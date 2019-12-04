Trulieve: Undervalued Based On Florida Alone

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) just did it again. The company reported a blow-out quarter and we think Trulieve is miles ahead of its peers in terms of running a highly profitable business operation. All cannabis companies should learn from Trulieve and investors should take comfort in that Trulieve is the best living evidence that cannabis companies can be profitable. We think the Florida operation alone can support a higher valuation for the stock.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q3 Review

Trulieve reported another quarter that combined robust top-line growth with high profitability. Revenue grew 22% to $71 million last quarter which was driven by continued new store openings and potentially higher same-store-sales (Trulieve doesn't provide comparable sales figures). The company opened 6 more dispensaries during Q3 and another 4 has been opened since Q3 ended, bringing its total store count to 39. The company targets a total network of 44 stores by the end of 2019 which indicates further runway for growth in Florida before it reaches the hard limit of 49 stores.

Trulieve also managed to maintain high profitability during the quarter as it continues to dominate the Florida market. The benefit of Trulieve's concentration in Florida is the resulting efficiency and customer loyalty. In the fragmented U.S. cannabis market, we think Florida is a unique market that allows license holders to build enough scale.

Now that Trulieve has achieved tremendous success in Florida, the next question for investors is whether the firm could replicate its success in other markets. The company has begun its expansion outside Florida and we expect these efforts to begin paying dividends in 2020. Trulieve has acquired assets in Massachusetts, California, and Connecticut. The single store acquisitions in California and Connecticut are not expected to be meaningful contributors but Massachusetts represents the biggest potential market for Trulieve outside Florida. Starting in 2020, Trulieve expects to open 3 medical dispensaries and potentially recreational locations as well. Compared to its Florida operation, these new operations are likely to be much less profitable due to limited scale and fragmented market. However, Trulieve has gained massive know-how on scaling and operating profitably which positions the company well.

What Happens After 2019?

Trulieve has demonstrated the potential of an efficient cannabis operation and its consistent track record is one-of-a-kind in the cannabis industry. Trulieve has reaffirmed the following guidance which implies Q4 revenue of $50 to $70 and EBITDA of only $8 to $18 million. We think these are very easy targets to hit and we expect Trulieve to report much higher EBITDA when it releases Q4 results. Looking into 2020 guidance, we believe Trulieve should be able to hit these targets if it could find ways to continue driving sales in Florida and new markets. In fact, in order to hit the 2020 revenue target, Trulieve only needs to grow at an average of 9% each quarter which does not look overly ambitious. However, Trulieve plans to open 44 stores by the end of 2019 which leaves only 5 more locations in Florida before it reaches the current cap. A key concern for the market is whether Trulieve could find additional growth after it can no longer drive sales through new stores. The company has not published same-store-sales figures in the past so it is difficult to assess performances for existing stores. Heading into 2020, we think investors will be able to get a clear picture of the comparable performances.

2019 : $220-$240 million of revenue; $95-$105 million of EBITDA

: $220-$240 million of revenue; $95-$105 million of EBITDA 2020: $380-$400 million of revenue; $140-$160 million of EBITDA

Trulieve currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion and trades at an EV/Sales of 5.0x and EV/EBITDA of 9.5x. The company is one of the cheapest cannabis stocks on the market due to its top-tier financial performance and modest valuation. We think Trulieve's success financially deserves more recognition by the market and we view its current valuation as attractive. For a company that has delivered >20% revenue growth and >40% EBITDA margin consistently over the last 6 quarters in a row, we think Trulieve deserves an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15-20x which implies upsides of 25 to 65% on a high level.

Looking Ahead

We believe Trulieve is the living proof that cannabis companies can be profitable on a consistent basis. Investors have not rewarded the company for its financial success and Trulieve's market cap remains substantially lower than its MSO peers. However, we think a key concern for investors is what happens after Trulieve reaches its 49 store limit in early 2020. There has been no data on its comparable sales so it is difficult to evaluate its organic growth. More importantly, the company's pipeline outside Florida seems less robust and only Massachusetts represents a somewhat meaningful opportunity for expansion, despite the limited number of stores Trulieve could operate. We believe Trulieve shares deserve a premium valuation for its impeccable track record and dominance in Florida. However, we also think that the market requires better visibility on growth beyond 2020 in order to re-rate the stock higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.