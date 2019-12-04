5 Concerns From Ingredion Inc.

Revenue has been flat for the third quarter over the past six years. EBITDA has declined on a second consecutive time on a YOY basis.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is a hold. While the 3% distribution is sustainable, the company may struggle to hike the distribution significantly in the interim. Investors should consider these aspects before investing in INGR

The company expects sales in the Asia-Pacific region to fall due to the impact of trade disputes between the U.S and China, as well as between Korea and Japan. The gross margin has increased slightly for the second consecutive quarter, from 20.6% in Q1 2019 to 21.9% in Q3 2019. EBITDA has increased for the second consecutive quarter, from $216 million in Q1 2019 to $248 million in Q3 2019 The gross margin increased by 70 basis points, while the operating income margin only increased by 90 basis points on a Q/Q basis. Debt/EBITDA continues to increase on a Q/Q basis since Q3 2018 on a Q/Q basis.

Trade wars and political instability

First, investors should be aware of the impact of trade disputes on INGR’s profitability. The weakness is Korea is primarily due to the softness in the Korean Won and the local economic slowdown. Jim Gray, Executive VP, and CFO, mentioned in the Q3 2019 earnings call that the company could have absorbed more than $20 million in terms of the co-product as the price of the corn increased, but the price of co-product did not grow at the same rate. Right now, the company cannot hedge the price of co-products, although sometimes INGR hedges the price of soybean oil, which is a direct competitor of corn oil, according to the Q3 3019 10-Q form.

Another uncertainty that the company faces is around the political and economic instability in Argentina and Brazil. The unexpected devaluation of the Argentinian Peso put pressure on INGR’s profit. Also, the Brazilian Real suffered a substantial devaluation. What is more, is that the Peso and the Real are not likely to regain the lost ground to the U.S. Dollar given the challenging headlines and political unrest in the region. Moreover, these currencies are expected to continue devaluating. CNBC mentioned that investors are increasingly concerned that Buenos Aires could soon default as it struggles to repay massive government debt.

In brief, the political unrest in South America and the Sino-American trade war do not bode well for INGR.

Revenue and EBITDA

It is essential to look at revenue and EBITDA as long-term investors. The story from the revenue and EBITDA perspective looks neutral. It seems that revenue has been stable, ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion since Q1 2018. EBITDA has also ranged from $216 million to $270 million over the same period. For Q3 2019, the company posted EBITDA for $248 million, up from $229 million in Q2 2018, and up from $216 million for Q1 2019. Nonetheless, on a Y/Y basis, EBITDA has decreased from $270 million in Q3 2018 to $248 million in Q3 2019.

The story on the gross and operating income margin is also appealing, with the gross margin being the primary driver for profitability. In Q3 2019, the company reported gross margin and operating income margins for 21.9% and 12.3%, up from 21.2% and 11.4% in Q2 2019, respectively. Also, the spread between the gross margin and the operating income margin has decreased for the second consecutive quarter, which implies that the company is taking advantage of economies of scale.

Operational Performance

Delving into the operational performance is also crucial as it tells how efficiently the company uses each dollar of shareholders' equity to produce net income. At first glance, the operational performance seems to be improving since Q1 2019. However, investors must delve into the drivers to determine if we should continue to expect further improvement in the ROE metric.

The DuPont ROE analysis is a tool to analyze the drivers of a company’s operational performance. The study gives an idea about the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier.

Applying the DuPont ROE formula straight from the textbook is not possible in all cases. The mechanical approach fails when the company reports one-time events such as discontinued operations, asset sales, and impairments and non-operating income. Therefore, I modified the formula slightly to, what I believe, gives an accurate picture of the ongoing business. Below are the DuPont ROE formula and the modified DuPont ROE formula.

DuPont ROE formula

Modified ROE formula

The methodology considers the trailing twelve-month financial data. The income statement and cash flow statement accounts are added, i.e., the interest expense is the amount that the company paid in the previous four quarters. The balance sheet accounts are averages for the past four quarters. The primary advantage of using trailing-twelve month financial data is that it removes any seasonality effects. All amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

The ROE has been improving over the past three quarters on a sequential basis. The ROE has increased from 18.3% in Q1 2019 to 18.9% in Q3 2019. On a YOY basis, the ROE has improved by 110 basis points. Let us look at the drivers now.

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio of EBT from continuing operations that the company keeps as net income from continuing operations after paying for taxes. Higher is better in this case. Over the past six quarters, INGR’s tax burden has remained relatively unchanged, ranging from 0.7 to 0.8, which means that the company turns between 70% and 80% of the EBT from continuing operations to net income from continuing operations.

