers to avoid this.

Why has AWR appreciated so much?

Since the beginning of 2019, the stock’s price has gone from around $65 to a high of ~$90 and as of writing this today, November 25th stands at $85.96.

Below, we will analyze the arguments in favor of the company. Bear in mind, this is a bearish article and both of the arguments will be countered to a certain extent in the following section.

Growth

Put simply, 2019 can be seen as an outstanding year for AWR. The company has seen a staggering revenue growth of 9.74%. Bear in mind, the water industry is not a particularly high-growth sector. Rather, these stocks are known as “boring” and “safe”. During the same year, the median growth of the sector has been 1.87%.

This can be attributed in part to legislation, affecting the price of services offered by AWR. This legislation came into effect retroactively and therefore provides additional revenue from prior quarters in 2019. If we look both at sector median and growth rates for AWR, we will find growth rates much closer to 1-2%. The further back we go, the more the stock falls in line with the sector median.

YoY 3Y 5Y 10Y Revenue 9.74% 2.41% 0.26% 2.94%

Data Source: SA

Profitability

The increase in growth has translated itself into an equally impressive growth in profits. EPS diluted growth has been of 29.42%. The thing about AWR is that it derives substantially more profit from its operations than most of its competitors.

AWR CWT SJW Revenue Growth (YoY) 9.74% 0.44% 0.22% Gross Profit Margin 54.35% 50.42% 52.49% Net Income Margin 17.26% 9.52% 9.59% Return on Equity 14.16% 9.14% 5.53%

Data Source: SA

The above table compares AWR to two of its main competitors California Water Service Group (CWT) and SJW Group (SJW). As we can see, while GPM is in all cases quite similar, the company is able to produce Net income margins almost twice that of its competitors.

Why I see AWR as overvalued

As mentioned above, in this section we will counter the points mentioned above to support our thesis that AWR is overvalued.

YoY growth paints a distorted picture

We could think from the information presented above that AWR could be a high-growth company, but neither the environment AWR operates in nor historical performance would attest to this. Yes, revenues grew over 9% in 2019, but we must understand that AWR was coming from a series of years with negative or close to 0 revenue growth.

Dec 2014 Dec 2015 Dec 2016 Dec 2017 Dec 2018 TTM Total Revenues -1.33% -1.54% -4.92% 1.04% -0.86% 9.74%

Source: SA

As we can see, growth has been mostly negative for the past 5 years. Total revenues in 2019 will be mostly around the level of those achieved in 2013, $470 million. As mentioned above, if we look at 10-year CAGR, the actual rates for the company and the industry are around 2%

Change in Legislation

The other main issue is that the increase in EPS in 2019 can largely be attributed to the aforementioned retroactive legislation. The CPUC ruled in favor of the case put forth by GSWC to increase rates. Earnings for the quarter were positively impacted by the CPUC's final decision on the electric general rate case with the new rate retroactive to January 1, 2018.

This accounted for a second-quarter increase in EPS of around 7 cents. Amongst other things, this piece of legislation set:

new return on equity for GSWC's electric segment of 9.60%, as compared to its previously authorized return of 9.95%.

increases the electric gross margin for 2018 by approximately $2.0 million compared to the 2017 adopted electric gross margin, adjusted for Tax Act changes

authorizes BVES to construct all the capital projects requested in its application and provides additional funding for the fifth year added to the rate cycle, which total approximately $44 million of capital projects over the 5-year rate cycle

Basically, the CPUC agreed to increase the electricity rates, which were applied retroactively. Interestingly though, they actually lowered the allowed ROE, while increasing the gross margin.

The most interesting take, however, is that the CPUC increased the allowed CAPEX for the company. As a result, the final decision authorizes GSWC to invest approximately $334.5 million in capital expenditures over the rate cycle(2019-2021).

More debt and weak cash-flows

In other words, the company has recently acquired over $150 million in long term debt. In fact, $40 million of this actually went towards paying down senior notes issued at 6.25%. To this extent, what we can see is that the capital structure is increasing. If we look at the evolution of cash-flows, it is clear that the company struggles to finance its activities, and we have a downward trend in the last 5 years.

Data Source: SA

This is also evident if we look at the growth of interest expenses, which have increased to the tune of 5% over the past 5 years. The company is relying more heavily than before on debt. In essence, a company like AWR has to invest a lot in the construction and maintenance of its capital. This carries with it the risk of indebtedness, but, in this case, doesn't really present the company with much growth opportunity. To this extent, even though AWR is profitable, the growth of debt is exceeding the growth in revenues.

Conclusion

It is clear that a company like AWR has to support high capital costs. In a free-market, they could simply change prices as they see fit, but in the water and electric industry prices are set by the CUPC. To this extent, the company has somewhat of a safety net, as the government shouldn’t allow for it to go bankrupt. But as we can also see, these rate changes are slow and much money has to be spent on simply fighting and changing legislation.

AWR today is in no better shape than before, but in terms of valuation, the company is trading at a ludicrous P/E ratio of ~40. The stock has an F on all imaginable valuation ratios as measured by SA. Why is this exactly? The only possible explanations are that defensive investors have lowered their expected rate of return. It seems many investors are happy with a relatively safe and government-backed 1.2% dividend return. However, with little to no upside, I would prefer to invest in a defensive company like Unilver rather than in a pseudo-bond tied up to a capital intensive industry with rigid prices and so reliant on debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.