The second driver is the interest burden. The coefficient illustrates the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as EBT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. Higher is better in this case. INGR’s interest burden has remained at 0.9 over the past six quarters. The implication is that INGR’s net interest expense is a small amount compared to the EBIT from continuing operations.

The third driver is the operating income margin, which tells the percentage of revenue that the company turns into operating income, and higher is better. INGR’s operating income margin has declined slightly over the past six quarters from 13.5% in Q2 2018 to 11.5% in Q3 2019. The company must improve the operating income margin going forward.

Another driver is the asset turnover, which measures how many dollars of revenue the company generates per dollar of asset. Higher is better. INGR’s asset turnover is stable at 1.0, which means that the company produces $1.0 in revenue per dollar of assets.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient takes into consideration current and long-term liabilities. A factor above 3.0 raises questions about debt sustainability. When the factor surpasses 5.0, the company is highly overleveraged. While INGR is not overleveraged, as measured by the equity multiplier, investors must continue monitoring the equity multiplier metric as it is ticking higher.

In brief, although INGR’s operational performance has improved, the improvement has been artificial. The company countered the declining trend in operating income margin by increasing the leverage.

Long-Term Debt Sustainability

Since the equity multiplier is ticking higher, it is essential to look at the financial leverage from the long-term debt to determine its sustainability. The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratios are useful for this purpose. The former tells if the company can cover the interest expense from operating income. A ratio below 1.5 is dangerous, and a ratio below 1.0 requires immediate attention. The later coefficient describes the company’s leverage level from the long-term debt perspective.

From the interest coverage ratio perspective, the story looks bright. Although it has decreased slightly over the past six quarters, primarily driven by a decline in operating income, investors should not worry. INGR funds its net interest expense from the operating income with ease. For the TTMs ending in Q3 2019, the company produced $712 million in operating income. Conversely, it paid $69 million in interest expense.

From the D/E perspective, the story also looks appealing. While the D/E does not signal any danger due to overleverage, the metric has ticked higher over the past six quarters. The long-term debt has increased by 25% to $2.2 billion in Q3 2019, compared to $1.7 billion in Q2 2018. More importantly, the shareholders’ equity has decreased by $400 million to $2.5 billion over the same period. It is vital that INGR focuses on building shareholders' equity.

Along with the same note, the Debt/EBITDA has ticked higher over the past six quarters. While it is in no danger of breaching any debt covenants, INBR must find a way to boost revenue or EBITDA to reverse the trend.

Distribution Sustainability

Lastly, investors who plan on holding equity should look at the distribution sustainability. The distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations are useful for this purpose. The former tells if the company can cover the distributions from net income. The later illustrates if the company covers capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations.

The story looks appealing from the net income perspective, as INGR funds the distributions from the net income with ease. Although the metric has declined significantly over the past six quarters, primarily driven by falling net income, the company has a healthy 2.3 DCR.

From the cash flow from the operations perspective, the story looks good, but not great. The DCR compressed from 1.6 in Q2 2018 to 1.2 in Q3 2019, primarily driven by decreasing cash flow from operations. While the company can cover the capital expenses and distributions, there is not much room for a significant distribution hike in the interim.

Relative Valuation

Comparing the relative value of a company to its peers is essential. Moreover, investors should determine if the overvalued or undervalued status is justified.

Investors could use the EV/EBITDA metric for relative valuation purposes. The primary advantages are that the company’s capital structure is irrelevant, it uses market values, and it does not consider the impact of taxes. Another metric that is important to look at is the P/S, particularly with growth companies, as it is irrelevant if the companies are profitable or not.

Investors could also use P/E or P/B. However, these metrics have significant disadvantages that render the metrics useless in some situations. For instance, the P/E metric is useless when companies post net losses, which is common in growth stocks. Similarly, the P/B is at a disadvantage since balance sheets do not accurately reflect the real economic value of the assets in most cases.

From a forward-looking EV/EBITDA perspective, the story seems bullish. INGR appears to be significantly undervalued compared to its peers. Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 7.7, compared to its peers’ median of 10.8.

From the price/sales ratio on a forward-looking basis, the story looks bullish but less so than with the EV/EBITDA metric. INGR’s P/S coefficient is 0.9, compared to its peers’ median of 1.1.

The takeaway

The positives

While revenue has remained relatively unchanged since Q1 2018, revenue and EBITDA have improved on a Q/Q basis for the second consecutive quarter. The company appears undervalued relative to its peers.

The challenges

Investors should be aware that the political unrest in South America and the trade war between the U.S. and China are negatively impacting INGR. Debt/EBITDA continues to rise The operational performance is improving due to expanding financial leverage.

In brief, INGR is a hold

